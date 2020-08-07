Successfully reported this slideshow.
COLEGIO DEL ALBA PROF. NATACHA CORTES- XIMENA AGUILERA PEÑUELAS COQUIMBO. Clase 2 1° BÁSICO A -B TABLA DEL 100 1.- VAMOS C...
3.-COMPLETA LA SECUENCIA DE 2 EN 2. 14 16 22 33 4.- COMPLETA LA SECUENCIA DE 1 EN 1. 3 20 5.- COMPLETA LA SECUENCIA DE 5 E...
7.-CONTESTA LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS 5 6
  1. 1. COLEGIO DEL ALBA PROF. NATACHA CORTES- XIMENA AGUILERA PEÑUELAS COQUIMBO. Clase 2 1° BÁSICO A -B TABLA DEL 100 1.- VAMOS CONTAR DE 1 EN 1, 2 EN 2, 5 EN 5 Y 10 EN 10 HASTA 100. 2.- COMPLETA LA SECUENCIA CON LOS NUMEROS QUE FALTAN 2.- COMPLETA LA TABLA CON LOS NÚMEROS QUE FALTAN 1 2
  2. 2. 3.-COMPLETA LA SECUENCIA DE 2 EN 2. 14 16 22 33 4.- COMPLETA LA SECUENCIA DE 1 EN 1. 3 20 5.- COMPLETA LA SECUENCIA DE 5 EN 5.  ascedente 8  descendente 30 6.- COMPLETA LA SECUENCIA DE 10 EN 10. 10 60 100 3 4
  3. 3. 7.-CONTESTA LAS SIGUIENTES PREGUNTAS 5 6

