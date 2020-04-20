Successfully reported this slideshow.
HERRAMIENTAS DE COMUNICACIÓN SINCRONICAS Y ASINCRONICAS EN MOODLE
Concepto Tipos ¿QUÉ ES UNA HERRAMIENTA DE COMUNICACIÓN SINCRÓNICA? Son aquellas que requieren la presencia simultánea de l...
Concepto Tipos ¿QUÉ ES UNA HERRAMIENTA DE COMUNICACIÓN ASINCRÓNICA? Son aquellas que no requieren la presencia simultánea ...
1 - CHAT Permite interacción fluida mediante texto en tiempo real e incluyen la foto de perfil en la ventana del chat. Ade...
2 - VIDEOCONFERENCIAS No tiene la opción de videoconferencia. Pero si la opción de agregarla como un módulo no estandard c...
3 – NOTIFICACIONES INSTANTANEAS Posibilidad de ver los usuarios en línea y enviarlos un correo en el momento. Posibilidad ...
CORREO ELECTRONICO 7 E mail interno con copia o con copia oculta y adjuntos. Permite búsquedas por: Carpetas, Cursos, Usua...
FOROS Es un espacio para la discusión y consultas que puede organizarse por unidades. Permiten la posibilidad de adjuntar ...
FOROS En Moodle hay varios tipos de foros: Uso general, Cada persona puede plantear un tema. Debate único y Preguntas y re...
NOTICIAS - ANUNCIOS Aviso de novedades de interés general para el curso. Aviso a los alumnos cuando se corrige una activid...
CALENDARIO Calendario de eventos programados con etiquetas. Importación/Exportación masiva de eventos. Calendario comparti...
ENAEV - Marisa Vallejos ENCUESTAS Moodle proporciona además: Encuestas ya preparadas (COLLES, ATTLS) y contrastadas como i...
CONSULTA Moodle posee la posibilidad de usar este módulo para votar sobre algo o recibir una respuesta de cada uno. El pro...
Herramientas de comunicación en Moodle
Herramientas de comunicación en Moodle

Descripción de las herramientas de comunicación disponibles en la Plataforma Moodle.

Herramientas de comunicación en Moodle

