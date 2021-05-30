Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plugins de WordPress Pedro Bermúdez Talavera
¿Qué son los Plugins? • Los plugins de WordPress son aplicaciones, programas o software que realizan funciones específicas...
Plugins de WordPress

  1. 1. Plugins de WordPress Pedro Bermúdez Talavera
  2. 2. ¿Qué son los Plugins? • Los plugins de WordPress son aplicaciones, programas o software que realizan funciones específicas. • Se instalan directamente desde la plataforma o descargando un zip. • Permiten mejorar la funcionalidad del sitio web. • Permiten personalizar la configuración o el diseño del sitio web. • Usan código html y un programador puede diseñar uno a medida. • Se recomienda no instalar más de 10 o 12 plugins, para no sobrecargar la web. • Actualmente en WordPress existen más de 57 mil plugins disponibles.
  3. 3. Ahrefs SEO
  4. 4. All in One SEO Pack
  5. 5. All-in-One WP Migration
  6. 6. All-in-One WP Security & Firewall
  7. 7. Akismet Anti-Spam
  8. 8. AMP
  9. 9. Autoptimize
  10. 10. Broken Link Checker
  11. 11. Contact Form 7
  12. 12. Contact Contact Forms
  13. 13. Duplicator
  14. 14. Elementor
  15. 15. Facebook for WooCommerce
  16. 16. Flamingo
  17. 17. GA Google Analytics
  18. 18. Google Tag Manager
  19. 19. HubSpot CRM
  20. 20. Jetpack
  21. 21. Jetpack CRM
  22. 22. Lazy Load
  23. 23. LiteSpeed Cache
  24. 24. Loco Translate
  25. 25. Mailchimp for WooCommerce
  26. 26. Rank Math SEO Plugin para WordPress
  27. 27. Schema Rich Snippets
  28. 28. Simple Autor Box
  29. 29. Site Kit
  30. 30. Visual Composer
  31. 31. WooCommerce
  32. 32. Wordfence Security
  33. 33. WordPress Popular Posts
  34. 34. W3 Total Cache
  35. 35. WP Mautic
  36. 36. WP-PostRatings
  37. 37. WP Super Cache
  38. 38. Yoast SEO

×