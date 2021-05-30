Successfully reported this slideshow.
Notificaciones Push Pedro Bermúdez Talavera
Notificaciones Push • Son mensajes que se remiten desde un servidor hasta los dispositivos que tienen una aplicación. • Di...
Ventajas de las Notificaciones Push • Control sobre las notificaciones que se reciben. • Anuncios de forma instantánea. • ...
Plataformas de Notificaciones Push • Amazon SNS: https://aws.amazon.com/es/sns/?whats-new- cards.sort-by=item.additionalFi...
Plataformas de Notificaciones Push • Leanplum: https://www.leanplum.com/platform/push-notifications/ • One Signal: https:/...
Amazon
Catapush
emBlue
Firebase
Indigitall
Kumulus
LeanPlum
OneSignal
PushBots
SendPulse
TwinPush
Urban Aisship
May. 30, 2021

Notificaciones Push

Notificaciones Push. Qué son las notificaciones push. Ventajas de las notificaciones push. Plataformas de notificaciones push.

Notificaciones Push

  1. 1. Notificaciones Push Pedro Bermúdez Talavera
  2. 2. Notificaciones Push • Son mensajes que se remiten desde un servidor hasta los dispositivos que tienen una aplicación. • Dichos mensajes son inmediatos. No requiere que el usuario actualice de forma constante la información para recibir los mensajes. • Tienen opciones de personalización que mejoran la interacción con el usuario. • Las notificaciones push no solamente existen en los dispositivos móviles.
  3. 3. Ventajas de las Notificaciones Push • Control sobre las notificaciones que se reciben. • Anuncios de forma instantánea. • Mejoramiento del engagement. • Son mensajes no intrusivos y se pueden planificar. • Información personalizada de las notificaciones. • Efectividad de las notificaciones, son fáciles de leer. • Altas tasas de apertura. • No hace falta utilizar la app para recibir las alertas.
  4. 4. Plataformas de Notificaciones Push • Amazon SNS: https://aws.amazon.com/es/sns/?whats-new- cards.sort-by=item.additionalFields.postDateTime&whats-new- cards.sort-order=desc • Catapush: https://www.catapush.com/ • emBlue: https://www.embluemail.com/push-notifications.html • Firebase: https://firebase.google.com/products/cloud-messaging • Indigitall: https://indigitall.com/latinoamerica/ • Kumulus: https://www.kumulos.com/features/push-notifications- and-in-app-messaging/
  5. 5. Plataformas de Notificaciones Push • Leanplum: https://www.leanplum.com/platform/push-notifications/ • One Signal: https://onesignal.com/ • PushBots: https://pushbots.com/ • SendPulse: https://sendpulse.com/latam/features/webpush • TwinPush: https://twinpush.com/ • Urban Airship: https://www.airship.com/platform/channels/mobile- app/push-notifications/
  6. 6. Amazon
  7. 7. Catapush
  8. 8. emBlue
  9. 9. Firebase
  10. 10. Indigitall
  11. 11. Kumulus
  12. 12. LeanPlum
  13. 13. OneSignal
  14. 14. PushBots
  15. 15. SendPulse
  16. 16. TwinPush
  17. 17. Urban Aisship

