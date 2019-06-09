Successfully reported this slideshow.
Look & Feel Pedro Bermúdez Talavera
El "look and feel" es el aspecto del sitio web que experimenta el usuario y lo que siente cuando está interactuando con el mismo.

  1. 1. Look & Feel Pedro Bermúdez Talavera
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el Look and Feel? • El "look and feel" es el aspecto del sitio web que experimenta el usuario y lo que siente cuando está interactuando con el mismo. • El aspecto y la sensación de un sitio web también se pueden describir como la personalidad de la web, que debe coincidir con la actitud del negocio y sus objetivos según las expectativas de tus clientes. http://www.somoscafeina.com/blog/que-es-el-look-and-feel-de-un-sitio-web-y-por-que-es-importante
  3. 3. Componentes y Características LOOK • Paleta de color. • Imágenes. • Diseño. • Opciones de fuente. • Estilo general. FEEL • El movimiento y la respuesta de los componentes dinámicos como menús desplegables, botones, formas y galerías. • Efectos de sonido. • La rapidez con la que se cargan las páginas y las imágenes. http://www.somoscafeina.com/blog/que-es-el-look-and-feel-de-un-sitio-web-y-por-que-es-importante
  4. 4. 1. Paleta de Colores • Si tu empresa aún no tiene asociado ningún color, pensar en la personalidad que quieres denotar a través de tu marca. • Si queremos utilizar el mismo color en todo el material de marketing, anota los códigos hexadecimales y usarlos cuando creemos gráficos. http://www.inno-smart.com/2014/elementos-diseno-visual-social-media-marketing/ https://coolors.co/ https://www.colourlovers.com/
  5. 5. 2. Tipografía • Utiliza sólo 2 o 3 fuentes. Si usamos más tipografías pueden distraer al público del mensaje que deseamos hacerle llegar. • Usar las tipografías permite reconocer el visual branding. http://www.inno-smart.com/2014/elementos-diseno-visual-social-media-marketing/ https://fonts.google.com/ https://www.fontsquirrel.com/
  6. 6. 3. Filtros de Imágenes • Usar filtros ayuda a reforzar la personalidad de la marca. • El uso del mismo filtro ayuda a nuestros seguidores a reconocer nuestra marca entre las publicaciones de los canales sociales. • Para elegir el mejor filtro de imagen, se decide qué efectos funcionan mejor para la paleta de colores, las tipografías y el mensaje que queremos transmitir. https://www.fotor.com/es/ https://fotoram.io/es/ http://www.inno-smart.com/2014/elementos-diseno-visual-social-media-marketing/
  7. 7. 4. Optimizar Imágenes • Optimiza tus fotos con unos ajustes simples sin sobrecargar el tiempo de carga del sitio web ni comprometer la calidad. • Tener presente el contexto donde se utilizará y el tamaño que debe tener. Según la red social, utilizar el tamaño adecuado. https://compressor.io/ https://tinypng.com/ http://www.inno-smart.com/2014/elementos-diseno-visual-social-media-marketing/
  8. 8. 5. Plantillas • Diseña plantillas para citas, anuncios, venta de productos, promociones, etc. • Que sean fáciles de reproducir, para publicarlas diariamente en tus redes sociales. http://www.inno-smart.com/2014/elementos-diseno-visual-social-media-marketing/

