[PDF] DOWNLOAD Lubkin's Chronic Illness: Impact and Intervention

Lubkin's Chronic Illness: Impact and Intervention, Tenth Edition is an essential text for teaching nursing students the impact of chronic Illness on both patients and families. This is the only text of its kinds that truly addresses not only the physical aspects of chronic illness but the important psychosocial issues that individuals and families encounter on a daily basis.The Tenth Edition takes an application to practice-based approach by covering impact and issues as well as interventions and outcomes. Each chapter employs a theoretical approach to the concept followed by an overview of the impact, nursing interventions and potential outcomes. To bring this content to life for students, the text takes a personalized approach featuring real-life stories and scenarios focused on the individual's experience with chronic illness. The journey of the author and her husband through cancer is chronicled throughout a number of chapters. These feelings about the illness experience, and ultimately his death, are real and are excerpted from the author's journal.Key Features:Mapped to all three levels of competencies (BSN, MSN and DNP)The Family Caregiving chapter outlines how family members care for their aging parents and relativesVignettes and journal entries of patients and their caregivers talking about chronic illnessUpdated Evidence-Based Practice BoxesInstructor Resources:Case Studies Discussion QuestionsTest BankPowerPoint SlidesInstructor's Manual

