Item GV - Raise a support ticket and check its status

  1. 1. Raise a support ticket & check its status In this module, we will discuss :- 1. How to raise a ticket using the Support Tab? 2. How can you check ticket history?
  2. 2. How to raise a ticket from the Support Tab? Follow these steps to raise a ticket- Click on the Support tab from the dropdown
  3. 3. How to raise a ticket from the Support Tab? Select the tab related to your concern, For example- If you want to update your bank details then click on the My Account tab
  4. 4. How to raise a ticket from the Support Tab? Click on Manage your account
  5. 5. How to raise a ticket from the Support Tab? Click on Modify Bank details of Merchant ID
  6. 6. How to raise a ticket from the Support Tab? Read the instructions carefully
  7. 7. How to raise a ticket from the Support Tab? Fill the required details Upload the attachment and submit the ticket
  8. 8. How to raise a ticket from the Support Tab? Note down the ticket number for your reference
  9. 9. How to check ticket history? To check the status of the ticket, follow these steps - Click on the Seller Support tab
  10. 10. How to check ticket history? Click on Check Ticket history
  11. 11. How to check ticket history? Enter the Ticket ID and click on the search icon Here, you can check the status of the ticket
  12. 12. How to check ticket history? Click on the Ticket number to check more details
  13. 13. How to check ticket history? You can check the details related to the status of the ticket -
  14. 14. Reply to/Add details to existing ticket If you are asked to provide more details on the issue or want to follow up/add more details , you can share the same here - Upload the relevant attachment and click on Submit Enter your response
  15. 15. Re-opening a solved ticket If the ticket is marked as ‘solved’ and you are not satisfied with the resolution, you can re-open the ticket by following these steps - Upload the relevant attachment and click on Reply and open ticket Enter your response
  16. 16. Understanding various ticket resolution statuses There are four types of statuses - In progress Pending with you Solved Disposition We have received your query and we are working on it The ticket is pending as we require a few more documents/details from your end in order to resolve your query The resolution of the ticket has been provided to you The tickets will be on disposition in case you had requested a call. However, due to some reason the same could not be connected
  17. 17. Thanks everyone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.

