SCD - Approving a deal for participation

  1. 1. Participating in Social Commerce deal(s) In this module, we will discuss: 1. Overview of the Deals tab 2. The steps involved in approving a deal for participation 3. The steps to be followed in case you have to reject a deal
  2. 2. Type of Deals basis their status: Pending Seller Approval- Deal to be approved by you Pending- You have approved the deal(s) and it will get live as per the schedule Rejected- Deal(s) rejected by you Active- Currently the deal is live and visible to the customers Inactive- Currently the deal is inactive due to exhaustion of stock or any other reason Expired- Deal has now expired All your Social Commerce deals with be visible in the Group Deals tab on the seller panel. You can also search the details using the search filter option. Overview: Deals tab
  3. 3. Approving a deal for participation Now click on View details to check the details of a deal By default the status of your new deal will be Pending Seller Approval, you will have to approve the same to make it live.
  4. 4. On this page you can check the details of the deal Click on read more to check the Terms and Conditions Approving a deal for participation
  5. 5. A popup will appear where you can read the Terms and Conditions Click on check box to accept the terms & conditions and click on the Approve to confirm the deal Approving a deal for participation
  6. 6. Approving a deal for participation Click on Approve Your deal will get live at its scheduled time
  7. 7. Rejecting a deal In case you want to reject a deal due to any issue , search and open the deal page then follow these steps to reject the same- Click on the Reject Select the rejection reason from the dropdown, Enter your reason in the description section and click on Submit
  8. 8. • Deal once approved can’t be cancelled • Once approved the deal will go live as per the schedule • Get in touch with your Category SPOC/Account Manager if you have any query about the deal details • All products selected for a deal must have minimum inventory of 40 units • You must approve the deal at least before 10 minutes from its scheduled start time else the system won’t allow you to approve the deal and it will get expired Points to remember:
  9. 9. Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Support tab on your seller panel.

