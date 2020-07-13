Fulfillment center - Registration process - SCD

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Fulfillment center - Registration process In this module, we will discuss : 1. What is a Fulfillment center? 2. What are the documents required for FC registration? 3. What is the fee for availing an FC service? 4. How do you get registered for an FC from the Seller Panel?
  2. 2. Paytm Mall Fulfillment centers: We have an extensive pan-India network to help you fulfill orders efficiently Pan India FC locations 13 Number of cities covered 2x Customer satisfaction 1000+ Number of merchants using FCs 4 Hour 95% order fulfillment time 10 Lakh Total order processing capacity 30% Reduction in returns 5 lakh Total Sq. Ft. of space available Delhi Chennai Bangalore Jaipur Mumbai Surat Patna Indore Noida Telangana Ludhiana
  3. 3. This network gives multiple benefits to the seller in e-commerce operations Scale Skilled manpower, well-equipped storage space to fulfill orders at an optimized cost Convenience Faster deliveries You focus on selling more products & we manage packaging, dealing with multiple couriers Reach your consumer 2 times faster. Achieve higher customer satisfaction & faster payouts Better product visibility Buy now preference All FC products are tagged as ‘fulfilled by Paytm Mall Partner’, inviting better customer attention Our proprietary algorithm to choose a seller for a product has a higher weightage for FC products
  4. 4. This network allows you to save money at each step: Reduced shipping costs We are present in 15 major cities. Utilize multiple FCs to get closer to your customers and thus save on shipping costs Reduced returns The FC QCs your products to ensure your customer gets only the best of products. Reduced returns mean a lesser return handling cost No more penalties Reach your consumer twice as fast as normal. Achieve higher customer satisfaction and faster payouts Peak load handling option Use FCs to handle the peak sales by sending a part of the inventory to them. Once the inventory in the FC becomes zero, the sellers can fulfill orders through their own warehouses
  5. 5. Fulfilling orders through FCs is very simple… Manage your inventory in advance FC takes care of end-to-end order processing, including packaging FCs are integrated with courier partners to enable faster shipping and wider reach Delighted buyers lead to higher seller rating and business increment
  6. 6. What is the fee for availing the FC service? Line items Units 0-0.5kg 0.5-3kg 3-7kg 7kg+ White Goods Storage charges Rs/ Cu ft/ Day *First 7 days free 0.10 0.25 0.60 1.00 5.00 Order processing cost Rs per unit 10 15 22 31 50 Packaging cost Rs per unit 7 13 21 25 NA RTV cost Rs per unit 5 7 8 13 25 Special Services SKU Formation – During Inward Rs per unit (In a multiple item combo) 2 3 5 NA NA Note– To view more details, click here.
  7. 7. What are the documents required for FC registration? - This is an Additional Place Of Business (APOB) certificate generated by your or Paytm Mall CA for the completion of the FC registration process - You must have a principal place of business (PPOB) in the state where FC is located - You need to add FC address in your GST certificate as an additional place of business - You will also need to share the amended GST certificate - Once your APOB application has been successfully applied, you will get ARN number, you can avail FC service by sharing the ARN number with Paytm Mall team. However, you will also be needed to share the APOB certificate once you will get it APOB certificate
  8. 8. How can you get registered with an FC? Seller Opts for Paytm Mall CA service Opts for own CA service Paytm Mall SPOC shares the required documents FC registration completed CA helps to get registered Shares ARN and APOB certificate with Paytm Mall SPOC The Paytm Mall CA helps you get the APOB certificate and ARN Overview of the FC registration process:
  9. 9. How can you get registered with an FC? You can get registered for a Fulfillment Centre from your Panel by clicking on the Support Tab - Click on Fulfillment Centre
  10. 10. How can you get registered with an FC? Click on Know about FC Click on Register products with FC
  11. 11. How can you get registered with an FC? Read the instructions to avail the services of a Fulfillment Center and click on here
  12. 12. How can you get registered with an FC? Fill the required details and upload your GST certificate scanned copy and click on Submit
  13. 13. How can you get registered with an FC? If you want to use Paytm Mall CA service, click on APOB package link If you want to use your own CA, Paytm Mall team will share the NOC and Rent agreement/Electricity Bill of FC with you You will receive a mail from Paytm Mall team, here is the sample of mail
  14. 14. How can you get registered with an FC? To avail Paytm Mall CA service, follow these simple steps: Fill and Submit the FC registration form CA will help you to get registered for FC Order the respective CA service Paytm Mall team will share a mail containing CA service link Paytm Mall SPOC will get in touch with you to complete further process
  15. 15. How can you get registered with an FC? Steps to order Paytm Mall CA service : - Visit the APOB package link shared in the mail - Select no. of SKU – number of states for which you want to apply APOB (e.g. if you want to apply only for 1 state then select 1 here) - Now click on Buy Now button
  16. 16. How can you get registered with an FC? If you have your own CA, then you need to follow these steps - Fill and Submit the FC registration form Share the ARN and scanned copy of the APOB certificate With the help of your CA, get the ‘Additional Place of business (APOB)’ certificate and GST certificate amended You will get the signed NOC certificate and other required documents from Paytm Mall team. E.g. Electricity bill/FC rent agreement Paytm Mall SPOC will get in touch with you
  17. 17. Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.

