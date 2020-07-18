Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fulfillment center - Consignment process - SCD - Hindi

Fulfillment center - Consignment process - SCD - Hindi

Fulfillment center - Consignment process - SCD - Hindi

  1. 1. फु लफफलमेंट सेंटर – कन्साइनमेंट प्रोसेस इस मॉड्यूल में हम जानेगे: 1. FC में प्रोडक्ट्स को भेजने की प्रक्रिया क्या है? 2. आप कै टेलॉग और ऑडडसड की क्रडटेल्स को कै से चेक कर सकते हैं? 3. आप पेमेंट्स और ररटर्न्ड की क्रडटेल्स को कै से चेक कर सकते हैं? 4. FC से आप अपने प्रोडक्ट्स को वापस कै से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं?
  2. 2. Paytm Mall की टीम STN और संबंक्रित डॉक्यूमेंट्स को आपके साथ शेयर करेगी शेयर क्रकए गए क्रलंक पर filled STN फॉमड और फॉमड 3 को अपलोड करके शेयर करें Paytm Mall की टीम आपके साथ स्लॉट क्रडटेल्स शेयर करेगी STN की 2 copies के साथ क्रनिाडररत डेट और टाइम पर अपने FC में स्टॉक को भेजें FC की टीम 48 working hrs में आपके साथ inward स्टेटस शेयर करेगी FC में प्रोडक्ट्स को भेजने की प्रक्रिया क्या है?
  3. 3. FC में प्रोडक्ट्स को भेजने की प्रक्रिया क्या है? यह स्टॉक ट् ांसफर नोट (STN) का एक सैंपल है अपने signature और stamp के साथ STN fill करें
  4. 4. FC में प्रोडक्ट्स को भेजने की प्रक्रिया क्या है? यह फॉमड 3 का एक सैंपल है, आपको इस फॉमड को के वल तभी fill करना होगा जब आप संबंक्रित प्रोडक्ट को पहली बार FC में भेज रहे हों • MID – यह Paytm Mall में आपकी सेलर id होती है • Product ID – यह Paytm Mall सेलर पैनल पर ऐड क्रकए गए हर प्रोडक्ट की unique id होती है • Merchant SKU – यह आपके द्वारा शेयर क्रकए गए प्रोडक्ट की alphanumeric id होती है • Product Name – प्रोडक्ट का नाम • Category – प्रोडक्ट की के टेगरी • Dimension –प्रोडक्ट के dimensions एं टर करें (Centimeters में) • Weight –प्रोडक्ट का weight एं टर करें (KG में) • Url – यह प्रोडक्ट का Paytm Mall URL है
  5. 5. FC में प्रोडक्ट्स को भेजने की प्रक्रिया क्या है? STN और फामड 3 को शेयर करने के क्रलए स्टेप्स स्टेप्स - • Inbound Slot Booking फॉमड open करें (क्रलंक आपको email के माध्यम से शेयर क्रकया गया है) • सभी जरुरी क्रडटेल्स fill करें • Fill क्रकए हुए STN और फॉमड 3 को अपलोड करें और उन्हें सबक्रमट करें क्रिन के 4 बजे तक सबक्रमट की गई सभी ररक्वे स्ट के क्रलए, स्लॉट की क्रडटेल्स उसी क्रिन शेयर कर िी जाएँ गी और 4 बजे के बाि की गयी ररक्वे स्ट के क्रलए अगले क्रिन स्लॉट की क्रडटेल्स शेयर की जाएगी यक्रि ररक्वे स्ट में कोई error/missing क्रडटेल्स पाई जाती हैं, तो आपको (noreply-fc- slotbooking@paytmmall.com) इस email से सूक्रचत क्रकया जाएगा, इस case में आपको क्रडटेल्स क्रफर से सबक्रमट करनी होगी
  6. 6. FC में प्रोडक्ट्स को भेजने की प्रक्रिया क्या है? यह प्रोडक्ट मेट् ोलॉजी(Product Metrology) का एक सैंपल है प्रोडक्ट्स को FC में भेजने से पहले आपको इसे fill करके प्रोडक्ट्स के पैके ज पर पेस्ट करना होगा
  7. 7. आप Paytm Mall सेलर पैनल में कै टेलॉग और ऑडडर की क्रडटेल्स चेक कर सकते हैं कै टेलॉग Inventory • आप Paytm Mall सेलर पैनल पर, कै टेलॉग टैब में प्रोडक्ट के स्टॉक/Inventory को चेक कर सकते हैं • कै टेलॉग से संबंक्रित अक्रिक जानकारी के क्रलए, यहाँ क्लिक करें ऑर्डसड • ऑडडसड टैब में आपको आपकी sales से संबंक्रित क्रडटेल की जानकारी क्रमलेगी और आप ऑडडसड ररपोटड भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं • ऑडडसड से संबंक्रित अक्रिक जानकारी के क्रलए, यहाँ क्लिक करें आप कै टेलॉग और ऑडडसड की क्रडटेल्स को कै से चेक कर सकते हैं?
  8. 8. ररटन्सड • ररटर्न्ड टैब में, • Return before delivery- यह ररटनड आपके FC पाटडनर द्वारा received और managed क्रकया जाता है • Return after delivery- यह ररटनड सीिे आपको क्रडलीवर होते हैं • ररटर्न्ड से संबंक्रित अक्रिक जानकारी के क्रलए, यहाँ क्लिक करें पेमेंट्स • पेमेंट्स टैब में आपको आपके पेआउट से संबंक्रित क्रडटेल की जानकारी क्रमलेगी और आप पेआउट ररपोटड डाउनलोड भी कर सकते हैं • पेमेंट्स से संबंक्रित अक्रिक जानकारी के क्रलए, यहाँ क्लिक करें आप Paytm Mall सेलर पैनल में पेमेंट्स और ररटर्न्ड की क्रडटेल्स चेक कर सकते हैं आप पेमेंट्स और ररटर्न्ड की क्रडटेल्स को कै से चेक कर सकते हैं?
  9. 9. अपने Paytm Mall SPOC से "RSTN फॉमड" प्राप्त करें RSTN फॉमड fill करें और Paytm Mall SPOC के साथ शेयर करें Paytm Mall SPOC आपको उसका confirmation शेयर करेगा FC से प्रोडक्ट्स को collect करें FC से आप अपने प्रोडक्ट्स को वापस कै से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं?
  10. 10. यह ररटनड स्टॉक ट् ांसफर नोट (STN) का एक सैंपल है FC से आप अपने प्रोडक्ट्स को वापस कै से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं?
  11. 11. धन्यवाद! क्रकसी भी सहायता के क्रलए, कृ पया अपने सेलर पैनल पर Seller Helpdesk टैब का उपयोग करके क्रटकट सबक्रमट करें।

