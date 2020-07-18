Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fulfillment center – Consignment process In this module, we will discuss : 1. What is the procedure to send products to FC...
Paytm Mall team will share STN and related documents with you Share the filled STN form and Form 3 by uploading on the sha...
What is the procedure to send products to FC? This is the sample of Stock Transfer Note (STN) Fill the STN along with your...
What is the procedure to send products to FC? This is the sample of Form 3, you need to fill this form only if you are sen...
What is the procedure to send products to FC? Steps to share STN and form 3 Steps - • Open Inbound Slot Booking Form (link...
What is the procedure to send products to FC? This is the sample of Product Metrology You need to fill and paste it on you...
You can check the details of catalogue and orders in Paytm Mall seller panel Catalogue inventory • In Catalogue tab, you c...
Returns • In Returns tab, • Return before delivery- These returns are received and managed by your FC partner • Return aft...
Get “RSTN form” from your Paytm Mall SPOC Fill and share the RSTN form with Paytm Mall SPOC Paytm Mall SPOC will share the...
How can you get your products back to you from FC? This is the sample of Return Stock Transfer Note (STN)
Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fulfillment center - Consignment process - SCD

30 views

Published on

Fulfillment center - Consignment process - SCD

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fulfillment center - Consignment process - SCD

  1. 1. Fulfillment center – Consignment process In this module, we will discuss : 1. What is the procedure to send products to FC? 2. How can you check the details of Catalogue and Orders? 3. How can you check the details of payments and returns ? 4. How can you get your products back to you from FC?
  2. 2. Paytm Mall team will share STN and related documents with you Share the filled STN form and Form 3 by uploading on the shared link Paytm Mall team will share the slot details with you Send the stock to your FC at the scheduled date and time along with 2 copies of STN FC team will share the inward status with you in 48 working hrs What is the procedure to send products to FC?
  3. 3. What is the procedure to send products to FC? This is the sample of Stock Transfer Note (STN) Fill the STN along with your signature and stamp
  4. 4. What is the procedure to send products to FC? This is the sample of Form 3, you need to fill this form only if you are sending the respective product for the first time to FC • MID – This is your seller id on Paytm mall • Product ID – This is a unique id of each product created on Paytm Mall seller panel • Merchant SKU – This is alphanumeric id of the product shared by you • Product Name – Name of the product • Category – Category of the product • Dimension – Enter the product dimensions in centimeters • Weight – Enter the weight of the product in KG • Url – This is the Paytm Mall URL of the product
  5. 5. What is the procedure to send products to FC? Steps to share STN and form 3 Steps - • Open Inbound Slot Booking Form (link must be shared with you via email) • Fill the required details • Upload filled STN and Form 3 and submit the same For the all requests submitted by 4 pm of the day, slot details will be shared by same day else the next day If any error/missing details found in the request, you will be notified via email from (noreply-fc-slotbooking@paytmmall.com), in this case you need to re-submit the details
  6. 6. What is the procedure to send products to FC? This is the sample of Product Metrology You need to fill and paste it on your products package before sending to the FC
  7. 7. You can check the details of catalogue and orders in Paytm Mall seller panel Catalogue inventory • In Catalogue tab, you can check inventory of the product on Paytm Mall seller panel • For more details related to catalogue, click here Orders • Orders tab will give you the detailed information related to your sales and you can also download the orders report • For more details related to Orders, click here How can you check the details of catalogue and orders?
  8. 8. Returns • In Returns tab, • Return before delivery- These returns are received and managed by your FC partner • Return after delivery- These returns are directly delivered to you • For more details related to returns, click here Payments • Payments tab will give you the detailed information related to your payouts and you can also download the payout reports • For more details related to payments, click here How can you check the details of payments and returns ? You can check the details of payments and returns in Paytm Mall seller panel
  9. 9. Get “RSTN form” from your Paytm Mall SPOC Fill and share the RSTN form with Paytm Mall SPOC Paytm Mall SPOC will share the confirmation on the same Collect the products from FC How can you get your products back to you from FC?
  10. 10. How can you get your products back to you from FC? This is the sample of Return Stock Transfer Note (STN)
  11. 11. Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.

×