Download MCAT Prep Course Free

by Garrett Biehle

At 1,162 pages, the MCAT Prep Course offers the most comprehensive and rigorous analysis of the MCAT available. Including, 1,059 practice problems! 103 MCAT-style passages, and detailed solutions to all problems The MCAT is one of few college entrance exams that actually tests some of the subjects you will study: Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. At 6 1/4 hours, it is also one of the longest tests. For this reason, we have written the most comprehensive analysis of the MCAT Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Verbal sections available. The MCAT has the reputation of being one of the hardest entrance exams given; it is a reputation well earned. This should not discourage you; rather it should motivate you to take the test seriously and study for it assiduously. Although the MCAT is a difficult test, it is a very learnable test. The classic MCAT Prep Course presents a clear, insightful analysis of the MCAT. Its lively prose and subtle wit makes this challenging test more palatable. The review sections are written in a user-friendly manner to simplify and reduce the student s burden when deciphering difficult concepts. At the end of each chapter, MCAT-style practice questions are included to test understanding of key concepts. Answers and explanations for the practice questions are provided after the review sections. Illustrations and tables are included wherever necessary to focus and clarify the key ideas and concepts. Garrett Biehle received his Ph.D. from Caltech. Nancy Morvillo received her Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Matthew Schmidt received his Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Review: Solid...Just Solid This is a great book to add to your study materials. The book has a briefing section in the beginning of each chapter followed by multiple choice questions and more importantly PASSAGES. This book even shows how to cut corners so you do not waste needed time. -- A Student

