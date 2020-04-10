Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Opracował: Paweł Gontarek 02/04/2020
• • •
• • • • –
• • • • • • Szukasz przewagi – miejsca, gdzie możesz wygrać z konkurencją
• • Zielono? To dobrze – ale to nic nie znaczy
• • • •
• • •
• • • • https://technicalseo.com/tools/schema-markup- generator/
• •
Wniosek:
CTR w wyniki FAQ na poziomie 0,8%-1,5% To po co je wdrażać???
• • • •
• • •
• Fora – • Blogi – • Własne strony • Zaplecza • Banery • Logotyp o współpracy • Katalogi • Serwisy ogłoszeniowe
• Social Media • Blogerzy (outreach) • NAPy • Reklama/Konkursy (bardziej ruch) • Filmy, Infografiki
• • • Today, links are mainly achieved through developing original content that is in turn, shared across social media. Li...
• – – – • •
• • • • • • •
• – – – – • •
Dwa różne DA – czy warto je mieć?
• •
Google lubi to 
Strona główna Kategoria Produkt Produkt Kategoria Produkt Blog Kategoria Artykuł Artykuł Kategoria Artykuł Artykuł Produkt...
• – –
• – 
Napisz artykuł Opublikuj w Social Mediach Zrób małą reklamę w SM Linkbuilding (ale niewiele) Zajrzyj po 3 miesiącach do GS...
Pozycjonowanie bloga #1 sesja Q&A
Pozycjonowanie bloga #1 sesja Q&A
Pozycjonowanie bloga #1 sesja Q&A
Pozycjonowanie bloga #1 sesja Q&A
Pozycjonowanie bloga #1 sesja Q&A
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pozycjonowanie bloga #1 sesja Q&A

22 views

Published on

Jak pozycjonować bloga - sesja !&A

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pozycjonowanie bloga #1 sesja Q&A

  1. 1. Opracował: Paweł Gontarek 02/04/2020
  2. 2. • • •
  3. 3. • • • • –
  4. 4. • • • • • • Szukasz przewagi – miejsca, gdzie możesz wygrać z konkurencją
  5. 5. • • Zielono? To dobrze – ale to nic nie znaczy
  6. 6. • • • •
  7. 7. • • •
  8. 8. • • • • https://technicalseo.com/tools/schema-markup- generator/
  9. 9. • •
  10. 10. Wniosek:
  11. 11. CTR w wyniki FAQ na poziomie 0,8%-1,5% To po co je wdrażać???
  12. 12. • • • •
  13. 13. • • •
  14. 14. • Fora – • Blogi – • Własne strony • Zaplecza • Banery • Logotyp o współpracy • Katalogi • Serwisy ogłoszeniowe
  15. 15. • Social Media • Blogerzy (outreach) • NAPy • Reklama/Konkursy (bardziej ruch) • Filmy, Infografiki
  16. 16. • • • Today, links are mainly achieved through developing original content that is in turn, shared across social media. Links to your content on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube and other social networks help the search engines understand what websites are credible and should be ranked for what keyword phrases. https://neilpatel.com/blog/social-media-and-seo/
  17. 17. • – – – • •
  18. 18. • • • • • • •
  19. 19. • – – – – • •
  20. 20. Dwa różne DA – czy warto je mieć?
  21. 21. • •
  22. 22. Google lubi to 
  23. 23. Strona główna Kategoria Produkt Produkt Kategoria Produkt Blog Kategoria Artykuł Artykuł Kategoria Artykuł Artykuł Produkt Kategoria Producent Kategoria Podkategoria
  24. 24. • – –
  25. 25. • – 
  26. 26. Napisz artykuł Opublikuj w Social Mediach Zrób małą reklamę w SM Linkbuilding (ale niewiele) Zajrzyj po 3 miesiącach do GSC Reedycja + optymalizacja 200-1000 150-200 400-1000 10x150

×