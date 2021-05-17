Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Department of Economics Topic:-Monetary and fiscal measures for the adjustment in the BOP disequilibrium Course Name:- Int...
BALANCE OF PAYMENT  Also known as balance of international payments Definition-  Balance of payment is summary statement...
Difference between BOP and BOT Balance of payment  BOP contains transactions of all goods and servicer  means transactio...
EQUILIBRIUM AND DISEQUILIBRIUM IN BOP  Balance of payments is the difference between the receipts from foreign and paymen...
 The BOP deficit or surplus indicate imbalance in the BOP . This imbalance is interpreted as BOP disqualification Surplus...
Measures for Correcting Unfavourable BOP NON MONETARY MEASURES MONRTARY MEASURES 1. Deflation:- 2. Depreciation:- 3. Deval...
Monetary Policy:-  Monetary policy is the process by which monetary authority of a country generally control Bank control...
Deflation:-  Opposite of inflation  Deflation means falling prices.  A country faces deficit when its imports exceeds e...
Depreciation:-  It means the fall in the external purchasing power of home currency  In this case domestic currencies va...
Limitations of Depreciation:- 1. It is not suitable to a country desiring a fixed exchange rate system. 2. Exchange deprec...
Devaluation:-  Devaluation refers to :- Attempt made by monetary authorities to bring down the value of home currency aga...
Exchange Control:-  Under such a measure, the central bank directs all exporters to surrender their foreign exchange to t...
Fiscal Policy Fiscal policy is mean by which a government adjusts its spending level and tax rate to monitor and influence...
Merits and demerits of Tariff Merits 1. Prevention to local products 2. Creating employment 3. Strengthen local economy 4....
 Quotas:-Under the quota system, the government may fix and permit the maximum quantity or value of a commodity to be imp...
1. The Tariff Quota: • Also known as custom quota . • Under this system, import of a commodity up to a specified quantity ...
3. The Bilateral Quota:- Under this system, quotas are set through negotiation between the importing country and the expor...
Merits of Quotas:- 1. They are easy to implement. 2.Protect local companies 3. Create more job opportunities 4. Goods beco...
Export Promotion:-  The government can adopt export promotion measures to correct disequilibrium in the balance of paymen...
Import Substitution:-  A country may resort to import substitution to reduce the volume of imports and make it self-relia...
Drawbacks of Import Substitution  1. Such industries may lose the spirit of competitiveness.  2. Domestic industries enj...
Conclusion -:  If the balance of payment is in deficit then it is not good for any country because their payments, import...
Thank you so much
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS  QUE. 1:- What is the volume of trade  ANS:-  The volume of trade refer to the amount of sec...
•QUE.:-3 . Why under fixed exchange rate system depreciation is not possible •Ans. :- •Fixed exchange rate - Also known as...
I BOP disequilibrium &Monetary and fiscal measures for the adjustment in the BOP disequilibrium
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
30 views
May. 17, 2021

I BOP disequilibrium &Monetary and fiscal measures for the adjustment in the BOP disequilibrium

BOP EQUILIBRIUM
MONETARY MEASURES FOR the adjustment in the BOP disequilibrium
FISCAL MEASURES For the adjustment in the BOP disequilibrium

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

I BOP disequilibrium &Monetary and fiscal measures for the adjustment in the BOP disequilibrium

  1. 1. Department of Economics Topic:-Monetary and fiscal measures for the adjustment in the BOP disequilibrium Course Name:- International economics Course Code:- ECN 423 Submitted To:- Dr. Vinod Naik Asstt. Professor Department. Of Economics Submitted By:- Roll no. :- 1.Pawan Kumar CUHP19MAECO19 2. Pratibha Devi CUHP19MAECO20 3. Priyanka kumari CUHP19MAECO21 4. Raman Thakur CUHP19MAECO23
  2. 2. BALANCE OF PAYMENT  Also known as balance of international payments Definition-  Balance of payment is summary statement in which all transactions of the residences of a nation with the residents of all other nations are recorded during a financial year.  The balance of payments include both the current account and capital account it means-  In BOP, it includes trade of visible items (trade of goods) as well as invisible items (trade of all services).  In balance of payment we calculate import and export of the goods and services.
  3. 3. Difference between BOP and BOT Balance of payment  BOP contains transactions of all goods and servicer  means transaction of visible and invisible goo  BOP is a broad concept Balance of trade  BOT contains transaction of goods only  In BOT we measure transaction of visible goods only  BOT is narrow concept in comparison of BOP  BOT is sub set of BOP
  4. 4. EQUILIBRIUM AND DISEQUILIBRIUM IN BOP  Balance of payments is the difference between the receipts from foreign and payments to foreigners by residents of country.  In accounting sense balance of payments must always balance. Debit must be equal to credit.  So, there will be equilibrium in balance of payments.  Symbolically, B= R – P  Where, B= Balance of payments  R= Receipts from foreigners(from exports of goods and services, gifts from foreign etc.)  P= Payments made to Foreigners (for import of goods and services, gifts to foreign etc.)  When B= Zero, there is said to be equilibrium in balance of payments. It means that there is no difference payment to foreigners and receipts from foreigners
  5. 5.  The BOP deficit or surplus indicate imbalance in the BOP . This imbalance is interpreted as BOP disqualification Surplus in BOP BOP = Favourable :- CREDIT > DEBIT EXPORTS > IMPORTS RECEIPTS> PAYMENT Deficit in BOP  Its exactly opposite to the surplus in BOP BOP = Unfavourable:- CREDIT < DEBIT EXPORTS < IMPORTS RECEIPTS< PAYMENT  IF THERE IS UNFAVOURABLE BOP ITS NOT GOOD FOR ANY COUNTRY SO THAT HAVE TO CORRECT UNFAVOURABLE BOP
  6. 6. Measures for Correcting Unfavourable BOP NON MONETARY MEASURES MONRTARY MEASURES 1. Deflation:- 2. Depreciation:- 3. Devaluation:- 4. Exchange Control:- FISCAL MEASURES 1.Tariffs:- 2.Quotas:- 3.Export Promotion:- 4.Import Substitution:-
  7. 7. Monetary Policy:-  Monetary policy is the process by which monetary authority of a country generally control Bank controls the supply of money in the economy by exercising its control over interest rate in order to maintain price stability and achieve high economic growth .  In India, the central monetary authority is the RBI.  The monetary methods for correcting disequilibrium in the balance of payment are as follows
  8. 8. Deflation:-  Opposite of inflation  Deflation means falling prices.  A country faces deficit when its imports exceeds exports.  Deflation is brought through monetary measures like Bank rate, RR, RRR,CRR,SLR , open market operations, etc.  Deflation would make our items cheaper in foreign market resulting a rise in our exports. At the same time the demands for imports fall because now imported goods are more expensive. This would built a favourable atmosphere in the balance of payment position.
  9. 9. Depreciation:-  It means the fall in the external purchasing power of home currency  In this case domestic currencies value fall due to the market forces like demand and supply.  As domestic currency value fall – domestic good in foreign market becomes cheap and foreign good in domestic market becomes expensive because now we have to pay more for the imported good due to this demand of the import fall  This device implies that a country has adopted a flexible exchange rate policy.  If a country depreciates its currency, people in the country can get more for same units of the foreign currency.
  10. 10. Limitations of Depreciation:- 1. It is not suitable to a country desiring a fixed exchange rate system. 2. Exchange depreciation raises the prices of imports and reduces the prices of exports. So the terms of trade will become unfavourable for the country adopting it. 3. It increases uncertainty & risks involved in foreign trade. 4. It may result in hyper-inflation causing further deficit in balance of payments
  11. 11. Devaluation:-  Devaluation refers to :- Attempt made by monetary authorities to bring down the value of home currency against foreign currency.  devaluation is official act enforced by the monetary authority  This is also same as the depreciation but difference is that in devaluation domestic currency value fall due to attempt made by monetary authorities not because of market mechanism.  Concept of devaluation used when there is a serious adverse BOP Problem. Effects of a devaluation Imports expensive Increased aggregate demand de Exports cheaper cheaper
  12. 12. Exchange Control:-  Under such a measure, the central bank directs all exporters to surrender their foreign exchange to the central authority  It leads to concentration of exchange reserves in the hands of central authority.  Thus At the same time, the supply of foreign exchange is restricted only for essential goods. It can only help controlling situation from turning worse. In short it is only a temporary measure and not permanent remedy.
  13. 13. Fiscal Policy Fiscal policy is mean by which a government adjusts its spending level and tax rate to monitor and influence a nation’s economy. It is a policy concerning the revenue expenditure and debt of the government for achieving certain objective like central of inflation, public expenditure. Tariffs:-Tariffs are duties (taxes) imposed on imports. • When tariffs are imposed, the prices of imports would increase to the extent of tariff. • The increased prices will reduced the demand for imported goods and at the same time induce domestic producers to produce more of import substitutes
  14. 14. Merits and demerits of Tariff Merits 1. Prevention to local products 2. Creating employment 3. Strengthen local economy 4. Deduction in the deficit of economy 5. Generates revenue to govt. Demerits 1. Tariffs bring equilibrium by reducing the volume of trade. 2. Reduction in the imports. 3. Increasing in the price of imported goods 4. Reduction in the competition 5. Worse effects on the international relations. 6. Reduction in the quality of goods and services
  15. 15.  Quotas:-Under the quota system, the government may fix and permit the maximum quantity or value of a commodity to be imported during a given period. By restricting imports through the quota system, the deficit is reduced and the balance of payments position is improved TYPES OF QUOTAS tariff or custom quota. The unilateral quota the bilateral quota. The mixing quota. . Import licensing.
  16. 16. 1. The Tariff Quota: • Also known as custom quota . • Under this system, import of a commodity up to a specified quantity is allowed to be imported duty- free or at a special low rate of duty. • But imports in excess of this fixed limit are charged a higher rate of duty. The tariff quota thus combines the features of a tariff with those of quota. Flexibility is another advantage of this system • Under this quota govt. do an agreement with his trade partner related to quota. 2. The Unilateral Quota: • It is imposed without prior negotiation with foreign governments • Imposed import quota without any agreement upon imported commodities by the govt. • In this its all depends upon the govt. they decide the amount of quota, country on which quota imposed or govt. divide the quantity of imported commodity between different countries etc.  The quota so fixed may be either global or allocated:- • Global quota, the commodity can be imported from any country up to the full amount of the quota • Allocated quota system, however, the total of the quota is distributed among specified supplying countries
  17. 17. 3. The Bilateral Quota:- Under this system, quotas are set through negotiation between the importing country and the exporting country. In this govt. implement because they have to protect domestic producers. 4. The Mixing Quota:- Some amount of row material are imported from other country and some amount of row material produced domestically and combine use of all row material will used to produced any commodity Ex. In Brazil, for instance, there is a stipulation that a certain percentage of bread weight must consist of domestic manioc flour. 5. Import Licensing: Under this, prospective importers are required to obtain a license from the proper authorities for importing any quantity within the specified quotas. Licenses are generally distributed among established importers keeping in view their share in the country’s import trend.
  18. 18. Merits of Quotas:- 1. They are easy to implement. 2.Protect local companies 3. Create more job opportunities 4. Goods becomes less expensive Demerits of Quotas :- 1. They are not long-run solution as they do not tackle the real cause for disequilibrium. 2. Under the WTO quotas are discouraged. 3. Implements of quotas is open invitation to corruption 4. Monopoly profit 5. Consumers welfare loss
  19. 19. Export Promotion:-  The government can adopt export promotion measures to correct disequilibrium in the balance of payments.  This includes substitutes, tax concessions to exporters, marketing facilities, credit and incentives to exporters, etc.  The government may also help to promote export through exhibition, trade fairs; conducting marketing research & by providing the required administrative and diplomatic help to tap the potential markets.
  20. 20. Import Substitution:-  A country may resort to import substitution to reduce the volume of imports and make it self-reliant.  Fiscal and monetary measures may be adopted to encourage industries producing import substitutes.  Industries which produce import substitutes require special attention in the form of various concessions, which include tax concession, technical assistance, subsidies, providing scarce inputs, etc.
  21. 21. Drawbacks of Import Substitution  1. Such industries may lose the spirit of competitiveness.  2. Domestic industries enjoying various incentives will develop vested interests and ask for such concessions all the time.  3. Deliberate promotion of import substitute industries go against the principle of comparative advantage.
  22. 22. Conclusion -:  If the balance of payment is in deficit then it is not good for any country because their payments, imports are more due to this due this our foreign currency reserves fall so action must be needed to correct the disequilibrium.  Fiscal policy or non-monetary methods are more effective than monetary methods and are normally applicable in correcting and adverse balance of payments.  Because in the fiscal measures inside lags are large but the outside lags are short so that we can see the effect of fiscal policy more quickly in the economy in comparison of the monetary policy In which the insides lag are short but the outside lags are larger than the fiscal policy.
  23. 23. Thank you so much
  24. 24. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS  QUE. 1:- What is the volume of trade  ANS:-  The volume of trade refer to the amount of security that was traded during given the period of time . It is a measure of the market activity and liquidity. Higher trading volume are consider good because they mean more liquidity and better  QUE. 2 :- How does CRR helps to improve deflation ?  ANS:-  CRR(4%) - Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is the share of a bank’s total deposit that is mandated by the central bank of any country( RBI IN INDIA) to be maintained with the latter in the form of liquid cash.  How it helps to improve deficit – when bop IS in deficit means our imports is more and the exports are Less, our imports is more because our purchasing power is more , purchasing power is more because peoples has more money due to more money supply in this case we can assume that CRR is less means commercial banks lending power is more  As CRR increase now commercial banks have to maintain more deposits with the central bank , due to this their reserves fall , their lending capacity fall , money supply fall , demand fall and finally the imports fall .
  25. 25. •QUE.:-3 . Why under fixed exchange rate system depreciation is not possible •Ans. :- •Fixed exchange rate - Also known as pegged exchange rate. •it is a type of exchange rate regime in which a currency's value is fixed or pegged by a monetary authority against the value of another currency. •Depreciation - It means the fall in the external purchasing power of home currency •In fixed exchange rate system depreciation is not possible because- in this case( fixed exchange rate ) domestic currencies value fixed by govt . In case of depreciation domestic currencies value ( rupees) in comparison of the foreign currency ( dollar) determined by the market forces like the demand and supply . And demand and supply changes time to time so that exchange rate also changes •In case of the fixed exchange rate market mechanism not determine the exchange rate

×