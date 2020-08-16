Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of biotechnological products

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics of Biotechnology Drugs
CONTENTS Introduction Examples of Biotechnological products Protein and Peptides Monoclonal Antibodies Oligonucleotid...
What is Pharmacokinetics study (PK )...?  Pharmacokinetics deals with the study of Absorption , Distribution , Metabolism...
what is pharmacodynamics study (pd)...?  In greek pharmacon- drug dynamics- action  Pharmacodynamics is the study of bio...
Pharmaceutical biotechnology  Pharmaceutical biotechnology consist of the combination of two branch which are “Pharmaceut...
Biotechnological products  Biotechnology can be defined as application of technology using the living organisms to obtain...
7
Examples of Biotechnological products  Proteins and Peptides  Monoclonal antibodies  Oligonucleotides  Vaccines (immun...
Protein and Peptides 9
1.Protein and Peptides Protein : Protein are the large organic compound made of amino acids arranged in linear chain and j...
11
Absorption :- Enteral Administration  Peptides and proteins, unlike conventional small-molecule drugs, are generally not ...
 Thus, although various factors such as permeability, stability and gastrointestinal transit time can affect the rate and...
Strategies to overcome the obstacles associated with oral delivery of proteins:  Suggested approaches to increase the ora...
 The substantial peptidase and protease activity in the gastrointestinal tract makes it the most efficient body compartme...
Parenteral Administration:  Most peptide and protein drugs are currently formulated as parenteral formulations because of...
IV administration of peptides and proteins avoiding pre-systemic degradation achieving the highest concentration in the bi...
For example,  1. luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LH-RH) in bursts stimulates the release of follicle-stimulating h...
Inhalational Administration :-  Inhalational delivery of peptides and proteins offers the advantage of ease of administra...
 The success of inhaled peptide and protein drugs can be exemplified by inhaled recombinant human insulin products, with ...
Transdermal Administration :-  Transdermal drug delivery offers the advantages of bypassing metabolic and chemical degrad...
Distribution :-  The rate and extent of protein distribution is largely determined by the molecule size and molecular wei...
 After IV application, peptides and proteins usually follow a biexponential plasma concentration–time profile that can be...
 Active tissue uptake can substantially increase the volume of distribution of peptide and protein drugs, as for example ...
Metabolism & Elimination :-  Proteolysis :- Proteolytic enzymes such as proteases and peptidases are ubiquitous throughou...
 Hepatic :- the liver may also contribute substantially to the metabolism of peptide and protein drugs. Proteolysis usual...
27
Renal :- Renal metabolism of peptides and small proteins is mediated through three highly effective processes . Consequent...
 The determining factors for clearance of protein and peptide include molecular weight as well as a molecule’s physico-ch...
Pharmacodynamics  Protein therapeutics are usually highly potent compounds with steep dose- effect curves as they are tar...
 It is very important that pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics are studied simultaneously, so that their relationship i...
Application 32
Monoclonal antibodies 33
2.Monoclonal antibodies  Antibody or immunoglobulin’s are protein molecules produced by a specialized group of cells call...
 An antigen can be a foreign molecule that interacts with the cells of the immune system , triggering an immune response....
 The power of mAb lies in their highly specific binding of only one antigenic determinant . As a result , mAb drugs , tar...
Pharmacokinetic of mAbs : Absorption :  Due to their high mol. Mass ,The majority of mAbs that have been approved or are ...
Distribution :  In general, the distribution of classical mAbs in the body is poor. Limiting factors are, in particular, ...
Elimination : -Clearence :  As glomerular filtration has an approximate molecular size limit of 20–30 kDa, mAbs do not un...
-Binding to Antigen  Binding of mAbs not only affects distribution but also reflects another means of elimination. Bindin...
 mAbs have been marketed for use in the treatment of a wide range of conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity and infla...
Application of monoclonal antibodies. The application of monoclonal antibodies can be broadly categorized as: (1) Diagnost...
oligonucleotides 43
3.oligonucleotides  Antisense drugs consist of nucleotides linked together in short DNA or RNA sequence known as oligonuc...
45
 Antisense oligonucleotide’s are the molecules made of synthetic genetic material , which interact with the natural genet...
 Antisense oligo nucleotides are defined as the oligonucleotides with 8 to 50 nucleotides in length that can bind to RNA ...
Pharmacokinetics: Absorption :  Antisense oligonucleotides cannot be delivered by oral administration because their gastr...
Distribution :  The tissue distribution properties of second‐generation ASOs are generally similar to that observed for p...
Metabolism & Elimination :-  Oligonucleotides are metabolized by nucleases ubiquitously expressed by cells in most tissue...
51
 The mechanism of action for antisense compounds is to inhibit gene expression sequence-specifically by hybridization to ...
53
Examples: 1.Mipomersen for high cholesterol 2.Affinitak and a Genasense against cancer 3.AV 1-6002 and AV 1-6003 for the t...
Application of oligonucleotides Antisense drugs are being researched to treat a variety of diseases such as:  Lung cancer...
4.Vaccines (immunotherapy)  A vaccine is a biological preparations that improves immunity to a particular disease.  A va...
a)Traditional vaccines 1. Killed 2. Live , attenuated 3. Toxoid 4. Subunit. 57
a) Traditional vaccines 1.Killed : some vaccines contain killed , but previously virulent , microorganism that have been d...
3.Toxoid: Toxoid vaccines are made from inactivated toxic compound that cause illness rather than the microorganism. Examp...
b) innovative vaccines 1.Conjugate vaccines 2.Recombinant vector vaccine 3.t-cell receptor peptide vaccine 4.Valence 5.het...
b) Innovative vaccines 1.Conjugate vaccines: certain bacteria have polysaccharide outer coats that are poorly immunogenic ...
3.T-cell receptor peptide vaccine: they show the modulation of cytokine production and improve cell mediated immunity and ...
PHARMACOKINETICS Absorption & distribution :  Intranasal : Intranasal vaccine administration is optimal for antigens (Ag)...
Intradermal or Transcutaneous:  DNA vaccination using intradermal administration is also associated with a higher number ...
Metabolism and Excretion:  The metabolism and excretion processes are not well studied for vaccines because PK studies ar...
Gene therapy 66
5.Gene therapy Gene therapy can be defined as an experimental technique for • correcting defective genes • Inserting a no...
APPROACHES IN GENE THERAPY A. Types of gene therapy 1. somatic gene therapy 2. germ line gene therapy B. Gene modification...
A) TYPES OF GENE THERAPY 69
TYPES OF SOMATIC GENE THERAPY 70
B) GENE MODIFICATION 1) GENE REPLACEMENT:  Removal of a Mutant Gene sequence from the Host Genome and its replacement wit...
C) Gene transfer methods  To transfer the desired gene into a target cell, a carrier is required Such vehicles of gene de...
73 1) VIRALGENE TRANSFER(BIOLOGICAL) a) Retrovirus vector system b) Adenovirus vector system c) Adeno associated virus vec...
2) NON VIRALVECTORS a. PHYSICAL METHODS: i. Electroporation ii.Microinjection iii.Gene Gun b. CHEMICAL METHOD: i. Calcium ...
SYSTEMIC AND ORGAN PHARMACOKINETICS Naked Plasmid DNA (pDNA):  Administration of naked DNA into the body is the simplest ...
Formulated pDNA:  Tissue distribution of the gene therapy system is essential, since transgene expression only occurs in ...
 Cationic lipid/ DNA complexes have been proved to be rapidly cleared from the bloodstream after intravenous (iv) injecti...
 The hepatic redistribution would be due to complex dissociation and small complex carried away by blood flow from the lu...
Barriers in genetherapy after in vivoadministration 79
PHARMACODYNAMICS  the DNA can integrate into host’s genome (main characteristic of retroviruses) or maintain an extrachro...
Application  Gene therapy used to treat type I diabetes  Gene therapy for cancer treatment  Parkinson’s disease  Sever...
References:  Leon shargel susanna wu-pong Andrew B.C.YU Fifth Edition…,Applied Biopharmaceutics & Pharmacokinetics.  htt...
83
