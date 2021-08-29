Compensation benchmarking

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Benchmarking
What is Benchmarking ? • A method for identifying and importing best practices in order to improve performance. • The proc...
Why Benchmark ? • Identify opportunities to improve performance • Learn from others’ experiences • Set realistic but ambit...
Benchmarking Concept Creative Adaptation Breakthrough Performance What is our performance level? How do we do it? What are...
Types of Benchmarking: 1 • Strategic Benchmarking How public, private and nonprofit organizations compare with each other....
Types of Benchmarking: 2 • Performance Benchmarking How public, private and nonprofit organizations compare themselves wit...
Types of Benchmarking: 3 • Process Benchmarking How public, private and nonprofit organizations compare through the identi...
When not to Benchmark ? • Target is not critical to the core business functions • Customer’s requirement is not clear • Ke...
Benchmarking Process Planning Collecting Data Analysis Improving Practices
1. Planning • Determine the purpose and scope of the project • Select the process to be benchmarked • Choose the team • De...
2. Collecting Data • Conduct background research to gain thorough understanding on the process and partnering organization...
3. Analysis • Analyze quantitative data of partnering organizations and your organization • Analyze qualitative data of pa...
4. Improving Practices • Report findings and brief management • Develop an improvement implementation plan • Implement pro...
Pitfalls & Criticisms • Idea of copying others – How can an organization be superior if it does not innovate to get ahead?...
Pitfalls & Criticisms • Avoid – – Benchmarking for the sake of it – Focusing entirely on comparisons of performance measur...
Base Salary, Structures and Benchmarking
Elements of Reward Long Term Incentives Short Term Incentives Base Salary & Benefits Organizational Level Career Developme...
Objectives of a Base Salary Structure Before delving into the details of how actually to pay people, there are many factor...
Objectives of a Base Salary Structure Management needs to ask itself: 19 Is this point important to this organization? If ...
Internal & External Equity Internal equity deals with the perceived worth of a job relative to other jobs in the organizat...
Individual & Process Equity Individual equity deals with how individuals perceive how they are being paid relative to othe...
Performance Incentives & Use of Resources Performance Incentives - A significant element of a base pay program is to encou...
Compliance & Administration Compliance with Laws and Regulations - While not the primary objective of a salary program, on...
Developing a Salary Structure The basis for most salary programs is a salary structure - a hierarchy of jobs with salary r...
Job Analysis & Documentation Job Analysis - This involves collecting and evaluating relevant information about jobs. Any d...
Job Analysis & Documentation 26
Checklist for Job Descriptions  Job Title  Based at (Business Unit, Section - if applicable)  Position reports to (Line...
Tips and Hints on Job Descriptions  Think about all aspects of the job: processes, planning, executing, monitoring, repor...
Job Evaluation Methodology A job architecture is the result of job evaluation, the overall process of comparing jobs. Ther...
Job Evaluation Methodology 30 Approach Attributes Job Ranking The most simple form which orders the jobs according to perc...
Job Evaluation Methodology 31 Approach Attributes Point Factor Analysis (PFA) PFA is the method for determining a score fo...
Job Evaluation Methodology Less Complexity Greater Complexity Whole Job Ranking Classification (“Roles”) Market Pricing & ...
The Five Factors Organisation size is determined by monetary scale such as sales and assets, range of activity and number ...
Organisation Sizing Basic R&D Engineer Procure Logistics Applied R&D Produce Apply Assembl e Market Sales Distri- bution S...
Impact 3 2 1 4 5 NATURE OF IMPACT Delivery Operational Tactical Strategic Visionary 1 2 3 4 5 Some Limited Significant Dir...
Communication Convince others within the organisation that are skeptical or unwilling to accept new concepts, practices, a...
Innovation Difficult Defined COMPLEXITY Multi-Dimensional Analyze complex issues and significantly improve, change or adap...
Knowledge KNOWLEDGE Limited Job Knowledge Basic Job Knowledge Broad Job Knowledge Expertise Professional Standard Organisa...
Risk Disability Injury Mental 1 2 3 3 2 1 Risk Environment 0 High Exposure Low Exposure Moderate Exposure Normal Normal wo...
Major applications • A clear ranking of positions that is internally consistent • A first analysis of the organisational e...
Purpose of Salary Ranges  To accomplish the organization's objectives with regards to a salary program,  To reflect the ...
Establishing Salary Ranges • How should the organization's pay level relate to the external market? • Should the organizat...
Establishing Salary Ranges Number of Salary Ranges The number of salary ranges will depend on the number of different leve...
Managing Salary Rates and Increases An organization must also decide how to administer their salary structure: • How to pa...
Managing Salary Rates and Increases Starting Pay for New Employees In order to avoid paying new employees the same as more...
Managing Salary Rates and Increases General increases These are diminishing in popularity because they are not consistent ...
Managing Salary Rates and Increases Promotion increases These are given when an employee is moved from one job to another ...
Benchmarking - Market Data Collection Who are my competitors? Before an organization begins the process of collecting mark...
Activities
Creating a Job Description 50 Create a Job Description for the Head of the Business School
Benchmarking Exercise • My Company generates a sales volume of around 71 million CHF. • There are approximately 15’000 emp...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Leadership & Management
Aug. 29, 2021
27 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Compensation benchmarking

Download to read offline

Leadership & Management
Aug. 29, 2021
27 views

CM

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Leadership by Algorithm: Who Leads and Who Follows in the AI Era David De Cremer
(3/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Lead Like Jesus Revisited: Lessons From the Greatest Leadership Role Model of All Time Ken Blanchard
(5/5)
Free
Elevate: Push Beyond Your Limits and Unlock Success in Yourself and Others Robert Glazer
(4/5)
Free
Developing the Leaders Around You: How to Help Others Reach Their Full Potential John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Lead When You're Not in Charge: Leveraging Influence When You Lack Authority Clay Scroggins
(3.5/5)
Free
Lead Yourself First: Inspiring Leadership Through Solitude Raymond M. Kethledge
(4/5)
Free
Everyone Communicates, Few Connect: What the Most Effective People Do Differently John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
WOLFPACK: How to Come Together, Unleash Our Power, and Change the Game Abby Wambach
(4.5/5)
Free
Leadership and Self-Deception: Getting out of the Box The Arbinger Institute
(4/5)
Free
Servant Leader Ken Blanchard
(4.5/5)
Free
Lead Like Jesus: Lessons from the Greatest Leadership Role Model of All Time Ken Blanchard
(4.5/5)
Free
Spiritual Leadership: Moving People on to God's Agenda Henry T. Blackaby
(5/5)
Free
Five Minds for the Future Howard Gardner
(3/5)
Free
Developing the Leaders Around You Lunch & Learn John C. Maxwell
(3/5)
Free
The Emotionally Healthy Leader: How Transforming Your Inner Life Will Deeply Transform Your Church, Team, and the World Peter Scazzero
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
You're About to Make a Terrible Mistake!: How Biases Distort Decision-Making-and What You Can Do to Fight Them Olivier Sibony
(5/5)
Free
Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them Gary Hamel
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper Ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Principle-Centered Leadership Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Change or Die Alan Deutschman
(4.5/5)
Free
Smartcuts: How Hackers, Innovators, and Icons Accelerate Business Shane Snow
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of War: Original Classic Edition Sun Tzu
(4/5)
Free
Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley's Bill Campbell Eric Schmidt
(4.5/5)
Free
Power: Why Some People Have It—and Others Don't Jeffrey Pfeffer
(5/5)
Free
Emotional Intelligence 2.0 Travis Bradberry
(4.5/5)
Free
Leading the Starbucks Way: 5 Principles for Connecting with Your Customers, Your Products, and Your People Joseph A. Michelli
(4/5)
Free
The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers Ben Horowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxiety at Work: 8 Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Stuff Done Adrian Gostick
(0/5)
Free
Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win Jocko Willink
(5/5)
Free
The Innovator's Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail Clayton M. Christensen
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Compensation benchmarking

  1. 1. Benchmarking
  2. 2. What is Benchmarking ? • A method for identifying and importing best practices in order to improve performance. • The process of learning, adapting and measuring outstanding practices and processes from any organization to improve performance.
  3. 3. Why Benchmark ? • Identify opportunities to improve performance • Learn from others’ experiences • Set realistic but ambitious targets • Uncover strengths in one’s own organization • Better prioritize and allocate resources
  4. 4. Benchmarking Concept Creative Adaptation Breakthrough Performance What is our performance level? How do we do it? What are others' performance levels? How did they get there?
  5. 5. Types of Benchmarking: 1 • Strategic Benchmarking How public, private and nonprofit organizations compare with each other. It moves across industries and cities to determine what are the best strategic outcomes.
  6. 6. Types of Benchmarking: 2 • Performance Benchmarking How public, private and nonprofit organizations compare themselves with each other in terms of product and service. It focuses on elements of cost, technical quality, service features, speed, reliability, and other performance comparisons.
  7. 7. Types of Benchmarking: 3 • Process Benchmarking How public, private and nonprofit organizations compare through the identification of the most effective operating practices from many organizations that perform similar work processes.
  8. 8. When not to Benchmark ? • Target is not critical to the core business functions • Customer’s requirement is not clear • Key stakeholders are not involved • Inadequate resources to carry through • No plan for implementing findings • Fear of sharing information with other organizations
  9. 9. Benchmarking Process Planning Collecting Data Analysis Improving Practices
  10. 10. 1. Planning • Determine the purpose and scope of the project • Select the process to be benchmarked • Choose the team • Define the scope • Develop a flow chart for the process • Establish process measures • Identify benchmarking partners
  11. 11. 2. Collecting Data • Conduct background research to gain thorough understanding on the process and partnering organizations • Use questionnaires to gather information necessary for benchmarking • Conduct site visits if additional information is needed • Conduct interviews if more detail information is needed
  12. 12. 3. Analysis • Analyze quantitative data of partnering organizations and your organization • Analyze qualitative data of partnering organizations and your organization • Determine the performance gap
  13. 13. 4. Improving Practices • Report findings and brief management • Develop an improvement implementation plan • Implement process improvements • Monitor performance measurements and track progress • Recalibrate the process as needed
  14. 14. Pitfalls & Criticisms • Idea of copying others – How can an organization be superior if it does not innovate to get ahead? How can an organization even survive if it loses track of its external environment? • Not a strategy or business philosophy – It is an improvement tool • Not a substitute for innovation – It is a source of ideas from outside
  15. 15. Pitfalls & Criticisms • Avoid – – Benchmarking for the sake of it – Focusing entirely on comparisons of performance measures rather than the processes and activities that enable the achievement of good practice – Expecting that benchmarking will be quick or easy
  16. 16. Base Salary, Structures and Benchmarking
  17. 17. Elements of Reward Long Term Incentives Short Term Incentives Base Salary & Benefits Organizational Level Career Development Promotion Opportunities Work / Life Balance Flexible Work Environment 17
  18. 18. Objectives of a Base Salary Structure Before delving into the details of how actually to pay people, there are many factors that impact a base salary program that an organization must consider. In general, every organization's base salary program has certain objectives. The principal ones are as follows: • internal equity • external equity (or competitiveness), • individual equity, • process equity, • performance or productivity incentives, • maximum use of financial resources, • compliance with laws and regulations, and • administrative efficiency. 18
  19. 19. Objectives of a Base Salary Structure Management needs to ask itself: 19 Is this point important to this organization? If so, how important? What are the implications of this point to the current or desired practices?
  20. 20. Internal & External Equity Internal equity deals with the perceived worth of a job relative to other jobs in the organization. All employees compare their jobs to other jobs within the organization. Generally, they consider skill, effort, responsibility and working conditions in this comparison in order to determine the value of their jobs relative to other jobs. Likewise, management must often determine the "worth" or "value" of one job in relation other jobs for the purpose of salary programs. Maintaining appropriate salary relative to value or worth is achieving internal equity. External equity deals with the issue of market rates for jobs. An employer's goal should be to pay what is necessary to attract, retain and motivate a sufficient number of qualified employees. This requires a base salary program that pays competitively. Among others, internal data such as turnover rates and exit interviews can be helpful in determining the competitiveness of pay rates. 20
  21. 21. Individual & Process Equity Individual equity deals with how individuals perceive how they are being paid relative to other individuals within the organization and perhaps within the same position. This focus of individual equity is on the merits of the person filling a job, as opposed to the job itself. In simple terms, employees want to feel that the rewards they receive for how they do their work are comparable to the rewards received by others for the same amount of effort or output, all other factors being equal. How merit rewards or increases are given strongly impacts perceptions of individual equity. Process equity deals with how employees perceive the fairness or equity in the administration of the compensation system is process equity. Process equity, in the perceptions of employees, is strongly influenced by the openness of the system, communication of the system to employees, participation in design or administration of the system and a grievance appeal procedure. 21
  22. 22. Performance Incentives & Use of Resources Performance Incentives - A significant element of a base pay program is to encourage higher or increased levels of employee performance. Pay systems need to be designed to improve organizational performance. Maximum Use of Financial Resources - Since an organization does not have unlimited financial resources, the base pay program needs to be designed to maximize the value to the organization with minimum use of these limited resources. In order to accomplish this, salary programs have a variety of tools such as salary range maximums, pay increase budgets, authorization procedures, compensation committees or various internal auditing procedures available to help accomplish this objective. 22
  23. 23. Compliance & Administration Compliance with Laws and Regulations - While not the primary objective of a salary program, one of the objectives needs to be to keep the organization in compliance with various state and federal laws and regulations. Administrative Efficiency - Due to the limited financial resources in an organization, one of the objectives should be to have a salary program that is easy to administer, flexible, and cost-effective. 23
  24. 24. Developing a Salary Structure The basis for most salary programs is a salary structure - a hierarchy of jobs with salary ranges and/or rates assigned. Salary structures are designed so that the greater the worth of a job (as determined by internal or external equity), the higher the salary grade and range. Developing a salary structure is a process with a series of steps: 1. Job analysis and documentation 2. Development of a job evaluation methodology 3. Establishment of Salary Ranges 4. Benchmarking Data Collection 24
  25. 25. Job Analysis & Documentation Job Analysis - This involves collecting and evaluating relevant information about jobs. Any data collected should clarify the nature of the work being performed (principal or essential tasks, duties and responsibilities), the level of the work being performed, the extent and types of knowledge, skill, mental and physical effort and requirements, and responsibility required for the work being performed. Job Documentation - There needs to be a formalized way to document job content. In most organizations, a job description is the means used to accomplish this. Job documentation is used to evaluate job content, provide objective criteria for making pay comparisons, ensure that jobs are classified according to content as opposed to individual personalities, effectively communicate the job duties to both supervisors and employees, and help the organization defend itself against charges of discrimination. 25
  26. 26. Job Analysis & Documentation 26
  27. 27. Checklist for Job Descriptions  Job Title  Based at (Business Unit, Section - if applicable)  Position reports to (Line Manager title, location, and Functional Manager, location if matrix management structure)  Job Purpose Summary (ideally one sentence)  Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities, (or 'Duties')  Dimensions/Territory/Scope/Scale indicators (the areas to which responsibilities extend and the scale of responsibilities - staff, customers, territory, products, equipment and premises)  Skills, expertise and experience required for the job 27
  28. 28. Tips and Hints on Job Descriptions  Think about all aspects of the job: processes, planning, executing, monitoring, reporting, communicating, managing people, resources, activities, money, information, inputs, outputs, communications and time.  Combine ideas into a set of key responsibilities and rank them roughly in order of importance.  Double check that everything on the list is genuinely important and achievable.  Do not put targets into a job description. Targets are a moving output over which flexible control is needed.  Do not put 'must achieve sales target' into a job description. This is a pure output and does not describe the job. The job description must describe the activities required to ensure that target will be met. 28
  29. 29. Job Evaluation Methodology A job architecture is the result of job evaluation, the overall process of comparing jobs. There are 2 major methods of comparing jobs: • "whole-job" evaluations and are non-quantitative in nature. These include ranking, classification and slotting. • "factor" evaluation and are quantitative in nature. These include point factor, factor comparison, and scored questionnaires. 29
  30. 30. Job Evaluation Methodology 30 Approach Attributes Job Ranking The most simple form which orders the jobs according to perceived seniority. This is easy to do in a small organization, but gets more and more difficult as different jobs exist within the company. Slotting (or Benchmarking) Sets up certain jobs that are analyzed in detail. These are then used for comparison to slot jobs against these benchmarks. Job Matching Job Matching allocates benchmarks too, but when a position is matched the elements of the job that differ are re-evaluated. Usually this evaluation will be done with a Point Factor Analysis (PFA) or classification system.
  31. 31. Job Evaluation Methodology 31 Approach Attributes Point Factor Analysis (PFA) PFA is the method for determining a score for each job. Jobs are broken down into factors such as “knowledge required”. A set of closed questions in each factor break down to detail such as “level of education”. The responses to these questions are given a score, and totaled for each factor. Each factor is given a weight, and this effects the contribution made to the overall total score by that factor. Factors can be weighted according to their significance to the organization, and this allows the pay scheme to be linked to the organization’s strategy. Job Classification Job classification can be at the whole job or factor level. Each factor (or the whole job) is a single question that has very clearly defined levels. Compared to an equivalent PFA scheme classification, it has fewer but more complex questions requiring more job analysis from whoever is answering the questionnaire.
  32. 32. Job Evaluation Methodology Less Complexity Greater Complexity Whole Job Ranking Classification (“Roles”) Market Pricing & Slotting Standardized Point Factor Customized Point Factor Description Strengths Limitations Jobs ranked using general criteria of worth to organisation (e.g., importance or complexity) Simple Easy to maintain Potential for bias May over emphasize a single factor Classes/grades defined using aspects of job content; jobs assigned to classes/grades Market rates established for benchmark jobs; non- benchmark jobs slotted in salary structure Points assigned to jobs based on factors, degrees and points. Universal factors and weights Points assigned to jobs based on factors, levels and factor weights Customized factors and weights to client Easy to explain Easy to modify Adaptable to job families Relationship to market values Credible Can quickly compare jobs across functions and organisations. Common links to market Can compare jobs across functions Is perceived to be objective and consistent Unusual jobs may be “forced” Potential for bias Interpretation needed to slot jobs Difficult if poor data or fast changing market Volatile May seem inflexible Administration may seem to be a barrier Effort required to develop factors Much effort to administer and implement 32
  33. 33. The Five Factors Organisation size is determined by monetary scale such as sales and assets, range of activity and number of employees. Assess nature of impact a position has on the organisation. Assess relative contribution that a position holder makes in the context of Impact. Assess the nature of the necessary communication ability required by a position. Determine both organisation frame and nature of interests of communication contacts. Assess the exposure to risk of mental or physical injury in the job. No points are yielded if work conditions meet international standards. Assess level of exposure from the working environment. Measure the nature of knowledge required in the job to accomplish objectives and create value. Assess the way the knowledge is applied. Assess the breadth (geographic context) in which the knowledge is to be applied. Organisation Impact Contribution Communication Frame Innovation Complexity Knowledge Team Breadth Position 1. Impact 2. Communication 3. Innovation 4. Knowledge Risk Environment 5. Risk Assess the requirements to identify, make improvements to, or develop procedures, services or products Assess level of complexity that a position holder must deal with. 33
  34. 34. Organisation Sizing Basic R&D Engineer Procure Logistics Applied R&D Produce Apply Assembl e Market Sales Distri- bution Service The Organisation Context  include at least one “line” function and two “service” functions.  is operational enough to produce added value. 34
  35. 35. Impact 3 2 1 4 5 NATURE OF IMPACT Delivery Operational Tactical Strategic Visionary 1 2 3 4 5 Some Limited Significant Direct Major Level of Contribution Marked contribution to defining the direction for new products, processes, standards or operational plans based upon business strategy, with a significant mid-term impact on business unit overall results -- 21 to 30% 35
  36. 36. Communication Convince others within the organisation that are skeptical or unwilling to accept new concepts, practices, and approaches External Shared Internal Shared FRAME External Divergent Internal Divergent COMMUNICATION Convey Adapt & Exchange Influence Negotiate Negotiate Long term 3 2 1 4 1 2 3 4 5 36
  37. 37. Innovation Difficult Defined COMPLEXITY Multi-Dimensional Analyze complex issues and significantly improve, change or adapt existing methods and techniques. 1 2 3 4 5 6 3 2 1 4 INNOVATION Follow Improve Create / Conceptualize Scientific/Technical Breakthrough Modify Check Complex 37
  38. 38. Knowledge KNOWLEDGE Limited Job Knowledge Basic Job Knowledge Broad Job Knowledge Expertise Professional Standard Organisational Generalist / Functional Specialist Broad Practical Experience / Functional Preeminence Broad and Deep Practical Experience Lead a team through application of broad knowledge of one job area or basic knowledge of several related job areas Teams Manager Team Leader Team Member TEAMS BREADTH Domestic Regional Global 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 3 2 1 38
  39. 39. Risk Disability Injury Mental 1 2 3 3 2 1 Risk Environment 0 High Exposure Low Exposure Moderate Exposure Normal Normal working conditions. Physical and/or mental work in an environment where international standards of safety apply. 39
  40. 40. Major applications • A clear ranking of positions that is internally consistent • A first analysis of the organisational effectiveness • A global comparison of relations between positions • A starting point to establish position / competency profiles • A database to support career planning and succession • An objective reference to solve title issues • A reliable base for an equitable salary structure • A tool that facilitates market benchmarking 40
  41. 41. Purpose of Salary Ranges  To accomplish the organization's objectives with regards to a salary program,  To reflect the organization's philosophy on how it wishes to relate its salary program to the market,  To demonstrate the internal job values of positions,  To support how the organization wishes to mix base pay, benefits and incentives. 41
  42. 42. Establishing Salary Ranges • How should the organization's pay level relate to the external market? • Should the organization be a pay leader, match the market or pay less than market? • What is the organization willing to pay for: job content, seniority, performance, skills, cost of labor, or some combination of all of these? • How does the organization pay its employees: – based on a single rate structure (all employees in the same job receive the same pay), – based on seniority, – based on merit, – based on productivity (piece work), – based on new skills (skill-based pay), – or based on some combination of these factors? • Are short term or long term incentives provided? 42
  43. 43. Establishing Salary Ranges Number of Salary Ranges The number of salary ranges will depend on the number of different levels of relative job value that are recognized by the organization and the difference in pay between the highest and lowest paid jobs in the pay structure. Creating a Range around a mid point The focal point of a salary range is the mid-point as this is generally the "going" rate for jobs assigned to that range. The range minimum is the usually the lowest pay rate for any job in that range and is usually the pay rate given to people hired in that range who meet minimal qualifications only. The maximum of a range is the highest rate an employer is willing to pay for jobs in that pay range. Other important range issues include the range width and the degree of overlap between ranges. 43
  44. 44. Managing Salary Rates and Increases An organization must also decide how to administer their salary structure: • How to pay new employees? • How and when to give employees increases? • How to move existing employees from the minimum to the maximum of their assigned salary range? • How to determine the pay increase for an employee being promoted from one job to another? • What influence, if any, cost of labor increases will have on the determination of pay increases for employees? In addition, an organization must develop policies and procedures that will implement the results of these decisions in a consistent manner. 44
  45. 45. Managing Salary Rates and Increases Starting Pay for New Employees In order to avoid paying new employees the same as more experienced employees, most employers choose to start new employees closer to the minimum of the salary range. In general, an employee with minimum qualifications should be paid the minimum of the range. This general rule is not true when a new hire has skills which are in great demand or has skills or other expertise substantially above the minimum. Employee Increases There are several different types of base pay increases: general (across-the- board) increases, cost-of-living/labor increases, promotion increases, step increases (based on longevity), and merit increases. 45
  46. 46. Managing Salary Rates and Increases General increases These are diminishing in popularity because they are not consistent with the idea of pay for performance. With a general increase, employees in a certain group based on established requirements are eligible for a certain monetary or percent increase to their base salary. A cost-of-living increase This is a type of general increase given to all eligible employees. This type of increase may happen as a result of union contract negotiation. Some companies choose to track benchmark positions over a period of time and modify other positions based on changes in the ranges of benchmark positions. 46
  47. 47. Managing Salary Rates and Increases Promotion increases These are given when an employee is moved from one job to another with a higher pay grade and range. The size of the increase will be influenced by the difference between the old and new pay ranges, and the pay of the newly promoted person's peers, superiors and subordinates, if any. Merit increases These are also known as pay for performance. To be successful, an organization must be able to measure differences in job performance and these differences must be significant enough to merit the time and effort required to measure them and pay accordingly. Managers require training in performance planning and appraisal, and control mechanisms must be in place to successfully administer a merit increase program. 47
  48. 48. Benchmarking - Market Data Collection Who are my competitors? Before an organization begins the process of collecting market data, it must first define its relevant labor market. This may include similar organizations in the same labor market, all employers in the local market, similar organizations in the regional or national market, and/or all employers in the regional or national market. The objective of market data collection is to find data from employers with whom the organization competes for employees. For clerical employees, this may be all employers in the local labor market. For high level management positions or certain specialized positions, this may be all employers in the national market. 48
  49. 49. Activities
  50. 50. Creating a Job Description 50 Create a Job Description for the Head of the Business School
  51. 51. Benchmarking Exercise • My Company generates a sales volume of around 71 million CHF. • There are approximately 15’000 employees worldwide. • Our job evaluation system has graded the HR Director role as a salary grade 16. • The role is currently paid a base salary (BS) of CHF 210’000 but the incumbent believes he is underpaid. • The benchmark data has been collected from our defined competitor group. How does the salary of this role compare to the defined market? Which actions should be undertaken regarding the salary? How would you communicate your findings to the incumbent? 51

    Be the first to comment

CM

Views

Total views

27

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×