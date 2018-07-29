Synnopsis :

This USMLE Step 2 Clinical Skills (CS) exam assesses skills essential to patient care that cannot be measured by a traditional multiple-choice exam. This hands on exam tests a doctor s ability to gather information, perform physical examinations, and communicate findings. With dozens of exam-like cases, "USMLE Step 2 CS Strategies, Practice & Review" from Kaplan Medical gives you the guidance you need to excel on the test. Features: 30+ exam-like cases onfrequently tested patient scenariosTechniques for mastering the standardized patient encounterStep-by-step guidance for taking the patient history and performing relevant physical exam maneuversAdvice for organizing the Patient NoteStrategies for articulating the differential diagnosis and ordering appropriate diagnostic studiesTime-management strategies"



Author : Kaplan Medical

Language : English

