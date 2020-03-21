Tesis. caracterizacion gallinas criollas y aspectos socioproductivos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
i VICERRECTORADO DE PRODUCCIÓN AGRÍCOLA ESTADO PORTUGUESA COORDINACIÓN ÁREA DE POSTGRADO CARACTERIZACIÓN FENOTÍPICA DE GAL...
CARACTERIZACIÓN FENOTÍPICA DE GALLINAS CRIOLLAS (Gallus domesticus) Y ASPECTOS SOCIOPRODUCTIVOS EN LA PARROQUIA CÓRDOBA
Autor: Pável Perdomo Tutor: Duilio Nieves
iv AGRADECIMIENTO A Dios Todopoderoso, por haberme dado la fuerza necesaria para continuar adelante en todo momento de mi ...
v DEDICATORIA A Silvia, Madre, por darme la vida y por brindarme su apoyo en cada una de las metas que me he trazado en la...
vi ÍNDICE GENERAL Pág. Índice de cuadros……………………………………………………….. vii Índice de figuras………………………………………………………… ix Resumen…………...
vii ÍNDICE DE CUADROS CUADRO Pág. 1. Comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba seleccionadas y número de familias………………………………………...
viii 14. Enfermedades que padecen las gallinas criollas y control por familias criadoras en la parroquia Córdoba, estado P...
ix ÍNDICE DE FIGURAS FIGURA Pág. 1. Ubicación geográfica del poblado de Córdoba, municipio Guanare, estado Portuguesa……………...
x 14. Gallina criolla color “amarillo”. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 34 15. Gallina cri...
1 INTRODUCCIÓN La agricultura familiar es característica en diferentes regiones rurales, urbanas y periurbanas del mundo, ...
2 La crianza de gallinas criollas es una actividad que se practica desde hace muchos años en todo el mundo y especialmente...
3 crianza comercial intensiva, cuya adquisición ocasiona costos importantes en la alimentación del núcleo familiar. Estos ...
4 OBJETIVOS General Caracterizar aspectos fenotípicos de gallinas criollas (Gallus domesticus) y socio-productivos en la p...
5 REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA 1. El componente pecuario en la agricultura familiar para fomentar la seguridad alimentaria en la...
6 2. Origen de la gallina doméstica (Gallus domesticus) El origen de la gallina doméstica (Gallus domesticus) es probablem...
7 aporte de proteínas de buen valor biológico, contribución al reciclaje de desperdicios de alimentos, residuos de cosecha...
8 potencial económico derivados de las cualidades de rusticidad de producción para ambientes adversos. La población de gal...
9 nombre. El color del plumaje es variado. Según (Hutt 1960 citado por Valencia, 2009) se debe a un gene autonómico parcia...
10 Gallina “Chonga”. Las características de esta gallina, está representada por ser una gallina robusta, pechuga grande, c...
11 actividad agraria con la visión del desarrollo social por el hombre del campo que es el sujeto del proceso productivo. ...
12  Todas las personas en todo momento tienen acceso tanto físico como económico a suficiente alimento para una vida acti...
13 MATERIALES Y MÉTODOS Ubicación y descripción geográfica del estudio La parroquia Córdoba pertenece al municipio Guanare...
14 La Parroquia está constituida por 23 comunidades o sectores distanciados entre sí, que constituyen aproximadamente unas...
15  Las familias permanecen constantemente en las comunidades, no son comunidades nómadas que dependen de la cosecha del ...
16 En el Cuadro 1 se muestra el número de familias de las comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba seleccionadas para el estudi...
17 y variedad de gallinas criollas en los patios de sus viviendas según miembros de los consejos comunales de las diferent...
18 Descripción de variables estudiadas Mediante conversatorios con miembros de las familias seleccionadas en una estrategi...
19 Además, las gallinas seleccionadas se pesaron individualmente y se midieron las diferentes partes del cuerpo, según Láz...
20  Longitud del ala proximal (húmero) (cm).  Longitud del ala media (radio-cúbito) (cm).  Longitud del ala distal (fal...
21 los huevos y características sociales como edad de responsable de crianza y número de miembros de familia) se sometiero...
22 RESULTADOS Y DISCUSIÓN I. Características fenotípicas y de producción de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, est...
23 Cuadro 3. Composición etaria y tamaño de parvada de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, e...
24 Cuadro 4. Tamaño de parvada y cantidad de animales según edad en familias con crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en...
25 Cuadro 5. Cantidad de gallinas criollas según forma fenotípica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Tipo de gall...
26 En la Fig. 6 se muestra una gallina “piroca” cuello desnudo, común en las parvadas de la comunidad Córdoba, parroquia C...
27 Cuadro 6. Cantidad de gallinas criollas para fenotipo según forma en familias con crianza doméstica en las diferentes c...
28 En la Fig. 8 se muestra la gallina “grifa”, plumaje encrispado en todo su cuerpo comúnmente llamado volteado, de mayor ...
29 Fig. 9. Gallina criolla “Poncha”. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba. Fig. 10. Gallina criolla “Copetona”. Comunidad ...
30 Fig. 11. Gallina criolla “Enana”. Comunidad San Rafael. Parroquia Córdoba. Fig. 12. Gallina criolla “Calzada”. Comunida...
31 El número de gallinas criollas según el color del plumaje fue diferente (Cuadro 7), las de color blanco, negro y amaril...
32 comunidad. La cantidad de gallinas con color amarillo, blanco y negro presentó tendencias a ser mayor en las diferentes...
33 Cuadro 8. Cantidad de gallinas criollas para fenotipo según color de plumas en familias con crianza doméstica en las di...
34 Fig. 13. Gallina criolla color “búlico”. Comunidad La Montaña. Parroquia Córdoba Fig. 14. Gallina criolla color “amaril...
35 En el Cuadro 9 se muestran mediciones anatómicas de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, destaca el peso vivo pro...
36 promedio fueron la altura hasta el lomo (25,86 cm), el largo de la zona ventral (14,59 cm), largo del cuello (15,21 cm)...
37 Cuadro 9. Mediciones anatómicas de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Medición anatómica Gal...
38 huevos de color rosado (56,22 g) fue ligeramente superior a los azules (55,56 g) y blancos (52,73 g). Los valores de al...
39 características definen un sistema de producción extensivo o de bajos insumos con ausencia de instalaciones en la mayor...
40 (Mangifera indica). Este árbol debido al clima de la zona no alcanza gran altura, sus hojas son grandes y de abundante ...
41 ofrecidos picados maduros o verdes), suministrados directamente en el suelo; los animales mediante búsqueda y recolecci...
42 Cuadro 13. Variables relacionadas con forma de suplementación de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroqu...
43 Cuadro 14. Enfermedades que se presentan en las gallinas criollas y control por familias criadoras en la parroquia Córd...
44 Molina (2013), con 6,79±3,88 huevos/familia/día, en el municipio Teocelo, Veracruz, México. El huevo es una comida func...
45 Cuadro 16. Cantidad de huevos producidos por semana por gallinas criollas en familias de las diferentes comunidades de ...
46 Cuadro 18. Precio de venta de huevos de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portug...
47 docente, albañil y carpintero que representan el 15,4% del total. Sin embargo, las amas de casa son las responsables di...
48 presenta mayormente en jefes de familia (77,5%) y responsables de crianza (71,9%) respectivamente, característica común...
49 Cuadro 22. Correlaciones de Pearson entre variables composición etaria de la parvada con producción semanal de huevos y...
50 Cuadro 23. Correlaciones de Pearson entre variables número de animales según características fenotípicas con producción...
51 CONCLUSIONES La presencia de diferentes fenotipos según forma y el color del plumaje en las gallinas criollas de la par...
52 RECOMENDACIONES Fortalecer la agricultura familiar en lo referente al sistema pecuario en la parroquia Córdoba, a travé...
53 REFERENCIAS Altieri, M. 1999. Agroecología. Bases científicas para una agricultura sustentable [Libro en línea]. Sustai...
54 FAO. 2013. Panorama de la seguridad alimentaria y nutricional en América Latina y el Caribe. [Libro en línea]. Disponib...
  1. 1. i VICERRECTORADO DE PRODUCCIÓN AGRÍCOLA ESTADO PORTUGUESA COORDINACIÓN ÁREA DE POSTGRADO CARACTERIZACIÓN FENOTÍPICA DE GALLINAS CRIOLLAS (Gallus domesticus) Y ASPECTOS SOCIOPRODUCTIVOS EN LA PARROQUIA CÓRDOBA DEL ESTADO PORTUGUESA Autor: Pável Perdomo Tutor: Duilio Nieves GUANARE, MAYO DE 2015
  2. 2. ii CARACTERIZACIÓN FENOTÍPICA DE GALLINAS CRIOLLAS (Gallus domesticus) Y ASPECTOS SOCIOPRODUCTIVOS EN LA PARROQUIA CÓRDOBA DEL ESTADO PORTUGUESA Requisito parcial para optar al grado de Magister Scientiarum Autor: Pável Perdomo C.I: 12509781 Tutor: Duilio Nieves GUANARE, MAYO DE 2015 VICERECTORADO DE PRODUCCIÓN AGRÍCOLA COORDINACIÓN DE ÁREA DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN PRODUCCIÓN ANIMAL SOSTENIBLE
  3. 3. iii APROBACIÓN DEL TUTOR Yo, Duilio Nieves portador de la cédula de identidad Nº 4.260.086, en mi carácter de tutor del Trabajo Especial de Grado, Titulado: CARACTERIZACIÓN FENOTÍPICA DE GALLINAS CRIOLLAS (Gallus domesticus) Y ASPECTOS SOCIOPRODUCTIVOS EN LA PARROQUIA CÓRDOBA DEL ESTADO PORTUGUESA, presentado por el ciudadano Pável Alfonzo Perdomo Rodríguez, portador de la cédula de identidad Nº 12.509.781 para optar al título de Magister Scientiarum en Producción Animal Sostenible. Por medio de la presente certifico que he leído el trabajo y considero que reúne las condiciones necesarias para ser defendido y evaluado por el jurado examinador que se designe. En la ciudad de Guanare, a los 08 días del mes de Mayo del año 2015 ____________________ Firma de Aprobación del tutor
  4. 4. iv AGRADECIMIENTO A Dios Todopoderoso, por haberme dado la fuerza necesaria para continuar adelante en todo momento de mi carrera. A mi apreciada Universidad Nacional Experimental de Los Llanos Occidentales Ezequiel Zamora, especialmente el Vicerrectorado de Producción Agrícola en Guanare y al Postgrado en Producción Animal Sostenible por haberme formado y enriquecido mis conocimiento como profesional y ser humano. A mi Tutor, Profesor Duilio Nieves, amigo y maestro, siempre con buena disposición, paciencia y estimulo para culminar con éxito esta investigación. A las familias de las comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa involucradas en la investigación. Al Poeta, Agroecólogo, Juan Vicente Espinoza, por su compartir de saberes y enseñanzas en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa. A mis compañeros, camaradas y amigos…
  5. 5. v DEDICATORIA A Silvia, Madre, por darme la vida y por brindarme su apoyo en cada una de las metas que me he trazado en la vida. A Efigenio, Abuelo, padre, a tu memoria, siempre infundiendo valores de vida, donde te encuentres me acompañas en cada paso que doy. A Natasha y Pavel Leonardo, Hijos, me han enseñado a ser cada día vez más humano, con su cariño y amor me aportan toda energía necesaria para seguir adelante y terminar los objetivos trazados. A Karla, Hermana, por tu apoyo en los momentos importantes de mi vida. A Ceferina, 1era. Dama, esposa, compañera, por su amor, comprensión, tolerancia y estímulo para la culminación de este trabajo.
  6. 6. vi ÍNDICE GENERAL Pág. Índice de cuadros……………………………………………………….. vii Índice de figuras………………………………………………………… ix Resumen………………………………………………………………… xi Abstract…………………………………………………………………. xii Introducción…………………………………………………………….. 1 Objetivos………………………………………………………………... 4 Revisión bibliográfica…………………………………………………... 5 Materiales y métodos…………………………………………………… 13 Resultados y discusión………………………………………………….. 22 Conclusiones……………………………………………………………. 51 Recomendaciones……………………………………………………….. 52 Referencias……………………………………………………………… 53 Anexos………………………………………………………………….. 57
  7. 7. vii ÍNDICE DE CUADROS CUADRO Pág. 1. Comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba seleccionadas y número de familias………………………………………………………….. 16 2. Familias encuestadas con crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa……………. 17 3. Composición etaria y tamaño de parvada de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………….. 23 4. Tamaño de parvada y cantidad de animales según edad en familias con crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en las diferentes comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa…………………………………… 24 5. Cantidad de gallinas criollas según forma fenotípica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa……………………………………………… 25 6. Cantidad de gallinas criollas para fenotipo según forma en familias con crianza doméstica en las diferentes comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa……………………………………………… 27 7. Cantidad de gallinas criollas según color de plumas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa……………………………………………… 31 8. Cantidad de gallinas criollas para fenotipo según color de plumas en familias con crianza doméstica en las diferentes comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa…………………………………… 33 9. Mediciones anatómicas de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………………………………………………………… 37 10. Características de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………………………………………………………… 38 11. Variables relacionadas con ambiente de cría de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………….. 39 12. Diferentes árboles donde duermen las gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………………….. 40 13. Variables relacionadas con forma de suplementación de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa…….. 42
  8. 8. viii 14. Enfermedades que padecen las gallinas criollas y control por familias criadoras en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa................................ 43 15. Aspectos socioproductivos relacionados con la crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa……………. 44 16. Cantidad de huevos producidos por semana por gallinas criollas en las diferentes comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa……. 45 17. Destino de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………………………………………………………………... 45 18. Precio de venta de huevos de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………………………………… 46 19. Sexo de jefes de familias y responsables de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa……………………... 46 20. Ocupación actual de jefes de familias y responsable de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………… 47 21. Grado de instrucción de jefes de familia y responsable de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………………………………………………………………... 48 22. Correlaciones de Pearson entre variables composición etaria de la parvada con producción semanal de huevos y aspectos socioproductivos de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba estado Portuguesa………………………………………………………………... 49 23. Correlaciones de Pearson entre variables número de animales según características fenotípicas con producción semanal de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba estado Portuguesa……………………… 50
  9. 9. ix ÍNDICE DE FIGURAS FIGURA Pág. 1. Ubicación geográfica del poblado de Córdoba, municipio Guanare, estado Portuguesa……………………………………………………………….... 13 2. Ubicación relativa de las Comunidades y familias seleccionadas para la caracterización fenotípica de gallinas criollas en la Parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa………………………………………………………….. 15 3. Esqueleto de gallina que muestra las relaciones para medir: longitud del cuello (LCU), longitud dorsal (LD), perímetro torácico (PT) y longitud ventral (LV)………………………………………………………………... 19 4. Instrumentos de mediciones utilizados……………………………………. 20 5. Gallina criolla “Chonga”. Comunidad Palo Solo. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 25 6. Gallina criolla “Piroca”. Comunidad Córdoba. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 26 7. Gallina criolla “Atravesada”. Comunidad San Rafael. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 27 8. Gallina criolla “Grifa”. Comunidad La Montaña. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 28 9. Gallina criolla “Poncha”. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 29 10. Gallina criolla “Copetona”. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 29 11. Gallina criolla “Enana”. Comunidad San Rafael. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 30 12. Gallina criolla “Calzada”. Comunidad Palo Solo. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 30 13. Gallina criolla color “búlico”. Comunidad La Montaña. Parroquia Córdoba…………………………………………………………………..... 34
  10. 10. x 14. Gallina criolla color “amarillo”. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 34 15. Gallina criolla color “pinta”. Comunidad Córdoba. Parroquia Córdoba…………………………………………………………………..... 35 16. Gallina criolla color “rojo”. Comunidad San Rafael. Parroquia Córdoba……………………………………………………………………. 35 17. Parvada de gallinas criollas, suplementadas con maíz por el responsable de crianza. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba…………………….... 57 18. Parvada de gallinas criollas, suplementadas con maíz por el responsable de crianza. Comunidad San Rafael. Parroquia Córdoba…………………... 57
  11. 11. xi UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL DE LOS LLANOS OCCIDENTALES “EZEQUIEL ZAMORA” VICERECTORADO DE PRODUCCIÓN AGRÍCOLA COORDINACIÓN DE ÁREA DE POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN PRODUCCIÓN ANIMAL SOSTENIBLE CARACTERIZACIÓN FENOTÍPICA DE GALLINAS CRIOLLAS (Gallus domesticus) Y ASPECTOS SOCIOPRODUCTIVOS EN LA PARROQUIA CÓRDOBA DEL ESTADO PORTUGUESA AUTOR: Pável A. Perdomo R. TUTOR: Duilio Nieves AÑO: 2015 RESUMEN El trabajo se desarrolló en la parroquia Córdoba, municipio Guanare, estado Portuguesa con la finalidad de caracterizar aspectos fenotípicos de gallinas criollas (Gallus domesticus) y socio-productivos para promover la agricultura familiar y el desarrollo rural sostenible. Se seleccionaron 71 familias en cinco comunidades de la parroquia, y por método de observación directa, revisión animal y encuesta estructurada se obtuvo la información. Se realizó análisis descriptivo de variables cuantitativas usando promedios, desviación estándar, valores máximos y mínimos; además, se aplicó análisis de varianza (diseño completamente aleatorizado), cuando hubo diferencias (P<0,05) se aplicó prueba de comparación de promedios de Tukey. Las variables cualitativas se sometieron a análisis de frecuencia. El tamaño promedio de parvada fue 23,86 animales/familia, de los cuales 15,92 fueron gallinas. No hubo diferencias (P>0,05) para tamaño de parvadas y cantidad de gallinas entre comunidades. Mientras que para toda la muestra estudiada, los fenotipos según forma predominantes (P<0,05) en las gallinas fueron chongas y pirocas; de igual manera, predominaron (P<0,05) las gallinas con plumaje de color blanco, negro y amarillo. El peso vivo de gallinas criollas fue (1,86 kg/gallina), los huevos pesaron (56,22 g). La producción semanal de huevos fue 27,09 unidades/familia, la mayoría para autoconsumo, solo 28,2% comercializan. El número de miembros por familia fue 4,51 personas. La cría de gallinas criollas es ejecutada bajo responsabilidad femenina (80,3%). El 93% de familias realizan crianza a pastoreo libre, las gallinas mediante búsqueda y recolección obtienen sus alimentos, 53,5% usan nidales para la postura de las gallinas, 91,5% ofrecen maíz como fuente principal de suplementación, 21,1% restos de cocina y 18,3% musáceas. El 80,3% mencionan que sus gallinas duermen en árboles. La enfermedad viral más frecuente es Newcastle (peste) (22,5%). La gallina criolla contribuye a la agricultura familiar y el desarrollo rural sostenible de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Palabras clave: Aves, crianza, características, rural, alimentaria.
  12. 12. xii PHENOTYPIC CHARACTERIZATION CREOLE HENS (Gallus domesticus) AND SOCIOPRODUCTIVE ASPECTS IN THE PARISH CÓRDOBA PORTUGUESA STATE AUTOR: Pável A. Perdomo R. TUTOR: Duilio Nieves AÑO: 2015 ABSTRACT The following study was carried out in Cordova parish specifically the municipality of Guanare city, Portuguesa state with aim of categorize the phenotypic features of creole hens (Gallus domesticus) also socioproductive variables were determined in order to sponsoring family farming and sustainable rural development. 71 families from 5 communities pertaining to the above parish were selected, the collected information was obtained by means of direct observation methods, animal checking procedures and structured surveys, Quantitative variables descriptive analyses were made using mean, standard deviation, minimum and maximum variables; also variance analysis (completely random (randomized) design) was applied, when differences occurred (P<0,05) Tukey's mean comparison test was applied. Also Frequency analysis was used over qualitative variables. The average size of the flock was 23,86 animal/families of which 15,92 were hens. There were not significative differences (P>0,05) concerning the flock size and hens quantities among communities. Concerning the studied sample, the prevailing phenotypical features (P<0,05) were chonga and piroca hens; in addition to this feathered white, black yellow hens prevailed(P<0,05).The creole hens weight live was (1,86 kilo/ hen).The eggs weigh (56,22 g).the weekly eggs production unit/family, mostly aimed at selfconsumption only 28,2% commercialize. Family member size was 4,51. Breeding Poultry was carried out by women (80,3%). 93% of families develop free grazing, hens by searching and collecting obtain food, 53,5% use nest boxes for laying hens, 91,5% were able to use maze as a main source of supplementation, 21,1% kitchen leftovers and 18,3% musaceas, 80,3% of families claimed their hens sleep on trees, the prevailing disease observed was Newcastle (22,5%). Creole hens constituted a main assistance to family farming and sustainable rural development of Cordova parish Portuguesa state. Key words: Poultry, breeding, features, rural, food.
  13. 13. 1 INTRODUCCIÓN La agricultura familiar es característica en diferentes regiones rurales, urbanas y periurbanas del mundo, especialmente en latinoamérica tiene un importante auge como consecuencia de crisis alimentaria y el deseo de sectores de la población de producir sus propios alimentos, se ha evidenciado que es una forma de vida que respeta el ambiente, una opción viable para promover la seguridad alimentaria, conservar la biodiversidad y genotipos autóctonos, preservar las tradiciones culturales, la diversidad multiétnica y fomenta el desarrollo rural en nuestros países. La agricultura familiar es un sector clave para lograr erradicar el hambre y cambiar hacia sistemas agrícolas sostenibles en América latina, el Caribe y el mundo (CEDRSSA,2014). En latinoamérica, el 80% de las explotaciones pertenecen a la agricultura familiar, incluyen a más de 60 millones de personas, producen la mayor parte de los alimentos para el consumo interno de los países de la región, habitualmente desarrollan actividades agrícolas diversificadas, que les otorgan un papel fundamental a la hora de garantizar la sostenibilidad del medio ambiente y la conservación de la biodiversidad (FAO, 2014a ). En este contexto, la avicultura conocida como rural, de traspatio, criolla, doméstica no especializada o autóctona, constituye un sistema tradicional de producción pecuaria que realizan las familias en el patio de sus viviendas o alrededor de las mismas, es una actividad importante en el medio por su aporte a la economía familiar, fuente de alimento y un recurso zoogenético del país. La gallina (Gallus domesticus) es una especie doméstica presente en este sistema productivo. El término de gallina “criolla” en este caso se aplica al producto del cruzamiento constante entre gallinas desde antes de la llegada de Cristóbal Colon a América y las introducidas por los europeos a partir de 1492, y su adaptación, selección de varios siglos por parte de las comunidades rurales (indígenas, negras y campesinas) en su intención por conservar caracteres raciales y productivas de interés (Valencia, 2009).
  14. 14. 2 La crianza de gallinas criollas es una actividad que se practica desde hace muchos años en todo el mundo y especialmente en los países tropicales, se destaca principalmente porque esta especie animal tiene la habilidad de obtener mediante búsqueda y recolección sus recursos alimenticios. Son aquellas gallinas propias del lugar donde han desarrollado sus características para sobrevivir, y no corresponden al patrón de aves especializadas para postura o engorde en crianza intensiva. Estas aves vienen de un largo proceso de selección natural y han desarrollado una gran resistencia a condiciones ambientales desfavorables. Debido a su adaptabilidad poseen mayor resistencia a las enfermedades, se adaptan a las cría doméstica con una modesta producción de carne y huevos, son capaces de alimentarse con recursos naturales disponibles en el sector e insumos producidos por las propias familias campesinas; además, contribuyen con el reciclaje de nutrientes, son poco exigentes en cuanto a su manejo y se adaptan al medio sin alterar el ecosistema. Altieri (1999) mencionó que estas técnicas de producción están basadas en principios ecológicos para el desarrollo y manejo de sistemas agrícolas sustentables y de conservación de recursos, que ofrecen ventajas para el desarrollo de tecnologías modernas de bajos insumos para diversificar la producción agrícola. La relación de las gallinas con la sociedad lleva una trascendencia histórica, su domesticación está arraigada en estratos sociales rurales limitados económicamente, existen prácticas socioculturales relacionadas con la reproducción de las aves, la producción agrícola, fenómenos naturales, festividades religiosas y la salud (Sánchez, 2012). La importancia de las razas autóctonas de gallinas para la agricultura de subsistencia de muchos países en desarrollo, junto con la preferencia de numerosos consumidores por sus huevos y carne, parece indicar que estos recursos genéticos no están bajo amenaza inmediata. Sin embargo, la tradición de la crianza de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba se ha venido perdiendo con el paso de los años, según información preliminar producto del diálogo y conversaciones grupales realizadas con pobladores del sector. Las familias han optado por consumir aves beneficiadas provenientes de la red pública de mercados, las cuales proceden de
  15. 15. 3 crianza comercial intensiva, cuya adquisición ocasiona costos importantes en la alimentación del núcleo familiar. Estos factores restringen la seguridad y la soberanía alimentaria de la población en zonas rurales, debido que el sistema de producción predominante es el monocultivo de café y en algunos sectores agricultura migratoria con cultivos como maíz (Zea mays) y caraota (Phaseolus vulgaris). En este sentido, si se estimula la crianza doméstica de gallinas, será posible generar sistemas de producción de bajo costo con las condiciones agroecológicas y socioeconómicas existentes. Los estudios sobre las gallinas criollas han sido muy limitados en nuestro país. En Latinoamérica, México es el país donde se han desarrollado más investigaciones en cuanto a la caracterización fenotípica local de gallinas criollas (Juárez-Caratachea et al., 2000; Lázaro et al., 2012; Sánchez, 2012; Zaragoza, 2012). En Colombia se ha realizado trabajos en comunidades para estudiar aspectos raciales y productivos de gallinas criollas (Valencia, 2009; Castillo y Velásquez, 2014, Durán y Perucho, 2014; Rodríguez y Claro, 2014). En Venezuela los estudios sobre las gallinas criollas referidos a la parte fenotípica son limitados, Ruiz-Silvera et al., (2008) enfocaron su investigación al aspecto evaluativo productivo de gallinas criollas sometidas a un modelo alternativo de manejo en una unidad de producción. La caracterización fenotípica de las gallinas criollas le confiere gran importancia a estos recursos para la agricultura familiar desde la perspectiva científica, productiva y cultural, no obstante se tiene poco conocimiento acerca de sus características genéticas. Es importante valorar sistemas avícolas locales de gallinas criollas que por su potencial se adapten a las condiciones ambientales, culturales y económicas predominantes, y sean considerados en programas de mejoramientos de parvadas como un proceso de desarrollo rural sostenible en las comunidades. El conocimiento de las características fenotípicas de gallinas criollas de corral con mayor producción que permita promover la agricultura familiar y el desarrollo rural sustentable, constituye aspecto relevante en la búsqueda de formas de producción adecuada y alterna en la parroquia Córdoba del municipio Guanare, estado Portuguesa.
  16. 16. 4 OBJETIVOS General Caracterizar aspectos fenotípicos de gallinas criollas (Gallus domesticus) y socio-productivos en la parroquia Córdoba, ubicada en el municipio Guanare del estado Portuguesa, para promover la agricultura familiar y el desarrollo rural sostenible. Específicos 1. Tipificar características fenotípicas y de producción predominantes en las gallinas criollas existentes en los patios de las viviendas de familias de las comunidades Botucal, Palo Solo, San Rafael, La Montaña y Córdoba de la parroquia Córdoba, municipio Guanare del estado Portuguesa. 2. Describir las características socio-productivas de las familias asociadas a la producción de gallinas criollas.
  17. 17. 5 REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA 1. El componente pecuario en la agricultura familiar para fomentar la seguridad alimentaria en latinoamérica. La agricultura familiar (incluye todas las actividades basadas en la familia), es una forma de organizar la agricultura, ganadería, silvicultura, pesca, acuicultura y pastoreo, es administrada y operada por una familia, depende preponderantemente del trabajo familiar, tanto de mujeres como hombres. La familia y la granja están vinculados, co-evolucionan y combinan funciones económicas, ambientales, sociales y culturales (FAO, 2014a ). La agricultura familiar, según FAO (2012), contribuye al desarrollo equilibrado de los territorios y de comunidades rurales, ya que: 1) es un modelo productivo que favorece el arraigo de la familia al medio rural; 2) crea redes de protección social; 3) permite preservar y potenciar aspectos culturales, habilidades, destrezas y tradiciones; 4) genera empleo directo e indirecto, en la medida que sus actividades se orientan a los mercados e incorporan valor a los productos antes de su comercialización; 5) favorece la preservación de especies vegetales y animales endógenas de la región. 6) es un sector socioeconómico que tiene el potencial de crear polos de desarrollo económico y redes de comercialización. Asimismo, por su uso de variedades autóctonas, prácticas de conservación y mejora de suelos, menor dependencia del petróleo y derivados, y prácticas de sistemas de policultivos, agrosilvopastoriles, juega un papel fundamental en la mitigación y adaptación al cambio climático. El fortalecimiento de la agricultura familiar, incluye la revalorización del componente pecuario de dichos sistemas, que en algunos casos no son tomados en cuenta, sin embargo, la gallina criolla (Gallus domesticus) o de traspatio característica de sistemas pecuarios es destacada en viviendas de familias rurales para asegurar la disponibilidad de alimentos de alto valor nutricional, diversificar los ingresos de los pequeños productores y mejorar la calidad de la dieta de los habitantes rurales.
  18. 18. 6 2. Origen de la gallina doméstica (Gallus domesticus) El origen de la gallina doméstica (Gallus domesticus) es probablemente el Gallus gallus bankiva, especie del suroeste asiático, pero no se descarta la posibilidad de que otras especies del género Gallus, incluso algunas ya desaparecidas, hubieran intervenido en su formación. Esto sucedió hace 5.000 años, los antepasados de estas aves continúan viviendo en estado salvaje. Los testimonios más antiguos de gallos o gallinas domésticos proceden de localidades chinas septentrionales, así como de Tailandia y Vietnam. El gallo doméstico se fue introduciendo hacia los pueblos de Mesopotamia y Egipto. A finales del siglo VIII a.C. fueron utilizados por los griegos como animal exótico. Con la colonización romana, su producción se extendió y nació la avicultura productiva aunque sin perder la función sagrada y lúdica que había tenido en sus orígenes. A la península Ibérica la trajeron los comerciantes fenicios (árabes). Los colonizadores españoles la llevaron a Sudamérica a partir del siglo XV d.C. (UAB, 2005). Fue el primer animal asiático que piso el continente americano, Cristóbal Colon embarcó aves en el segundo viaje, ocupaban poco espacio, su alimentación no era complicada y además producían huevos. Desde entonces los antiguos habitantes de las zonas rurales comenzaron a criar aves, así se organizó lo que actualmente conocemos como la avicultura doméstica. No obstante, hay antecedentes que la gallina araucana o mapuche es una gallinácea originaria del sur de Chile y Argentina, los indios Mapuches las criaban antes de la llegada de los europeos, es una mezcla de dos razas puras, la Kollonca caracterizada por la ausencia de cola y la Ketro que tiene especie de aretes formados de piel cerca de la salida del canal del oído y cubiertos de plumas similares a las del pecho (Subiabre et al., 2011). Guevara (2000) señala que el ave de corral se destaca como componente en los sistemas de producción de las familias en zonas rurales y peri-urbanas de Venezuela, representa una tradición en los patios de las viviendas y elemento estratégico para contribuir con la seguridad alimentaria local por su alto potencial de
  19. 19. 7 aporte de proteínas de buen valor biológico, contribución al reciclaje de desperdicios de alimentos, residuos de cosechas y control biológico de invertebrados, entre otros. 3. Caracterización fenotípica de gallinas criollas en latinoamérica La caracterización de los recursos zoogenéticos comprende todas las actividades asociadas con la identificación, descripción cuantitativa, cualitativa y documentación de las poblaciones de la raza así como su hábitat naturales y los sistemas de producción a los que están o no adaptadas (FAO, 2010), el objetivo consiste en obtener un mejor conocimiento de estos recursos, su uso actual y potencial en la alimentación y la agricultura. Las gallinas criollas están enmarcadas en la diversidad de los recursos zoogenéticos fundamentales para todos los sistemas de producción, ya que proporciona la materia prima para la mejora genética y la adaptación a las circunstancias cambiantes. Según la FAO (2010), la diversidad engloba a los animales domésticos y plantas de cultivo empleados por la especie humana para la producción de alimentos así como de otros productos y servicios. La constitución genética o genotipo de un individuo, es la suma total de información genética contenida en sus cromosomas y puede referirse a un gen, al conjunto de varios genes, o la totalidad de ellos, según sea el objetivo o caracteres considerados; mientras que el fenotipo es la expresión externa de cierto genotipo frente a un ambiente dado (Orozco citado por Juárez-Caratachea et al., 2000). Una característica constante de las gallinas criollas es la elevada diversidad de fenotipo dentro de un mismo patio, lo cual evidencia que hay amplia diversidad genética. Existen genes de apariencia fenotípica, asociada a la adaptabilidad de las aves, como plumaje rizado (F), plumaje sedoso (h), scalers (sc) cuyos portadores muestran en los folículos escamas en lugar de plumas y el Na o de cuello desnudo (Mérat citado por Juárez-Caratachea et al., 2000). Zaragoza et al., (2013), en un trabajo realizado en los Altos de Chiapas, México encontró amplia variabilidad genética de acuerdo con los datos obtenidos de la morfología externa de gallinas criollas, lo que confiere gran valor biológico y el
  20. 20. 8 potencial económico derivados de las cualidades de rusticidad de producción para ambientes adversos. La población de gallinas criollas representan un material genético, derivado de distintas razas, que ha estado cerrado a material genético externo durante varias generaciones que puede ser obtenido en distintos países, en Venezuela y Colombia se han encontrado características fenotípicas de gallinas criollas similares a otros países de latinoamérica, entre estas se encuentran: Gallina “Poncha”. La principal característica de esta gallina es la ausencia de rabadilla o cola, debido a genes modificadores de tipo hereditario (dominante Rp y tipo intermedio) (Hutt 1960 citado por Valencia, 2009). Varían su esqueleto axial, carecen de 14 o 16 plumas rectrices caudales de la glándula uropigiana de los músculos relacionados a las 5 vertebras caudales libres (coccígeas) y del pigostilo; en otros individuos de tipo genético intermedio las 5 vertebras caudales libres están fusionadas de modo irregular, en los dos grupos las plumas de la silla comúnmente caen hacia atrás, las gallinas parecen más recogidas, cortas y esféricas, presentan diversidad de colores en el plumaje. Gallina “Piroca” o Cuello Desnudo. Las plumas que corresponden al trayecto inferior de la cabeza no existen, excepto la parte más próxima a la cresta; esta zona no solo carece de plumas, sino también de folículos. La parte dorsal del cuello carece de plumas, así como el trayecto ventral, excepto dos pequeñas manchas a cada lado y encima del buche y las que corresponden al trayecto espinal anterior. La piel desnuda del cuello se torna rojiza al llegar a la madurez sexual, al igual que toda la piel expuesta al aire libre. Estas peculiaridades se debe a un gene dominante, Na (cuello desnudo) (Hutt 1960 citado por Valencia, 2009). El color del plumaje es variado. Gallina “Grifa” o Encrispada. La principal característica es la variación en la estructura de las plumas, el plumaje es rizado, se diferencia de los demás tipos por su forma característica: las plumas exteriores, cabeza, cuello, tronco y alas están curvadas hacia adelante, especialmente en la punta y retorcidas o enrolladas varias veces, es visible la cara inferior del plumaje, parece crespo y esponjoso, de ahí su
  21. 21. 9 nombre. El color del plumaje es variado. Según (Hutt 1960 citado por Valencia, 2009) se debe a un gene autonómico parcialmente dominante. Gallina “Copetona” o Copete de Piedra. La variación en la longitud de las plumas de la cabeza es la principal característica de esta gallina, son largas y erectas en vez de permanecer pegadas en la cabeza. En cuanto a su extensión, el penacho puede variar desde una estructura parecida a una prominencia nodular, con plumas que caen sobre los ojos y el rostro, hasta la presencia de un corto número de plumas que apenas puede distinguirse del estado normal. En algunos casos presenta una pequeña elevación del cráneo y encima de este un penacho de plumas, el cual se encuentra dirigido hacia atrás. El color del plumaje es variado. Según (Hutt 1960 citado por Valencia, 2009), el copete es provocado por un gene autonómico parcialmente dominante (Cr). Gallina “Enana” o “Paticorta”. Es una variación en el esqueleto apendicular, el cuerpo es de tamaño normal y los huesos largos de las extremidades posteriores (patas o tarsos) están acortados. La tibia aparece más afectada que los demás huesos, el peroné es más grueso, por lo general presentan cinco dedos. El color del plumaje es variado. La mutación (Cp), produce la anomalía en los heterocigotos (anormal pero viable) y es letal en el homocigoto (demasiado anormal para poder sobrevivir, la mayoría mueren en los tres o cuatro primeros días de incubación) (Hutt 1960 citado por Valencia, 2009). Gallina “Calzada”. Su principal característica es la presencia de plumas en las patas y dedos, en general son más abundantes a lo largo del borde externo del tarso-metatarso y en el dedo más exterior, el color del plumaje es variado. Gallina “Atravezada”. Son las gallinas más similares a su tronco de origen (Gallus bankiva), los machos se especializaron para la riña de gallos, las hembras son excelentes incubadoras y presentan la mejor habilidad materna. Son gallinas criollas mestizas, cruzadas con gallos de pelea a las cuales las familias rurales le atribuyen elevada postura. El color del plumaje es variado.
  22. 22. 10 Gallina “Chonga”. Las características de esta gallina, está representada por ser una gallina robusta, pechuga grande, cuello corto, muslos emplumados, patas fuertes, el color del plumaje es variado. En cuanto a los colores de gallinas criollas, Sánchez (2012) en un estudio desarrollado en la comunidad Tomas Garrido de Tabasco, México, encontró la presencia de colores negro (19%), origado (16%) y café (15%); el plumaje de tipo normal (72%), el tipo de cresta sencilla (98%), patas de color amarillo (80%), sin presencia de patas plumosas (94%), picos de color amarillo (76%) y orejuelas rojas (99%). Asimismo, Juárez-Caratachea et al., (2000) a través de mediciones semanales de los rasgos fenotípicos en una población de 6.000 gallinas criollas en las localidades de los municipios de la Ribera del Lago de Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, México, encontraron predominancia de plumajes de color rojo, negro, pardas y grises. En relación al tipo de plumaje informaron: 88,2% normal; 10,9% de cuello desnudo y 1,3% rizado. 4. Importancia de la avicultura familiar para el desarrollo sostenible en el medio rural. La tradición de la cría de aves de corral ha sido de importancia para los distintos grupos sociales, ya que esta actividad es suplementaria en el sustento del hogar por su aporte en alimentación y generan ingresos con regularidad con la venta de los excedentes, al respecto la FAO (2014b ), considera que la cría de las aves de corral supone un aporte importante para el sustento de los hogares rurales y urbanos más desamparados de los países en vía de desarrollo. La avicultura familiar es la crianza de algún tipo de ave doméstica para su explotación y reproducción, fomenta la seguridad alimentaria en el medio rural, proporciona proteína en forma de carne y huevos, donde generalmente escasea. Es un sistema que puede adaptarse a condiciones ambientales, culturales, económicas y demuestra según Trujillo (2003) que mejora la situación alimenticia y disminuye en forma sustantiva el deterioro de los recursos naturales, al asociar estratégicamente la
  23. 23. 11 actividad agraria con la visión del desarrollo social por el hombre del campo que es el sujeto del proceso productivo. La crianza de gallinas es la más común en la avicultura, se identifica generalmente como un sistema de subsistencia, posee varias limitantes y muchas familias crían gallinas en cantidades reducidas o prefieren combinar la crianza de éstas con otros animales, cerdos patos y pavos, que son más resistentes a las enfermedades. Sin embargo, según FAO (2003), en la avicultura familiar campesina se han cuantificado parvadas cercanas a los 60 animales, que en países de bajos ingresos llegan a representar el 70% de la producción total de huevos y carne, con un potencial de producción por ave en cinco años de 120 kilos de carne y cerca de 200 huevos. Es una actividad cuya finalidad principal es proveer la producción de huevos proteína de origen animal para la familia campesina, cada 100 g de huevos tienen un contenido de 12.5 g de proteína y 147 kcal, además de otros componentes. Según, Juárez-Caratachea et al., (2010), los indicadores de calidad interna indican que el huevo de gallinas criolla o traspatio tiene calidad similar al de gallinas de la estirpe comercial, pero poseen un sabor y color diferente que prefieren los consumidores. Ruiz-Silvera et al., (2008) mencionan que las gallinas criollas en condiciones de pastoreo libre, pueden lograr un potencial de producción de 132 huevos/ave/año, la inversión es baja y los riesgos mínimos. La diversidad de los recursos genéticos para la alimentación desempeña un papel crucial para atender las necesidades alimentarias y nutricionales humanas básicas, resulta esencial para mantener y mejorar la eficiencia de los sistemas productivos. Por lo tanto, la conservación y uso sostenible de los recursos genéticos para la alimentación y la agricultura es un aspecto central de la seguridad alimentaria y la nutrición (FAO, 2014b ). La seguridad alimentaria es la existencia de condiciones que posibilitan a los seres humanos tener acceso físico y económico a suficientes alimentos sanos y nutritivos en todo momento, que permita satisfacer necesidades alimenticias y preferencias a fin de llevar una vida activa y sana (FAO, 2013). La seguridad alimentaria supone:
  24. 24. 12  Todas las personas en todo momento tienen acceso tanto físico como económico a suficiente alimento para una vida activa y saludable.  Los modos en que se produce y distribuye el alimento son respetuosos con los procesos naturales del planeta y por tanto son sostenibles.  Tanto el consumo como la producción de alimentos se rigen por valores sociales justos, equitativos, éticos y morales.  La habilidad para adquirir alimentos está asegurada.  El alimento es nutricionalmente adecuado y culturalmente aceptable.  Su obtención ocurre de manera que enaltece la dignidad humana. En cuanto a enfermedades en la crianza de gallinas criollas en todo el mundo, la Newcastle conocido localmente como “peste” se le considera una de las enfermedades que mayores pérdidas ocasiona en la avicultura debido a su rápida difusión y elevada mortalidad que puede alcanzar 100% de la parvada en algunos casos, afecta principalmente a pollos y pollas productores de carne y huevos, se manifiesta mediante algunos signos: dificultad respiratoria, estornudos, descargas nasales, diarrea verdosa, disminución de la postura, trastornos nerviosos con tortícolis, incoordinación de movimientos, parálisis de piernas o alas y finalmente la muerte. La caracterización fenotípica de gallinas criollas y su importancia en la parroquia Córdoba se fundamenta en el artículo 305, de la constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999), “el Estado promoverá la agricultura sustentable como base estratégica del desarrollo rural integral, y en consecuencia garantizará la seguridad alimentaria de la población”. La ley orgánica de seguridad y soberanía agroalimentaria (2008), en su artículo 5 expresa, que el estado garantizará a la población la distribución y disponibilidad de los alimentos necesarios para los habitantes a través de diferentes programas ejecutados por el mismo, por lo tanto desarrollar las gallinas (Gallus domesticus) criollas garantizan a la unidad productiva familiar las proteínas provenientes de la carne y huevos.
  25. 25. 13 MATERIALES Y MÉTODOS Ubicación y descripción geográfica del estudio La parroquia Córdoba pertenece al municipio Guanare del estado Portuguesa está ubicada dentro de la microcuenca Quebrada Los Rastrojos en el piedemonte andino (Fig. 1). Aproximadamente a 45 Km de la ciudad de Guanare en dirección noreste, con alturas comprendidas entre 400 y 1.900 msnm, con los siguientes linderos:  Norte: Municipio Unda y municipio Sucre  Sur: Parroquia San Juan de Guanaguanare (municipio Guanare).  Este: Poblado San José de La Fila (municipio Guanare).  Oeste: Parroquia San José de la Montaña (municipio Sucre). Fig. 1. Ubicación geográfica del poblado de Córdoba, municipio Guanare, estado Portuguesa.
  26. 26. 14 La Parroquia está constituida por 23 comunidades o sectores distanciados entre sí, que constituyen aproximadamente unas 4.000 hectáreas. Entre sus áreas montañosas reservas naturales nace el rio Portuguesa, conformado por un gran número de pequeñas cuencas, entre ellas Quebrada Los Rastrojos, con diversidad de bellezas naturales propicias para el desarrollo turístico. La temperatura oscila entre 15 y 25°C (Estación meteorológica Córdoba, 2014). Es zona apropiada para el cultivo de diferentes rubros como cacao, cambur, ocumo, ñame, caña panelera, hortalizas y café. El sistema de producción predominante es el cultivo de café que presenta rendimientos muy bajos (20 quintales/hectárea). El cultivo de musáceas (cambures) es la segunda actividad productiva de importancia, aunque no existen registros de producción. Las condiciones de la vialidad, servicio de transporte público y de apoyo a la producción no permiten un desarrollo sostenido de la región, lo que resta rentabilidad a la producción del café. Según censo de población realizado por cada uno de los Consejos Comunales de la parroquia (2013), la población está conformada por 7.111 habitantes. Descripción del procedimiento experimental o de campo El diseño de investigación aplicado es de tipo no experimental, de campo- documental y explicativo con representantes del grupo familiar y líderes comunitarios de los consejos comunales con la finalidad de obtener información sobre características fenotípicas de las gallinas criollas existentes y sobre aspectos socios productivos. Definición de la muestra estudiada Se seleccionaron 5 comunidades de la Parroquia Córdoba: Córdoba, Botucal, La Montaña, San Rafael y Palo Solo (Figura 2), de acuerdo con criterios considerados necesarios o convincentes para el análisis, entre los cuales están:
  27. 27. 15  Las familias permanecen constantemente en las comunidades, no son comunidades nómadas que dependen de la cosecha del rubro café para establecerse.  Las vías de penetración son de fácil acceso.  Mayor compromiso y participación de las comunidades, en cuanto al desarrollo de la investigación. Fig. 2. Ubicación relativa de las comunidades y familias seleccionadas para la caracterización fenotípica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa.
  28. 28. 16 En el Cuadro 1 se muestra el número de familias de las comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba seleccionadas para el estudio, se evidencia la mayor cantidad de familias que residen en la comunidad Córdoba, epicentro de la parroquia, funciona el registro civil, núcleo escolar rural (NER), liceo, ambulatorio rural y policía del estado Portuguesa. Cuadro 1. Comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba seleccionadas y número de familias. Comunidades Seleccionadas Número de familias Córdoba 122 Botucal 97 La Montaña 73 Palo Solo 55 San Rafael 97 Total 444 Del total de estas familias que representan la población, se seleccionó una muestra, según la fórmula adaptada de Flames (2012) ( ) Donde; n: Muestra N: Población e: Error asumido por el investigador (5% = 0,05) ( ) Muestra: 210,43 familias/parroquia. Sobre la base de esta muestra se identificaron y seleccionaron 71 familias que representan 33,81% de la muestra, debido a que conservaban mayor cantidad
  29. 29. 17 y variedad de gallinas criollas en los patios de sus viviendas según miembros de los consejos comunales de las diferentes comunidades. En el Cuadro 2 se observa la cantidad de familias encuestadas por comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, La Montaña fue la comunidad con menos familias (11), debido a la poca participación de estas al momento de las visitas. Cuadro 2. Familias encuestadas con crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Comunidad Familias –n- % % acumulado Córdoba 16 22,5 22,5 Botucal 14 19,7 42,3 La Montaña 11 15,5 57,7 San Rafael 17 23,9 81,7 Palo Solo 13 18,3 100 La altitud promedio de ubicación de las familias con crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba fue 1275,9 msnm, característico de una región donde el principal rubro económico es el café, además se encontraron familias establecidas entre 766 y 1566 msnm. A las familias seleccionadas se aplicó una entrevista semi-estructurada (instrumento de diagnóstico), siguiendo como base la caracterización propuesta por FAO (2010) para especies aviares y recoger de manera sistemática datos necesarios para identificar poblaciones, describir sus características observables, distribución geográfica, usos y crianza en general, así como los entornos productivos. La entrevista estuvo conformada por cinco (05), aspectos entre los cuales destacan:  Identificación de la comunidad y familia seleccionada.  Características Fenotípicas de gallinas criollas.  Aspectos Socioproductivos relacionados a la crianza de gallinas criollas.  Ambiente de crianza de gallinas criollas.  Tipo de suplementación alimenticia de las gallinas criollas.
  30. 30. 18 Descripción de variables estudiadas Mediante conversatorios con miembros de las familias seleccionadas en una estrategia de acción colectiva, se identificaron las características fenotípicas de las gallinas criollas en las parvadas de cada familia, a través de aplicación de un instrumento de diagnóstico (Anexo 1). El examen visual de gallinas criollas presentes en los patios de las viviendas seleccionadas fue la técnica utilizada y se registraron las características externamente observables, así como, la medición cuantitativa del tamaño de la gallina, el peso y tamaño de los huevos. Entre las características observadas se encuentran:  Número de gallinas por familia.  Composición etaria de la parvada.  Ambiente de crianza de las gallinas: corral, pastoreo, traspatio.  Instalaciones, presencia de jaulas y nidales.  Tipo de alimentación: desperdicios de cocina, maíz (Zea mays), alternativos forrajeros y comercial.  Nombre común de gallinas criollas presentes.  Color del plumaje de las gallinas.  Tipo de plumaje de las gallinas.  Color y características del huevo
  31. 31. 19 Además, las gallinas seleccionadas se pesaron individualmente y se midieron las diferentes partes del cuerpo, según Lázaro et al., (2012) (figura 3). Las mediciones efectuadas fueron:  Peso vivo (kg).  Largo cuello: longitud del cuello entre la base de la cabeza y tórax (cm).  Longitud dorsal: entre la inserción cuello tórax y la inserción de la cola (sin incluir las plumas) (cm).  Longitud ventral: entre inserción cuello pecho y cloaca (cm).  Largo del muslo: longitud entre la región media del coxal hasta la articulación de la rodilla (fémur) (cm).  Largo de la pierna: longitud entre la articulación de la rodilla hasta la articulación del tarso (cm).  Largo del tarso: longitud entre la articulación del tarso y el origen del cuarto dedo (cm). Fig. 3. Esqueleto de gallina que muestra las relaciones para medir: longitud del cuello (LCU), longitud dorsal (LD), perímetro torácico (PT) y longitud ventral (LV).
  32. 32. 20  Longitud del ala proximal (húmero) (cm).  Longitud del ala media (radio-cúbito) (cm).  Longitud del ala distal (falanges) (cm).  Longitud de cresta (cm).  Ancho de cresta (cm).  Tamaño de huevo (cm): altura y diámetro.  Peso del huevo (g). Para cuantificar estas variables de utilizaron instrumentos de medición como: Vernier, balanza triple beam con capacidad de 2610 g, balanza tipo reloj de plástico con capacidad de 5000 g, cinta métrica y un GPS para la ubicación satelital de las familias (Fig. 4). Fig. 4. Instrumentos de mediciones utilizados. Tratamiento estadístico a los datos obtenidos. Las variables correspondientes a las características fenotípicas y socioproductivas de naturaleza cuantitativa (composición etaria y tamaño de parvadas en la parroquia, mediciones anatómicas de las gallinas, producción y dimensiones de
  33. 33. 21 los huevos y características sociales como edad de responsable de crianza y número de miembros de familia) se sometieron a análisis mediante estadística descriptiva (valor promedio, desviación estándar, máximo y mínimo). Se aplicó análisis de varianza de una vía (diseño completamente aleatorizado) para las variables número de gallinas presentes según forma fenotípica o color para la muestra total o comunidades, así como producción semanal de huevos según comunidades y cuando hubo diferencias (P<0,05) se aplicó la prueba de comparación de promedios de Tukey. Las variables socioproductivas de naturaleza cualitativa (sexo del responsable de crianza, ocupación de jefes de familia y responsables de crianza, ambiente de cría, alimentación, enfermedades, que se presentan y control de enfermedades) fueron sometidas a análisis de frecuencia. Se efectuaron correlaciones de Pearson entre las variables composición etaria de la parvada y número de miembros de la familia con producción semanal de huevos, así como entre características fenotípicas con producción semanal de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa.
  34. 34. 22 RESULTADOS Y DISCUSIÓN I. Características fenotípicas y de producción de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. La parvada de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estuvo compuesta por 23,86 animales en promedio por familia, de los cuales 15,92 fueron gallinas (Cuadro 3). Sin embargo, se encontraron parvadas atípicas con 2 y 52 gallinas. El bajo número de pollos, pollas y pollitos en la parroquia probablemente está determinado por factores externos, como la época del año en que se realizó el estudio (agosto, septiembre y octubre), debido a mayor mortalidad de pollitos que se presenta en esta época como consecuencia de las lluvias y frio. El valor promedio de 15,92 gallinas por familia es superior al encontrado por Lázaro et al., (2012) en una comunidad rural del estado de Puebla, México (12,7±0,79) y Gutiérrez-Triay et al., (2007) en Yucatán, México (12,5±15,5), y por Molina (2013), en Veracruz, México (11,47±10,35). Valores similares a los del presente estudio fueron encontrados por Sánchez-Sánchez y Torres-Rivera (2014) en una comunidad de Huatusco, México (17 gallinas/familia) y a Zaragoza (2012), en los Altos de Chiapas, México con 16 gallinas por hogar. En cuanto al tamaño de parvada, Zaragoza (2012), en los Altos de Chiapas, México, reportaron 20,3 animales en promedio/familia, a su vez, Rodríguez y Claro (2014) informaron 13,26 animales en la provincia de Ocaña Norte de Santander, Colombia, mientras que Castillo y Velásquez (2014) en diferentes municipios de la provincia de Ocaña, Colombia, encontraron 25,98 animales/familia. La cantidad de gallinas observadas en la parroquia Córdoba tiene similitud con lo encontrado en otras comunidades rurales de latinoamérica, lo cual puede significar que constituye un sistema de producción pecuaria vigente y relevante en viviendas de familias rurales, debido a que son de fácil manejo, el periodo de crecimiento o reproducción es corto y aporta proteínas de origen animal como carne y huevos para el consumo de miembros de la familia.
  35. 35. 23 Cuadro 3. Composición etaria y tamaño de parvada de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Tipo de ave Familias encuestadas Promedio Desviación estándar Valor mínimo Valor máximo -n- Total Aves 71 23,86 13,03 3,0 78,0 Gallinas 71 15,92 9,28 2,0 52,0 Gallos 71 2,32 1,28 1,0 6,0 Pollas 71 1,19 2,53 0,0 12,0 Pollos 71 0,62 1,74 0,0 8,0 Pollitos 71 3,93 5,84 0,0 30,0 En el Cuadro 4 se muestra que para el tamaño de parvada no hubo diferencias significativas (P>0,05) entre comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa. De igual manera, no hubo diferencias (P>0,05) entre comunidades para el número de gallinas, gallos pollos y pollas. El número de pollitos fue mayor (P<0,05) en Botucal, probablemente debido a la existencia de mejores condiciones de crianza para este tipo de animales como la casa-gallinero con nidales para la postura y la incubación, lo cual evita que las gallinas realicen este proceso alejadas de las viviendas.
  36. 36. 24 Cuadro 4. Tamaño de parvada y cantidad de animales según edad en familias con crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en las diferentes comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Comunidad Córdoba Botucal -n-- La Montaña San Rafael Palo Solo Parvada -16- -14- -11- -17- -13- X ± DS Tamaño de parvada 24,25a±3,31 25,71a±3,54 20,91a±4,0 25,77a±3,22 21,39a±3,68 Gallinas 16,56a±2,38 15,29a±2,54 15,36a±2,87 17,12a±2,31 14,69a±2,64 Gallos 2,63a±0,33 2,21a±0,35 2,27a±0,40 2,18a±0,32 2,31a±0,36 Pollas 1,44a±0,64 1,29a±0,69 1,27a±0,77 0,35b±0,62 1,31a±0,71 Pollos 1,38a±0,43 0,79a±0,46 0,0a±0,52 0,35a±0,42 0,38a±0,48 Pollitos 2,25a±1,43 6,21b±1,53 2,0a±1,72 5,76a±1,38 2,77a±1,58 Valores acompañados de distinta letra en la misma fila son diferentes (P<0,05) El número de gallinas criollas según forma fenotípica fue diferente (P<0,05) en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa (Cuadro 5). Las chongas y pirocas representaron la mayor (P<0,05) cantidad de gallinas encontradas en las familias encuestadas. Los encuestados manifestaron que mantienen las pirocas en sus parvadas por su habilidad materna, debido a que no abandonan el nidal y en consecuencia generan más calor cuando están incubando los huevos, lo cual garantiza el nacimiento de la mayoría de los pollos, además cuidan las crías de depredadores hasta que están lo suficientemente grandes. Mientras que las chongas se mantienen por robustez, buen tamaño y excelente peso vivo. La existencia de estos fenotipos constituye una base para la preservación de genotipos criollos y promoción de biodiversidad en correspondencia con los enunciados que propone el concepto de agricultura familiar de la FAO (2012), y contribuir al desarrollo equilibrado de las comunidades rurales.
  37. 37. 25 Cuadro 5. Cantidad de gallinas criollas según forma fenotípica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Tipo de gallina Promedio Desviación estándar Atravesadas 0,61c 2,0 Calzadas 0,37c 0,96 Chongas 8,10a 6,04 Copetonas 1,51c 2,0 Enanas 0,34c 1,26 Grifas 0,85c 1,75 Pirocas 3,18b 2,53 Ponchas 1,11c 1,93 Valores acompañados de distinta letra son diferentes (P<0,05) En la Fig. 5 se muestra una gallina “chonga” corpulenta, de buen tamaño, amplia pechuga, colores diversos de la comunidad Palo Solo, parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Fig. 5. Gallina criolla “Chonga”. Comunidad Palo Solo. Parroquia Córdoba.
  38. 38. 26 En la Fig. 6 se muestra una gallina “piroca” cuello desnudo, común en las parvadas de la comunidad Córdoba, parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. En el Cuadro 6 se presenta la cantidad de gallinas criollas para los diferentes fenotipos según forma presentes en las comunidades, destaca que no hubo diferencias (P>0,05) entre comunidades para la cantidad de gallinas chongas, pirocas, copetonas y enanas; lo cual evidencia que son gallinas comúnmente presentes en las familias de estas comunidades. La cantidad de gallinas chongas y pirocas presentó tendencias a ser mayor en las diferentes comunidades. Por otra parte, hubo diferencias (P<0,05) entre comunidades para gallinas atravesadas, calzadas, grifas y ponchas. En San Rafael la cantidad de gallinas atravesadas fue mayor debido a que muchos criadores de gallos de riña o pelea residen en esa zona y han cruzado sus gallinas criollas con este tipo de animales; mientras que las calzadas, grifas y ponchas fueron más numerosas en las familias de La Montaña, lo cual puede implicar mejor adaptación o preferencia de estos fenotipos en esa comunidad. Fig. 6. Gallina criolla “Piroca”. Comunidad Córdoba. Parroquia Córdoba.
  39. 39. 27 Cuadro 6. Cantidad de gallinas criollas para fenotipo según forma en familias con crianza doméstica en las diferentes comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Comunidad Córdoba Botucal -n-- La Montaña San Rafael Palo Solo Fenotipo -16- -14- -11- -17- -13- X ± DS Atravesadas 0,0a ±0,46 0,0a ±0,50 0,0a ±0,56 2,06b ±0,45 0,62a ±0,52 Calzadas 0,06a ±0,23 0,21a ±0,25 0,0b ±0,28 0,94a ±0,22 0,46a ±0,25 Chongas 11,13a±1,47 7,50a±1,57 9,36a±1,77 6,94a±1,42 5,46a±1,63 Copetonas 1,19a±0,49 2,29a±0,52 0,45a±0,59 1,35a±0,47 2,15a±0,54 Enanas 0,0a±0,31 0,0a±0,33 0,0a±0,37 0,94a±0,30 0,62a±0,34 Grifas 0,38a±0,44 0,86a±0,47 1,55b±0,53 0,88a±0,43 0,77a±0,49 Pirocas 3,63a±0,64 2,79a±0,68 3,64a±0,77 2,59a±0,62 3,46a±0,71 Ponchas 0,38a±0,47 1,86a±0,50 0,36b±0,57 1,53a±0,46 1,23a±0,52 Valores acompañados de distinta letra en la misma fila son diferentes ( <0,05) En la Fig.7 se muestran características fenotípicas gallina “atravesada”, de cuerpo y cuello alargado de aspecto fino, de mayor presencia en la comunidad de San Rafael, parroquia Córdoba, Portuguesa. Fig. 7. Gallina criolla “Atravesada”. Comunidad San Rafael. Parroquia Córdoba
  40. 40. 28 En la Fig. 8 se muestra la gallina “grifa”, plumaje encrispado en todo su cuerpo comúnmente llamado volteado, de mayor presencia en la comunidad “La Montaña”, según miembros de las familias encuestadas estas gallinas de plumaje negro tienen aporte esotérico, protegen la vivienda, la parvada, evita que las personas se enfermen, ayudan a la buena suerte, por esto la importancia de tener una gallina de esta en el patio. En las Fig. 9, 10,11 y 12 se muestran las características fenotípicas según forma de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, del estado Portuguesa. Las de cuerpo sin rabadilla llamadas “ponchas”, las de plumas prominentes en la cabeza denominadas “copetonas”, las “enanas o paticortas” por su tamaño, y las “calzadas” por su característica de plumas en las patas y tarsos, respectivamente. Fig. 8. Gallina criolla “Grifa”. Comunidad La Montaña. Parroquia Córdoba.
  41. 41. 29 Fig. 9. Gallina criolla “Poncha”. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba. Fig. 10. Gallina criolla “Copetona”. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba.
  42. 42. 30 Fig. 11. Gallina criolla “Enana”. Comunidad San Rafael. Parroquia Córdoba. Fig. 12. Gallina criolla “Calzada”. Comunidad Palo Solo. Parroquia Córdoba.
  43. 43. 31 El número de gallinas criollas según el color del plumaje fue diferente (Cuadro 7), las de color blanco, negro y amarillo representaron la mayor (P<0,05) cantidad (4,32, 4,15 y 3,96 gallinas/familia), respectivamente. Mientras que las rojas, búlicas y pintas tuvieron menor (P<0,05) presencia en las familias de la parroquia (1,92, 0,79 y 0,73). Predominan en la parroquia las gallinas con colores oscuros en sus plumajes, que les permite su adaptación al medio, mejor camuflaje para evitar depredadores. Sin embargo, la presencia del plumaje blanco y rojo pudiera estar relacionada con genes introducidos de razas comerciales o especializadas. Cuadro 7. Cantidad de gallinas criollas según color de plumas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Color de plumas Familias encuestadas Promedio Desviación estándar -n- Amarillas 71 3,96a 4,17 Blancas 71 4,32a 3,80 Búlicas 71 0,79b 1,34 Negras 71 4,15a 3,54 Pintas 71 0,73b 1,63 Rojas 71 1,92b 4,01 Valores acompañados de distinta letra son diferentes (P<0,05) En el Cuadro 8 se presenta la cantidad de gallinas criollas para fenotipos según el color del plumaje presentes en las comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, destaca que no hubo diferencias (P>0,05) entre comunidades para las de color amarillo y búlico; lo cual evidencia que estos colores son común y uniformemente presentes en las familias de estas comunidades. Por otra parte, hubo diferencias (P<0,05) entre comunidades para los colores blanco, negro, pinta y rojo. En San Rafael predominaron (P<0,05) gallinas con colores diversos (pinta), lo cual pudiera estar asociado con genes de gallos de pelea, común en esta comunidad. En La Montaña predominaron las de blanco, y las de color rojo y negro en Córdoba. La presencia de gallinas con color rojo en su plumaje pudiera ser consecuencia de introducción de estirpes comerciales para la producción de huevos en esta
  44. 44. 32 comunidad. La cantidad de gallinas con color amarillo, blanco y negro presentó tendencias a ser mayor en las diferentes comunidades. El color del plumaje en las gallinas criollas de la parroquia es variado, similares a los presentados por Zaragoza et al., (2013), quienes informaron que el color negro predominó (35,1%), como consecuencia de la selección de las familias por la carga cultural que representa en la medicina tradicional de comunidades, también fueron frecuentes las jaspeados (búlicos), rojas y blancas. Rodríguez y Claro (2014) mencionaron que el color negro es de mayor predominio (4,52 gallinas negra/parvada), además, la presencia de colores rojo, blanco y gris fue menor en la provincia de Ocaña Norte de Santander, Colombia. Así mismo, Castillo y Velásquez (2014) en diferentes municipios de la provincia de Ocaña, Colombia, encontraron que el color negro (3,71 gallinas/parvada) predomina sobre otros colores como gris, blanco, jaspeados (búlicos), y rojo con 3; 2,5; 2 y 1,92 gallinas/parvada, respectivamente. Sánchez (2012) encontró la presencia de colores negro (19%), origado o búlico (16%) y café (15%) en las parvadas de una comunidad de Tabasco, México. De igual manera, Juárez-Caratachea et al., (2000) encontraron un 24,9% con plumaje rojo; 21,3% negro; 16,8% pardas; 11,1% gris; 19,1% de otros colores menos frecuentes y 7,2% de colores propios de estirpes comerciales (Plymouth Rock Barred, Rhode Island Red y White Leghorn) en diferentes comunidades de Michoacán, México. La presencia de diferentes fenotipos según el color del plumaje en las gallinas criollas de la parroquia Córdoba indica variabilidad genética probablemente producto del grado de cruzamiento entre los biotipos criollos, al igual como sucede en diferentes comunidades rurales latinoamericanas.
  45. 45. 33 Cuadro 8. Cantidad de gallinas criollas para fenotipo según color de plumas en familias con crianza doméstica en las diferentes comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Comunidad Córdoba Botucal -n-- La Montaña San Rafael Palo Solo Plumaje 16 14 11 17 13 X ± DS Amarillo 2,13a±0,99 4,43a±1,06 1,91a±1,19 6,12a±0,96 4,62a±1,10 Blanco 2,50a±0,91 5,64a±0,97 6,45b±1,10 4,06a±0,88 3,69a±1,01 Búlico 0,38a±0,33 0,43a±0,36 1,09a±0,40 1,00a±0,33 1,15a±0,37 Negro 5,38b±0,88 3,36a±0,94 5,27a±1,06 3,29a±0,85 3,69a±0,97 Pinta 0,31a±0,38 0,0a±0,40 0,18a±0,45 1,82b±0,36 1,08a±0,42 Rojo 6,19b±0,84 0,79a±0,90 0,45a±1,01 0,88a±0,81 0,46a±0,93 Valores acompañados de distinta letra en la misma fila son diferentes ( <0,05) En las Fig. 13, 14, 15 y 16 se observan las características fenotípicas según el color del plumaje de diferentes tipos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, del estado Portuguesa. Se muestran gallina color “búlico”, la de color “amarillo” y la de variados colores denominada en la zona “Pinta”, así como la de color “rojo”, respectivamente.
  46. 46. 34 Fig. 13. Gallina criolla color “búlico”. Comunidad La Montaña. Parroquia Córdoba Fig. 14. Gallina criolla color “amarillo”. Comunidad Botucal. Parroquia Córdoba
  47. 47. 35 En el Cuadro 9 se muestran mediciones anatómicas de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, destaca el peso vivo promedio de gallinas criollas (1,86 kg/gallina), los valores que presentaron alta desviación estándar con respecto al Fig. 15. Gallina criolla color “pinta”. Comunidad Córdoba. Parroquia Córdoba Fig. 16. Gallina criolla color “rojo”. Comunidad San Rafael. Parroquia Córdoba
  48. 48. 36 promedio fueron la altura hasta el lomo (25,86 cm), el largo de la zona ventral (14,59 cm), largo del cuello (15,21 cm) y el largo del lomo (19,68 cm), lo cual evidencia que la altura o tamaño de las gallinas de estas comunidades presentan amplia variabilidad. Sin embargo, para las otras variables existe baja variabilidad en la población de gallinas criollas, como por ejemplo, largo del dedo medio (6,30 cm), largo de muslo o fémur (13,23 cm) y largo pierna o tibia-tarso (9,33 cm), partes utilizadas para escarbar y buscar sus propios alimentos a pastoreo libre. En cuanto al peso vivo, Zaragoza (2012), Durán y Perucho (2014), Rodríguez y Claro (2014) y Castillo y Velásquez (2014), reportaron pesos similares (1,900; 1,978; 1,841 y 1,989 kg, respectivamente) en diferentes regiones de latinoamérica. Sin embargo, Lázaro et al., (2012) reportaron un peso de 1,6 kg, bajo en comparación con las de la parroquia Córdoba. Estos mismos autores reportaron medidas zoométricas de gallinas criollas en varios países de latinoamérica similares a las gallinas criollas de la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa, lo cual indica que tienen peso y proporciones corporales intermedias. El nivel de polimorfismo dentro de poblaciones de gallinas criollas muestra que existe heterogeneidad debido a que se trata de animales con una amplia diversidad de características fenotípicas y de distintos orígenes (Soto et al., 2002). En tal sentido, la tradición cultural de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba y en diferentes regiones de latinoamérica ha conservado los recursos genéticos locales que aprovecha el potencial de animales que producen huevos y carne con manejos mínimos bajo condiciones desfavorables y contribuyen a la seguridad alimentaria de las familias.
  49. 49. 37 Cuadro 9. Mediciones anatómicas de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Medición anatómica Gallinas muestreadas –n- Promedio Desviación estándar Valor mínimo Valor máximo Peso Vivo (kg) 18 1,86 0,30 1,35 2,30 -cm- Altura hasta Lomo 16 25,86 3,58 18,0 30,0 Largo del Lomo 13 19,68 2,21 17,30 24,0 Largo Pectoral 11 6,22 0,69 5,0 7,0 Largo Ventral 17 14,59 3,02 10,0 19,0 Largo Muslo (fémur) 17 13,23 0,90 12,0 14,60 Largo Pierna (tibia- tarso) 17 9,33 0,65 8,50 10,80 Largo del Tarso (dedo medio) 17 6,30 0,61 5,0 7,60 Altura de Cresta 10 1,68 0,96 0,40 3,52 Largo de Cresta 10 3,59 1,75 0,70 6,51 Largo ala Distal (falanges) 15 3,81 0,56 3,0 5,0 Largo ala Media (radio-cúbito) 14 8,45 0,50 7,78 9,50 Largo ala Proximal (húmero) 15 6,63 1,41 4,31 9,0 Largo de Cuello 17 15,21 2,34 12,0 21,0 Las características de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba se muestran en el Cuadro 10, existen huevos con cascara de colores azul, blanco y rosado, este último de mayor presencia en las comunidades. El peso promedio de
  50. 50. 38 huevos de color rosado (56,22 g) fue ligeramente superior a los azules (55,56 g) y blancos (52,73 g). Los valores de altura y diámetro presentaron tendencias parecidas en los tres tipos de huevos. El peso promedio de huevos de color rosado de la parroquia Córdoba fue superior a los presentados por Juárez-Caratachea et al., (2010) en diferentes municipios del estado Michoacán, México (50,7 g); así mismo, Jerez et al., (2009) en Oaxaca, México, informaron peso promedio de huevos a la postura de 53,3 g. Mientras que en Venezuela, Ruiz-Silvera et al., (2008) evaluaron gallinas criollas y encontraron peso promedio de 47,9 g. El alto peso de huevos encontrado en el presente estudio puede estar determinado por la forma de crianza de las gallinas, las cuales mediante búsqueda y recolección consumen insectos, invertebrados, larvas y especies forrajeras en las haciendas de café, que les permite obtener dieta adecuada. Cuadro 10. Características de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Característica Huevos muestreados (n) Promedio Desviación estándar Valor mínimo Valor máximo Azules (Peso en g) 3 55,56 4,23 51,75 60,10 Azules (Altura en cm) 3 5,76 0,14 5,63 5,90 Azules (Diámetro en cm) 3 4,58 0,21 4,33 4,70 Blancos (Peso en g) 10 52,73 4,76 45,40 62,80 Blancos (Altura en cm) 10 5,75 0,35 5,15 6,30 Blancos (Diámetro en cm) 10 4,37 0,21 4,12 4,80 Rosados (Peso en g) 32 56,22 4,96 44,30 67,85 Rosados (Altura en cm) 32 5,86 0,34 5,31 6,70 Rosados (Diámetro en cm) 32 4,31 0,20 4,03 4,90 II. Variables relacionadas con ambiente de cría, forma de suplementación, lugar donde duermen y enfermedades presentes en la crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Las variables relacionadas con el ambiente de cría de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba se muestran en el Cuadro 11. Estas
  51. 51. 39 características definen un sistema de producción extensivo o de bajos insumos con ausencia de instalaciones en la mayoría de los casos, el 93% de crianza se realiza sin corral, las gallinas mediante búsqueda y recolección obtienen su alimento, sin dormitorios donde se protegen las gallinas (80,3%), resalta el uso de nidales para la postura de las gallinas criollas en 53,5% de familias encuestadas. Así mismo, en el 46,5% de las familias encuestadas, las gallinas realizan la postura en el monte alejado de viviendas, lo que dificulta la recolección de los huevos y propicia que sean consumidos por otros animales. Estos resultados contrastan con lo informado por Sánchez-Sánchez y Torres-Rivera (2014), quienes mencionan que el 67% de las familias de la comunidad de Huatusco en Veracruz, México cuentan con gallineros para refugio de las aves y nidos utilizados para postura e incubación de huevos. Según Zaragoza (2012), las familias de las comunidades de Altos de Chiapas, México construyen los gallineros próximos a la casa de habitación para el resguardo de las aves. Cuadro 11. Variables relacionadas con ambiente de cría de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Ambiente de cría Familias encuestadas n % Crianza-corral Crianza con corral 71 5 7 Sin corral (búsqueda y recolección) 71 66 93 Crianza-postura Con nidal 71 38 53,5 Sin nidal / postura en el monte 71 33 46,5 Lugar - Dormitorio Trojas-dormitorio 71 14 19,7 Sin dormitorio 71 57 80,3 En el Cuadro 12 se presentan los diferentes árboles donde duermen las gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, destaca que 33,8% de las familias encuestadas mencionan que sus gallinas tienen preferencia para dormir en árboles de mango
  52. 52. 40 (Mangifera indica). Este árbol debido al clima de la zona no alcanza gran altura, sus hojas son grandes y de abundante follaje que ofrece protección de las lluvias. La guayaba (Psidium guajava) criolla de la zona la prefieren las gallinas (19,7%) después del mango. Sin embargo, existen otros árboles característicos de la región como Mora (Morus insignis), Naranjillo (Trichanthera gigantea), Naranjo (Citrus sp), Cenicero (Albizia saman), Guamo (Inga sp) y Aguacate (Persea americana) utilizados por las gallinas cuando no tienen la disponibilidad del mango y guayaba para dormir. Además, un 19,7% de las familias indican que sus gallinas duermen en trojas-dormitorios (denominación que le dan los pobladores), elaborados con madera de la zona. Estos resultados concuerdan con lo planteado por Juárez-Caratachea et al., (2000), quienes informaron que las gallinas vivían en estado silvestre y para protegerse de sus depredadores naturales subían a los árboles, es probable que los genes que rigen esa conducta persistan en poblaciones de gallinas criollas. Cuadro 12. Diferentes árboles donde duermen las gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Árbol n % % acumulado Troja-dormitorio 14 19,7 19,7 Mango 24 33,8 53,5 Guayaba 14 19,7 73,2 Naranjo 4 5,6 78,8 Guamo 4 5,6 84,4 Naranjillo 3 4,2 88,6 Cenicero 3 4,2 92,8 Aguacate 3 4,2 97 Mora 2 2,8 100 En el Cuadro 13 se muestran las formas de suplementación de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, se destaca que el 91,5% de las familias encuestadas ofrecen maíz, esta es la principal fuente de suplementación, el 21,1% utiliza restos de cocina y un 18,3% musáceas (cambures
  53. 53. 41 ofrecidos picados maduros o verdes), suministrados directamente en el suelo; los animales mediante búsqueda y recolección obtienen sus recursos alimenticios principales. El alimento balanceado comercial no se utiliza porque tiene un elevado costo de transporte para trasladarlo a la parroquia y no se expende en sus comunidades. El maíz es el ingrediente base en la suplementación diaria de las gallinas criollas en Córdoba y en diversas comunidades de latinoamérica tal como lo demostraron Hernández (2008), Molina (2013), Zaragoza et al. (2013), Durán y Perucho (2014), Rodríguez y Claro (2014) y Castillo y Velásquez (2014). Estos autores reportan que dependiendo de los lugares se utilizan diferentes tipos de alimentos. Es de hacer notar que en la parroquia Córdoba existen otros recursos forrajeros como el follaje de naranjillo y los tubérculos utilizados en menor proporción por las familias (5,2% y 4,2%), respectivamente. Estas fuentes están siendo subutilizadas para la suplementación de las gallinas criollas en la zona y podrían aportar proteína y energía metabolizable a la dieta con un pequeño manejo del recurso local disponible. Según fragmento de la decima al pollo criollo (Espinoza, J.V. 2012. Com personal). “Mi alimento está en el suelo y soy de poco cuidado allá en el campo me he criado Porque soy pata en el suelo”
  54. 54. 42 Cuadro 13. Variables relacionadas con forma de suplementación de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Forma de suplementación Familias encuestadas n % Con restos de cocina 71 15 21,1 Sin restos de cocina 71 56 78,9 Con maíz 71 65 91,5 Sin maíz 71 6 8,5 Con naranjillo 71 4 5,6 Sin naranjillo 71 67 94,4 Con musáceas 71 13 18,3 Sin musáceas 71 58 81,7 Con tubérculos 71 3 4,2 Sin tubérculos 71 68 95,8 Con alimento comercial 71 0 0 Sin alimento comercial 71 71 100 Las enfermedades que se presentan en las gallinas criollas y su control por las familias en la parroquia Córdoba se muestran en el Cuadro 14, la enfermedad viral más frecuente fue Newcastle (peste) (22,5%), mientras que la Viruela Aviar cutánea y/o diftérica (buba) tuvo poca presencia (4,2%). La incidencia de enfermedades en la zona es baja, en consecuencia la mayoría no aplica control natural (88,7 %) o químico (77,5%) de enfermedades. Estas enfermedades son frecuentes en países de latinoamérica, fueron mencionadas por Sánchez-Sánchez y Torres-Rivera (2014), Molina (2013), Sánchez (2012), Zaragoza (2012) y Hernández (2008). No obstante, Hernández (2008) y Molina (2013), mencionan que las familias aplican vacunas para prevenir enfermedades como la Newcastle y la Viruela Aviar. Las parvadas de gallinas criollas de la parroquia Córdoba presentan una alta resistencia a enfermedades, ya que son de baja incidencia.
  55. 55. 43 Cuadro 14. Enfermedades que se presentan en las gallinas criollas y control por familias criadoras en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Enfermedades y control Familias encuestadas n % Buba (Viruela Aviar cutánea y/o diftérica) 71 3 4,2 No se presenta 71 68 95,8 Peste (Newcastle) 71 16 22,5 No se presenta 71 55 77,5 Control. Natural. Agua y limón 71 8 11,3 No aplica control natural 71 63 88,7 Medicamentos comerciales 71 16 22,5 No aplica control químico 71 55 77,5 III. Aspectos socioproductivos relacionados con la crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Los aspectos socioproductivos relacionados con la crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas se muestra en el Cuadro 15, el número de miembros del núcleo familiar fue 4,51 personas/familia, se encontraron familias de 1 y 9 miembros. El tamaño promedio encontrado por Camacho-Escobar (2006) y de Zaragoza (2012), de 6,06 y 5,6 persona/familia, respectivamente superiores a los encontrados en la parroquia Córdoba. La edad promedio del responsable de crianza fue 48,38 años; mientras que Zaragoza (2012) encontró edad promedio de 37,31 años para el responsable de crianza. La producción promedio semanal de huevos fue 27,09 unidades/familia, al dividir entre 7 días (semana), representa 3,87 huevos/familia/día e implica aporte de proteína de alto valor para la dieta de miembros del núcleo familiar en la parroquia Córdoba. Valores similares encontraron Gutiérrez-Triay et al., (2007) en Yucatán, México, los promedios diarios de producción de huevos fueron 3,4 huevos/familia/día. Valores superiores a la producción de huevos reportó
  56. 56. 44 Molina (2013), con 6,79±3,88 huevos/familia/día, en el municipio Teocelo, Veracruz, México. El huevo es una comida funcional que puede estar presente en todo momento sobre la mesa y en una variedad de formas siempre apetecibles. En la parroquia Córdoba constituye un valioso recurso proteico para la seguridad alimentaria de las familias, al disponer cerca de un (01) huevo/persona/día aproximadamente, para los miembros del núcleo familiar. Cuadro 15. Aspectos socioproductivos relacionados con la crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Aspectos socioproductivos Promedio Desviación estándar Valor mínimo Valor máximo Producción Semanal de huevos/familia (unidades) 27,09 32,56 0 210 Edad del responsable de crianza (años) 48,38 14,10 21 85 Número de miembros del núcleo familiar 4,51 1,84 1 9 En el Cuadro 16 se muestra la cantidad de huevos producidos semanalmente por gallinas criollas en las comunidades estudiadas. La producción de huevos fue menor (P<0,05) en la comunidad de Córdoba, lo cual puede ser consecuencia de deficiencias en la recolección de huevos debido a mayor ausencia de nidales y recesión en cuanto al periodo de postura para la fecha de realización de la encuesta. La producción semanal de huevos presentó tendencias a ser mayor en la comunidad Palo Solo (39,62±8,73), lo cual puede implicar mejor manejo de crianza de gallinas y parvadas numerosas.
  57. 57. 45 Cuadro 16. Cantidad de huevos producidos por semana por gallinas criollas en familias de las diferentes comunidades de la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Comunidad N X ± DS Córdoba 16 8,31b±7,87 Botucal 14 26,21a±8,42 La Montaña 11 28,64a±9,50 San Rafael 17 34,88a±7,64 Palo Solo 13 39,62a±8,73 Valores acompañados de distinta letra son diferentes (P<0,05) El destino de los huevos criollos en la parroquia Córdoba se muestra en el Cuadro 17, se destaca que el 71,8% de la producción de huevos es para autoconsumo y contribuir a la seguridad alimentaria de las familias encuestadas, según CEDRSSA (2014), estos valores son similares a la característica de la agricultura familiar en México, las familias disponen de la totalidad o parte de los productos para satisfacer necesidades alimentarias. Sin embargo, en 28,2% de los casos comercializan con otros miembros de la comunidad, se evidencia que las gallinas criollas aportan proteína de origen animal a través de huevos, además de complementar el ingreso monetario familiar para satisfacer algunas necesidades básicas. Cuadro 17. Destino de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Destino de huevos Familias encuestadas n % Autoconsumo 71 51 71,8 Comercialización 71 20 28,2 El Cuadro 18 muestra el precio de venta de huevos de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica, se evidencia que 8 familias expenden sus huevos a 6 Bs la unidad, esto representa el 11,3% de las familias que comercializan los huevos. Es de hacer notar que el precio disminuye a medida que la comunidad está más alejada de la comunidad Córdoba, centro de la parroquia.
  58. 58. 46 Cuadro 18. Precio de venta de huevos de gallinas criollas bajo crianza doméstica en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Precio de venta n % % acumulado No se venden 51 71,8 71,8 7 Bs 5 7 78,9 6 Bs 8 11,3 90,1 5 Bs 4 5,6 95,8 4 Bs 3 4,2 100 En el cuadro 19 se muestra el sexo de los jefes de familia y responsables de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa, el 76,1% de jefes de familia son de sexo masculino. Sin embargo, la cría de gallinas criollas es ejecutada bajo responsabilidad femenina (80,3%), se considera parte de las labores domésticas que les corresponde realizar por permanecer en el hogar. Zaragoza (2012), Sánchez-Sánchez y Torres-Rivera (2014) también reportaron alta participación y compromiso de las mujeres en la cría de gallinas de traspatio (100% y 91,50%, respectivamente) en diferentes comunidades rurales de México. De igual manera, Camacho-Escobar (2006) reportó datos en la costa de Oaxaca, México de 64,79% de participación de amas de casa en la avicultura de traspatio. Cuadro 19. Sexo de jefes de familias y responsables de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Sexo Jefes de familia Responsables de crianza N % n % Masculino 54 76,1 14 19,7 Femenino 17 23,9 57 80,3 El 71,8% de los jefes de familia de la parroquia Córdoba se dedican a la producción de café y solo el 12,7% son amas de casa (Cuadro 20), además, existen otras ocupaciones como bodeguero (atiende un pequeño expendio de víveres), obrero,
  59. 59. 47 docente, albañil y carpintero que representan el 15,4% del total. Sin embargo, las amas de casa son las responsables directas de la crianza de gallinas criollas (57,7%) en la parroquia, se destaca que los docentes y el albañil no participan en la cría, solo el 32,4% de los caficultores atienden a sus aves. La característica principal de la agricultura familiar, según FAO (2014a ), es que uno o más miembros del núcleo familiar estén involucrados directamente en el manejo y toma de decisiones del predio, al igual como se evidencia en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa, el 90,1% de los responsables de crianza domestica de gallinas criollas son el jefe de familia y la ama de casa. La información presentada en los Cuadros 19 y 20 indica que la crianza de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa, al igual que en la mayoría de los países de latinoamérica, es una práctica liderada por el género femenino (amas de casa), lo cual ratifica la importancia que tiene la mujer en el desarrollo de la avicultura doméstica, la conservación del recurso genético local y el aporte a la seguridad alimentaria de la región. Cuadro 20. Ocupación actual de jefes de familias y responsable de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Ocupación actual Jefes de familia Responsable de crianza N % % acumulado n % % acumulado Caficultor 51 71,8 71,8 23 32,4 32,4 Ama de casa 9 12,7 84,5 41 57,7 90,1 Bodeguero 5 7 91,5 4 5,6 95,7 Obrero 2 2,8 94,3 2 2,8 98,5 Docente 2 2,8 97,1 0 0 0 Albañil 1 1,4 98,5 0 0 0 Carpintero 1 1,4 100 1 1,4 100 El grado de instrucción de jefes de familia y responsables de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba se muestra en el Cuadro 21. El analfabetismo más el grado de instrucción primario (completo o incompleto) se
  60. 60. 48 presenta mayormente en jefes de familia (77,5%) y responsables de crianza (71,9%) respectivamente, característica común del bajo nivel de educación formal que tienen los miembros de estas familias en latinoamérica y el mundo, similares valores reportó Sheinkerman (2009) en Argentina, el nivel de instrucción de los productores hasta el nivel primario (48% completa y 30% incompleta), estos datos indicarían una temprana inserción a la actividad económica, en el predio agrícola de sus padres. Cuadro 21. Grado de instrucción de jefes de familia y responsable de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa. Grado de instrucción Jefes de familias Responsable de crianza n % % acumulado n % % acumulado Analfabeta 6 8,5 8,5 6 8,5 8,5 Primaria 49 69 77,5 45 63,4 71,9 Bachiller 9 12,7 90,2 11 15,5 87,4 Universitaria 7 9,9 100 9 12,7 100 IV. Correlaciones de Pearson para diferentes variables con respecto a la producción semanal de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba, estado Portuguesa Las correlaciones entre variables composición etaria de la parvada con la producción semanal de huevos se muestra en el Cuadro 22, el tamaño de parvada se asoció (P<0,05) con la cantidad de animales en distintos grupos etarios y la producción semanal de huevos; aunque no se correlacionó (P>0,05) con el número de miembros de familia. La cantidad de gallinas determina la producción semanal de huevos.
  61. 61. 49 Cuadro 22. Correlaciones de Pearson entre variables composición etaria de la parvada con producción semanal de huevos y aspectos socioproductivos de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba estado Portuguesa. CGA CGO CPA CPI CPO TPA PSH NMF CGO 0,55 0,00 -1- CPA -0,00 0,99 -0,02 0,90 -1- CPI 0,04 0,75 0,13 0,33 0,20 0,14 -1- CPO 0,12 0,38 0,00 0,98 0,45 0,00 0,13 0,36 -1- TPA 0,81 0,00 0,56 0,00 0,37 0,01 0,56 0,00 0,35 0,00 -1- PSH 0,55 0,00 0,16 0,23 -0,12 0,39 -0,02 0,89 0,04 0,75 0,39 0,00 -1- NMF -0,16 0,25 0,10 0,25 -0,05 0,71 0,00 0,98 0,07 0,62 -0,10 0,47 -0,09 0,50 -1- Correlaciones significativas (p <0,05) CGA= Cantidad de gallinas, CGO= Cantidad de gallos, CPA= Cantidad de pollas, CPI= Cantidad de pollitos, CPO= Cantidad de pollos, TPA= Tamaño de parvada, PSH= producción semanal de huevos, NMF= Número de miembros de la familia. Las correlaciones entre variables número de animales según características fenotípicas con producción semanal de huevos de gallinas criollas se presenta en el Cuadro 23, algunos fenotipos según forma como chonga, grifas, piroca y según sus colores como amarilla, blanca, búlica y negra se asociaron (P<0,05) con la producción semanal de huevos. Esta información puede constituir un elemento importante para selección de gallinas criollas con fines de producción de huevos.
  62. 62. 50 Cuadro 23. Correlaciones de Pearson entre variables número de animales según características fenotípicas con producción semanal de huevos de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba estado Portuguesa. PSH ATS CAL CHO COP ENA GRI PIR PON AMA BLA BUL NEG PIN ROJ ATS 0,03 0,84 -1- CAL 0,06 0,69 0,03 0,83 -1- CHO 0,37 0,00 -0,30 0,03 -0,08 0,59 -1- COP 0,12 0,37 -0,18 0,20 -0,04 0,78 0,12 0,38 -1- ENA 0,03 0,81 0,07 0,64 -0,09 0,49 -0,00 0,98 -0,06 0,67 -1- GRI 0,52 0,00 -0,15 0,28 -0,00 0,98 0,37 0,00 0,28 0,04 -0,03 0,80 -1- PIR 0,42 0,00 -0,40 0,00 -0,01 0,96 0,40 0,00 0,23 0,10 0,11 0,43 0,36 0,00 -1- PON 0,14 0,30 -0,14 0,31 0,23 0,09 0,01 0,97 0,07 0,61 0,01 0,90 0,38 0,00 -0,02 0,87 -1- AMA 0,42 0,00 0,05 0,69 0,26 0,06 0,17 0,21 0,36 0,00 0,35 0,00 0,50 0,00 0,18 0,20 0,42 0,00 -1- BLA 0,45 0,00 -0,06 0,66 0,12 0,37 0,53 0,00 0,31 0,02 -0,09 0,51 0,54 0,00 0,36 0,01 0,32 0,02 0,33 0,01 -1- BUL 0,38 0,00 -0,15 0,28 0,03 0,81 0,32 0,02 0,02 0,86 -0,15 0,28 0,24 0,08 0,15 0,29 0,11 0,42 0,08 0,58 0,18 0,20 -1- NEG 0,36 0,01 -0,21 0,12 -0,16 0,24 0,69 0,00 0,14 0,32 0,11 0,42 0,29 0,03 0,41 0,00 -0,03 0,81 0,03 0,85 0,34 0,01 0,16 0,26 -1- PIN 0,12 0,37 0,17 0,22 0,01 0,93 0,06 0,66 0,13 0,36 0,55 0,00 0,18 0,20 0,17 0,22 -0,04 0,76 0,26 0,06 -0,00 0,97 -0,06 0,67 0,69 0,05 - -1- ROJ -0,12 0,39 -0,17 0,21 -0,04 0,77 0,44 0,00 0,02 0,90 -0,15 0,27 0,02 0,88 0,33 0,01 -0,10 0,49 -0,30 0,03 -0,11 0,41 -0,04 0,75 0,15 0,28 0,03 0,81 -1- Correlaciones significativas ( <0,05) PSH= producción semanal de huevos, ATS= fenotipo atravesada, CAL= fenotipo calzada, CHO= fenotipo chonga, COP= fenotipo copetona, ENA= fenotipo enana, GRI= fenotipo grifa, PIR= fenotipo piroca, PON= fenotipo poncha, AMA= fenotipo plumaje amarilla, BLA= fenotipo plumaje blanca, BUL= fenotipo plumaje búlica, NEG= fenotipo plumaje negra, PIN= fenotipo plumaje pinta, ROJ= fenotipo plumaje roja.
  63. 63. 51 CONCLUSIONES La presencia de diferentes fenotipos según forma y el color del plumaje en las gallinas criollas de la parroquia Córdoba indican variabilidad genética, probablemente producto del grado de cruzamiento entre los biotipos criollos al igual como sucede en diferentes comunidades rurales de latinoamérica. De igual manera, se demuestra la existencia de importantes genotipos criollos avícolas preservables en las comunidades estudiadas. La cantidad de gallinas observadas en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa tiene similitud con lo encontrado en otras comunidades rurales de latinoamérica, se evidencia que constituye un sistema de producción pecuaria de pequeña escala vigente y relevante en viviendas de familias rurales en países tropicales. La mayor (P<0,05) cantidad de gallinas encontradas en las familias encuestadas en la parroquia Córdoba según color del plumaje fueron blanco, negro, pinta y rojo y según la forma fenotípica las predominantes chongas y pirocas. La tradición cultural de crianza doméstica de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba es un elemento importante para la conservación de los recursos genéticos locales, que aprovecha el potencial de animales que producen huevos y carne en un sistema de bajos insumos y contribuyen a la seguridad alimentaria de las familias. La crianza de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa es una práctica liderada por el género femenino (amas de casa), lo cual ratifica la importancia que tiene la mujer en el desarrollo de la avicultura doméstica, la conservación del recurso genético local y el aporte a la agricultura familiar de la región.
  64. 64. 52 RECOMENDACIONES Fortalecer la agricultura familiar en lo referente al sistema pecuario en la parroquia Córdoba, a través de capacitación al género femenino responsable de crianza de gallinas criollas para mejorar aspectos tecnológicos, aprovechamiento racional de recursos forrajeros disponibles en la zona que contribuya a buscar la autosuficiencia alimentaria familiar. Continuar con la caracterización de gallinas criollas en la parroquia Córdoba del estado Portuguesa en cuanto a índices productivos, reproductivos, alimentación, resistencia a enfermedades, adaptación a diferentes tipos de agroecosistemas, relación productiva de gallinas criollas con la siembra de café. Caracterizar las gallinas pirocas y chongas predominantes en las parvadas, para obtener información referente a valores productivos de estos recursos zoogenéticos criollos.
  65. 65. 53 REFERENCIAS Altieri, M. 1999. Agroecología. Bases científicas para una agricultura sustentable [Libro en línea]. Sustainable Agriculture Networking and Extension (SANE), New York: Editorial Nordan-Comunidad. Disponible: http://www.scribd.com/doc/19092923/Agroecologia-Bases-Cientificas-Para-Una- Agricultura-Sustentable [Consulta: Enero 2014]. Camacho-Escobar, M. 2006. La avicultura de traspatio en la costa de Oaxaca, México. Disponible:http://www.academia.edu/8409019/La_Avicultura_de_Traspatio_en_la_Co sta_de_Oaxaca_M%C3%A9xico [Consulta: Diciembre 2014]. Castillo, R., y Velásquez, A. 2014. Caracterización fenotípica de las gallinas criollas de la provincia de Ocaña, en los municipios de Cachira, Villacaro, La Esperanza, El Carmen y Gonzales. Trabajo de grado. Universidad Francisco De Paula Santander Ocaña. Colombia. Disponible: http://www.repositorio.ufpso.edu.co:8080/dspaceufpso/bitstream/123456789/490/1/25 966.pdf [Consulta: Enero 2014]. Centro de Estudios para el Desarrollo Rural Sustentable y la Soberanía Alimentaria (CEDRSSA). 2014. Elementos para la definición de la Agricultura Familiar (reporte). Disponible: http://www.cedrssa.gob.mx/?doc=2492 [Consulta: Enero 2015]. Censo de Consejos Comunales 2013. Censo poblacional elaborado por los Consejos Comunales de la Parroquia Córdoba. Octubre, 2013. Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. 1999. Gaceta Oficial de la República de Venezuela, 5.453 (Extraordinaria), Marzo 24, 2000. Durán, M. y Perucho, Y. 2014. Caracterización fenotípica de las gallinas criollas de la provincia de Ocaña Norte de Santander, en los municipios de Rio de Oro, San Calixto, Teorama y El Tarra. Trabajo de grado. Universidad Francisco De Paula Santander Ocaña. Colombia. Disponible: http://www.repositorio.ufpso.edu.co:8080/dspaceufpso/handle/123456789/543 [Consulta: Enero 2015]. Estación meteorológica Córdoba-Venezuela. 2014. [Página en línea]. Disponible: http://www.accuweather.com/es/ve/cordoba/355611/hourly-weather- forecast/355611?hour=10. [Consulta: Junio 2014]. FAO. 2014ª. Agricultura familiar en América Latina y El Caribe: Recomendaciones Políticas. [Libro en línea]. Disponible: http://www.fao.org/docrep/019/i3788s/i3788s.pdf [Consulta: Febrero 2015]. FAO. 2014b . El papel de la FAO en los recursos genéticos. [Página en línea]. Disponible: http://www.fao.org/genetic-resources/es/ [Consulta: Junio 2014].
  66. 66. 54 FAO. 2013. Panorama de la seguridad alimentaria y nutricional en América Latina y el Caribe. [Libro en línea]. Disponible: http://www.fao.org/3/a-i3520s.pdf. [Consulta: Junio 2014]. FAO. 2012. Marco estratégico de mediano plazo de cooperación de la FAO en agricultura familiar en América latina y El Caribe. [Documento en línea]. Disponible: http://www.fao.org/docrep/019/as169s/as169s.pdf [Consulta: Febrero 2015]. FAO. 2010. La situación de los recursos zoogenéticos mundiales para la alimentación y la agricultura. [Libro en línea]. Disponible: http://www.fao.org/docrep/012/a1250s/a1250s00.htm [Consulta: Junio 2014]. FAO. 2003. Cría de aves de corral, un salvavidas para los campesinos pobres. Organización de la Naciones Unidas para la Agricultura y la Alimentación [Documento en línea]. Disponible: http://www.fao.org/spanish/newsroom/news/2003/13201-es.html. [Consulta: Junio 2014]. Flames, A. 2012. Trabajo de Grado Cuantitativo y Cualitativo. Ediciones Universidad Bolivariana de Venezuela, Caracas, Venezuela. Pp.24-25. Guevara, J. 2000. Descripción de un sistema integrado Compostero-Aves de Corral. Trabajo de Aplicación de Conocimientos II. UNELLEZ, Guanare, Venezuela. 35 p. Gutiérrez-Triay, M., Segura-Correa, J., López-Burgos, L., Santos-Flores, J., Santos- Ricalde, R., Sarmiento-Franco, L., Carvajal-Hernández, M. y Molina-Canul, G. 2007. Características de la avicultura de traspatio en el Municipio de Tetiz, Yucatán, México. Red de revistas científicas de América latina, El Caribe, España y Portugal en línea. Disponible: http://www.redalyc.org/pdf/939/93970308.pdf [Consulta: Enero 2015]. Hernández, L. 2008. Caracterización del subsistema avícola de traspatio en la comunidad de Trapichitos I del municipio de Zacualpa, departamento de El Quiche, Guatemala. Trabajo de tesis para obtener el título de Licenciado en Zootecnia. Universidad San Carlos de Guatemala. Disponible: http://www.uv.mx/veracruz/uvca366-agronegocios- sustentables/files/2013/12/molina2013-aves-de-traspatio-tesis.pdf [Consulta: Enero 2015]. Jerez, M., Reyes, M., Carrillo, J., Villegas, Y. y Segura, J. 2009. Indicadores productivos de gallinas criollas en un sistema de producción avícola alternativo en Oaxaca, México. [Documento en línea]. Disponible: http://www.agroecologia.net/recursos/publicaciones/publicaciones- online/2009/eventos-seae/cds/congresos/actas- bullas/seae_bullas/verd/sesiones/17%20S3D.%20GANADERIA%20(II)/S3D7.pdf [Consulta: Enero 2015]. Juárez-Caratachea, A., Gutierrez-Vasquez, E., Segura-Correa, J. y Santos-Ricalde, R. 2010. Calidad del huevo de gallinas criollas criadas en traspatio en Michoacán, México. Red de revistas científicas de América latina, El Caribe, España y Portugal. 12(1):109-115. Disponible: http://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=93913074011 [Consulta: Enero 2015].

×