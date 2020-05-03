1 welding TYPES AND PROCESSES

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By CH.PAVAN KUMAR Assistant Professor Mechanical Engineering Department pavanME304@gmail.com WELDING
Resistance welding : is conducted as follows: Apply force and current through electrodes contacted metal parts to be welde...
•No flux such as solder is a necessary, so welded part can be easily recycled. Spatter and ultraviolet ray are most unlike...
Disadvantages Of Solid State Welding : •Through surface preparation is required. •Expensive equipment
Ultrasonic Welding (USW) is a welding technique that uses ultrasonic vibration of high frequency to weld the two pieces to...
A Press: It is used to apply pressure on the two plastic pieces to be joined. It may be of pneumatic or electric driven ty...
It is a fast welding process. It has Quick drying time i.e. the pieces do not remain for a long time in the fixtures to ...
FRICTION STIR WELDING : (FSW) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non- consumable tool to join two facing work pi...
THERMIT WELDING is a chemical welding process in which an exothermic chemical reaction is used to supply the essential hea...
Advantages of Thermit Welding: 1. Thermit welding is a simple and fast process of joining similar or dissimilar metals. 2....
What is the need ?
Introduction • It is fusion welding process in which a beam of high velocity electrons is applied to two materials to be j...
Principle • Electron beams are composed of electrons that are charged particles and can be accelerated in electron guns to...
Principle • These electrons are accelerated by applying high potential difference (30 kV to 175 kV) between cathode and an...
EBW Setup An EBW set up consists of the following major parts 1. Electron Gun 2. Power Supply Unit 3. Vacuum Chamber 4. Wo...
EBW Setup
1. Electron Gun • The electron beam is most often formed by a triode style electron gun under high vacuum conditions.
1. Electron Gun • The triode assembly consists of a cathode, a heated source (emitter) of electrons that is maintained at ...
Triode Diode
Types of Electron Guns • Self accelerated o Electrons are accelerated by applying potential difference between the cathode...
• Emitter/Filament : It generates electrons on heating. • Anode: Positively charged element near cathode across which high...
Electron Beam Focusing • It has two parts, An Electron focusing lens and deflection coil. • Electron focusing lens focuses...
Electron Beam Focusing • This focusing lens reduces the diameter of the electron beam and focuses the beam down to a much ...
Beam Focusing
Power Supply • It mainly consisting high power DC power supply source for gun, focusing and deflection coil. • It provides...
Vacuum Chamber • Generally EBW performed in vacuum. • The gun portion of an electron gun/column assembly generally is isol...
EBW Equipment
Vacuum Chamber • Maintenance of this degree of vacuum is important because of the effect that ambient pressure has on both...
Effect of Vacuum on Beam Beam scatter due to collision of electrons with atmospheric molecules
Effect of Vacuum on Penetration Increase in the beam diameter reduces the power & produces welds with greater width and le...
Penetration Vs Vacuum Depth of penetration vs Vacuum in prescribed time
Penetration Vs Vacuum
Work piece Handling • Quality and precision of the weld profile depends upon the accuracy of the movement of work piece. •...
Process Parameters Major Process Parameters are, 1. Accelerating voltage 2. Beam current 3. Welding speed 4. Beam Focusing
Welding speed speed directly• Welding affects on depth of penetration of electron beam into work piece. • Higher speeds re...
Advantages • High penetration to width can be obtained. • High welding speed is obtained. • Material of high melting tempe...
Disadvantages • Transportation of equipment is not easy. • Vacuum is required. • Skilled person is needed. • X-rays genera...
Applications of EBW • Mostly used in joining of refectory materials like columbium, tungsten, ceramics. • High Precision W...
• SOLDERING IS A METAL JOINING PROCESS• WITH THE HELP OF A LOW MELTING POINT METAL BYTHE USE OF HEAT AND FILLER MATERIAL •...
APPLICATIONS: • ELECTRONICS, AUTOMOBILE PARTS, REPAIR UTENSILS, ETC.,
• JOINING TWO SIMILAR OR DISSIMILAR MATERIALS BY ADDITION OF SPECIAL FILLER METHOD • MUCH STRONGER JOINT THAN SOLDERING BU...
 The weld interface, which is also referred to as mushy zone, is a narrow zone consisting of partially melted base materi...
Pre heating: •Power saving - by pre heating, heat gradient can be reduced and so to control heat generation, low heat inpu...
Weldability by process[ Material Arc welding Oxy- acetylene welding Electron beam welding Resistance welding Brazing Solde...
•The weldability, also known as joinability, of a material refers to its ability to be welded. Many metals and thermoplast...
DESIGN OF WELDED JOINTS
×