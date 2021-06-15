World| Electricity| Analysis and Commentary| March 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Electricity Production – Analysis and Commentary PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA JUNE 12, 2021
Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA (1996) • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consoli...
Agenda  Canada Power Production by Fuel  Key Countries / Power Generation  Smart Grids  Micro Power Plants  Top Count...
EV Sales Source - https://insideevs.com/news/510959/global-plugin-car-sales-april2021/ • USA monthly sales for all vehicle...
Canada Power Production by Fuel Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics
Power Generation / Key Country – Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics
Natural Gas Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics • New regulations in Canada require p...
Smart Grids Source - https://www.globenewswire.c om/news- release/2020/08/13/2077717 /0/en/Worldwide- Transformer-Monitori...
Micro power plants Source - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/micro-grid- electronics.asp
Waste to Energy The focus should be on the circular economy as part of recycling and zero-waste management. I am floored a...
Top Countries / Clean Energy  Top 10 green countries are European - https://www.conserve-energy-future.com/greenest- coun...
Plug-in Stations  Use of diesel generators - https://thedriven.io/2018/12/14/diesel-charge-evs- remote-locations-greener-...
Charging issues Source - https://www.supplypro.ca/slo w-charging-times-threaten- ev-sales/
Technology / Power  AI and Power Production - https://www.uniper.energy/news/4- benefits-of-ai-in-the-operation-of-power-...
Green Agenda  Economies around the world are very fragile. There is a big movement to push more spending towards the gree...
Solar Power Blog – Solar Panels – What is Next? - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-solar-panels-what-next-paul-young/?p...
Sales Forecasting
Summary  More and more countries are moving to cleaner fuel supply for their electricity needs  Cold weather has played ...
World| Electricity| Analysis and Commentary| March 2021

Blog – World – Electricity Production – March 2021
1. USA rates - https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/electricity.php
2. UK grid - https://grid.iamkate.com/
3. Coal - https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/electric-power/060121-us-coal-fired-power-output-decline-continues-with-last-pseg-coal-plant-retirement
4. Hydro rates - https://calmatters.org/commentary/my-turn/2021/06/californians-should-be-seeing-red-over-electricity-rate-hikes/
5. Rates - https://www.chooseenergy.com/electricity-rates-by-state/
6. Cybersecurity - https://www.canadiansecuritymag.com/opinion-cyber-attacks-can-shut-down-critical-infrastructure-its-time-to-make-cyber-security-compulsory/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=opinion-cyber-attacks-can-shut-down-critical-infrastructure-its-time-to-make-cyber-security-compulsory
7. Green stock - https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/energy-stocks/601849/green-energy-stocks-that-could-catch-a-2021-tailwind
8. Renewable - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/14/goldman-sachs-these-renewable-energy-stocks-are-set-to-grow.html
9. ESG - https://www.utilitydive.com/news/esg-issues-weigh-on-utility-credit-ratings-pge-edison-firstenergy/601203/
10. Reporting - https://www.jwnenergy.com/article/2021/6/2/top-5-trends-in-esg-reporting/

