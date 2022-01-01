What is up with Stock Marklet| December 31, 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHAT IS UP WITH THE STOCK MARKET Presenter Name: Paul Young CPA CGA Date: December 31, 2021
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA (1996) • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Customer Success Management • SME – Ri...
AGENDA PRESENTATION TITLE • TSX – Canada • United States Market • Audit • Corporate Reporting • Automation • Threats of ge...
SUMMARY 1. European stocks - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/13/european-markets-data-earnings-covid-19-in- focus.html 2. Glo...
PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 5 Summary: Stocks fell on Friday to extend Thursday's losses, with equities ending a volatile...
CANADA AND STOCK MARKET PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 6 S&P_TSX Composite Index Price, Real-time Quote & News - Google Fina...
UNITED STATES – STOCK MARKET PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 7
BOC AND MONETARY POLICIES PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 8 BOC and BNS.pdf BOC “The Bank of Canada deployed QE to fight the ...
INFLATION PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 9
STOCK MARKET / WORLD PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 10 Markets - October 2021.pdf
AUDIT Blog – A new eye on audit quality using Data and AI - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-new-eye- audit-quality-usi...
CORPORATE REPORTING CHALLENGES PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 12 Here is my work on close, consolidate, and reporting - http...
CRISIS AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 13 How Data and AI can help better safeguard assets through b...
AUTOMATION / BUSINESSES PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 14 Here is my latest look at automation including the use of robots a...
ESG REPORTING PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 15 Blog - Materiality Question Dogs SEC’s ESG Disclosure Project - “When it com...
ESG REPORTING PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 16
GEOPOLITICAL RISKS PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 17 Blog – How best to manage Geopolitical Events as part of Safeguarding A...
WORKING WITH WEATHER SERVICES AND ANALYTICS PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 18 Blog – Weather Services and Analytics integrat...
SCORECARDS – CANADA AND UNITED STATES Here is my latest work - Blog – Canada – Economic and Fiscal Scorecard – - High infl...
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 20 WestpacWeekly.pdf WestpacWeekly20211 220.pdf
AUSTRALIA GDP PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 21 WestpacCoasttoCoas t2021December.pdf
ASIA Source - https://www.philstar.com/business/2021/07/28/2115662/imf-cuts-gdp-growth-forecast- asean-5-43, BNS Economics...
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA Source - https://www.mappr.co/thematic-maps/richest-arab- countries/ PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 23
EMEA GROWTH • Source - https://www.reuters.com/world/eu rope/euro-zone-rebounds- strongly-inflation-above-ecb- target-2021...
SOUTH AMERICA PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 25 Source - https://www2.deloitte.com/xe/en/insights/economy/americas/latin-ame...
CHINA GDP PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 26 China GDP forecast to grow 5.1% in 2022 Nikkei survey - Nikkei Asia.pdf
AFGHANISTAN PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 27 Blog – Critical Metals – China and Afghanistan With the U.S. withdrawal, Beiji...
1. Blog - Data Breaches Cost Companies $4.24M Per Incident On Average https://www.cfo.com/cyber-security-technology/2021/0...
Summary:
Stock markets continue to struggle over the past few weeks due to many factors like rise in COVID19 cases and geopolitical issues with countries like Russia and China.
Commodity Prices continue to rise, especially LNG and coal due to the demands for electricity.
China could see GDP growth of only 5.2% for 2022.

1. Inflation - https://www.ft.com/content/1769e10d-9ff6-4c4b-8c7b-0098d321cd29
2. Indicators - https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/world-economic-indicators-dashboard/
3. Business automation - https://medium.com/geekculture/2022-tech-predictions-5-automation-trends-worth-following-ba6038dc831f
4. Agriculture - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/small-biz/sme-sector/how-technology-will-drive-the-new-age-agri-revolution-in-india-in-2022/articleshow/88628999.cms?from=mdr
5. Commodities - https://www.agriculture.com/markets/newswire/update-1-lng-coal-lead-2021-commodities-rally-as-markets-eye-covid-19-for-next-move
6. Housing - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/real-estate/video/we-are-expecting-a-10-decline-in-average-price-of-homes-in-2021-2022-chief-economist~2173206
7. Challenges - https://www.contactcenterpipeline.com/Article/2022-challenges-and-priorities-survey-a-triple-whammy-of-challenges
8. Geopolitical risks - https://theglobalherald.com/news/russia-and-china-rank-as-biggest-global-risks-to-watch-for-in-2022-says-atlantic-groups-kempe/
9. Food Prices - https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/food-prices-keep-rising-so-avoid-these-grocery-missteps/ss-AASjsjk
10. GDP - https://www.ft.com/content/1769e10d-9ff6-4c4b-8c7b-0098d321cd29

What is up with Stock Marklet| December 31, 2021

  1. 1. WHAT IS UP WITH THE STOCK MARKET Presenter Name: Paul Young CPA CGA Date: December 31, 2021
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA (1996) • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Customer Success Management • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. AGENDA PRESENTATION TITLE • TSX – Canada • United States Market • Audit • Corporate Reporting • Automation • Threats of geopolitical risks and events • Canada and USA scorecards • New Zealand and Australia • Asia • Middle East and Africa • South America • Key Blogs 2/11/20XX 3
  4. 4. SUMMARY 1. European stocks - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/13/european-markets-data-earnings-covid-19-in- focus.html 2. Global stock markets - http://www.businessworld.in/article/This-Global-Stock-Market-Rush-Owes-To- Amateur-Retail-Investors/11-08-2021-400357/ 3. Indices - https://www.marketwatch.com/tools/stockresearch/globalmarkets/intIndices.asp PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 4
  5. 5. PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 5 Summary: Stocks fell on Friday to extend Thursday's losses, with equities ending a volatile week in the red as investors assessed the ongoing risk of the Omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's signals for potentially multiple interest rate hikes next year. Source - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-news-live-updates-december-17-2021-231504646.html 1. Occupancy and supply chain risks - https://www.securitymagazine.com/articles/96752-occupancy-monitoring-and- supply-chain-risks-remain-concerns-in-2022 2. Supply chain - https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/586093-our-supply-chain-woes-didnt-start-with-the-pandemic 3. Household - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/17/pandemic-relief-has-helped-americans-yet-there-are-signs-of- strain.html 4. Stress testing - https://www.advisor.ca/news/economic/osfi-holds-uninsured-mortgage-stress-test-rate-steady/ 5. Fiscal management - https://www.afr.com/policy/economy/why-the-spending-binge-will-require-higher-taxes-20211214- p59he3 6. Housing - https://www.forbes.com/sites/brendarichardson/2021/12/13/experts-predict-what-the-housing-market-will- look-like-in-2022/?sh=2df19a093942 7. Market - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/5-world-market-themes-for-the-week- ahead/articleshow/88353214.cms?from=mdr 8. Climate change - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/5-world-market-themes-for-the-week- ahead/articleshow/88353214.cms?from=mdr 9. Geopolitical risks - https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/ 10. Geopolitical risks - https://www.ey.com/en_se/geostrategy/when-political-disruption-surrounds-you-whats-your-next- strategic-move
  6. 6. CANADA AND STOCK MARKET PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 6 S&P_TSX Composite Index Price, Real-time Quote & News - Google Finance.pdf
  7. 7. UNITED STATES – STOCK MARKET PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 7
  8. 8. BOC AND MONETARY POLICIES PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 8 BOC and BNS.pdf BOC “The Bank of Canada deployed QE to fight the COVID-19 recession, and so far, as acquired more than $330 billion of Government of Canada debt since the end of March 2020. Central bankers dislike becoming active players in private markets, but without their intervention, the cost of borrowing money to invest probably would drift higher, slowing the recovery.” - https://financialpost.com/news/economy/tiff- macklem-charts-bank-of-canadas-path-out-of- pandemic- stimulus?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Soci al&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1631208800
  9. 9. INFLATION PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 9
  10. 10. STOCK MARKET / WORLD PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 10 Markets - October 2021.pdf
  11. 11. AUDIT Blog – A new eye on audit quality using Data and AI - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-new-eye- audit-quality-using-data-ai-paul-young/?published=t 2/11/20XX 11
  12. 12. CORPORATE REPORTING CHALLENGES PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 12 Here is my work on close, consolidate, and reporting - https://ibm.box.com/s/i7efp948qvb5l8bt96y8sigsup8yes2u Here is my work on ESG - https://ibm.box.com/s/vmyitcackqevvm1hcxv7wke6gudrpnce
  13. 13. CRISIS AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 13 How Data and AI can help better safeguard assets through better Emergency and Crisis Management Planning and Reporting Emergency and Crisis Management planning and reporting are growing important as both public and private sectors look at better ways to safeguard their assets. This presentation discusses how organizations can embrace Industry 4.0, monitoring, Data, and AI as part of defining their policies and procedures when it comes to business continuity and disaster planning and reporting. My video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyMy6Fnsbcw My presentation: https://ibm.box.com/s/oi8wxfsbwea7xfiiy076ki7qrafirobr
  14. 14. AUTOMATION / BUSINESSES PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 14 Here is my latest look at automation including the use of robots and Robotic Process Automation https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/automation-robots-and-machine-learning Blog – How to ensure structural integrity of buildings using better risk management - https://ibm.box.com/s/rsp6p9tez8uru9fo0wu5d13bxt7rtrr0 Blog - Cobots lead the future of the global industrial robotics market - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-cobots- lead-future-global-industrial-robotics-market-young/?published=t Blog - Almost all workers will be required to learn new digital skills in the next decade - By the time we hit 2030, almost all workers in the UK (90 percent) will be required to learn new digital skills to do their jobs, a new report from CRM provider Salesforce and analyst firm IDC argues. Blog – How to Reform STEM – Education and Training - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/how-reform-stem-education- training-paul-young/?published=t How to improve job quality - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-best-to-improve-job-quality-for-canadians
  15. 15. ESG REPORTING PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 15 Blog - Materiality Question Dogs SEC’s ESG Disclosure Project - “When it comes to disclosure, investors have told us what they want,” Gensler tweeted in early August. “It’s now time for the commission to take the baton.” However, it would be practically impossible for the SEC to require all the above-listed information in one expansive rule. In addition, though it might please climate change activists, it would alienate issuers and bring heaps of scorn from the business lobby. More importantly, though, it could violate a bedrock principle of SEC disclosure mandates: materiality. Disclosures are material when they are reasonably likely to impact a company’s financial condition or operating performance. Therefore, they are the most important to investors, to use the definition of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. https://www.cfo.com/regulation/2021/08/materiality-question-dogs-secs-esg-disclosure-project/ Here is my work - https://ibm.box.com/s/vmyitcackqevvm1hcxv7wke6gudrpnce
  16. 16. ESG REPORTING PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 16
  17. 17. GEOPOLITICAL RISKS PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 17 Blog – How best to manage Geopolitical Events as part of Safeguarding Assets. Geopolitical risks are nothing new for the public and private sectors as geopolitical risks have been around for decades. AI and Data can be used as part of mitigating geopolitical risks for both the public and private sectors. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-mitigate-geopolitical-risks-as-part-of-safeguarding-your-assets 1. Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan 2. Water shortages 3. Political stability 4. Rise of Cybersecurity attacks 5. Mitigating against future pandemics 6. Rise of inflation 7. Supply chain disruption 8. Iran elections 9. Adjusting to the new normal 10.Development of natural resources in a sustainable way
  18. 18. WORKING WITH WEATHER SERVICES AND ANALYTICS PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 18 Blog – Weather Services and Analytics integration with Data and AI The role of weather data will continue to play a key role with private and public sector forecasting, budgeting, and reporting cycles. This link discusses weather analytics and services as part of integrating those areas with Data and AI as part of better managing climate change-related issues. https://ibm.box.com/s/p9yzecfcp956l2d7jh25uflo3q8uof6j
  19. 19. SCORECARDS – CANADA AND UNITED STATES Here is my latest work - Blog – Canada – Economic and Fiscal Scorecard – - High inflation here to stay for a while. - High cost of housing (lack of affordable options. - Issues with getting goods out of the ground to market. - Risk of a brain drain. - Inability of all levels of government to build a resilient supply chain - Government stability - Trade protectionism / trade wars - Labor shortages Additional Links: Canada - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/key-macro-and-micro-indicators-canada-november-2021-and- october-2021 USA - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/key-macro-and-micro-indicators-united-states-november-2021-and- october-2021 PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 19
  20. 20. AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 20 WestpacWeekly.pdf WestpacWeekly20211 220.pdf
  21. 21. AUSTRALIA GDP PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 21 WestpacCoasttoCoas t2021December.pdf
  22. 22. ASIA Source - https://www.philstar.com/business/2021/07/28/2115662/imf-cuts-gdp-growth-forecast- asean-5-43, BNS Economics, and https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/IMF-lowers-China-s-growth- outlook-to-8.0-global-average-to-5.9 PRESENTATI, ON TITLE 2/11/20XX 22
  23. 23. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA Source - https://www.mappr.co/thematic-maps/richest-arab- countries/ PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 23
  24. 24. EMEA GROWTH • Source - https://www.reuters.com/world/eu rope/euro-zone-rebounds- strongly-inflation-above-ecb- target-2021-07-30/ PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 24
  25. 25. SOUTH AMERICA PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 25 Source - https://www2.deloitte.com/xe/en/insights/economy/americas/latin-america-economic- outlook.html or https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-07-27/imf-forecasts-stronger- rebound-for-latin-american-economies
  26. 26. CHINA GDP PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 26 China GDP forecast to grow 5.1% in 2022 Nikkei survey - Nikkei Asia.pdf
  27. 27. AFGHANISTAN PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 27 Blog – Critical Metals – China and Afghanistan With the U.S. withdrawal, Beijing can offer what Kabul needs most: political impartiality and economic investment https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/china-eyes-1-trillion-of-minerals-with-risky-bet-on-taliban-1.1643607 This ties nicely to my work about China - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/china-path-to-global-domination-249082823
  28. 28. 1. Blog - Data Breaches Cost Companies $4.24M Per Incident On Average https://www.cfo.com/cyber-security-technology/2021/07/data-breaches-cost-companies-4-24m-per-incident-on- average/ I have done many blogs on data privacy, protection, security, and data governance: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/paul-young-055632b_what-is-data-fabric-activity- 6826126720932941824-08Zb 2. SEC may require climate risk disclosures in expanded 10-Ks: Gensler - https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:ugcPost:6826481598666567681?updateEntityUrn=urn%3Ali%3Afs_feedUpdate%3A%28*%2Curn%3Ali%3AugcPost%3A682648159866656 7681%29 3. Blog – What is new for regulatory reporting and the accounting standards - https://ibm.box.com/s/x973uioy6ozwkzw7yvqaa07wdldp8gld 4. Blog – Insurance and Climate Change - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/paul-young-055632b_how-do-you-insure-yourself-against-climate-activity-6823919255478792192-Zq7f 5. Blog - Top 8 Supply Chain Technology Trends for 2021 - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/paul-young-055632b_top-8-supply-chain-technology-trends-for-activity- 6826091811476516864-dvAx 1. Hyperautomation 2. Digital Supply Chain Twin (DSCT) 3. Immersive Experience and Applications 4. Edge Ecosystems 5. Supply Chain Security 6. Environmental Social Governance (ESG) 7. Embedded AI and Analytics 8. Augmented Data Intelligence 6. Blog - Cyber Attackers Could Weaponize Operational Tech to Harm Humans - Companies can reduce risk by implementing a security control framework. https://www.mhlnews.com/global-supply-chain/article/21170603/cyber-attackers-could-weaponize-operational-tech-to-harm- humans?utm_source=IY+IW+QM+News&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CPS210723103&o_eid=7930I4506489J2B&rdx.ident=%5Bobject+Object%5D&oly_enc_id=7930I45064 89J2B 1. Blog - Improving cybersecurity means understanding how cyberattacks affect both governments and civilians - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-improving-cybersecurity- means-understanding-how-paul-young/?published=t PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 28

