Unions - Canada - September 2017

PRIVATE AND PUBLIC UNIONS - CANADA BY: PAUL YOUNG, CPA, CGA DATE: SEPTEMBER 4, 2017
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting...
DISCLAIMER • This presentation is one opinion on unions
AGENDA • Union dues • Union dues purpose • Pensions • Issues • Lobbying • Oversight
UNION DUES • Union dues are a regular payment of money made by members of unions. Dues are the cost of membership; they ar...
WHAT DOES YOUR DUES FUND? • Your dues pay for experienced staff, including specialists in bargaining, grievance handling, ...
PENSION FUNDING - PRIVATE SECTOR AND PUBLIC SECTOR UNIONS
PENSION FUNDING - PRIVATE SECTOR AND PUBLIC SECTOR UNIONS More than 1,500 Chrysler retirees turned out Wednesday to learn ...
ISSUES FACING UNIONS • Members living longer • Low market returns on pension funds • Less new members
UNIONS AND ELECTION SUPPORT • Election lobbying CBC Article
UNION DUES AND ELECTION Source - http://www.torontosun.com/2015/01/14/union-dues-fund-political-agenda
UNION OVERSIGHT • Bill 377 – Conservative Party of Canada • Scrapped by the Liberal Party of Canada Justin Trudeau oversig...
CPP ENHANCEMENT Source - https://www.unifor.org/en/whats-new/news/support-confirmed-historic-cpp-improvements • CPP is a p...
HYDRO RATES / UNIFOR Source - http://www.labour-reporter.com/article/28430-unifor-up-against-costs-it-cannot-control Canad...
BLOG – UNIFOR/DIAZ • Unifor blames Harper, but says little how the below policies driven by the provinces are doing damagi...
BLOG/FACEBOOK - UNIFOR 1. Fact 1 – Harper has tied Healthcare spending to GDP growth. The minimum funding will see is 3%, ...
    ×