Technology Market| Canada and the World| February 2019

TECHNOLOGY MARKET – CANADA – FEBRUARY 2019 PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA FEBRUARY 3, 2019
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, MU1 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Emerging Technology • SME –...
OVERVIEW • Canada already had a vibrant technology sector • Moving ideas from incubation to market takes time and moneys •...
AGENDA • Sluggish Growth • Top 7 – Amazing Technology / 2017 • Top Technologies for 2019 • Top 25 fastest growing companie...
TOP 7 AMAZING TECHNOLOGY 1. 2019 Robotics usage is estimate to be $115B or about 18% increase - https://www.roboticsbusine...
ECONOMIC GROWTH Source - http://www.gbm.scotiabank.com/English/bns_econ/forecast.pdf
TOP TECHNOLOGY FOR 2019 Source - https://www.simplilearn.com/top-technology-trends-and-jobs-article Technology Canada Rest...
FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES/CANADA – TOP 30 Source - http://www.canadianbusiness.com/profit500/2017-ranking-p500/
CHARACTERISTICS OF FAST GROWING COMPANIES • Take on the world (exports) • Export Development Corporation • Leveraging Trad...
SMALL BUSINESS TAX CHANGES Source - http://www.bnn.ca/rosenberg-proposed-small-business-tax-changes-make-no-sense-1.860591...
CANADA AND IT HUB Source - https://techcrunch.com/2017/04/20/canada-is-north-americas-up-and-coming-startup-center/ And it...
JUSTIN TRUDEAU / TECHNOLOGY • https://www.cp24.com/news/trudeau-looks-to-lure-tech-talent-capital-north-in-san-francisco-v...
BLOG – CLEAN TECHNOLOGY There was $204M increase in Mfg. sales for September 2017 as compare to August 2017. The main lead...
BRAIN DRAIN
WHAT CAN BE DONE? • Taxation Policies • Reducing the small business corporate tax to 9% • No new taxes like ORPP or Cap an...
OTHER SOURCES: • Innovation Funds - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/federal-government-programs-to- support-innova...
Canada already had a vibrant technology sector
Moving ideas from incubation to market takes time and moneys
Trudeau’s has increase taxes (hikes to CPP – 2019 or Carbon Taxation or elimination of tax credits - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/middle-class-canada-february-2018
It will take a balance of policies to support economic. It is not one policy that drives the economy. The Liberals see to focus on increase taxes and giving handouts.
CPC in the past supported wide range of policy changes to support business investment - http://mb.cme-mec.ca/?lid=YXN82-W3NF7-IC132&comaction=show&cid=3CWP8-FKASM-JYNFE

Published in: Economy & Finance
  1. 1. TECHNOLOGY MARKET – CANADA – FEBRUARY 2019 PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA FEBRUARY 3, 2019
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, MU1 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Cost to Serve modeling • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. OVERVIEW • Canada already had a vibrant technology sector • Moving ideas from incubation to market takes time and moneys • Trudeau’s has increase taxes (hikes to CPP – 2019 or Carbon Taxation or elimination of tax credits - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/middle-class-canada-february-2018 • It will take a balance of policies to support economic. It is not one policy that drives the economy. The Liberals see to focus on increase taxes and giving handouts. • CPC in the past supported wide range of policy changes to support business investment - http://mb.cme-mec.ca/?lid=YXN82-W3NF7-IC132&comaction=show&cid=3CWP8-FKASM-JYNFE
  4. 4. AGENDA • Sluggish Growth • Top 7 – Amazing Technology / 2017 • Top Technologies for 2019 • Top 25 fastest growing companies • Key characteristics of fastest growing companies • What can be done to support up and coming companies • Blog – Trudeau and Technology • Blog – Clean Technology
  5. 5. TOP 7 AMAZING TECHNOLOGY 1. 2019 Robotics usage is estimate to be $115B or about 18% increase - https://www.roboticsbusinessreview.com/manufacturing/global-spending-on-robots-drones-to-top- 115b-in-2019-says-idc/ 2. IoT/Sensors market - IoT Sensors Market was valued at USD 5,050.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 22,150.0 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 32.9% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. – Source - https://journalbitcoin.com/iot- sensors-market-2019-2025-emerging-market-trends-size-share-and-growth-analysis/ 3. 3-D Medical Implants –According to the report, global 3D printing medical devices market was valued at approximately USD 0.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.34 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 18% between 2018 and 2024. Source - https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/18/1538822/0/en/Global-3D-Printing-Medical- Devices-Market-Will-Reach-USD-2-34-Billion-by-2024-Zion-Market-Research.html 4. UN – Basic Right / Internet Access - https://www.techzim.co.zw/2019/01/internet-access-is-a-human- right-united-nations-report/ 5. Car Sharing - MRS Research Group added Market Research has published a new report titled Global Car-Sharing market was estimated at USD million in 2018 and expected to reach USD million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2018 and 2025. – Source - https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/01/15/1691561/0/en/Global-Car-Sharing-Market- 2018-is-Set-to-be-a-Billion-Dollar-Industry-by-2025-According-to-Market-Forecasts-MRS-Research- Group.html 6. Phone implants – Wearable devices - https://www.dr-hempel-network.com/digital-health- technolgy/implantable-wearables-in-healthcare/ 7. AI / Manufacturing - The AI in manufacturing market is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2018 to USD 17.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 49.5% - Source - https://www.prnewswire.com/news- releases/the-ai-in-manufacturing-market-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-1-0-billion-in-2018-to-usd- 17-2-billion-by-2025--at-a-cagr-of-49-5-300785186.html
  6. 6. ECONOMIC GROWTH Source - http://www.gbm.scotiabank.com/English/bns_econ/forecast.pdf
  7. 7. TOP TECHNOLOGY FOR 2019 Source - https://www.simplilearn.com/top-technology-trends-and-jobs-article Technology Canada Rest of the World Artificial Intelligent Cdn busineses are struggling with adopting AI - https://www2.deloitte.com/ca/en/pages/press-releases/articles/ai- adoption-among-canadian-businesses-stagnant.html Asia and EU dominate the adoption http://strategyonline.ca/2018/09/20/how-canadian-companies-rank-on-ai- adoption/ Machine Learning Machine Learning adoption has been slowed in Canada https://business.financialpost.com/technology/canada-risks-losing- its-artificial-intelligence-edge-as-adoption-lags-and-the-tech-goes- mainstream Machine learning adoption is world-wide issue as there is lack of skill - https://www.information-age.com/machine-learning-adoption-123477194/ Robotic Process Automation or RPA Canadian businesses have been adopting robotic technology - http://www.digcompass.ca/intelligent-industrialization-the-next- wave/mapping-canadas-industrial-automation-industry/ Asia and EU have adopted robotic/automation for many years. https://www.scottautomation.com/news/articles/robotic-boom-will-bring-1- 3-million-robots-by-2018/ Blockchain Canada is leading in development of block chain - https://cointelegraph.com/news/why-canada-has-emerged-as-a- leading-blockchain-and-crypto-nation-expert-take Blockchain is expanding globally - https://irishtechnews.ie/global-blockchain- adoption-which-countries-are-leading-the-charge/ Edge Computing More and more Cdn businesses are adopting edge computing - https://www.itbusiness.ca/slideshows/what-does-2019-have-in- store-for-canadian-enterprises Market continues to grow https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry- analysis/edge-computing-market Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Cdn businesses have been slow to adopt AR - https://www.statista.com/statistics/866903/canada-augmented- virtual-reality-market-size/ Global market continues to see growth - https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/virtual-and-augmented- reality-market-is-set-to-grow-us-117-billion-by-2022-2019-01-03 Cybersecurity Canada can do more to support cybersecurity - https://www.itworldcanada.com/article/cyber-security-predictions- roundup-for-2019/413245 Global Market continues to see growth - https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005269/en/Global- Cyber-Security-Market-2024-Increase-E-commerce Internet of Things More can be done - https://business.financialpost.com/investing/five-canadian-iot- stocks-flying-under-the-radar There has been a slow adoption around the world - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-growing-in-importance- but-enterprise-adoption-lags-pace-of-development-says-isg-research- 300625588.html
  8. 8. FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES/CANADA – TOP 30 Source - http://www.canadianbusiness.com/profit500/2017-ranking-p500/
  9. 9. CHARACTERISTICS OF FAST GROWING COMPANIES • Take on the world (exports) • Export Development Corporation • Leveraging Trade and Investment deals (FIPA) • Embrace transparency • Motivating employees to succeed • Stock Options • Compensation • Empowering collaboration • Become a skills factor • Continue to develop key skills that will drive performance (IT, Supply Chain, Pragmatic Marketing, etc.) • Cultivate resilience • Those that adjust to changes survive prosper and those that do not are gone • Build with a big mind • Constantly review business processes to ensure efficiency, controls and effectiveness are enforced.
  10. 10. SMALL BUSINESS TAX CHANGES Source - http://www.bnn.ca/rosenberg-proposed-small-business-tax-changes-make-no-sense-1.860591 The federal government’s proposed changes to taxes for private corporations “make no sense” and will increase the chances of a Canadian recession, according to Gluskin Sheff Chief Economist David Rosenberg. “The consequences of these proposals are going to be very far reaching,” the influential economist told BNN in an interview Tuesday. “We are going to add on another layer of complexity to the Canadian economy right now with these tax changes -- that makes absolutely no sense to me, whatsoever.” Despite the recent strength of Canada’s economy, Rosenberg says the outlook for Canada remains precarious as the economy braces for the impact of a rising loonie, a housing slowdown and continued uncertainty about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement. “The risk of a recession is obviously heightened by these tax changes,” he said. On top of that, small businesses in Ontario have already absorbed higher provincial taxes and could soon face a 30 percent hike in the minimum wage and rising electricity rates. The circumstances are eerily similar to the early 1990s when Ottawa brought in the controversial Goods and Services Tax that pushed Canada’s economy into a recession, Rosenberg said.
  11. 11. CANADA AND IT HUB Source - https://techcrunch.com/2017/04/20/canada-is-north-americas-up-and-coming-startup-center/ And it’s no surprise that startups excel in the country. Sure, there is less access to VC funding and the persuasive call of Canada’s southern neighbor, but the Canadian government is working hard to build and keep successful startup ecosystems. There is a huge selection of government aid available to small businesses, some of which includes grants that don’t have to be paid back. Alongside substantial government backing is Canada’s array of world-class universities. The University of Waterloo — increasingly known as Canada’s answer to MIT — sees incredible numbers go to Silicon Valley every year, while others all over the country produce thousands of talented grads. While eventually losing out to Colombia, Canada was shortlisted as country of the year by The Economist in 2016. The United States’ northern neighbor boasts world-class universities and resources to develop talent and, currently, the Canadian dollar is 0.75 cents to the American dollar. This means a highly educated workforce is available for less capital for entrepreneurs all over the world who are ready and willing to make the leap to Canada • Government innovation funds - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga /federal-government-programs-to- support-innovation-and-business • CPC continue on the commitment started by Paul Martin in terms of innovation Funds - http://www.ottawalife.com/article/innova tion-in-canadas-science-and-technology- sector-prime-minister-stephen-harpers- new-strategy • IBM and Federal Government - https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/news/ politics/ottawa-reveals-details-of-15- billion-fund-for-science- strategy/article21957502/?ref=http://ww w.theglobeandmail.com& • Incubation centers – Key Areas • Waterloo, Markham, Quebec City, Montreal, Kingston, Vancouver and Ottawa
  12. 12. JUSTIN TRUDEAU / TECHNOLOGY • https://www.cp24.com/news/trudeau-looks-to-lure-tech-talent-capital-north-in-san-francisco-visit-1.3794557 • Why would capital come to Canada from the Tech Belt? Here are the issues when it comes to business investment: • Carbon Tax – Prices continues to rise as impact of carbon pricing works itself through the economy - https://www.bnn.ca/awash-in-red-ink-canadian-clean-tech- struggling-despite-ottawa-s-green-goals-1.729679 or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jIrmGIh1Lc&t=2s • Small Business - https://globalnews.ca/news/3741638/canadian-tech-ottawa-trudeau-small-business-taxes/ (KW is home to Chagger’s riding) • Canada already has vibrant technology market for decades - https://www.thestar.com/business/2016/07/25/canadas-high-tech-bigger-than-thought-report- finds.html. It was previous government policies from both Martin and Harper that supported growth • Tech companies are concern with government possibly making changes to stock options - http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/stock-option-deduction-tax-rate- 1.4030442. Liberals have a spending problem as such they now have a structural deficit - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fiscal-management-canada- debt-to-gdp-and-surpluses-deficits-december-2017 • Trudeau has been handing out innovation moneys - https://www.fin.gc.ca/fiscmon-revfin/2017-11-eng.asp (The government has bump up grants by close to $400M). The problem is that innovation takes time to go from incubation to commercialization • Technology continues to advance in areas like AI, vertical farming, etc. Canada plays part in many of those areas - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/top- technology-trends-for-2018 • It is not one policy that attracts business investment. The problem is Canada is less competitive today than it was back in 2015 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/competitiveness-canada-vs-other-countries-january-2018 • Trudeau seems more happy with photo ops and selfies than actually dealing with issues facing Canadians like Kinder Morgan - http://www.timescolonist.com/news/local/horgan-rejects-retaliation-for-alberta-s-wine-ban-1.23167977 • Canada has had innovation areas for many years. There has been many business parks created that are align with colleges and university - https://dailynews.mcmaster.ca/article/mcmaster-and-hamilton-startup-incubator-celebrates-third-anniversary/ • Canada already had many innovation funds created by previous governments - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/federal-goverment-canada-innovation- investment
  13. 13. BLOG – CLEAN TECHNOLOGY There was $204M increase in Mfg. sales for September 2017 as compare to August 2017. The main leaders have been coal and Oil. Are coal and oil not targets for McKenna? https://ca.reuters.com/article/topNews/idCAKBN1DG1X2- OCATP McKenna https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2017/11/13/environment- minister-catherine-mckenna-uses-twitter-to-protest-pro-coal-event-at-cop23.html “While the event was underway, McKenna staged her own protest of sorts on Twitter, using her account to promote alternatives such as solar power and suggest that phasing-out coal is a massive opportunity for innovation. Later this week, McKenna and British climate minister Claire Perry are to launch an alliance to get the rest of the world to sign a pledge to move away from coal. (FYI – Where is the discussion on cost to attract raw materials like vanadium or aluminum or lithium or rare metals? Where is discussion that coal is used to make steel? Where is the discussion that you have mined=>Refined=>Fabricate=>Ship=>Install? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/clean-technology-raw- materials-and-clean-products-canada-november-2017 I guess McKenna must have slept through both economics and accounting courses or she would see businesses need to be viable: http://www.bnn.ca/awash-in-red-ink-canadian-clean-tech-struggling-despite- ottawa-s-green-goals-1.729679
  14. 14. BRAIN DRAIN
  15. 15. WHAT CAN BE DONE? • Taxation Policies • Reducing the small business corporate tax to 9% • No new taxes like ORPP or Cap and Trade • Hydro Policies • Capping the rise in hydro rates • Trade/Investment • More Free Trade Deals including FIPA • Skills development • Working with colleges and university as part building the skills required to support next generation of jobs • Access to capital • Bridge funding • More innovation Centers (Partnerships between Colleges/University, all levels of government and private sector
  16. 16. OTHER SOURCES: • Innovation Funds - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/federal-government-programs-to- support-innovation-and-business • Federal Government and Innovation - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/federal-goverment- canada-innovation-investment • Clean Technology - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/world-needs-to-clean-up-its-act-as-it- relates-to-the-environment-march-2017 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/government- policy-clean-and-green-technology-canada

