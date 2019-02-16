Skills Development and Training| Canada| February 2019

The role of government is defined the educational programs required to support the economy. Too many govts across Canada have pushed programs that do not provide meaningful employment

The world continues to change as such governments need to address all their policies that support economic growth

Immigration should not be based on quota, but align where there voids in employment not filled by educational programs

Canada needs to become more competitive through reducing its reforming areas like taxation, regulations, trade/fipa deals and hydro rates.

All levels of government and the private sector need to fixed the education systems to ensure people have skills for today and tomorrow

