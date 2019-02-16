Successfully reported this slideshow.
Skills Development and Training| Canada| February 2019

The role of government is defined the educational programs required to support the economy. Too many govts across Canada have pushed programs that do not provide meaningful employment
The world continues to change as such governments need to address all their policies that support economic growth
Immigration should not be based on quota, but align where there voids in employment not filled by educational programs
Canada needs to become more competitive through reducing its reforming areas like taxation, regulations, trade/fipa deals and hydro rates.
All levels of government and the private sector need to fixed the education systems to ensure people have skills for today and tomorrow

Published in: Economy & Finance
Skills Development and Training| Canada| February 2019

  1. 1. SKILL TRADES – CANADA – FEBRUARY 2019 BY: PAUL YOUNG, CPA, CGA DATE: FEBRUARY 16, 2019
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. AGENDA  What is Skills GAP?  Skills GAP and Productivity  Government Training Programs  Issues facing Skills Development and Training  Hamilton, Ontario  Federal Agency / Skills Training  Summary  Other resources
  4. 4. SKILLS MANAGEMENT  The role of government is defined the educational programs required to support the economy. Too many govts across Canada have pushed programs that do not provide meaningful employment  The world continues to change as such governments need to address all their policies that support economic growth  Immigration should not be based on quota, but align where there voids in employment not filled by educational programs  Canada needs to become more competitive through reducing its reforming areas like taxation, regulations, trade/fipa deals and hydro rates.  All levels of government and the private sector need to fixed the education systems to ensure people have skills for today and tomorrow
  5. 5. WHAT IS SKILL GAP?  The ‘skills gap’ is the phrase used to describe the difference between the skills that employers want, as shown by their job advertisements, and those that are available from workers looking for a job.  Source - http://www.skillsyouneed.com/general/skills-gap.html
  6. 6. SKILL GAP AND PRODUCTIVITY United States:  Roughly 200 million adults in the U.S. today make up the "digital workforce," where productivity requires skills using a number of digital platforms.  Amazingly, only one out of ten workers from this group rate themselves as proficient with the digital tools they use, according to video training company Grovo.  This skills gap costs the U.S economy a whopping $1.3 trillion every year, and comes at a time when productivity growth is already down over historical periods. For example, the Wall Street Journal reports that the average U.S. worker's output has risen just 1.3 percent per year during the past five years, well below the 2.3 percent figure during the 20 years leading up to the economic crisis.  The infographic below from Grovo outlines the cost of the digital skills gap and which skills are essential for the 21st century workforce. Canada  Canadian businesses, particularly small and medium sized ones, are falling behind in adopting new technologies, mainly because they can’t find the people they would need to implement the changes, the report says. And that could have negative consequences. “If Canada does not address the talent and skills gap, it could cost the economy billions of dollars in lost productivity, tax revenues, and gross domestic product,” the report states.  Out of 527,000 students who graduated in Canada in 2015, only 6 per cent — 29,000 — graduated from an IT field, the report found. Canada would have to graduate around 43,000 IT students per year to keep up with job growth. Source - http://www.inc.com/graham-winfrey/how-the-digital-skills-gap-is-crippling-productivity.html and http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/03/12/it- jobs-skills-shortage-canada_n_9440872.html
  7. 7. BABY BOOMERS RETIRING AND SKILLS GAP  Source - http://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/report-retiring-boomers-creating-a- skills-shortage-193269/ This is according to a new Conference Board of Canada report, Workforce Planning Practices in Canada, which says that more than half of Canadian organizations are having difficulties finding workers with critical skills. The report says that in 2005, it took an average of 40 days to fill vacancies in the technical and skilled trades. This number has now jumped to 60 days. Likewise, the average cost to fill vacancies in the technical and skilled trades was $3,000 in 2005, compared to $5,000 in 2016.
  8. 8. IMMIGRATION Source - http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/immigration-canada-2018-1.4371146 or http://www5.statcan.gc.ca/cansim/a26?lang=eng&id=2850001 or https://www.statcan.gc.ca/daily-quotidien/151130/dq151130d- eng.htm
  9. 9. REFUGEES COST  Canada is forecasted to receiving 40,000 refugees through the illegal border crossing into Canada. The cost of to house, feed, cloth, medical, etc. will be between $600M to $1B. https://openparliament.ca/debates/2017/9/26/michelle-rempel-2/. The response from the government has been at best lukewarm. Here is what the immigration minister said “The member opposite must know that asylum claims fluctuate on a yearly basis and sometimes even monthly. The fact of the matter is that our agencies were nimble enough. We were able to put full capacity within IRCC to process claims.  Yet the government thinks closing the borders is not priority, but taxing small business is in terms of policies is top priority, right? https://ipolitics.ca/2017/09/28/morneaus-tax-plan-should-have-been- political-gold-what-happened/
  10. 10. OCTOBER 2018 EMPLOYMENT Source – Stats Canada • Canada has loss over $100B in FDI sine the Liberals took office - https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/look-how-much-foreign-investment-has-fled-canada-since-the- liberals-took-over • Liberals have made a mess of the regulatory process to get projects approved - https://business.financialpost.com/commodities/energy/transcanada-terminates-plan-for-energy-east-pipeline • Job creation for 2018 was only 208K
  11. 11. SKILLS GAP / BDC Source - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/labour-shortage-is-the-new-norm-that-will-last-a-decade-bdc- economist-says-218872/ The BDC’s survey of 1,208 people from small and medium-sized businesses, with at least $500,000 in annual sales, found 39 per cent of them were having difficulties hiring the types of new workers they required. d Labour Market • Canadian economy is only creating 217K new jobs per year • There are over 400K job vacancies • The post-secondary graduates are 500K per year • The government plans to bring in new immigrants of about 300K per year What needs to be done • Canada needs a strategy that better aligns both immigration and graduates with skills need for today and tomorrow • Canada also needs to refine is policies to encourage economic growth • Since Liberals took office there are less people working in goods producing sector as % total employment. Liberal policies have driven out over $100B investment. • Skill trades certification process needs to be reviewed. Ontario needs to eliminate the skill trade agency. • Canada has strain relations with many countries of the world due to Liberal agenda. Canada depends on exports. Exports could be 25% higher if Canada had better trade deals • Immigration should not be based on quota, but align with gaps in employment • Private sector needs to be part of solution and not excluded when it comes to supporting programs that reduce skill gaps
  12. 12. EMPLOYMENT ISSUE  Why? We have youth unemployment as well as the economy is sluggish in terms of growth. Job creation is only 200K for 2016, but the bulk of new jobs are part-time. http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/government-policies-broadcasting-canada- commentary-and-analysis-november-2016?next_slideshow=1  There are already issue with job settlement programs in terms of both funding and openings. So, why would we bring in more new immigrants?  FYI - https://www.thestar.com/opinion/editorials/2016/12/09/canada-must-learn-from-mistakes-to-integrate-syrian-refugees- editorial.html or http://www.macleans.ca/news/canada/a-milestone-looms-for-canadas-syrian-refugees-month-13/  FYI  I guess Trudeau's legacy will be "high tax, lower quality of life, high youth unemployment, low business investment and big government"  Yazidis  http://www.calgarysun.com/2017/02/21/trudeau-spending-28m-to-give-1200-refugees-asylum-this- year?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=recommend- button&utm_campaign=Trudeau+spending+%2428M+to+give+1%2C200+refugees+asylum+this+year  Truth about the border rush  https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/wp/2017/02/24/what-the-canadian-media-ignores-about-canadas-new- refugee-crisis/?utm_term=.4314b4bad80f
  13. 13. USA VS CANADA IMMIGRATION Are the new immigrants going to have the skills to create the new googles? Link: Videos - http://video.lauraingraham.com/Ingraham-slams- Labrador-on-immigration-So-youre-where-Cantor-is-- 26275295?playlistId=15975
  14. 14. EDUCATION/SKILL TRAINING  Job Training Programs - http://www.servicecanada.gc.ca/eng/audiences/employers/funding.shtml
  15. 15. TEACHING YOUTH TO CODE  http://techportfolio.net/2017/05/closing-canadas-tech-skills-gap-teach-youth-to-code/ 220,000 workers needed: That’s how vast Canada’s tech skills gap could be by 2020, according to Canadian government and industry experts. If that gap isn’t closed, many tech companies will be forced to look for opportunities outside the country, Waveform CEO Kirk Simpson recently told CBC News. “If we can find the talent somewhere else, we might open a second location in the U.S. market or in a European market,” he said. “And those jobs will not go to Canadians.”
  16. 16. FEDERAL BUDGET 2017-2018  Source – Government of Canada Issues • Provinces have policies for apprenticeship that will required modification to support more applicants • Universities would have to increase classroom space and equipment to support more enrollment in areas like engineering, math, sciences, IT • STDC already exist in terms of seed financing. The problem is more money for innovation is that many deals require bare minimum of $5 to $10M so that would be like 60 deals a year • There are already innovation funds that both companies and universities/college leverage • Startup take time to move ideas from incubation to market. FYI – Canada had already been moving to advance manufacturing, expert farming, clean technology, 3-D printing, Information technology.
  17. 17. BLOG – SKILLS TRADE  Source - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/economic-advisers-push-ottawa-focus-business-investment-job- re-skilling-205533/  “The overarching goal of the influential Advisory Council on Economic Growth is to help Canadian households add an extra $15,000 to their projected annual pre-tax incomes by 2030.  In its third wave of recommendations, to be released later this week, the council says Canada urgently needs another $15 billion in annual investments for adult skills development to help workers adjust to the demands of the rapidly changing labour market.  The group recommends the creation of an RRSP-type lifelong learning fund that enables workers to accumulate tax-free savings, combined with contributions from employers and government, in order to cover the cost of developing new skills midway through their working lives.  Canada already has educational programs - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/government-policies-education-skills- development-canada-november-2017  Canada needs to revamp its post secondary model to better align skills to jobs of today and tomorrow - https://www.inc.com/business-insider/21-new-jobs-future-robots-automation.html  Job Retraining programs -The federal government provides funding for post-secondary education via CST Transfers – All job training programs should be reviewed to ensure money is achieving the outcomes https://www.canada.ca/en/services/jobs/training.html  Primary and secondary school programs need to be revamp to ensure students are pushed to jobs of the future - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2017-career-management-outlook-on-jobs-canada-and-united-states
  18. 18. HAMILTON, ONTARIO – SKILL TRADES • The body shop owner said it best “We need skill labor” • Wynne has failed the skill trades • The guy also said it was a photo op • This is how Wynne confronts the issues in Hamilton by pushing her Guarantee Income Program - http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamil ton/wynne-announcement-hamilton- 1.4082476
  19. 19. GOVERNMENT POLICIES / ISSUES  Trade and FIPA  CETA new deal  Government is working on deals with other growth markets like China, India and Africa.  Clean Technology  Access to raw materials (Lithium, Vanadium, Rare Metals)  Skill set in areas like metallurgy or sciences or math  Partnership with large companies  Advance Manufacturing  Requires competitive tax rates (Payroll Taxes, Corporate Taxes, R&D credits, etc.)  Access to new markets  Streamlining of regulations  Canada lacks the capacity to increase exports  Ports/rail/roads/Bridges  Pipelines
  20. 20. SKILL GAP RANKING Source - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/09/these-are-the-ten-best-countries-for-skill-and-education/ or http://reports.weforum.org/global-human-capital-report-2017/ 2015 Ranking 2017 Ranking 2015 Canada was ranked 4th when it comes to managing of human capital
  21. 21. SKILLS TRAINING / FEDERAL AGENCY Source - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/liberals-want-quick-results-from-new-skills-training-think-tank-in- toronto-227131/ • Unions need to be part of solution. Various unions and their locals need to used the dues for more training - https://www.iuoelocal793.org/oetio- receives-936162-in-federal-funding/ • Colleges, Universities and Trade Schools need to be align with jobs of today and the future - https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/25/these- workers-face-the-highest-risk-of-losing- their-jobs-to-automation.html • Government should provide funding and oversight including outcomes. • The new federal agency is just another boondoggle that will see money tied with govt compensation • Canada needs to focus on policies that will attract FDI - https://business.financialpost.com/news/ec onomy/foreign-direct-investment-in- canada-plunges-on-oil-exodus-1 • Government needs to mandate all unions to provide proper disclosure of dues and training
  22. 22. SUMMARY  It is not one policy that supports skills and development  Education needs better alignment with jobs of today and the future  Canada needs to become more business competitive
  23. 23. OTHER RESOURCES  Skills Gap - http://www.thewhig.com/2016/04/05/job-skills-gap-worsening-study-finds  Slow Economy - http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gross-domestic-product-gdp-canada-july-2016  Wage Growth - http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/wages-and-employment-canada-july-2016  Housing Costs - http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/real-estate-trends-and-analysis-for-canada- august-2016  Youth Unemployment - http://debatepost.com/2016/09/14/canada-continues-importing-unskilled- immigrant-while-unemployment-rate-climbs-to-7/  Innovation - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/federal-government-programs-to-support- innovation-and-business  Career Management/Innovation - http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2016-employment-outlook- canada  Government Spending - http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/government-policies-healthcare-and- education-canada

