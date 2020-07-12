Policy Review| Canada| Immigration and Refugee System

Successfully reported this slideshow.
POLICY REVIEW - IMMIGRATION BY: PAUL YOUNG, CPA, CGA DATE: JULY 2020
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Changes • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, ...
INTRODUCTION  Canada like many countries needs immigrants as part of supporting an economy  Canada needs better alignmen...
AGENDA  New Immigration Policy  Refugees Cost  Immigration Process – Canada  Refugee Process – Canada  Immigration tr...
IMMIGRATION Source - http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/immigration-canada-2018-1.4371146 or http://www5.statcan.gc.ca/cansim...
JOBS VS IMMIGRATION AND EDUCATION
JOB RECOVERY / POST COVID19 • There could be structural unemployment for many years as part of the post COVID19 recovery -...
JOB VACANCIES  Source – Stats Canada • Liberals are making Canada less competitive in terms of FDI - https://www.slidesha...
REFUGEE'S COST Canada is forecasted to receiving 40,000 refugees through the illegal border crossing into Canada. The cost...
IMMIGRATION ANNUAL COST Source - https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/immigrants-cost-23b-a-year-fraser-institute-report or
CPC VS LPC SOURCE – GOVT OF CANADA
IRREGULAR BORDER CROSSING COSTS Source - https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/irregular-migrants-on-track-to-cost-canada-almost-4...
JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND IRREGULAR BORDER CRISIS Source - https://irb-cisr.gc.ca/en/statistics/Pages/Irregular-border-crosser-st...
EMPLOYMENT ISSUE  Why? We have youth unemployment as well as the economy is sluggish in terms of growth. Job creation is ...
USA VS CANADA IMMIGRATION Are the new immigrants going to have the skills to create the new googles? Link: Videos - http:/...
JUSTIN TRUDEAU / ILLEGAL ENTRY Source - http://www.cbc.ca/news/opinio n/myth-refugees-canada- trudeau-1.4257696 or http://...
CANADA IMMIGRATION PROCESS The Canadian federal and provincial governments constantly updating their programs to ensure th...
REFUGEE PROCESS / CANADA Some people are not eligible to claim refugee protection in Canada. Officers receiving your refug...
IMMIGRATION TRENDS – CANADA  Source: http://www.statcan.gc.ca/pub/11-630-x/11-630-x2016006-eng.htm The annual number of l...
IMMIGRANTS BY COUNTRY Source: http://www.statcan.gc.ca/pub/11-630-x/11-630- x2016006-eng.htm
DETAILS OF IMMIGRATIONS – PERMANENT RESIDENCE - CANADA  http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/resources/statistics/f acts2013/perm...
BARRIERS FACING NEW IMMIGRATIONS Language skills Credentials not recognized Too many head to big cities like Toronto, Vanc...
SYRIA / REFUGEE  More than 30,000 Syrians have arrived since November (excluding Quebec, which has its own settlement pro...
COST TO RESETTLED IMMIGRATIONS  There is allot of things being said about the refugees. Yet the Liberals have not been cl...
USA SAFE HARBOR AGREEMENT Source - http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/de partment/laws-policy/menu- safethird.asp
IMMIGRATION  Who said he would welcome everyone? http://globalnews.ca/news/3212041/justin-trudeau-refugees-donald-trump- ...
ONTARIO AND QUEBEC – RE- SETTLING COSTS  Ontario and Resettling - https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/levy- feds-never...
UN MANDATE / REFUGEES  “Austria is set to follow the United States and Hungary by backing out of a United Nations migrati...
IMMIGRATION POLICIES INFLUENCES  Skills Gap - http://www.thewhig.com/2016/04/05/job-skills-gap- worsening-study-finds  S...
UN MIGRATION PACT Source - https://globalnews.ca/news/4864886/justin-trudeau-town- hall-meeting- quebec/?utm_source=Global...
CANADIANS POLLED / IMMIGRATION Source - https://www.spencerfernando.com/2019/01/04/poll-majority-of-canadians-say-canada-i...
AUDITOR-GENERAL REPORT / REFUGEES Source – Auditor General Report - http://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/osm_20190507...
POLLING AND IMMIGRATION Source - https://thestarphoenix.com/pm n/news-pmn/canada-news- pmn/poll-suggests-majority-of- cana...
MAX BERNIER / IMMIGRATION “A People's Party of Canada government would lower the number of immigrants Canada accepts to be...
IMMIGRATION AND CBSA (BORDER SECURITY) @justintrudeau - https://globalnews.ca/news/5746288/cbsa-officers-more-resources-fa...
BLOG #1 - IMMIGRATION @justintrudeau made a tweet welcoming everyone to CAN. Trudeau refuses to secure the border https://...
ONTARIO AND IMMIGRATION “Ontario’s small communities could benefit from the influx of immigrants that are disproportionate...
RCMP AND BORDER SECURITY • CBSA needs more funding to handle irregular border crossings - https://globalnews.ca/news/57462...
ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSINGS / TRUDEAU • It took pandemic for Trudeau to close the border to illegals • Trudeau still has done...
AUDITS / IMMIGRATION  Audit / CBSA – https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/the-feds-have-no-idea-where-are-34000- foreig...
TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT  If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learni...
RECOMMENDATION Immigration should never be based on a quota. Immigration needs to be align with economic growth including ...
