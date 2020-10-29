Successfully reported this slideshow.
Here is my latest look at construction

Published in: Economy & Finance
Policy| Construction and Infrastructure| October 2020

  1. 1. CONSTRUCTION SECTOR Paul Young CPA CGA October 29, 2020
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Changes • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management • Academia – Advance Accounting, Public Finance and Advanced Management Systems Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. AGENDA • Housing Market • Building Permits • Investment in new building • Innovation • Infrastructure • Affordable housing • What’s next
  4. 4. HOUSING
  5. 5. BUILDING PERMITS
  6. 6. NEW BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
  7. 7. GLOBAL OUTLOOK Source - https://www.oemoffhighway.co m/market-analysis/industry- news/construction/news/21135 342/global-construction- markets-slowing-due-to- impacts-of-covid
  8. 8. AFFORDABLE HOUSING • Housing prices continue to grow faster than wage and the CPI index - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/affordability-have-the-liberals-improve-the-lives-of- canadians • Affordable housing is a big issue for many municipalities as they lack the funds to build new units - https://www.municipalworld.com/press-releases/new-fcm-initiative-to-support-local-affordable- housing-providers/ • There are many issues housing, like available land or cost of housing (raw materials, labor, permits, property taxes, etc) • There is talk about converting vacant commercial building space into affordable housing - https://www.phillyvoice.com/greg-englesbe-real-estate-strategic-conversion-vacant-commercial-space- affordable-housing-0599945/ • There needs to be an urban vs rural strategy as part of support affordable housing options - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/urban-and-rural-planning-whats-next-236315321
  9. 9. MUNICIPALITIES https://fcm.ca/en/resources/mamp/infraguide-national-guide-sustainable-municipal-infrastructure I have done a lot of work on asset management including different tools. I believe municipalities and cities need to embrace AI, RPA, and other tools as part of maximizing the usage of their assets. • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-reform-local-and-municipal-government-237070928 There many things need to be dealt with in terms of better leverage funding. The infrastructure bank is not the solution - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-infrastructure-analysis-of-policy-238326543
  10. 10. INNOVATION • 3D Housing – https://www.forbes.com/sites/pikeresearch/2019/11/20/3d- printed-homes-quietly-gain-traction/#28825e0663bd • 3D materials market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news- release/2020/05/29/2040932/0/en/3D-Printing-Materials-Market-Size- Worth-USD-3-78-Billion-by-2026-Advancements-in-Additive- Manufacturing-Technologies-to-Benefit-the-Market-Says-Fortune- Business-Insights.html • 3D Printing - https://kootenaybiz.com/technology/article/this_west_kootenay_business_ doesnt_build_homesthey_print_them • Demolition / Automation https://www.prnewswire.com/news- releases/global-construction-robot-market-2019-2025-market-is- expected-to-witness-a-cagr-of-over-20-to-reach--190-million- 300895006.html • Engineering and Construction Automation - https://constructible.trimble.com/construction-industry/the-benefits-of-ai- in-construction • Cost Management and RPA - https://rsmus.com/what-we- do/industries/real-estate/construction/transform-your-construction- operations-through-rpa.html • RPA / Financial Reporting - https://research.aimultiple.com/robotic- process-automation-use-cases/ • AI-infused reporting - https://www.ibm.com/analytics/financial-planning- analysis?p1=Search&p4=p50329262873&p5=b&cm_mmc=Search_Google -_-1S_1S-_-WW_NA-_- %2Bfinancial%20%2Banalytics_b&cm_mmca7=71700000060952231&cm_m mca8=aud-452479374147:kwd- 297740779593&cm_mmca9=Cj0KCQjwpZT5BRCdARIsAGEX0zm9GEtE3SHD pNGcX34HAw4ut3XhXZxJ64p7SAYAq8msmhG0qQmEjLIaAkyGEALw_wcB& cm_mmca10=406181219663&cm_mmca11=b&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpZT5BRCd ARIsAGEX0zm9GEtE3SHDpNGcX34HAw4ut3XhXZxJ64p7SAYAq8msmhG0q
  11. 11. INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING • Global Infrastructure - https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/industries/capital-projects- infrastructure/publications/infrastructure-trends.html • China continues to fund many large projects around the world - https://theconversation.com/chinas-worldwide-investment- project-is-a-push-for-more-economic-and-political-power- 125190 • Belt Road Initiative - https://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/january-2020/canada- is-missing-the-boat-on-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative/ • Canada and failures of the infrastructure bank - https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/jack-m-mintz- beware-a-new-infrastructure-bank-canadas-had-enough-of- these-failures-already or https://torontosun.com/news/national/canada-infrastructure- bank-approved-bonuses-to-ceo-who-resigned or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-infrastructure- investment-getting-goods-to-market • More global infrastructure spending is required – https://www.etftrends.com/alternatives-channel/data-confirm- infrastructure-spending-needs-to-increase-asap/ • North American construction to fall by 6.5% for 2020 - https://www.contractormag.com/construction- data/article/21135728/north-americas-construction-output-to- fall-by-65-in-2020
  12. 12. WHAT’S NEXT • All countries will need to re-look at their urban vs rural policies - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/urban- and-rural-planning-whats-next • 3D printing of housing needs to be part of urban planning as way to reduce the cost of housing as well a make housing more affordable - https://thespaces.com/is-3d-printing-the-future- of-affordable-housing/ • China continues to make debt arrangements with developing countries. More oversight into China’s investments is required - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/china- path-to-global-domination • Reforming all levels of government as part of managing key policies like infrastructure investments - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/public- sector-how-to-reform-all-levels-of-government

