Policy Analysis| Defense Spending| Canada

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Military – Canada – Program Analysis– PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA OCTOBER 22 , 2020
Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Changes • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, ...
Agenda  Justin Trudeau / Canadian Military  RPP / Military Spending  Stolen Valor / Minister of Defense  Military spen...
Summary  Canada military struggles with funding including capital purchases. The CPC set up the new shipbuilding program ...
Justin Trudeau / Canadian Military  https://www.youtube.com/watc h?v=NDZuo7tiqpg or https://www.youtube.com/watc h?v=Kl7K...
Military Spending / Canada Source - https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/reports-publications/de...
Canada Military Spending 2017-2020
Military Spending / Canada Source - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/procurement/canada-jumps-closer-to- military-spe...
NATO and Canada  Trudeau continues to lie and lie when it comes spending, especially the military.  I look at RPP for th...
Senate Committee – Super Hornet  While Conservative senator and committee chair Daniel Lang said the report did not presu...
Stolen Valor – Minister of Defense HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM /WATCH?V=-RVUOV6D9VI
Non-combat war - Trudeau
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKvhTYl9tDg Trudeau covering up for the Minister of Defense
USA / Trump NATO Source - https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/trump-berates-trudeau-over-nato-spending-before-summit-1.3986451 • C...
Canada Military Spending Harper – Conservative Party of Canada Liberals – Chretien and Martin Trudeau Liberals
Canada Military Spending Source - https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/reports- publications/dep...
Military Spending SOURCE - HTTP://WWW.MSN.COM/EN- US/MONEY/OTHER/COUNTRIE S-SPENDING-THE-MOST-ON- WAR/AR-BBAZCPE Country M...
Canadian Military Capital Planning  http://www.forces.gc.ca/assets/FORCES_Internet/docs/en/dp-2017-18-_-final_eng.pdf or ...
Canada spending military to GDP http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/na to-spending-gdp-brussels- 1.4022576
NATO / Military spending  http://time.com/4680885/nato-defense-spending-budget-trump/ Canada 2017-2018 • Military spendin...
Military – Capital Spending Source - http://www.forces.gc.ca/en/about-reports-pubs/index.page • New Copters - https://warr...
Canada Submarines / Mistakes
Trial of Vice-Admiral Norman • Fair trial is right for everyone on trial • Trudeau had not issue with budding into the Col...
Cuts to danger Pay CTV / Danger Pay http://www.ctvnews.ca/video?binId=1.810401&cid =sm%3Atrueanthem%3Actvnews%3Apost&clipI...
Blog - Military  Trudeau loves to quote things about Military, but let’s look at facts:  Veterans – Many cases the veter...
Saudi Arabia / Military Purchases  http://www.torontosun.com/2017/07/28/feds-dont-know-how-saudi- arabia-got-canadian-mad...
Fighter Jets  Liberals - https://www.facebook.com/CTVNews/videos/1837344369640814/  The federal government has added a c...
Tweet - Defense  Special Forces still in Iraq - http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canadian- special-forces-mission-iraq-kur...
London General Dynamics Plant Source - https://www.nationalnewswatch.co m/2019/08/16/liberals-unveil-3b- sole-source-deal-...
Andrew Scheer / Military  Defense Spending – Canada  https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/scheer-foreign-defence-policy-proc...
Oversight / Shipbuilding Source - https://nationalpost.com/news/federal-shipbuilding-program-poorly-managed-and-lacks-over...
Blog – Firefighter Jets  Airbus has now pulled out of the Firefighter Jet procurement process with the Liberal Government...
New Frigate Source – Canada Manufacturing
Technology / Military  AI and Machine Learning - https://dailynewshungary.com/benefits-ai-and-machine- learning-in-the-de...
Auditor-General / Canada  Gender Equality - https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2016/11/29/canadian-military-has-no-strat...
What’s next  The government needs to continue to modernized the fleet, i.e. helicopters, ships, drones, etc.  More overs...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Policy Analysis| Defense Spending| Canada

35 views

Published on

Here is a brief look at defense spending in Canada

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Policy Analysis| Defense Spending| Canada

  1. 1. Military – Canada – Program Analysis– PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA OCTOBER 22 , 2020
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Changes • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management • Academia – Advance Accounting, Public Finance and Advanced Management Systems Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. Agenda  Justin Trudeau / Canadian Military  RPP / Military Spending  Stolen Valor / Minister of Defense  Military spending  Capital Purchases  Blogs / Military Spending  Government spending / Military  Auditor-General / Military Procurement  London / General Dynamics  Blog – CPC – Andrew Scheer / Military  Blog – Fighter Jets  New Frigates  Technology  Auditor-General – Audits  What is next
  4. 4. Summary  Canada military struggles with funding including capital purchases. The CPC set up the new shipbuilding program as part of replacing the aging fleet.  The LPC is the party in power as such they have pushed out major capital equipment after the next election.  Canada is not living up to 2% of GDP spending commitment on military. (NATO - http://dc.medill.northwestern.edu/blog/2018/03/23/ nato-allies-increase-defense-spending-for-third- year-in-a-row/#sthash.lcGerjlt.dpbs
  5. 5. Justin Trudeau / Canadian Military  https://www.youtube.com/watc h?v=NDZuo7tiqpg or https://www.youtube.com/watc h?v=Kl7K8t5IpRM
  6. 6. Military Spending / Canada Source - https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/reports-publications/departmental-plans/departmental-plan-2020-21- index/foso.html or https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/reports-publications/departmental-plans/departmental-plan-2020- 21-index/foso.html
  7. 7. Canada Military Spending 2017-2020
  8. 8. Military Spending / Canada Source - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/procurement/canada-jumps-closer-to- military-spending-target-thanks-to-covid-19s-economic-damage-262634/ • GDP will shrink in 2020 by 5.6% as compare to 3.8% growth in military spending. • Canada would still need to spend over $15B on military to achieve the 2% GDP target by NATO • Global average is 2.2% - https://www.visualcapitalist.com/mapped-the- countries-with-the-most-military-spending/ • Canada was running large deficits pre-covid19 as such never hit their 2% military spending as % of GDP - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fiscal- management-canada-analysis-and-commentary- october-18-2020
  9. 9. NATO and Canada  Trudeau continues to lie and lie when it comes spending, especially the military.  I look at RPP for the govt and the amount being spent for the next few years is 20B. In fact, the government has also cut about $100M from the 2018-2019 budget -  http://www.forces.gc.ca/en/about-reports-pubs- report-plan-priorities/2018-future-oriented-statement- of-operations.page  https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/military- canada-program-analysis-june-2018 or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pxACxwYnAE or http://www.burnabynow.com/news/national/trudeau- touts-2017-defence-plan-as-answer-to-trump-s-call- for-nato-spending-1.23365497
  10. 10. Senate Committee – Super Hornet  While Conservative senator and committee chair Daniel Lang said the report did not presuppose the F-35 would win a competition, he did suggest buying Super Hornets would hamstring the military.  “If we go the route that we’re presently going, it’s going to be a cost of $5- $7 billion,” he told reporters, “and then the Air Force will have an air fleet that is not going to meet the responsibilities that we expect of them.”  The Senate committee’s overall recommendations would see the military expand to a size unprecedented since the Cold War, for which Lang was unapologetic. Canadian Manufacturing – May 9, 2017
  11. 11. Stolen Valor – Minister of Defense HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM /WATCH?V=-RVUOV6D9VI
  12. 12. Non-combat war - Trudeau
  13. 13.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKvhTYl9tDg Trudeau covering up for the Minister of Defense
  14. 14. USA / Trump NATO Source - https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/trump-berates-trudeau-over-nato-spending-before-summit-1.3986451 • Canada would need spend nearly $20B more on defense in order to meet the 2% of GDP stipulated by NATO (based on $2 Trillion GDP) • “Canada new defense plan pushes spending out for years. https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/trump- berates-trudeau-over-nato-spending- before-summit-1.3986451 •
  15. 15. Canada Military Spending Harper – Conservative Party of Canada Liberals – Chretien and Martin Trudeau Liberals
  16. 16. Canada Military Spending Source - https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/reports- publications/departmental-plans/departmental-plan-2019-20-index.html
  17. 17. Military Spending SOURCE - HTTP://WWW.MSN.COM/EN- US/MONEY/OTHER/COUNTRIE S-SPENDING-THE-MOST-ON- WAR/AR-BBAZCPE Country Military Spending (USD) GDP N/A – Canada $21.5B 1.2% 15. Israel $15B 5.8% 14. UAE $22.8B 5.7% 13. Brazil $23.7B 1.3% 12. Australia $24.6B 2.0% 11. Italy $27.9B 1.5% 10. South Korea $36.8B 2.7% 9. Germany $41.1B 1.2% 8. Japan $46.1B 1.0% 7. United Kingdom $48.3B 1.9% 6. France $55.7B 2.3% 5. India $55.9B 2.5% 4. Saudi Arabia $63.7B 10.0% 3. Russia $69.2B 5.3% 2. China $215B 1.9% 1. USA $611B 3.3%
  18. 18. Canadian Military Capital Planning  http://www.forces.gc.ca/assets/FORCES_Internet/docs/en/dp-2017-18-_-final_eng.pdf or http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/liberal-budget-military-2017- 1.4035424 or http://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/politics/military-left-waiting-on-big-ticket-items-as-liberals-shrink-funding-in- budget/article29352298/ • Justin Trudeau’s first budget offers no new money for big-ticket military items and instead shrinks funding by $3.72-billion over five years to account for major delays in plans to buy new fighter jets and ships.
  19. 19. Canada spending military to GDP http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/na to-spending-gdp-brussels- 1.4022576
  20. 20. NATO / Military spending  http://time.com/4680885/nato-defense-spending-budget-trump/ Canada 2017-2018 • Military spending $20.1 • % of GDP – 1.02% NATO • Military spending $40.B • % of GDP – 2.00% Funding GAP between NATO of 20B
  21. 21. Military – Capital Spending Source - http://www.forces.gc.ca/en/about-reports-pubs/index.page • New Copters - https://warriorpublications.wordpress.com/2015/06/2 1/canadian-forces-acquires-first-six-of-28-cyclone- helicopters/ • Transport Plane - https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/ottawa-to-buy-5th-c- 17-aircraft-1.2155642 • Winter vehicles - http://o.canada.com/news/national/canadas-special- forces-to-get-new-vehicles-for-the-arctic-but-army- left-out-in-the-cold
  22. 22. Canada Submarines / Mistakes
  23. 23. Trial of Vice-Admiral Norman • Fair trial is right for everyone on trial • Trudeau had not issue with budding into the Colten Boushie trial, right? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWofhD15NOE. How can a proper appeal be done if Trudeau meets with the family • https://globalnews.ca/news/4565246/mark-norman- justin-trudeau-documents-release/ Did Liberals say they would be more open and transparent with govt, right? Tweet: @scottbrison - If this was CPC then you can bet your bottom dollar that you would probe the say questioning, right? @CandiceBergenMP https://www.niagarafallsreview.ca/news-story/8963774- irving-staff-concerned-work-may-move-to-davie/
  24. 24. Cuts to danger Pay CTV / Danger Pay http://www.ctvnews.ca/video?binId=1.810401&cid =sm%3Atrueanthem%3Actvnews%3Apost&clipId= 1254907&playlistId=1.3670791&utm_campaign=tr ueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_content= 5a04fa1500bd470006e9f036&utm_medium=trueA nthem&utm_source=facebook Source - http://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/allowance-cut- worries-canadian-forces-members-angers- opposition-1.3671636
  25. 25. Blog - Military  Trudeau loves to quote things about Military, but let’s look at facts:  Veterans – Many cases the veterans have been taken care of very well by CPC. Are there issues, yes? Many of those issues have to do with paperwork which needs to be streamlined. http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/veteran-affairs-canada  Harper funded the military by making commitment to build frigates in Canada - http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/military- spending-for-canada-november-19-2016  Trudeau is the one moving forward with the Hornet including a gag order for the Department of defense - http://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a24012/canada-f-18-order/ or http://globalnews.ca/news/3087090/trudeau- liberals-wasting-taxpayer-dollars-on-super-hornet-fighter-jet-deal-critics/ Trudeau claims to be open and is not.  Trudeau never answered the question on taxing, why? Trudeau plans to tax military personnel more as part of his government tax and spend.  http://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/prime-minister-stephen-harper-fiscal-management . Harper used lapsing funds which is money unspent is returned to the treasury. http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/canadian-politics/liberals-left-900-million- unspent-last-year-at-indigenous-affairs. Trudeau used lapsing funds as well! 
  26. 26. Saudi Arabia / Military Purchases  http://www.torontosun.com/2017/07/28/feds-dont-know-how-saudi- arabia-got-canadian-made-military-vehicles  Saudi Arabia – human rights - https://www.unwatch.org/15032-2/  Is it hard for people to do basic research? Look what I found out - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/politics/the-saudi-arms-deal- what-weve-learned-so-far/article28180299/? or http://www.lfpress.com/2017/02/12/military-deal-saves-jobs-at-london- gdls-plant  It is funny how I see people making posts on Saudi Arabia without all the facts. Canada and Saudi Arabia have other trade including oil. So, if we buy oil from Saudi Arabia then revenue from the oil sales goes to support actions like what is being discussed in the article - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/government-and-economic- policies-saudi-arabia-january-2017. Saudi Arabia is also key member of rights council. So, if Ms. Freeland has an issue then call the UN - http://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/HRC/Pages/CurrentMembers.aspx and then tell them you will pull foreign aid unless rights issues are fixed - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/foreign-aid-transparency-and- accountability-june-2017 or http://www.torontosun.com/2013/04/26/bad-advice-think-justin- trudeaus-instincts-are-scary-take-a-look-at-what-two-of-his-advisers- have-to-say
  27. 27. Fighter Jets  Liberals - https://www.facebook.com/CTVNews/videos/1837344369640814/  The federal government has added a caveat to their purchase of fighter jets, requiring bidders to show how they benefit Canada’s economy.  The ironic aspect to the liberal statement above is that CPC was looking for similar benefits with the F35 plane - https://globalnews.ca/news/1022291/controversial-f-35- purchase-could-bank-canadian-businesses-9-9-billion/  Liberals are consistent that is reverse everything the CPC has done!!!  BTW: Liberals have not learned from the past with the submarines, right? https://www.thestar.com/opinion/editorials/2016/06/07/cheap-subs-are-no-bargain- editorial.html This cost the government over $2.6B. (You know what they say about history? “If you do not remember history then you deemed to make the same mistakes”  It is also sad that Liberals do not grasp the economic benefit of Boeing to Canada -  http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/boeing-contributes-three-billion-usd- company-says-1.3804287  Then again this is the Liberals that have provided financing to Bombardier - http://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/government-of-canada-and-bombardier- announce-significant-investment-to-strengthen-leadership-in-aerospace- 613092913.html or http://ir.bombardier.com/modules/misc/documents/97/07/78/13/15/Bombardier- Financial-Report-2016-en.pdf - Bombardier loss over $5B in 2016.
  28. 28. Tweet - Defense  Special Forces still in Iraq - http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canadian- special-forces-mission-iraq-kurds-1.4591107?cmp=news-digests-canada- and-world-morning  Why are we going to Mali? https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/galleries/The-worlds-most-dangerous- places/mali/  Canada has boost spending on Defense - https://globalnews.ca/news/3561583/canada-europe-nato-defense- spending-increase/. I caution the bulk of the spending happens in future years
  29. 29. London General Dynamics Plant Source - https://www.nationalnewswatch.co m/2019/08/16/liberals-unveil-3b- sole-source-deal-for-armoured- vehicles-ahead-of- election/#.XVgehXt7nQy
  30. 30. Andrew Scheer / Military  Defense Spending – Canada  https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/scheer-foreign-defence-policy-procurement-trudeau- 1.5127028?fbclid=IwAR1rTISBNxdP25YWbEabaEhzmephYmlr04sJt_cAdYIM-7lwfuis22eRVNo  “Scheer rolls out an ambitious defense agenda, but critics ask: Where's the money?”   Scheer would need to focus on the procurement area including establishing better controls over waste and mismanagement - https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2018/11/minister-of-national-defences-statement-in-response-to-the- auditor-general-of-canadas-report-on-canadas-fighter-force.html  Scheer could phased out equipment sooner as it is costing allot of money to maintenance - http://jrobertsinc.com/maintaining-and- repairing-military-equipment-for-national-defence/  Scheer would not purchased used jets like Trudeau - https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/dec/13/canada-to-buy-fleet-of- 30-year-old-fighter-jets-from-australia-in-snub-to-us  Scheer would introduced economic policies that would encourage FDI as such could lead to higher GDP growth. Trudeau is killing the economy with his tax and overregulating of the economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/search_my_uploads?type=&new=&q=GDP  Canada’s military is a mess due to Trudeau failure to proper manage the fiscal management cycle like open-border policies / Refugees - https://ipolitics.ca/2018/11/29/asylum-seekers-cost-ottawa-340-million-last-year-pbo/  Canada forces needs to keep modernizing itself. Harper had the Canadian Forces on the right path. Trudeau decided a different approach which has been abject failure - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-happen-with-canada-military-spending
  31. 31. Oversight / Shipbuilding Source - https://nationalpost.com/news/federal-shipbuilding-program-poorly-managed-and-lacks-oversight-government-adviser-warns In a series of reports obtained by Postmedia through Access to Information legislation, Steve Brunton says this could result in both ballooning costs to taxpayers and a potential gap in navy capabilities. “In its current form,” he writes in a February 2016 report, federal agencies “will not be able to cope with the pace of the programme in full flow.” He adds that he doesn’t think the level of risk involved in the massive shipbuilding program is fully understood by the government. The government has promised two new supply ships for the Royal Canadian Navy and 15 new warships to replace existing Halifax-class frigates. These will form the backbone of Canada’s future naval defence. The construction of supply ships, contracted to Seaspan in Vancouver, has already faced delays. If delivery of surface combatants isn’t carefully coordinated, Brunton warns in his reports, the navy could be left short on available warships.
  32. 32. Blog – Firefighter Jets  Airbus has now pulled out of the Firefighter Jet procurement process with the Liberal Government - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/airbus-pulls-out-of-fighter-jet- competition-following-complaints-238127/ “Airbus had previously complained about a change the government made to the process that benefits rival Lockheed Martin’s F-35, loosening a long- standing requirement that companies promise to re-invest in Canada.”  F35 - https://www.skiesmag.com/news/lockheed-martin-highlights-f-35-capabilities/ “Though production of the Joint Strike Fighter is still ramping up, over 400 jets have been produced and seven services have declared initial operating capability, including the United States Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps and Royal Air Force. Ninety-one aircraft were delivered in 2018 and 135 more are expected to be in the hands of customers in 2019.”  Trudeau put the aerospace sector at risk https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-election-2015- f35-trudeau-harper-monday-1.3237046  Japan is looking at the F35 - https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3012186/japans- deal-buy-f-35-lightning-jets-us-may-fuel-arms-race
  33. 33. New Frigate Source – Canada Manufacturing
  34. 34. Technology / Military  AI and Machine Learning - https://dailynewshungary.com/benefits-ai-and-machine- learning-in-the-defence-sector/  Technology challenges military - https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2020/07/14/the-technological- innovation-challenges-in-defense/#692e2ef35a05  AI and fighting pandemics - https://www.nationaldefensemagazine.org/articles/2020/7/28/artificial-intelligence-key- to-fighting-pandemics  Defense budgets and Risks - https://nationalinterest.org/blog/skeptics/defense-budget- reflects-todays-security-challenges-165530
  35. 35. Auditor-General / Canada  Gender Equality - https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2016/11/29/canadian-military-has-no-strategy-to-recruit-more- women-auditor-general-says.html  Staffing Levels - https://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/att__e_41860.html  Independent audit military KPMG – underfunding (Senate Report)  January 2019 Audit Procurement - https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/reports- publications/audit-evaluation/audit-npp-procurement-contracting.html  Canada snowbirds - https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2020/05/29/snowbirds-were-waiting-for-new-ejection-seats- before-deadly-crash-now-dnd-wont-say-if-gear-was-replaced.html  Firefighter planes - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/auditor-general-federal-2018-fall-reports-highlights-1.4912853  Audits / 2019 - https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/corporate/reports-publications/audit- evaluation.html  Supply Chain – Spring 2020 – Audit - https://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/mr_20200708_e_43596.html  Other Audits - https://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/parl_lpf_e_1193.html
  36. 36. What’s next  The government needs to continue to modernized the fleet, i.e. helicopters, ships, drones, etc.  More oversight into procurement including cost controls  Government needs to invest in the North like Iqaluit or other ports  More joint work with the USA on securing the North  Streamlining and fixing the Veterans Affairs ministry  Selling assets / building  More oversight into procurement via performance audits  Government moving to more data and AI tools as part of managing their procurement costs.

×