Pension Plans| Canada and the World| Returns| June 2021

Blog – Pension Returns – Canada and the World

1. Best Pensions - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/personal-finance/042914/top-pension-systems-world.asp

2. Pension fund managers - https://www.marketwatch.com/story/how-the-failures-of-highly-paid-pension-fund-managers-cost-you-500-a-year-11623113060

3. Funding Index - https://www.milliman.com/en/insight/pension-funding-index-june-2021

4. Pensions - https://piacweb.org/company/roster/companyRosterDetails.html?companyId=19267&companyRosterId=17

5. CPPIB - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cpp-investments-net-assets-total-497-2-billion-at-2021-fiscal-year-end-813839839.html

6. USA pensions - https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/fact-sheets/2021/05/municipal-pension-funding-increased-in-recent-years-but-challenges-remain

7. Oil and pensions - https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/canadas-top-pension-funds-boost-investments-high-carbon-oil-sands-2021-05-26/

8. Pensions - https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/progdesc/intl_update/index.html

9. Pension and coal - https://www.northernminer.com/subscribe-login/?id=1003831329

10. Pensions - https://www.mercer.ca/en/newsroom/pension-plans-highest-in-20-years.html

11. Public pensions - https://www.marketwatch.com/story/public-pensions-dont-have-to-be-fully-funded-to-be-sustainable-paper-finds-11622210967

12. Infrastructure - https://www.pionline.com/industry-voices/commentary-pension-funds-can-launch-new-infrastructure-era

13. State and local govt - https://www.marketwatch.com/story/u-s-public-sector-pension-funding-improved-during-the-pandemic-year-11623181272

14. REITS - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/040315/reits-versus-real-estate-mutual-funds.asp

15. CPPIB - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/cppib-posts-5-return-in-q2-as-total-assets-top-456b-1.1523049

16. Climate change and pensions - https://www.benefitscanada.com/news/bencan/canadian-pension-funds-calling-for-co-ordinated-world-response-to-climate-crisis/

17. France - https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/frances-pension-reform-cannot-go-ahead-planned-macron-2021-06-03/

18. Returns - https://www.pionline.com/pension-funds/psp-investments-records-184-fiscal-year-return

19. Global Pensions - https://www.pionline.com/sovereign-wealth-funds/house-management-brings-better-returns-outsourcing-survey



