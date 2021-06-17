Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pensions - Returns Paul Young CPA CGA June 17, 2021
FR Add a footer 3 Agenda • Canada / Pension Solvency • Global Pension Index • Pensions / Returns • Pension assets by type ...
FR Add a footer 4 Pensions / Solvency – Canada • Canadian defined benefit pension plans continued to improve their solvenc...
FR Add a footer 5 Global Pension Index Source - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/personal-finance/042914/top- pension...
FR Add a footer 6 Pension Wealth Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/201211/dq201211c-eng.htm
FR Add a footer 7 Pension Assets by type of plan Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/201211/dq201211c...
FR 8 Pension Returns – 4Q20 Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210616/dq210616c- eng.htm
FR Add a footer 9 Equity / Stock Market – WE – June 11, 2021 Source – BMO
FR Add a footer 10 Pensions / Public Sector • Pension plans and reporting - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/ympe-jum...
FR Add a footer 11 Summary • There are many risks to pension plan especially with the global economy - https://www2.slides...
z Other Sources • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and de...
Pension Plans| Canada and the World| Returns| June 2021

Blog – Pension Returns – Canada and the World
Pension Plans| Canada and the World| Returns| June 2021

  1. 1. Pensions - Returns Paul Young CPA CGA June 17, 2021
  Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing
  3. 3. FR Add a footer 3 Agenda • Canada / Pension Solvency • Global Pension Index • Pensions / Returns • Pension assets by type of Plan • Stock Market performance • Issues with Pensions Plans • Summary
  4. 4. FR Add a footer 4 Pensions / Solvency – Canada • Canadian defined benefit pension plans continued to improve their solvency in the third quarter as they benefited from market performance, finds research from London, U.K.–based Aon plc. According to the global professional services firm’s median solvency ratio survey, the solvency positions of DB plans increased to 99% at Q3’s end, up from 95.4% at Q2’s end. Source - https://www.advisor.ca/news/industry-news/markets-continue-to-boost-pension- plans-solvency-in-q3-aon/
  5. 5. FR Add a footer 5 Global Pension Index Source - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/personal-finance/042914/top- pension-systems-world.asp and Mercer
  6. 6. FR Add a footer 6 Pension Wealth Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/201211/dq201211c-eng.htm
  7. 7. FR Add a footer 7 Pension Assets by type of plan Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/201211/dq201211c-eng.htm
  8. 8. FR 8 Pension Returns – 4Q20 Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210616/dq210616c- eng.htm
  9. 9. FR Add a footer 9 Equity / Stock Market – WE – June 11, 2021 Source – BMO
  10. 10. FR Add a footer 10 Pensions / Public Sector • Pension plans and reporting - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/ympe-jumps-by- nearly-five-per-cent-for-2021-892085675.html • Paused of pension solvency payments - https://www.benefitscanada.com/news/canada- pausing-solvency-payments-for-federally-regulated-db-pension-plans-145154 • Pension Solvency - https://www.globenewswire.com/news- release/2020/01/02/1965869/0/en/Financial-health-of-Canadian-defined-benefit- pension-plans-surges-to-end-2019.html • COVID19 and Pensions - https://www.cfainstitute.org/en/about/press- releases/2020/Global-Pension-Index-uncovers-impact-of-COVID-19-on-future-pensions • Countries ranking Pension Funds - https://www.visualcapitalist.com/ranked-countries- pension-plans/
  Summary • There are many risks to pension plan especially with the global economy - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-global-economy- november-2020 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the- global-economy • Potential reforming of the pension reporting - https://www.ipe.com/news/iasb-urged-to- add-projects-on-pensions-accounting-sustainability-reporting/10048818.article • Federal Government / Canada has burn taking financial hits for pensions - https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/services/publications/fiscal- monitor/2020/09.html • Real estate is small portion of pension holdings. There are concerns with high price of real estate in terms of a market correction - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/real-estate-and-housing-market-canada-and- the-world
  12. 12. z Other Sources • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.c om/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA

