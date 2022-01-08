Oil and Gas| Energy Sector| Analysis and Commentary| December 2021

Oil prices continues to see increase due to many factors like capacity issues and global unrest Many countries like Canada continue to add more taxes to gasoline including higher carbon tax and a new fuel standard tax. USA has become a world leader in the export of LNG. 1. Oil Production outlook - https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=50738 2. Natural gas - https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Higher-Natural-Gas-Prices-Push-Up-US-Wholesale-Electricity-Prices.html 3. Propane - https://www.fox41yakima.com/winter-weather-a-challenge-for-propane-delivery-but-supplies-remain-ample/ 4. Canada - https://torontosun.com/news/national/gas-in-canada-could-reach-1-65-per-litre-in-2022-expert 5. Hydrogen - https://www.compressortech2.com/news/doe-study-to-assess-hydrogen-compatibility-with-us-pipelines/8017345.article 6. LNG - https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/gas-gap-europe-drives-us-lng-exports-record-high-2022-01-06/ 7. LNG - https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/lng/010722-australias-gladstone-lng-exports-set-record-high-in-2021-despite-december-drop 8. China and Middle East - https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/China-Secures-Foothold-In-This-Strategic-Middle-East-Oil-State.html 9. Oil - https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/80-oil-fueled-by-fed-opec-snub 10. Climate Change - https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Fossil-Fuel-Financing-Under-Pressure-As-Wall-Street-Caves-To-ESG-Demands.html