Economy & Finance
Jan. 08, 2022
Oil and Gas| Energy Sector| Analysis and Commentary| December 2021

Economy & Finance
Jan. 08, 2022
Oil prices continues to see increase due to many factors like capacity issues and global unrest
Many countries like Canada continue to add more taxes to gasoline including higher carbon tax and a new fuel standard tax.
USA has become a world leader in the export of LNG.

1. Oil Production outlook - https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=50738
2. Natural gas - https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Higher-Natural-Gas-Prices-Push-Up-US-Wholesale-Electricity-Prices.html
3. Propane - https://www.fox41yakima.com/winter-weather-a-challenge-for-propane-delivery-but-supplies-remain-ample/
4. Canada - https://torontosun.com/news/national/gas-in-canada-could-reach-1-65-per-litre-in-2022-expert
5. Hydrogen - https://www.compressortech2.com/news/doe-study-to-assess-hydrogen-compatibility-with-us-pipelines/8017345.article
6. LNG - https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/gas-gap-europe-drives-us-lng-exports-record-high-2022-01-06/
7. LNG - https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/lng/010722-australias-gladstone-lng-exports-set-record-high-in-2021-despite-december-drop
8. China and Middle East - https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/China-Secures-Foothold-In-This-Strategic-Middle-East-Oil-State.html
9. Oil - https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/80-oil-fueled-by-fed-opec-snub
10. Climate Change - https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Fossil-Fuel-Financing-Under-Pressure-As-Wall-Street-Caves-To-ESG-Demands.html

Oil and Gas| Energy Sector| Analysis and Commentary| December 2021

  1. 1. • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  2. 2. • Petrochemical investments – • UAE - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/abu-dhabi-s-adnoc-forms-venture-for-petrochemical-investment-1.1469040 • Alberta / Petrochemicals - https://fortsaskonline.com/local/new-provincial-program-aims-to-bring-in-more-petrochemical-projects • Petrochemicals / Sarnia - https://www.canadianenergycentre.ca/petrochemical-project-a-godsend-for-small-ontario-business/ • COVID19 Delays - https://cen.acs.org/business/petrochemicals/Pandemic-delays-big-US-petrochemical/98/i28
  3. 3. Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics
  4. 4. Source - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/sustainability/fossil-fuels- declining-but-still-big-in-canadas-energy-use-by-2050-report-264178/
  5. 5. Source - https://epi.yale.edu/downloads or https://www.ig.com/en/trading- strategies/world-s-biggest-oil-producers-200722

Oil prices continues to see increase due to many factors like capacity issues and global unrest Many countries like Canada continue to add more taxes to gasoline including higher carbon tax and a new fuel standard tax. USA has become a world leader in the export of LNG. 1. Oil Production outlook - https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=50738 2. Natural gas - https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Higher-Natural-Gas-Prices-Push-Up-US-Wholesale-Electricity-Prices.html 3. Propane - https://www.fox41yakima.com/winter-weather-a-challenge-for-propane-delivery-but-supplies-remain-ample/ 4. Canada - https://torontosun.com/news/national/gas-in-canada-could-reach-1-65-per-litre-in-2022-expert 5. Hydrogen - https://www.compressortech2.com/news/doe-study-to-assess-hydrogen-compatibility-with-us-pipelines/8017345.article 6. LNG - https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/gas-gap-europe-drives-us-lng-exports-record-high-2022-01-06/ 7. LNG - https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/lng/010722-australias-gladstone-lng-exports-set-record-high-in-2021-despite-december-drop 8. China and Middle East - https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/China-Secures-Foothold-In-This-Strategic-Middle-East-Oil-State.html 9. Oil - https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/80-oil-fueled-by-fed-opec-snub 10. Climate Change - https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Fossil-Fuel-Financing-Under-Pressure-As-Wall-Street-Caves-To-ESG-Demands.html

