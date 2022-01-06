Merchandise Trade|Canada| November 2021

Summary: Canada hit the highest trade surplus in years led by energy, electrical equipment, and transportation. Canada lost a trade ruling to USA on dairy subsidization Canada is struggling to get the USA to change their stance on electrical vehicles and softwood lumber. 1. Trade and Canada - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/economy/article-canada-posts-trade-surplus-of-313-billion-in-november-highest-since/ 2. Diary trade - https://southeastagnet.com/2022/01/05/dairy-trade-dispute-panel-sides-u-s-over-canada/ and https://www.progressivedairy.com/news/industry-news/panel-sides-with-u-s-in-canadian-dairy-trade-dispute 3. Carbon tax and trade - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-06/goldman-says-carbon-net-zero-shift-will-likely-boost-inflation 4. GDP - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/china-s-2021-gdp-growth-likely-to-reach-8-phbs-think-tank-report-804823943.html 5. WTO - https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202201/06/WS61d64027a310cdd39bc7f5d1.html 6. Climate change - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10668-021-02004-9 7. Lumber - https://www.steelorbis.com/steel-news/latest-news/canadian-new-home-prices-up-08-percent-in-november-1228694.htm 8. Softwood lumber - https://www.globalpapermoney.com/canada-to-challenge-u-s-softwood-lumber-duties-under-new-nafta-cms-14470 9. Critical metals - https://www.timminstoday.com/local-news/temiskaming-battery-metals-park-should-fill-missing-link-in-supply-chain-4903713 10. Natural gas - https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2022/01/06/natural-gas-bans-are-new-front-in-effort-to-curb-emissions 11. Oil Production - https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2022/01/06/natural-gas-bans-are-new-front-in-effort-to-curb-emissions