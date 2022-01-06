Merchandise Trade|Canada| November 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
P A U L Y O U N G C P A C G A J A N U A R Y 6 , 2 0 2 1 MERCHANDISE TRADE – CANADA VS THE WORLD
Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate an...
Agenda • Monthly change • Exports and Imports • Exports by major areas • Trade deficits and surpluses by major areas • Tra...
Stats Canada - Trade Trade - Canada - November 2021.pdf
Stats Canada - Trade
Trade – Canada Source – Stats Canada
Trade Analysis – Canada Source – Stats Canada
Blog – Near Shoring Blog – Reshoring of Supply Chain – United States – June 7, 2021 According to the report, 83% of North ...
Supply Chain Blog - Manufacturing Automation: Technology, automation key to Canadian supply chain survival Trade wars and ...
Energy Crisis Australia exported 3-13 million tons per month of coal to China in 2020. If China needs 50 million tons per ...
Australia vs Canada (Trade) Australia Canada
Other Sources • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and deve...
Summary:
Canada hit the highest trade surplus in years led by energy, electrical equipment, and transportation.
Canada lost a trade ruling to USA on dairy subsidization

Canada is struggling to get the USA to change their stance on electrical vehicles and softwood lumber.



1. Trade and Canada - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/economy/article-canada-posts-trade-surplus-of-313-billion-in-november-highest-since/
2. Diary trade - https://southeastagnet.com/2022/01/05/dairy-trade-dispute-panel-sides-u-s-over-canada/ and https://www.progressivedairy.com/news/industry-news/panel-sides-with-u-s-in-canadian-dairy-trade-dispute
3. Carbon tax and trade - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-06/goldman-says-carbon-net-zero-shift-will-likely-boost-inflation
4. GDP - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/china-s-2021-gdp-growth-likely-to-reach-8-phbs-think-tank-report-804823943.html
5. WTO - https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202201/06/WS61d64027a310cdd39bc7f5d1.html
6. Climate change - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10668-021-02004-9
7. Lumber - https://www.steelorbis.com/steel-news/latest-news/canadian-new-home-prices-up-08-percent-in-november-1228694.htm
8. Softwood lumber - https://www.globalpapermoney.com/canada-to-challenge-u-s-softwood-lumber-duties-under-new-nafta-cms-14470
9. Critical metals - https://www.timminstoday.com/local-news/temiskaming-battery-metals-park-should-fill-missing-link-in-supply-chain-4903713
10. Natural gas - https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2022/01/06/natural-gas-bans-are-new-front-in-effort-to-curb-emissions
11. Oil Production - https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2022/01/06/natural-gas-bans-are-new-front-in-effort-to-curb-emissions

Merchandise Trade|Canada| November 2021

  1. 1. P A U L Y O U N G C P A C G A J A N U A R Y 6 , 2 0 2 1 MERCHANDISE TRADE – CANADA VS THE WORLD
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. Agenda • Monthly change • Exports and Imports • Exports by major areas • Trade deficits and surpluses by major areas • Trade by key countries • Nearshoring • Building a resilient supply chain • Australia vs Canada
  4. 4. Stats Canada - Trade Trade - Canada - November 2021.pdf
  5. 5. Stats Canada - Trade
  6. 6. Trade – Canada Source – Stats Canada
  7. 7. Trade Analysis – Canada Source – Stats Canada
  8. 8. Blog – Near Shoring Blog – Reshoring of Supply Chain – United States – June 7, 2021 According to the report, 83% of North American manufacturers are likely or extremely likely to reshore production, which is an increase from the 54% of respondents who said they planned to reshore back in March 2020. In particular, the automotive and oil & gas sectors were the most motivated verticals with plans to add North American suppliers to their supply chains. Another key takeaway from the Annual Report is that this shift toward reshoring will lead to a massive amount of economic opportunity in the U.S., with the potential to drive $443 billion in economic value over the next 12 months. Source - https://www.thomasnet.com/insights/reshoring-could-drive-443-billion-in-u-s-economic- opportunity/?ecms_id=6122f9c5-7a9a-4ccf-961b- 7540cffc5a29&ecms_short=ART5244&doc_type=ted_video_article&parent_id=a04a1690-9867-4fc7-a523- 2113c6de57a5&utm_content=featuredvideo&linktype=title&channel=email&campaign_type=thomas_industry_update&ca mpaign_name=tiu210607&utm_campaign=tiu210607&utm_medium=email&utm_source=thomas_industry_update&tinid=2 21763045 Here is my work on supply chain - https://ibm.box.com/s/bqy9mr0ktlgi64sbf49o4rg5d9w0rqkn
  9. 9. Supply Chain Blog - Manufacturing Automation: Technology, automation key to Canadian supply chain survival Trade wars and nationalism, artificial intelligence and automation all have put pressure on global supply chains. Continuing to add uncertainty to the mix: the proliferation of misinformation, increasing populism, and a resulting volatile market. https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/features/manufacturing-automation-technology-automation-key-to-canadian- supply-chain-survival/ https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/manufacturing-canada-june-2021
  10. 10. Energy Crisis Australia exported 3-13 million tons per month of coal to China in 2020. If China needs 50 million tons per month that is rapid increase in coal production. It is unclear in China and Australia would be able to ramp to meet the demand. China is already in a shortage of perhaps 50 million tons per month. If there is a rapid surge in coal importing to China, there could be overbidding that causes shortages for other Asian countries. This will also make the supply chain problems even worse. Prioritizing heating over electricity means more factory shutdowns. Prioritizing heating coal imports over other supply chain means that the 200 ships waiting to get unloaded get bumped back at the ports for hundreds of coal ships. China having coal production problems is tough because building other sources of electricity and heating will take years. Especially if China wants to get beyond current levels to support 6% per year GDP growth. https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2021/10/173364.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Fee d%3A+blogspot%2Fadvancednano+%28nextbigfuture%29 This ties nicely to my work on energy - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/world-heading-energy-crisis-paul- young/
  11. 11. Australia vs Canada (Trade) Australia Canada
  12. 12. Other Sources • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development, then feel free to review my material on https://www.udem y.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA

Summary: Canada hit the highest trade surplus in years led by energy, electrical equipment, and transportation. Canada lost a trade ruling to USA on dairy subsidization Canada is struggling to get the USA to change their stance on electrical vehicles and softwood lumber. 1. Trade and Canada - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/economy/article-canada-posts-trade-surplus-of-313-billion-in-november-highest-since/ 2. Diary trade - https://southeastagnet.com/2022/01/05/dairy-trade-dispute-panel-sides-u-s-over-canada/ and https://www.progressivedairy.com/news/industry-news/panel-sides-with-u-s-in-canadian-dairy-trade-dispute 3. Carbon tax and trade - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-06/goldman-says-carbon-net-zero-shift-will-likely-boost-inflation 4. GDP - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/china-s-2021-gdp-growth-likely-to-reach-8-phbs-think-tank-report-804823943.html 5. WTO - https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202201/06/WS61d64027a310cdd39bc7f5d1.html 6. Climate change - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10668-021-02004-9 7. Lumber - https://www.steelorbis.com/steel-news/latest-news/canadian-new-home-prices-up-08-percent-in-november-1228694.htm 8. Softwood lumber - https://www.globalpapermoney.com/canada-to-challenge-u-s-softwood-lumber-duties-under-new-nafta-cms-14470 9. Critical metals - https://www.timminstoday.com/local-news/temiskaming-battery-metals-park-should-fill-missing-link-in-supply-chain-4903713 10. Natural gas - https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2022/01/06/natural-gas-bans-are-new-front-in-effort-to-curb-emissions 11. Oil Production - https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2022/01/06/natural-gas-bans-are-new-front-in-effort-to-curb-emissions

