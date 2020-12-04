Latest Analysis on Streaming

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STREAMING – ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW BY: PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA DECEMBER 2020
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting...
SUMMARY This presentations looks at streaming including movies and television program via internet. More and more content ...
AGENDA • Streaming Services • Android Market • Radio Streaming • Cybersecurity / streaming • Government and Streaming • CO...
STREAMING SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.MARKETSANDMARKETS.COM/MARKET-REPORTS/VIDEO-STREAMING-MARKET- 181135120.HTML
MOVIE THEATER • https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/23/movies/aquaman- mary-poppins-box-office.html FYI Hollywood should not t...
TV RATINGS Source - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/25/business/media/broadcast-networks-television-ratings.html Streaming...
STREAMING ARCHITECTURE
BEST STREAMIN G DEVICES / 2020 SOURCES - HTTPS://WWW.PCMAG.C OM/ROUNDUP/313411/TH E-BEST-MEDIA- STREAMING-DEVICES
STREAMING MARKET Source - https://www.statista.com/outlook/206/100/video-streaming--svod-/worldwide# or https://www.statis...
BEST STREAMIN G DEVICES - 2019 SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.BUSINESS INSIDER.COM/BEST- STREAMING-BOX-STICK
ANDROID BOX MARKET Source - https://industryreports24.com/161642/android-tv-box-market-2019-nvidia-amazon-sony-xiaomi-mini...
ANDROID BOX Source - http://variety.com/2017/digital/news/roku-apple-tv-chromecast-amazon-fire-tv-market-share-2017-120250...
TV SUBSCRIPTIONS VS CINEMA SALES Source - https://www.androidheadlines.com/2018/12/subscription-video-vs-cinema-revenue-20...
STREAMING (BEST SERVICES) Source - https://www.techradar.com/best/best-tv-streaming-service-cord- cutting-compare
STREAMING SERVICES Source - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4389048- streaming-spotlight-schwarzenegger- streams-disney-d...
STREAMING SERVICES Source - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4 389048-streaming-spotlight- schwarzenegger-streams-disney- ...
STREAMING SERVICES Source - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4 389048-streaming-spotlight- schwarzenegger-streams-disney- ...
STREAMING SERVICES Source - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/c an-netflix-sustain-its-rapid- growth-1.1510079
ROKU Source - https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/roku-earnings-q3-2020-streaming-pandemic-1234823962/
NEW STREAMING APPLICATION • “Those high-profile moves include, most recently, the hiring of ABC executive Channing Dungey,...
LEGALITY ISSUES – ANDROID BOXES 1 Piracy issues - https://www.abcaction news.com/news/region -pasco/deputies-bust- sale-of...
STREAMING STOCK TO WATCH Source - https://investorplace.com/2018/02/3-streaming-video-stocks-to-buy-that-are-not-named-net...
S W T Strengths • Cloud Servers and Technology continues to expand to allow people to access content through various devic...
TOP STEAMING SERVICES Source - https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/the-best-tools-to-watch-tv-on-your-computer/ Ranking Name 1 N...
Source - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4129270-amazons-decision-abandon-streaming-service-talks-good-one?ifp=0 or https...
CRAVE TV Source – https://business.financialpost.com /telecom/media/bell-doubles- down-on-crave-with-soft-rebrand- premium...
AT&T / WARNER BROS Source - https://variety.com/2019/digital/ne ws/warnermedia-streaming- service-pricing-bundle-hbo- cine...
HBO MAX Source - https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2020/12/warner-bros-movies-hbo-max • Streaming deals with new releas...
• Source - Amazon MARKET/PRICE POINT • Many Players • Price point $60 to $250 • Small players may lack R&D resources to ke...
TV APPLICATION – FREE TV APPS Name Site Content TubiTv https://tubitv.com/ • Movies, TV series, documentaries, etc OVGuide...
PAY FOR SERVICE APPLICATION / BOOMERANG Boomerang is available only in the U.S. It is accessible on the web and via iOS an...
DISNEY STREAMING Source - https://www.cnet.com/how- to/disney-disneyplus-streaming- service-name-release-date-shows- movie...
WB STREAMIN G SERVICES SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.INQUISIT R.COM/5444689/WARNER- BROTHERS-CONTENT- NETFLIX/
Source - http://www.marketwatch.com/story/former-netflix-executive-wants-to-shake-up-moviegoing-with-10-moviepass-service-...
• https://www.rokuguide.com/channels/boomerang ROKU/BOOMERANG
NEW TECHNOLOGY – HOSTING / TV Mynewsdesk.com – April 10, 2017 Set Top Box Set Top Box market is expected to reach $24.3 bi...
KODI AND LEGALITY Source - http://mediaincanada.com/2018/0 4/06/canadians-love-kodi-for- illegal-streaming/ or https://www...
CYBERSECURITY AND ANDROID BOXES Source - https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/science-technology/809091/Kodi-Box- Download...
APPLE AND STREAMING • Source - https://www.680news.com/2019/ 03/25/apple-video- service/?fbclid=IwAR1aDvgmY BnNzOHxaXSlJBQ...
AT&T / HBO • “DirecTV Now customers were moved to AT&T TV Now when the company launched the new streaming service. Those c...
RADIO AND STREAMING Source - https://www.marketwatch.com/press- release/internet-radio-market-2019-2023-key- findings-emer...
TECHNOLOGY TAX Source - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/exporting-and-importing/liberals-initial-tax-on-foreign-tech...
SOCIAL DISTANCING • Movies going straight to streaming and Blu-ray/DVD/digital copies - https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywo...
ARTS AND LEISURE 1. Government support - Source - https://www.toronto.com/news-story/9954833-arts-sports- culture-sectors-...
TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learni...
SUMMARY • More and more content will exist either by free streaming services or fees based • Android box continues to grow...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Latest Analysis on Streaming

51 views

Published on

Here is my latest look at streaming

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Latest Analysis on Streaming

  1. 1. STREAMING – ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW BY: PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA DECEMBER 2020
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. SUMMARY This presentations looks at streaming including movies and television program via internet. More and more content is moving to streaming
  4. 4. AGENDA • Streaming Services • Android Market • Radio Streaming • Cybersecurity / streaming • Government and Streaming • COVID19 and social distancing
  5. 5. STREAMING SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.MARKETSANDMARKETS.COM/MARKET-REPORTS/VIDEO-STREAMING-MARKET- 181135120.HTML
  6. 6. MOVIE THEATER • https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/23/movies/aquaman- mary-poppins-box-office.html FYI Hollywood should not take one year as a signed that all is well! • Disney Declares Hollywood’s Future: Big Movies in Theaters, Everything Else Is Streaming (despite $170M 3Q loss due to integration of FOX into Disney https://www.indiewire.com/2019/08/disney-fox-merger- loss-iger-dominant-1202164235/
  7. 7. TV RATINGS Source - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/25/business/media/broadcast-networks-television-ratings.html Streaming services continues to rise
  8. 8. STREAMING ARCHITECTURE
  9. 9. BEST STREAMIN G DEVICES / 2020 SOURCES - HTTPS://WWW.PCMAG.C OM/ROUNDUP/313411/TH E-BEST-MEDIA- STREAMING-DEVICES
  10. 10. STREAMING MARKET Source - https://www.statista.com/outlook/206/100/video-streaming--svod-/worldwide# or https://www.statista.com/outlook/206/100/video- streaming--svod-/worldwide#market-revenue
  11. 11. BEST STREAMIN G DEVICES - 2019 SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.BUSINESS INSIDER.COM/BEST- STREAMING-BOX-STICK
  12. 12. ANDROID BOX MARKET Source - https://industryreports24.com/161642/android-tv-box-market-2019-nvidia-amazon-sony-xiaomi-minix/
  13. 13. ANDROID BOX Source - http://variety.com/2017/digital/news/roku-apple-tv-chromecast-amazon-fire-tv-market-share-2017-1202506850/ Roku is currently the No. 1 connected-TV device brand in the U.S., topping Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV in terms of total users, according to a new study from research firm eMarketer. In 2017, 38.9 million Americans will use a Roku at least once per month, up 19% over last year, eMarketer estimates. Chromecast comes in second with 36.9 million users, followed by Amazon Fire TV with 35.8 million. Apple TV comes in a distant fourth: The tech giant’s internet set-top device will have 21.3 million users. Over the next few years, Apple TV will continue to lag further behind its three rivals, eMarketer projects. One big roadblock for Apple TV is its premium pricing. The fourth-generation Apple TV devices currently start at $150, whereas Google, Amazon and Roku each sell streaming sticks priced below $40.
  14. 14. TV SUBSCRIPTIONS VS CINEMA SALES Source - https://www.androidheadlines.com/2018/12/subscription-video-vs-cinema-revenue-2019.html In 2019, subscription video services, on a global scale are predicted to overtake theaters for the first time in terms of revenue. This is based on the latest report from Ampere Analysis which looked to compare the changes in subscription-based revenue over the last few years in comparison to revenue associated with cinema attendance. Ampere Analysis notes that although cinema revenue has remained consistent over the last few years (with the data actually showing an increase compared to a decade ago), revenues from subscriptions has increased massively and at a rate where 2019 will see the figure surpass cinema for the first time. In terms of the numbers, Ampere Analysis expects subscription video on demand (SVOD) to generate close to $46 billion in 2019 and this will compare to the near $40 billion managed by theaters during the same period. The research and conclusions are based on data collected from fifteen international markets.
  15. 15. STREAMING (BEST SERVICES) Source - https://www.techradar.com/best/best-tv-streaming-service-cord- cutting-compare
  16. 16. STREAMING SERVICES Source - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4389048- streaming-spotlight-schwarzenegger- streams-disney-delivers-and-hbo-max- goes- throwback?lift_email_rec=false&utm_med ium=email&utm_source=seeking_alpha& mail_subject=streaming-spotlight- schwarzenegger-streams-disney-delivers- and-hbo-max-goes- throwback&utm_campaign=nl-morning- briefing&utm_content=link-0
  17. 17. STREAMING SERVICES Source - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4 389048-streaming-spotlight- schwarzenegger-streams-disney- delivers-and-hbo-max-goes- throwback?lift_email_rec=false&u tm_medium=email&utm_source= seeking_alpha&mail_subject=stre aming-spotlight-schwarzenegger- streams-disney-delivers-and-hbo- max-goes- throwback&utm_campaign=nl- morning- briefing&utm_content=link-0
  18. 18. STREAMING SERVICES Source - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4 389048-streaming-spotlight- schwarzenegger-streams-disney- delivers-and-hbo-max-goes- throwback?lift_email_rec=false&u tm_medium=email&utm_source= seeking_alpha&mail_subject=stre aming-spotlight-schwarzenegger- streams-disney-delivers-and-hbo- max-goes- throwback&utm_campaign=nl- morning- briefing&utm_content=link-0
  19. 19. STREAMING SERVICES Source - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/c an-netflix-sustain-its-rapid- growth-1.1510079
  20. 20. ROKU Source - https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/roku-earnings-q3-2020-streaming-pandemic-1234823962/
  21. 21. NEW STREAMING APPLICATION • “Those high-profile moves include, most recently, the hiring of ABC executive Channing Dungey, who will oversee half the streamer’s scripted originals as well as a large portion of overall deals, including working with the Obamas and Shonda Rhimes; and Chris Nee, the Peabody-winning creator of Disney Junior preschool hits Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, who jumped ship to Netflix after Alex Hirsch, who created Gravity Falls for Disney, did the same. Netflix is even getting more serious about consumer products, where Disney is a dominant presence among its entertainment peers, and it hired Disney veteran Christie Fleischer to head up the effort. • Not surprisingly, Disney's forthcoming streamer, Disney+, should include some Marvel original shows, and that apparently irked Netflix, which retaliated by canceling three of its five Marvel dramas — Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil, while the future of the remaining two, The Punisher and Jessica Jones, appears bleak. • While Netflix has a huge first-mover advantage over Disney+, the economics going forward favor Disney, which can more easily scale its shows and movies across the entertainment ecosystem while Netflix spends wildly to basically populate its own platform. • "There are so many competitors," CEO Reed Hastings said during an earnings call in October with reporters. "Of course, Disney is going to enter, AT&T is going to expand HBO, YouTube is just on fire growing around the world, video gaming like Fortnite, I mean there's so many ways to have great entertainment on a screen."” Source - https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/how-netflixs-war-disney-will-escalate-next-year-1170646
  22. 22. LEGALITY ISSUES – ANDROID BOXES 1 Piracy issues - https://www.abcaction news.com/news/region -pasco/deputies-bust- sale-of-illegal- streaming-boxes- promising-every- movie-and-no- monthly-fees 2 Unauthorized Services - http://www.cbc.ca/new s/business/piracy-iptv- services-live-tv- 1.4560320 3 No rules established for streaming - https://arstechnica.co m/tech- policy/2018/01/maker- of-free-tv-box-vows-to- fight-lawsuit-filed-by- netflix-and-amazon/ 4 Europe created new laws for streaming content - https://www.cantechle tter.com/2017/05/cana dians-keep-streaming- downloading-illegal- content-changes-may- coming/ 5 More subscription services to help reduced piracy. https://www.androidce ntral.com/better-legal- streaming-options- best-way-end-piracy
  23. 23. STREAMING STOCK TO WATCH Source - https://investorplace.com/2018/02/3-streaming-video-stocks-to-buy-that-are-not-named-netflix/#.Wp0Mt-jwZPY • Social media giant Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) seems like an obvious pick here. The company is a global internet platform with 2 billion-plus monthly active users, making it the largest over-the-top content distribution platform in the world. In this sense, all Facebook has to do to partake in the streaming video growth narrative is put a streaming service on its app. • YouTube TV is Google’s direct-to-consumer cable alternative. You pay a set monthly bill ($35) for access to 40-plus live-streaming channels (including all the big ones, like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN and FX). You also get unlimited cloud DVR space, 6 accounts per household, and can watch from a phone, tablet, TV or computer. • Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has been at the wrong end of this whole cord-cutting trend for some time. The company owns a massive media business that has been adversely affected by lower traditional TV viewership. But Disney still owns some of the best content in the world. Think ESPN, ABC, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. In totality, Disney’s content portfolio is quite robust and it has very high demand. The problem was that Disney was pushing this content through traditional TV channels. But everyone is cutting the cord, so the company was pushing all this high-demand content through low-demand channels.
  24. 24. S W T Strengths • Cloud Servers and Technology continues to expand to allow people to access content through various devices Opportunities • More and more Apps to access content • Expansion of subscriptions services Threats • Broadband costs including speed • Cost to build servers to support content • Licensing issues • Quality of programming O Weaknesses • Reliance on broad connection speed and access to high speed • People not willing to pay to access content • Monopolies (FOX and Disney • Producing original content (Debt issues) Streaming continues to grow in popularity as more and more people are watching tv/movies through android boxes, iPad, android phones, etc. SWOT ANALYSIS Streaming
  25. 25. TOP STEAMING SERVICES Source - https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/the-best-tools-to-watch-tv-on-your-computer/ Ranking Name 1 Netflix 2 Hulu 3 Amazing Prime Video 4 Vudu (Walmart) 5 Xfinity Stream 6 iTunes 7 Google Play 8 FandangoNOW 9 Sling TV 10 YouTube TV 11 Playstation Vue 12 DirecTVNow 13 USATVNow 14 PlutoTV 15 FuboTV Many network have their own streaming services, i.e. TSN, CTV, CBS, ABC, etc.
  26. 26. Source - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4129270-amazons-decision-abandon-streaming-service-talks-good-one?ifp=0 or https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-channels- exclusive/exclusive-amazon-scraps-bundled-video-service-sources-idUSKBN1DF1HG STREAMING SERVICES / AMAZON • Google offers a movie services • https://www.pcmag.com/article 2/0,2817,2489103,00.asp • There has to be demand for content • There are many free application that host content as networks cannot make money via subscription services • Carriers want to launch their own applications including subscriptions services • Walt Disney - https://investorplace.com/2017/ 11/new-streaming-services- mean-walt-disney-stock-ready- for-takeoff/#.WiVRL0qnFPY
  27. 27. CRAVE TV Source – https://business.financialpost.com /telecom/media/bell-doubles- down-on-crave-with-soft-rebrand- premium-service-that-includes- current-hbo- content?utm_medium=Social&ut m_source=Twitter#Echobox=1541 426220
  28. 28. AT&T / WARNER BROS Source - https://variety.com/2019/digital/ne ws/warnermedia-streaming- service-pricing-bundle-hbo- cinemax-1203235027/
  29. 29. HBO MAX Source - https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2020/12/warner-bros-movies-hbo-max • Streaming deals with new release - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/warner-bros- strikes-huge-blow-to-movie-theaters-will-send- all-its-2021-movies-simultaneously-to-hbo-max- 192753161.html • AMC and streaming - https://deadline.com/2020/12/amc-responds-to- hbo-max-warner-bros-theatrical-model-2021- suicide-squad-matrix-4-dune-1234650125/ • Theatre chains - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/theater-chains- vexed-by-warner-bros-straight-to-streaming- move-1.1531572
  30. 30. • Source - Amazon MARKET/PRICE POINT • Many Players • Price point $60 to $250 • Small players may lack R&D resources to keep pace with 4k and/or the application support • Small players may lack warranty and/or customer support for their boxes • Streaming content is being challenged by both Cable Providers as well the Entertainment Industry • TV Networks have been slow to allow content accessible via Android technology • Marketing/Advertising models need to be revamp for streaming
  31. 31. TV APPLICATION – FREE TV APPS Name Site Content TubiTv https://tubitv.com/ • Movies, TV series, documentaries, etc OVGuide https://www.ovguide.com • Movies and TV Series Millcreek https://watch.millcreekent.com/ • Movies and TV series DC Comics https://www.dcuniverse.com/comi ng-soon/? • Comic Book Heroes Walmart/Vudu https://www.vudu.com/ • Movies and TV Series Warner Media https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10 /10/business/media/warner- media-streaming.html • Movies and TV Series Rogers https://www.iphoneincanada.ca/c arriers/rogers/citytv-now-fx-now- streaming-rogers/ • News, movies and tv series
  32. 32. PAY FOR SERVICE APPLICATION / BOOMERANG Boomerang is available only in the U.S. It is accessible on the web and via iOS and Android devices for $4.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial) or $39.99 annually (with a 30-day free trial). Turner expects to expand later to more platforms, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. July 21, 2017 – Roku offers the service https://www.rokuguide.com/ch annels/boomerang Variety – April 6, 2017
  33. 33. DISNEY STREAMING Source - https://www.cnet.com/how- to/disney-disneyplus-streaming- service-name-release-date-shows- movies-to-expect-vault/
  34. 34. WB STREAMIN G SERVICES SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.INQUISIT R.COM/5444689/WARNER- BROTHERS-CONTENT- NETFLIX/
  35. 35. Source - http://www.marketwatch.com/story/former-netflix-executive-wants-to-shake-up-moviegoing-with-10-moviepass-service-2017-08-15 MOVIEPASS
  36. 36. • https://www.rokuguide.com/channels/boomerang ROKU/BOOMERANG
  37. 37. NEW TECHNOLOGY – HOSTING / TV Mynewsdesk.com – April 10, 2017 Set Top Box Set Top Box market is expected to reach $24.3 billion by 2022. The market for set top box is driven by increasing demand for High Definition (HD) channels, digitization of TV broadcasting, government regulations, technological advancements in television, and increasing demand for higher picture quality. Furthermore, better quality of signal transmission, introduction of pause and play facility, live streaming by internet users, smart phones and tablets are the add ups for the market growth. High initial costs and package costs of pay channels are limiting the market growth. Today in the news – April 11, 2017
  38. 38. KODI AND LEGALITY Source - http://mediaincanada.com/2018/0 4/06/canadians-love-kodi-for- illegal-streaming/ or https://www.express.co.uk/life- style/science- technology/903945/Kodi-Box- crackdown-Netflix-Amazon-add- on-illegal-movies-TV-stream
  39. 39. CYBERSECURITY AND ANDROID BOXES Source - https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/science-technology/809091/Kodi-Box- Download-Hack-Streaming Hackers can take control of your computer, smartphone, tablet or smart TV by manipulating subtitle text files, security company Check Point has claimed. The subtitle files can be manipulated to take control of a wide-range of devices running the hugely- popular Kodi media player software. Media players VLC, Popcorn Time and Stremio are also vulnerable to the hackers, Check Point confirmed. These media players have a combined userbase that runs into the hundreds of millions. Subtitle files for movies and televisions can be created by a range of writers and uploaded to online repositories, such as OpenSubtitles.org. These files will typically contain some HTML or Java code – so the subtitle texts are displayed on-screen in certain ways. Option #1 -Only buy boxes from brand names • Roku • Amazon • Google • Nividia Option #2 – Set up VPN
  40. 40. APPLE AND STREAMING • Source - https://www.680news.com/2019/ 03/25/apple-video- service/?fbclid=IwAR1aDvgmY BnNzOHxaXSlJBQ14hqicNpri Oli-pf9a_JHyH3g9zpIBUZI_Zc •
  41. 41. AT&T / HBO • “DirecTV Now customers were moved to AT&T TV Now when the company launched the new streaming service. Those customers were put on a grandfathered plan with promotional pricing. As part of that promotional pricing, those with HBO as part of their plan were receiving the premium channel for just $5 per month. With the launch of HBO Max, current HBO subscribers were told they would automatically have instant access to HBO Max. Now, those with the grandfathered plans are finding that they’re being charged $15 for HBO Max, rather than the $5 they’ve been paying. ”Source - https://www.cordcuttersnews.com/att-grandfathered-plans-with-hbo-see-a-10-price-hike-with-hbo- max-launch/ • Hurdles remain - https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/26/21268490/hbo-max-launch-price-warnermedia- att-dc-harry-potter-friends-disney-netflix-peacock
  42. 42. RADIO AND STREAMING Source - https://www.marketwatch.com/press- release/internet-radio-market-2019-2023-key- findings-emerging-audience-regional-study- business-trends-top-key-players-profiles-and- future-prospects---20-aug-2019-2019-08- 20?mod=mw_quote_news • It is all about the application - https://www.lifewire.com/best-internet-radio- stations-4173657 • Top 5 radio apps - https://www.ikream.com/2019/08/5-best- radio-apps-to-listen-to-local-amfm-radio- without-data-for-iphone-xs-29682 • Cdns are listening to radio and pod casts - https://mobilesyrup.com/2019/08/08/canadian s-listen-radio-podcasts-streaming-services- report/
  43. 43. TECHNOLOGY TAX Source - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/exporting-and-importing/liberals-initial-tax-on-foreign-tech- giants-wouldnt-hit-consumers-analysts-239731/ • Detail still have not been flush out. All govts are looking at how to tax digital content producers. There still could be streaming tax - https://www.forbes.com/sites/sheenascott/2019/03/12/new-video-tax-in- france-for-netflix-and-amazon-helps-finance-french-cinema/#717d007c3289
  44. 44. SOCIAL DISTANCING • Movies going straight to streaming and Blu-ray/DVD/digital copies - https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2020/03/onward-birds-of-prey-coronavirus-movies- streaming • Sporting Events - https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikedowling/2020/04/17/pga-opens-door-for- red-sox-and-major-league-baseball-to-start-up/#156140e9279d (Could see no crowds and just streaming) or DAZN - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/dazn-eyes-us-1b-in-new-funding-push- 1.1482260 • Concerts - https://www.bandwagon.asia/articles/live-concerts-livestream-quarantine-covid-19- coronavirus-stay-home
  45. 45. ARTS AND LEISURE 1. Government support - Source - https://www.toronto.com/news-story/9954833-arts-sports- culture-sectors-to-get-500-million-of-support/ 2. Concert Halls, Theatres and other venues will need to re-look at how they provide seating capacity. This could mean higher ticket prices to recoup the lost seats - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/even-after-flattening-curve-americans-face-long- road-back-pre-n1180301 3. Performance of TV broadcasters – moved to a digital model including more and more independent sources - https://www.pwc.com/us/en/industries/tmt/library/global- entertainment-media-outlook.html 4. Taxes and content regulation - https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2020/09/as-heritage-minister- steven-guilbeault-plans-link-taxes-and-internet-content-regulation-where-is-navdeep-bains/
  46. 46. TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA) • These subjects address how to fixed issues with housing and/or systemic issues related to economy including government policies
  47. 47. SUMMARY • More and more content will exist either by free streaming services or fees based • Android box continues to grow but the bulk of the market is controlled by Roku, Amazon and Google. There are many small players which over time will disappear as consolidation happens in the market place. • Streaming is about the application. Illegal content is being targeted by both Media Companies and Broadband Carriers. • More and more broadcaster will move their content to cloud as part of providing both free as well as chargeable services. • Advertising will also change as more and more companies will look at different ways to leverage digital media as part of reaching their customers. • Social distancing is going to be the new norm

×