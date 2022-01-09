Successfully reported this slideshow.
Economy & Finance
Jan. 09, 2022
How growing the Circular and Green Economies can Mitigate the issues with Climate Change

Summary:
For over 15 years I have been preaching need to develop technology that grow the inclusive economy while ensuring the environment is well protected.
The world needs to start addressing factors that putting both private and public sector assets at risks due to climate change. Climate is not new, but how both the private and public sector better protect themselves from climate change needs to be step up over the next few years.

1. Insurance and Climate Change - https://www.castanet.net/news/Writers-Bloc/356464/Environmental-disasters-taking-a-toll-on-insurance-industry
2. Climate Change - https://www.americanprogress.org/article/role-accounting-auditing-addressing-climate-change/
3. Industry 4.0 - https://medium.com/nerd-for-tech/how-iot-is-changing-our-lives-94b173d4f030
4. ESG Reporting - https://viewpoint.pwc.com/dt/us/en/pwc/in_the_loop/in_the_loop_US/itl_csrd.html
5. All levels of government will need to undertake a process review as part of transforming government - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/transforming-the-public-sector-the-united-states-november-2021-250826445
6. Pension funds - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/transforming-the-public-sector-the-united-states-november-2021-250826445
7. Supply chain - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/transforming-the-public-sector-the-united-states-november-2021-250826445
8. Expert farming - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/vertical-farming-market-forecast-2028-101000673.html
9. Smarter urban planning solutions - https://www.planete-energies.com/en/medias/close/challenges-cities-future
10. Natural resources - https://www.iisd.org/articles/sustainable-use-natural-resources-governance-challenge

How growing the Circular and Green Economies can Mitigate the issues with Climate Change

  1. 1. P A U L Y O U N G C P A C G A J A N U A R Y 8 . 2 0 2 2 HOW DO YOU MAXIMIZE A CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND MITIGATE ISSUES WITH CLIMATE CHANGE
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA (1996) • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Customer Success Management • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. Agenda • Global GDP Forecast • GDP vs Clean Technology GDP – Canada • Global Emissions • Forest Management • What is a Circular Economy? • Top Ranking Sustainable Economies • Canada Economy • Canada Environmental • Plastics GDP importance • Taxation and Environment • Cost to Serve Model • Mitigation of Climate Change • Forest and Wildfires • What’s Next?
  4. 4. Global GDP Forecast Source - https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/economics/economics-publications/post.other-publications.global-outlook-and-forecast-tables.scotiabank's- forecast-tables.2021.march-10--2021.html or https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/06/imf-world-economic-outlook-april-2021-global-gdp-to-hit-6percent.html forecast_20211209.p df
  5. 5. GDP vs Clean Technology
  6. 6. Clean Technology and Environment
  7. 7. Countries leading the charge for the Circular Economy Source - https://www.construcia.com/en/noticias/which-countries-are-leading-the-change-in-circular- economy/ • The Netherlands • France • Italy • Germany • Luxembourg • Belgium • Portugal • Spain
  8. 8. Top 20 Sustainable Companies Source - https://www.corporateknights.com/channels/leadership/2021- global-100-ranking-16115328/
  9. 9. Global Emissions
  10. 10. Blog – Forestry Movement towards sustainable forests - https://www.forestryforthefuture.ca/posts/sustainable-forest- management-will-help-drive-our-net-zero-future. Canada forest practices need to improve as part of mitigating the changes to climate. Canada has 9% of the total forest - https://www.ccfm.org/healthy-forests/vast-and-abundant-forests/ Russia is looking at their forest management practices as part of their carbon footprint - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/russia-wants-to-use-a-forest-bigger-than-india-to-offset-carbon-1.1580883. Russia has 20% of the forest. If you combine Canada with Russia, then 1/3 of the earth forest come from Canada and Russia. New research, published in Nature Climate Change and available on Global Forest Watch, found that the world’s forests sequestered about twice as much carbon dioxide as they emitted between 2001 and 2019. In other words, forests provide a "carbon sink" that absorbs a net 7.6 billion metric tons of CO2 per year, 1.5 times more carbon than the United States emits annually. https://www.greenbiz.com/article/new-data-allows-scientists-accurately-measure-carbon-flux-forests Companies are revisiting their sawmills investments - https://www.woodbusiness.ca/maximizing-potential- industry-veteran-leads-the-charge-to-upgrade-ontario-mill/
  11. 11. Drones and Forest Management Iris Automation The Best Forestry Drones for Forest Management.pdf
  12. 12. Circular Economy Source - https://reports.weforum.org/toward-the-circular-economy-accelerating-the-scale- up-across-global-supply-chains/from-linear-to-circular-accelerating-a-proven-concept/
  13. 13. Recycling / Countries Source - https://www.energydigital.com/smart-energy/which-countries-are-best-recycling or https://www.greencitytimes.com/recycling-global-report-card/
  14. 14. Recycling Countries and the Environment Source - OECD Source - https://epi.yale.edu/
  15. 15. Material Footprint Source - https://www.cpacanada.ca/en/news/pivot-magazine/2020-03-10-canada-recycling-system or OECD
  16. 16. Canada Economy • Zero Waste footprint - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/businesses-aim-to-reduce-waste-in-2020-as-consumers- become-more-eco-conscious-1.1372149 • Energy from Waste - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/waste-to-energy-technology-industry • December 2020 and November 2020 Scorecard - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/scorecard-and-gdp- canada-december-2020-and-november-2020 • Canada Scorecard https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/key-macro-and-micro-indicators-for-canada- december-2020-and-january-2021 • Canada Scorecard - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/key-macro-and-micro-indicators-canada-april-2021- and-march-201 • Canada Scorecard - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-economic-and-fiscal-scorecard-april-2021- and-may-2021 O&G GDP continues to expand. Hiking the carbon tax is great for a sluggish economy. Real Estate prices have exploded across the world. The green economy isn't sustainable without more direct govt subsidies. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-analysis-and-commentary-canadajanuary-2021
  17. 17. Plastics and GDP • The petrochemical sector is very important to economies of Alberta, Ontario and other provinces - https://www.kallanishenergy.com/2020/07/13/alberta-seeks-to-boost-petrochemical-industry/ • Plastics play a vital role with many parts of the economy including medical equipment and supplies - https://pvcmed.org/healthcare/when-plastics-revolutionised-healthcare/ • Government needs to put more focus on reshoring parts of the supply chain - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/tranformation-of-supply-chains • Hospitality sector is already struggling with current restrictions - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/analysis-of-the-hospitality-sector
  18. 18. Environment and Waste (2018)
  19. 19. Taxation and Environment In 2018, Canadian businesses spent $9.7 billion to reduce impacts on the environment, up 15% from 2016. In Canada, 9 out of 10 businesses invested in at least one environmental protection activity. Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/210126/dq210126b-eng.htm Emissions are expected to rebound in 2021 - https://www.iea.org/data-and-statistics/charts/projected- global-change-in-co2-emissions-2020-and-2021 China is implementing a cap and trade system - https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-to- launch-carbon-emissions-trading-scheme-next-month - China has 250+ coal-fired plants under construction - https://www.reuters.com/article/china-coal-idUSL4N2E20HS Challenges for 2021 - https://boereport.com/2020/12/31/energy-in-2021-the-challenges-of-the-coming-year/ COVID19 - https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00090-3 My work - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/protecting-the-environment-and-climate-change-taxes-and-spending-canada
  20. 20. Cost to Serve Model • Companies will include any additional costs as part of their end pricing to consumers - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/181214/dq181214d-eng.htm • Government is planning more hikes to carbon tax along with adding a new tax for the fuel standard. Any additional costs will be pushed on to consumers through higher prices - https://www.newswire.ca/news- releases/clean-fuels-standard-will-increase-household-costs-for-canadians-capp-819531042.html • Food costs have been rising over the past few years - https://farmworktofeedcanada.ca/food-prices-projected- to-rise-in-coming-months/ • Liberals ran on a platform to make things more affordable - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/justin-trudeau-and-liberals-have-liberal-policies-made-things- more-affordable-for-canadians
  21. 21. How to mitigate the impact of Climate Change Blog – How to Mitigate issues with Climate Change. Here is my work on climate change including the threats to both the private and public sectors. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-mitigate-the-threats-of-climate-change
  22. 22. Increase monitoring through Industry 4.0 All levels of government need to look at better monitoring of their various geographies through deployment of solutions like Maximo - https://ibm.box.com/s/ow662tdpto1c1p6d9u2waqxwli40x0la Increase monitoring should be part of any risk management policies and procedures, especially as data from monitoring tools can be integrated into solutions like Cognos Analytics and Planning Analytics
  23. 23. Working with Weather Analytics and Services Climate change is here to stay. How everyone adjusts to climate change will be critical in terms of safeguarding assets through proper risk mitigation. Both the private and public sectors need to embrace weather analytics and services into its operations - https://ibm.box.com/s/p9yzecfcp956l2d7jh25uflo3q8uof6j
  24. 24. Government Policies and Climate Change There seems to be a battle brewing between various states when it comes to climate change reporting. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/what-next-climate-change-reporting-united-states-paul-young/?published=t I believe that there should be standardized reporting of ESG to provide better info in areas like governance, environment, and social.
  25. 25. Forest and Wildfires Climate change is raising average global temperatures, bringing with it longer droughts, with cascading effects for forests and wildfires. These impacts are highly place-dependent — they are determined by the ecology an ecosystem and its history of disturbance, like wildfires, insect outbreaks or logging. Blog – Wildfires and Climate Change – How to mitigate the impact of Wild and Forest Fires - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-wildfires-climate-change-how-mitigate-impact-wild-paul-young/?published=t
  26. 26. ESG Reporting There seems to be a battle brewing between various states when it comes to climate change reporting. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/what-next-climate-change-reporting-united-states-paul-young/?published=t I believe that there should be standardized reporting of ESG to provide better info in areas like governance, environment, and social. https://ibm.box.com/s/vmyitcackqevvm1hcxv7wke6gudrpnce
  27. 27. Insurance Global insured losses from natural catastrophes surged in the first half of 2021 to $42 billion, the second-highest amount since 2011. The preliminary estimate from Zurich-based reinsurer Swiss Re attributed the high loss total to winter storms, intense heatwaves, and severe flooding across the world. The insured loss total exceeded the previous ten-year average (2011-2020) of $33 billion. It was second only to the losses in the first half of 2011, when the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami and the Christchurch, New Zealand earthquake pushed the six-month total to $104 billion. A big contributor in the first half of 2021 was February’s winter storm Uri, a period of extreme cold combined with heavy snowfall and ice accumulation in the United States. The event took the lives of 164 people, 151 of those in Texas, and triggered estimated insured losses of $15 billion. https://www.cfo.com/risk-management/2021/08/weather-catastrophes-drive-near-record-insured-losses/ Here are additional links: New Insurance reporting standard - https://ibm.box.com/s/mgtzq1mp1h4dxk5ei4ov1tr7dgoyn76e Risk Mitigation - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-mitigate-geopolitical-risks-as-part-of-safeguarding-your-assets- 249988353
  28. 28. What’s next? • All levels of government need to look at all their regulations as part ensuring the environment is protected as well as supporting GDP growth - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/climate-change-environment-analysis-and- commentary • Innovations / Plastics Management - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/features/canadian-manufacturers- stand-to-benefit-from-in-house-plastic-shredders/ • Countries around the world need to clean up their recycling practices - https://www.lovemoney.com/gallerylist/89902/recycling-countries-best-worst • Carbon taxes are not the answer - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/the-real-truth-about-emissions-and- carbon-taxation • All levels of government need to work together as part of ensuring businesses in Canada are competitive with their counterparts around the world - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-fix-competitiveness-through- government-policy • GDP is at risk if countries around the world continue to push their progressive agenda - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-global-economy-september-2020 • Innovation should be part of any waste management policy change including approving projects that are waste to energy - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-54-8-bn-waste-to-energy-market-size-share--trends- analysis-2016-2019--2020-2027--301132220.html • Tax code change (equipment write-down) • Environmental approval Blog – Green and Circular Economies – Canada and the World forecast_20211209.p df The broken $100-billion promise of climate finance — and how to fix it.pdf Top lithium stories of 2021 and what to expect in 2022 - MINING.COM.pdf Historic mining for future battery metals - Metal Tech News.pdf US Over 10 New Battery Plants To Be Launched In 2022-2025.pdf Quantifying Carbon Fluxes in the World’s Forests World Resources Institute.pdf The List of Countries Ranked by Fossil CO2 Emissions Per Square Kilometer - CareOurEarth.pdf 15 Surprising Things That Are Made from Recycled Materials Mental Floss.pdf 46 Innovative Recycling Startups Worth A Follow In 2021 – The Startup Pill.pdf Top 31 Waste-to-Energy startups.pdf Sphera ESG compliance and safety with digital technology.pdf Green Economy and EY.pdf The Cost of Subsidizing Green Energy Contracts for Industrial and Large Commercial Ratepayers.pdf I am all for the environment through proper climate change policies that do not destroy the economy. 1. Recycling - https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/71088/15-surprising-things-are-made- recycled-materials 2. Recycling - https://startupill.com/46-innovative-recycling-startups-worth-a-follow-in-2021/ 3. Waste to Energy - https://www.energystartups.org/top/waste-energy/ 4. ESG - https://sustainabilitymag.com/esg/sphera-esg-compliance-and-safety-digital-technology 5. Direct grants and subsidies – $100B fund - https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021- 02846-3 6. Lithium - https://www.mining.com/top-lithium-stories-of-2021-and-what-to-expect-in-2022 7. Critical metals - https://www.metaltechnews.com/story/2021/12/22/tech-metals/historic- mining-for-future-battery-metals/801.html 8. Battery production - https://insideevs.com/news/556697/us-over10-new-battery-plants/ 9. Green transition - https://www.ey.com/en_gr/government-public-sector/six-ways-that- governments-can-drive-the-green-transition 10. Modeling and carbon sinks - https://www.wri.org/insights/forests-absorb-twice-much-carbon- they-emit-each-year and https://www.careourearth.com/the-list-of-countries-ranked-by-co2- emissions-per-square-kilometer/
  29. 29. Training and Development • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA) • These subjects address how to fixed issues with housing and/or systemic issues related to economy including government policies

Summary: For over 15 years I have been preaching need to develop technology that grow the inclusive economy while ensuring the environment is well protected. The world needs to start addressing factors that putting both private and public sector assets at risks due to climate change. Climate is not new, but how both the private and public sector better protect themselves from climate change needs to be step up over the next few years. 1. Insurance and Climate Change - https://www.castanet.net/news/Writers-Bloc/356464/Environmental-disasters-taking-a-toll-on-insurance-industry 2. Climate Change - https://www.americanprogress.org/article/role-accounting-auditing-addressing-climate-change/ 3. Industry 4.0 - https://medium.com/nerd-for-tech/how-iot-is-changing-our-lives-94b173d4f030 4. ESG Reporting - https://viewpoint.pwc.com/dt/us/en/pwc/in_the_loop/in_the_loop_US/itl_csrd.html 5. All levels of government will need to undertake a process review as part of transforming government - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/transforming-the-public-sector-the-united-states-november-2021-250826445 6. Pension funds - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/transforming-the-public-sector-the-united-states-november-2021-250826445 7. Supply chain - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/transforming-the-public-sector-the-united-states-november-2021-250826445 8. Expert farming - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/vertical-farming-market-forecast-2028-101000673.html 9. Smarter urban planning solutions - https://www.planete-energies.com/en/medias/close/challenges-cities-future 10. Natural resources - https://www.iisd.org/articles/sustainable-use-natural-resources-governance-challenge

