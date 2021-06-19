How best to Managed a Pandemic| June 19, 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GEOPOLITICAL EVENTS – VACCINES ROLLOUT – W/E JUNE 19, 2021 Paul Young CPA CGA June 19, 2021
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate an...
AGENDA • Cases • Deaths • Vaccinations by country • Vaccinations / Delivery • Vaccines / Approval • Vaccinations / Procure...
CASES Source - https://www.nbc.ca/en/rates- and-analysis/economic- analysis.html
DEATHS Source - https://www.nbc.ca/en/rates -and-analysis/economic- analysis.html
DOSAGE Source - https://www.nbc.ca/en/rates- and-analysis/economic- analysis.html
DOSAGE Source - https://www.nbc.ca/en/rates- and-analysis/economic- analysis.html
% THAT HAVE RECEIVED ONE DOSAGE Source - https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
VACCINES APPROVAL Source - https://www.nytimes.com/inter active/2020/science/coronaviru s-vaccine-tracker.html
PROCUREMENT / VACCINATIONS Source - https://launchandscalefaster.or g/COVID-19
VACCINATION DOSAGE Source - https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/tracking-coronavirus- across-the-world
PROCUREMENT VACCINATIONS • Issues with EMEA supply chain - https://www.wsj.com/articles/vaccine-manufacturing-issues-force...
USA VS CANADA EMPLOYMENT
GDP – CANADA VS USA Source - https://economics.bmo.com/en/publications/detail/5d512b38- d983-47d7-b6e9-a343cbe5c8a7/ Sourc...
GDP FORECAST Source – Scotiabank • Inflation is cropping up • Debt default is on the rise • Higher costs of commodities • ...
CANADA UNEMPLOYMENT VS OECD Source - https://betterdwelling.com/canadian-unemployment-is-55-higher-than-g7- average-oecd/
BLOG – CRISIS MANAGEMENT There are emergency management depts for a reason. So, why has emergency management not been subj...
AUDIT REPORT / CANADA PANDEMIC Crisis Management Auditor/Report Despite nearly two decades of warnings, planning and gover...
NEW NORMAL Here are many links on great work by Mckinsey Group - https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/coronavirus- l...
SUPPLY CHAIN @SeanFraserMP you would think that your government would support made-in Canada solutions or is it just doubl...
NEXT PANDEMIC Source - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/g20-leaders-urged-at- global-health-summit-to-take-bold-actio...
RISK MANAGEMENT Blog – Managing Data as part of Mitigating Geopolitical Risks – Private and Public Sector • This ties nice...
SUMMARY • More needs to be done to open up the economy in a safe way - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-can-bot...
REOPENING THE ECONOMY 1. Many countries continue to struggle with the vaccination of its people - https://www.ft.com/conte...
TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learni...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
67 views
Jun. 19, 2021

How best to Managed a Pandemic| June 19, 2021

Blog – Geopolitical Events and Risks – Canada and the World (COVID19)
1. Dosage tracker - https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
2. WHO - https://www.who.int/news/item/13-06-2021-g7-announces-pledges-of-870-million-covid-19-vaccine-doses-of-which-at-least-half-to-be-delivered-by-the-end-of-2021
3. Next major issue - https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jun/17/the-next-pandemic-drought-is-a-hidden-global-crisis-un-says
4. Viruses - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/19/there-are-viruses-just-waiting-in-the-wings-how-do-we-stop-the-next-pandemic
5. Political risks - https://www.ey.com/en_uk/board-matters/how-boards-can-better-integrate-political-risks-into-their-agenda
6. GDP - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/economy/fitch-revises-up-2021-global-gdp-growth-to-63-/2275103
7. Employment - https://huntscanlon.com/u-s-employers-report-strongest-hiring-outlook-in-21-years/
8. Inflation - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-18/the-climate-change-fight-is-adding-to-the-global-inflation-scare
9. Pharma - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/commentary/article-canada-is-missing-out-on-global-pharma-boom-and-things-are-about-to/
10. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-15/world-s-most-bubbly-housing-markets-flash-2008-style-warnings

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(2/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making The Poor And Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction David Enrich
(4/5)
Free
The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History David Enrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham
(4/5)
Free
Marvel Comics: The Untold Story Sean Howe
(4/5)
Free
The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of Americas Wealthy Thomas J. Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth T. Harv Eker
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How best to Managed a Pandemic| June 19, 2021

  1. 1. GEOPOLITICAL EVENTS – VACCINES ROLLOUT – W/E JUNE 19, 2021 Paul Young CPA CGA June 19, 2021
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga
  3. 3. AGENDA • Cases • Deaths • Vaccinations by country • Vaccinations / Delivery • Vaccines / Approval • Vaccinations / Procurement • Employment – January 2021 (USA vs Canada) • Unemployment (Canada vs OECD and G7) • Global GDP / Forecast • Blog – Crisis Management • Blog – New Normal • Blog – Supply Chain • Summary • Training/Development
  4. 4. CASES Source - https://www.nbc.ca/en/rates- and-analysis/economic- analysis.html
  5. 5. DEATHS Source - https://www.nbc.ca/en/rates -and-analysis/economic- analysis.html
  6. 6. DOSAGE Source - https://www.nbc.ca/en/rates- and-analysis/economic- analysis.html
  7. 7. DOSAGE Source - https://www.nbc.ca/en/rates- and-analysis/economic- analysis.html
  8. 8. % THAT HAVE RECEIVED ONE DOSAGE Source - https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
  9. 9. VACCINES APPROVAL Source - https://www.nytimes.com/inter active/2020/science/coronaviru s-vaccine-tracker.html
  10. 10. PROCUREMENT / VACCINATIONS Source - https://launchandscalefaster.or g/COVID-19
  11. 11. VACCINATION DOSAGE Source - https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/tracking-coronavirus- across-the-world
  12. 12. PROCUREMENT VACCINATIONS • Issues with EMEA supply chain - https://www.wsj.com/articles/vaccine-manufacturing-issues-force-moderna- to-cut-supplies-to-canada-u-k-11618600046 • Establishing a hub - https://www.who.int/news-room/articles-detail/establishment-of-a-covid-19-mrna- vaccine-technology-transfer-hub-to-scale-up-global-manufacturing • India and vaccine production - https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-vaccinations-fall-peak-infections- hit-record-2021-04-16/ • South Korea and production - https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-vaccinations-fall-peak-infections- hit-record-2021-04-16/ • Biden and vaccinations - https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/covid-19-tracker-johnson-johnson-aims-to- test-shot-kids-president-trump-talks-firing-fauci • Production - https://www.livemint.com/topic/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker • Half of California have at least one shot - https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/coronavirus-covid-19- national-news/the-latest-half-eligible-californians-have-at-least-1-shot-3634318
  13. 13. USA VS CANADA EMPLOYMENT
  14. 14. GDP – CANADA VS USA Source - https://economics.bmo.com/en/publications/detail/5d512b38- d983-47d7-b6e9-a343cbe5c8a7/ Source - https://economics.bmo.com/en/publications/detail/7e369473-72c6-44b5-8f75- 7f848fab76da/ or https://economics.bmo.com/en/publications/detail/141d2bb1-5de8-4baf- 9084-a73d6f4bd186/ The USA refuses to negotiate the softwood lumber deal (per Seamus O’Regan). Real Estate accounts for the largest portion of GDP by Industry. Natural resources are seeing more FDI from countries like China. GDP per capita continues to struggle.https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-by-industry-canada-march-2021
  15. 15. GDP FORECAST Source – Scotiabank • Inflation is cropping up • Debt default is on the rise • Higher costs of commodities • Significant challenges exist within the supply chain • Job quality issues https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the- global-economy-march-2021 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for- the-global-economy-april-2021-updated-april-23-2021 Canada is not going to hit 6.4% GDP growth in 2021 due to ongoing battles with COVID19. The world needs to find a better balance between protecting the environment and growing the world economy.
  16. 16. CANADA UNEMPLOYMENT VS OECD Source - https://betterdwelling.com/canadian-unemployment-is-55-higher-than-g7- average-oecd/
  17. 17. BLOG – CRISIS MANAGEMENT There are emergency management depts for a reason. So, why has emergency management not been subjected to annual audits as part of scrutinization when it comes to geopolitical events? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcg a/crisis-and-emergency-management- how-best-to-manage-risk
  18. 18. AUDIT REPORT / CANADA PANDEMIC Crisis Management Auditor/Report Despite nearly two decades of warnings, planning and government spending, the Public Health Agency of Canada was not ready for the global pandemic and did not appreciate the threat it posed in its early stages, Canada's auditor general says. In a hard-hitting review released today, Auditor General Karen Hogan took the country's primary pandemic response agency to task for failures in early warning, surveillance, risk assessments, data-sharing with the provinces and follow-up on Canadian travelers who were ordered into quarantine. "The agency was not adequately prepared to respond to the pandemic, and it underestimated the potential impact of the virus at the onset of the pandemic," said the AG's review — one of three that looked at the Liberal government's management of the COVID-19 crisis, which as of Thursday had killed 22,780 Canadians and brought the country's economy to its knees. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/auditor-general-pandemic-covid-phac-1.5963895 Here is my work on crisis management - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/why-there-needs-to-be-audited-reports-of- crisis-emergency-management-policies-and-procedures
  19. 19. NEW NORMAL Here are many links on great work by Mckinsey Group - https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/coronavirus- leading-through-the-crisis?cid=other-eml-nsl-mip- mck&hlkid=e220291424cb421991e4e6a3b37ecb2d&hctky=11493232&hdpid=b812b692-ed48-496d-a1e4- 9eb133561e6b# I can add a bit more color in terms of what needs to transpire: 1. Careers in demand are those that are in areas like skills trades or healthcare or Information technology. 2. World continues to grow public sector employment at higher rate than the goods-producing sector. 3. Targeting policies that will support the reshoring of key parts of the supply chain. 4. Better balance between regulations when it comes to supporting getting goods to market. 5. More targeted focus of customers on areas like customer success to better help drive transformation of both the public and private sectors. 6. Information technology will play a key role in terms of transforming the economy. 7. Fixing issues with global trade including the elimination of protectionism policies. 8. Reforming taxation including transforming tax acts as well as closing-down tax havens. 9. Reforming the housing market to ensure it is more affordable. 10. Reforming the size of government as part of moving to a digital model Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/new-normal-canada-and-the-world-february-2021-242414576
  20. 20. SUPPLY CHAIN @SeanFraserMP you would think that your government would support made-in Canada solutions or is it just doublespeak from you and your govt? https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/nova-scotia-company-that-retooled- factory-to-make-medical-gowns-loses-new-tender-267567/ Meanwhile, Biden is moving with identifying strategic parts of the supply chain! The target is areas like rare earths, chips, medical supplies, and other areas that are important to health of the USA economy. https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3123943/making-us-supply-chains-stronger-bidens-policies-may-end- looking or https://nationalinterest.org/feature/biden%E2%80%99s-supply-chain-executive-order-doesn%E2%80%99t- boost-defense-industrial-base%E2%80%94and-%E2%80%99s-ok-179124 My work - Mar/21 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-reshore-supply-chain-management
  21. 21. NEXT PANDEMIC Source - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/g20-leaders-urged-at- global-health-summit-to-take-bold-action-to-prevent-future-pandemics- 868068233.html TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - As G20 leaders meet for a Global Health Summit, the global charity World Animal Protection is urging them to prioritize pandemic prevention and to curb the global commercial wildlife trade due to its role in this pandemic and previous epidemics. How come you never demand performance audits from @WHO https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/the-importance-of- value-for-money-and-perfomance-based-audits
  22. 22. RISK MANAGEMENT Blog – Managing Data as part of Mitigating Geopolitical Risks – Private and Public Sector • This ties nicely into my many blogs around how best to managed data as it relates to geopolitical events: • Audit and Risk Analytics https://ibm.ent.box.com/folder/116292560123 • Crisis and Emergency Management - https://ibm.box.com/s/rsp6p9tez8uru9fo0wu5d13bxt7rtrr0
  23. 23. SUMMARY • More needs to be done to open up the economy in a safe way - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-can-both-the- public-and-private-sectors-mitigate-geopolitical-risks • The new normal is here to stay as both public and private sector cannot afford another shutdown that happen with COVID19 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-global-economy-january-2021 • Accounting associations around the world need to push for mandatory audits of risk and crisis management - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/interna-audit-operational-and-performance-audit-outlook-2021-and-beyong • The world is heading for a debt crisis - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/debt-issues-global-debt-crisis-analysis-and- commentary • Macro/Micro Indicators for the United States - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/key-macro-and-micro-indicators- united-states-february-2021-245192755 • All levels of government need to work together to better support the private sector - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-fix-competitiveness-through-government-policy • Trudeau and vaccines-” The doses from India were available due to the generosity of the Indian government and the cancellation of contracts by countries like South Africa. These American doses aren’t being released out of true friendship with Canada and Mexico, the Biden administration has been as protectionist on the vaccine front as the Trump administration.” - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-canada-gets-extra-doses-but-it-aint-due-to-trudeau
  24. 24. REOPENING THE ECONOMY 1. Many countries continue to struggle with the vaccination of its people - https://www.ft.com/content/a2901ce8-5eb7-4633-b89c- cbdf5b386938 2. Rise of inflation around the globe - https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/economy/global-economic-outlook/weekly- update.html 3. Top re-opening stocks - https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/ready-global-economy-reopening-buy-155953883.html 4. Korea’s exports - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-20/korea-early-exports-surge-as-vaccines-spur-global- reopening 5. GDP - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-21/charting-the-global-economy-u-s-europe-breaking-free-of-virus 6. Supply chain issues - https://www.ttnews.com/articles/world-economy-suddenly-running-low-everything 7. Job Quality issues - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/job-crisis-in-canada-may-2021 8. Small to medium size enterprises - While very large companies dominate news headlines in the manufacturing space, a new survey taking the pulse of small firms indicates that nearly two in three expect business growth over the next six months — a night-and-day difference from a year earlier. Link: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-small-medium-size-manufacturers-expecting-growth-paul-young/?published=t 9. Robot orders jumped 20 per cent in North America in the first quarter of 2021 over the same period in 2020, says a new report from the Association for Advancing Automation (A3).There were spikes in orders from companies in metals (up 86 per cent), life sciences/pharmaceutical/biomed (up 72 per cent), food and consumer goods (up 32 per cent), and other non-automotive industries (12 per cent) Link - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-robotic-purchases-expanded-1q21-automation-paul-young/?published=t 10. New Normal 1. Merkel is working with WHO on an early warning Hub. 2. Too many governments are pushing the green agenda at all costs. 3. China continues to be in the driver seat.
  25. 25. TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning, and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA) • These subjects address how to fixed issues with housing and/or systemic issues related to economy including government policies

×