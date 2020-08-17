Housing Market| Canada| July 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOUSING MARKET – CANADA Paul Young CPA CGA August 17, 2020
PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA – BIO Se pte mb er 9, 20 • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Risk Management • SME – Emerging Tech...
AGENDA • Average House Price Canada and Key Cities • Commodity Price of Lumber • Modular Housing / Solutions • Urban Plann...
AVERAGE HOUSING PRICE INCLUDING KEY CITIES
PRICE OF LUMBER
MODULAR HOUSING SOLUTIONS • $85B (USD) global market with CAGR predicted to be about 6% - https://www.marketsandmarkets.co...
URBAN PLANNING • The problem from the get-go has been with proper urban planning including rural vs urban strategy! • It i...
TECHNOLOGY AND HOUSING • AI and at risk for homelessness - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/artificial-intelligence-l...
WHAT’S NEXT • More needs to be done to make housing affordable including reviewing the housing models • More focus on movi...
  1. 1. HOUSING MARKET – CANADA Paul Young CPA CGA August 17, 2020
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA – BIO Se pte mb er 9, 20 • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Risk Management • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact – paul_young_cga@hotmail.com
  3. 3. AGENDA • Average House Price Canada and Key Cities • Commodity Price of Lumber • Modular Housing / Solutions • Urban Planning • Technology / Housing • What’s next
  4. 4. AVERAGE HOUSING PRICE INCLUDING KEY CITIES
  5. 5. PRICE OF LUMBER
  6. 6. MODULAR HOUSING SOLUTIONS • $85B (USD) global market with CAGR predicted to be about 6% - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/modular-construction-market- 11812894.html • Mass production modular housing could help make housing more affordable - https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/28/how-buildings-made-in-factories-could-have-a-big-role- in-the-future.html • Adjusting to smaller homes is no big deal - https://www.straight.com/news/living-in-smaller- spaces-isnt-hell-that-some-people-make-it-out-to-be
  7. 7. URBAN PLANNING • The problem from the get-go has been with proper urban planning including rural vs urban strategy! • It is time for all levels government to look at innovator solutions when it comes to building affordable housing • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/urban-and-rural-planning-whats-next • Building codes need to revamp to deal with 3-D housing - https://www.forbes.com/sites/pikeresearch/2019/11/20/3d-printed-homes-quietly-gain- traction/#74899cc763bd • All levels government need to look at proper land management - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/why-do-politicians-play-games-with-the-environment
  8. 8. TECHNOLOGY AND HOUSING • AI and at risk for homelessness - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/artificial-intelligence-london- 1.5684788 • AI and cost control - https://www.enr.com/events/880-ai-how-it-s-transforming-project-management-for-the- better • Smart construction - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/08/here-s-how-smart-construction-could- transform-home-building-after-covid-19/ • AI and housing - https://www.urban.org/urban-wire/four-ways-technology-addressing-housing-affordability- crisis
  9. 9. WHAT’S NEXT • More needs to be done to make housing affordable including reviewing the housing models • More focus on moving people away from big cities to rural areas • Focusing on growing economy including high paying jobs - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-canada-real-truth-august-2020 • All levels of government working together to make housing more affordable • Municipal building codes adjusting to methods of house building including 3D printing and modular construction

