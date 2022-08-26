Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Hos Liberal Party of Canada Government been Open, Transparent, and Accountable - August 26, 2022.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 6 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Wages and Job Vacancies - Canada - June 2022.pptx
Wages and Job Vacancies - Canada - June 2022.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Affordable Housing and Homelessness - Canada and the World - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
London Health Sciences Center_Annual Report_2022_FIN_AccessibilityUpdate.pdf
paul young cpa, cga
Affordable Housing and Homelessness - Canada and the World - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Preliminary - Cost of Living - Canada - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Manufacturing Sector - Canada - June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitics - Risk and Threats - Variants and Disease Management - August 14,...
paul young cpa, cga
What is next for Lumber Production and Forestry Management - May 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Public Sector - United States - How to Transform Government - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
1 of 187
1 of 187

Hos Liberal Party of Canada Government been Open, Transparent, and Accountable - August 26, 2022.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 6 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

Blog – Has Justin Trudeau been Open, Transparent, and Accountable to Canadians – August 26, 2022
Trudeau team is approving the hydrogen project in NF. Trudeau govt failed to approved Lithium projects in BC and AB.
Trudeau’s fiscal gap continues to be an issue despite higher revenues.
Trudeau has failed to partner will key players in the H2 and Natural Gas sectors.
Canada still lacks the capacity to produce vaccinations for COVID and other viruses
Trudeau and his team talk about making lives more affordable, but actual data shows that is not the case.

Blog – Has Justin Trudeau been Open, Transparent, and Accountable to Canadians – August 26, 2022
Trudeau team is approving the hydrogen project in NF. Trudeau govt failed to approved Lithium projects in BC and AB.
Trudeau’s fiscal gap continues to be an issue despite higher revenues.
Trudeau has failed to partner will key players in the H2 and Natural Gas sectors.
Canada still lacks the capacity to produce vaccinations for COVID and other viruses
Trudeau and his team talk about making lives more affordable, but actual data shows that is not the case.

Economy & Finance

Recommended

More Related Content

More from paul young cpa, cga

Affordable Housing and Homelessness - Canada and the World - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
London Health Sciences Center_Annual Report_2022_FIN_AccessibilityUpdate.pdf
paul young cpa, cga
Affordable Housing and Homelessness - Canada and the World - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Preliminary - Cost of Living - Canada - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Manufacturing Sector - Canada - June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitics - Risk and Threats - Variants and Disease Management - August 14,...
paul young cpa, cga
What is next for Lumber Production and Forestry Management - May 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Public Sector - United States - How to Transform Government - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Agriculture Equipment Sector - Analysis and Commentary - Farming.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Blog - Dental Care.docx
paul young cpa, cga
Inflation (Cost of Living) - United States - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitical Risks and Threats - Pandemic and Other Risks - Canada and the Wo...
paul young cpa, cga
Employment and Labor Market - Canada - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Merchandise Trade - Canada and the World.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Scorecard – Ontario – June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Public Safety - Crime and Policing - Canada.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitical Risks and Threats - Pandemic and Other Risks - Canada and the Wo...
paul young cpa, cga
Fiscal and Economic Scorecard - Canada - May 2022 and June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Canada - Fiscal Management - Deficit and Debt - May 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Key Macro and Micro Indicators - United States - May 2022 and June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga

Featured

Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Anthony Robbins
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
The Truth About Crypto: A Practical, Easy-to-Understand Guide to Bitcoin, Blockchain, NFTs, and Other Digital Assets Ric Edelman
Free
The 9.9 Percent: The New Aristocracy That Is Entrenching Inequality and Warping Our Culture Matthew Stewart
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
Free
Money Like You Mean It Erica Alini
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
Free
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded: Why We Need a Green Revolution - and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
Free

Hos Liberal Party of Canada Government been Open, Transparent, and Accountable - August 26, 2022.pptx

  1. 1. HAS JUSTIN TRUDEAU BEEN OPEN, TRANSPARENT AND ACCOUNTABLE Paul Young CPA CGA August 26, 2022
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga
  3. 3. AGENDA • Inflation • Bank of Canada and Carbon Tax • Housing • Emergency Act • Fintract / Truckers • Former Liberal MP Candidate / Judge • Defense Spending • Tulsi Gubbard vs Trudeau • Foreign Policies and Affairs • Carbon Tax • European Parliament / Trudeau • New Battery Plant • NR Employment • Poverty and Income (2020 Survey) • Russia Oil (Canada expanding oil and gas to EMEA) • Carbon Tax Credits and Actual Cos of Carbon • Household debt • Budget 2022 • Ethics and Business Conduct Code • Censorship • Additional Links • Trudeau legacy of deficits • Minimum sentencing • CRA • CRA / Sweetheart deals • Monetary Policies • Media Licenses • Truck Tax • Housing / Liberals • Manufacturing / Liberals • Mining / Liberals • Energy Sector • Green Budget • Immigration and Housing • Inflation and GDP – Mark Gerretsen • Highest Inflation in over 30 years • Waterways • Lithium • Budget 2022 / Fiscal Projections • Copyright laws • Emergency Measures Review • Just Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy • Greening Government Strategy • Hydrogen’s Potential to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions • Funding Climate-Ready Infrastructure— Infrastructure Canada • Carbon Pricing—Environment and Climate Change Canada • Taxation and GDP Growth • TFSA – Housing • Mobility Tax Credit / Trades • Budget Key Issues • Food Prices • Ethical Supply chain • Committee Work • Infrastructure Bank • Abolishing Infrastructure Bank • Guns and Mendecino • C69 Court Challenge • Inflation / April 2022 • The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy: An Analysis of Contractor Obligations and Fulfillment • Debt to GDP • Indigenous Affairs • Trade / Caribbean • Luxury Tax • Dairy Trade Dispute • Therapy and GST • Carbon Tax • Protestors • Internet Bill • Border / Oversight • BOC hike • GIS and other benefits (Most Vulnerable) • Veterans affairs • Gender base equity • Secret Orders / Abuse of Power • Military Harassment • Oil Workers • Smaller government • Language Laws • NATO Spending • Pandemic measures / Benefits • Inflation / PBO • May Employment 2022 • Climate Change / MP • Monetary Policies and Productivity • Secret Orders • Trudeau the great divider • Dental • Drugs • Emergency Measures • Revenue Threshold for Media / Internet Policing • CBSA Border / Personal Devices • Cybersecurity • Vaccines Mandates • Potash / ESG • YYZ Airport • Post-secondary spending and outcomes • Trans Mountain Pipeline • Veterans Pensions • RCMP Commissioner and Guns • Council for Indigenous Reconciliation • Freeland and Inflation • YouTube and CRTC • Plastics and the Environment • Passport Offices • Economic Fundamentals • Ottawa spends billions on settlements with little effect on Indigenous living standards • Senate vacancies • Lucki / RCMP • Passports • EMEA and Energy • Airport Chaos • Phoenix Pay / St Johns • Elk Valley Water • Money Laundering • PSAC and Services
  4. 4. AGENDA • Google and News (New Internet Bill) • Threat of a recession • Small business tax rate change • Tree Planting • May Merchandise • Canada Freedom • Airport Woes • Regulating the Internet • Farm Input Costs • New Battery Plant • Canada Manufacturing Sector • Rogers outage • Debt / Canada • Australia vs Canada • Fiscal mess • Carbon Tax Rebates • Stagflation and big Government • Healthcare • Hockey Canada • Divisiveness • LNG and Canada • BOC lowers GDP forecast / Canada • Household Debt and GDP Growth • Subsidies / Trudeau • Inflation – June 2022 • Program – Child Benefit • Debt – Household • Nothing prudent about Trudeau fiscal management cycle • Critical Metals • Arrive Canada App • GDP May 2022 • Solar Power • Fiscal Sustainability • Net Zero • Government performance • Hockey Canada • Income Tax • Electrical Vehicles • Water • Food Security and Costs • Carbon Tax Rebate • Guns and Mendicino • Inflation Act – USA • RCMP and Spyware • CRTC and Telus • Data and AI Act • Dental Care • Fisheries and Oceans • Access to Information • Foreign Affairs • Daycare • Hydrogen and NF • Seniors and Affordability • Hussen and hiring • Immigration backlog • Caribou Herd • Food Costs and Food Security
  5. 5. INFLATION Summary: Canada inflation is now at 5.7% the highest level in over 40 years The average price of a house is now over 812K Household debt is at all-time high Source - https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/canada-annual-inflation-rate-accelerates-to-5.7-in-february and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/preliminary-cost-of-living-canada-february-2022
  6. 6. BANK OF CANADA / CARBON TAX Source - https://globalnews.ca/news/8681032/bank-governor-carbon-tax- boosted-inflation-rate-by-nearly-half-a-point/
  7. 7. HOUSING @JustinTrudeau @cafreeland How are the fundamentals strong for CAN? Highest Debt levels ever for Canadians! Avg home is now selling for 812K Lumber and construction costs continue to rise Low adoption of 3D printing of houses https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/housing-continues-to-face-many-challenges-across-the-globe
  8. 8. TRUDEAU INVOKES THE EMERGENCY ACT For nearly 3 years is when I have raised concerns about eco-terrorism and nothing was said by @JustinTrudeau and his team, why? The trucker convoy happens, and now eco-terrorism is important to Trudeau, right? 2019 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcg a/ecoterrorism-the-growing-threat 2020 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcg a/is-the-world-headed-to-more- ecoterrorism 2021 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcg a/eco-terrorism-threat-is-growing-and- how-to-mitigate-risks-from-ecoterrorism https://www.theguardian.com/world/ 2020/feb/21/justin-trudeau-canada- rail-blockades https://www.businessinsider.com/trudeau-canada-freeze- bank-accounts-freedom-convoy-truckers-2022-2
  9. 9. FINTRAC AND TRUCKERS Fintrac - Truckers Protest - Terrorists - Funding.pdf
  10. 10. TRUDEAU VS PUTIN https://oilprice.com/Energy/Oil-Prices/Oil- Prices-Retreat-As-Biden-Leaves-Energy- Out-Of-Sanctions-Package.html @JustinTrudeau are you going to better support Canada's natural gas and oil exports to EMEA? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/dur able-goods-and-capital-spending-usa-and- the-world-january-2022 and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/wh at-is-next-for-oil-and-gas
  11. 11. FORMER LIBERAL CANDIDATE JUDGE DENIES BAILS Justin Trudeau expresses support for Julie Bourgeois, failed Liberal candidate, in 2011. https://tnc.news/2022/02/22/judge-who-denied-bail-to-freedom-convoy- organizer-ran-for-liberals-in-2011/ Former Liberal candidate and now judge denied bail - https://www.country94.ca/2022/02/22/protest-organizer-tamara-lich-denied- bail/
  12. 12. CANADIAN FORCES AND SPENDING https://nationalpost.com/opinion/tasha-kheiriddin-canada-needs-the-ability-to-defend-itself-in-an-increasingly- uncertain-world Hey Tasha, Who has abandoned the military? @JustinTrudeau CAN is still spending about 1% of GDP on defense as compared to the NATO commitment of 2% of GDP https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-defense-and-military-spending 1.2B military spending has lapsed for CAN https://www.richmond-news.com/national-news/defence- department-failed-to-spend-12b-in-funding-last-year-most-due-to-delays-5049808
  13. 13. DIGITAL AND SMALL BUSINESSES https://betakit.com/canadian-government-launches-4-billion-canada-digital-adoption-program/ @JustinTrudeau should be looking at the tax act and not throwing money at grants and loans. Trudeau also does not look eCommerce stats, or he would see that about 10% of retail sales are now online! Blog – Industry 4.0 – What is next - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for- industry-40
  14. 14. TULSI GUBBARD VS JUSTIN TRUDEAU
  15. 15. CARBON TAX CArbon tax and PBO _ Report.pdf Hey Lorrie https://torontosun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial -carbon-tax-higher-than-rebate-for-most You know many of us, especially @GasPriceWizard knew the so-called rebate system by @JustinTrudeau and his team was a lie! I was very close a few years ago when I said $1,253 (After the rebate) https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/why-a- carbon-tax-is-not-the-best-option-to-reduce- emissions (see slide 45) @MarkGerretsen can we expect a spin from you
  16. 16. EMEA PARLIAMENT AND TRUDEAU https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1506 780152960856065 Why on earth would anyone sit down with @JustinTrudeau, especially on how Trudeau handles the truckers as well as being a failure on foreign policies and affairs. Good to see the photographers took a pitcher of Trudeau's socks! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/wh at-is-happening-with-global-foreign-policies- and-affairs
  17. 17. BATTERY PLANT – ONTARIO Good question for @OmarAlghabra as to where the Li, Ni, cobalt, & other materials will come from in terms of sources. China & Russia have a great deal of control over those minerals. Congo and other countries have bad labor practices. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-canada-be-a- world-leader-in-the-development-of-its-natural-resources-in- a-sustainable-way Source - https://twitter.com/OmarAlghabra/status/150701426066413 9778
  18. 18. NR EMPLOYMENT Natural resources industry is falling behind in attracting talent, 2022-Global-Natural- Resources-report.pdf @JonathanWNV @s_guilbeault CAN continues to trail other jurisdictions when it comes to critical metals, LNG, Nickel, & other commodities AB will see the largest capital investment in '22 as compared to other provs https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-canada-be-a-world-leader-in-the-development-of-its-natural- resources-in-a-sustainable-way
  19. 19. POVERTY AND 2020 SURVEY There are 1.4 million fewer Canadians living in poverty report Georgia Straight Vancouver's News & Entertainment Weekly.pdf Did the Liberals make lives better for Canadians https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/did-liberals-make-lives-better-for-canadians-251351609
  20. 20. RUSSIA OIL AND GAS Liberals vote against motion for Canada to export more gas to Europe - The Western Standard.pdf Summary: https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/whats-next-for-natural-gas-lngpptx Warm winter has led to a reduction in natural gas prices. However, this drop could be a hiccup as countries move to summer where air conditioners are about to driver up costs to electricity. Liberals voted down a motion to expand natural gas to EMEA - https://www.trendsmap.com/twitter/tweet/1506006239515639808 Qatar has signed a deal to expand LNG shipments to Germany EMEA is looking at solar and wind as part of the energy solution. The problem is both solar and wind rely on critical metals which Russia and China have a great control over the reserves and production facilities USA - https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/eu-leaders-plan-energy-security-boost-brush-off-russian-rouble-demand- 2022-03-24/ Source - http://www.naturalgasintel.com/warm-lean-to-weather-pattern-as-natural-gas-futures-slide-in-early-trading/
  21. 21. GUILBEAULT REBATE SYSTEM https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/arti cle-study-finds-60-per-cent-of-households-are- financially-burdened-by/ You know many of us, especially @GasPriceWizard knew the so-called rebate system by @JustinTrudeau and his team was a lie! Dan, I was very close a few years ago when I said $1,253 (After the rebate) https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/why-a-carbon-tax-is-not-the-best-option-to-reduce-emissions (see slide 45) Study finds 60 per cent of households are financially burdened by federal carbon pricing - The Globe and Mail.pdf CArbon tax and PBO _ Report.pdf
  22. 22. HOUSEHOLD DEBT - Household debt - https://nationalpost.com/opinion/ralph -goodale-the-myth-of-the-roaring- canadian-economy and https://nationalpost.com/news/politics /harper-conservatives-obsession-with- balanced-budget-hurting-canadian- economy-ralph-goodale Source - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/real-estate-binge- pushes-canadian-household-debt-to-new-record-1.1736274 Household Debt - Canada.pdf @JustinTrudeau @cafreeland How are the fundamentals strong for CAN? Highest Debt levels ever for Canadians! Avg home is now selling for 812K Lumber and construction costs continue to rise Low adoption of 3D printing of houses https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/housing-continues-to-face-many-challenges-across-the-globe
  23. 23. 2022-2023 BUDGET PRESENTATION TITLE 23 Summary: I have written many presentations and blogs over the years on transforming the public sector. The public sector needs to reform its model including stronger crisis and risk management planning and analysis, creating new a compliance group that ensure all oversight agencies are free from partisan policies, governments need to learn to live within its means, all program spending should undertake a program review, taxation focus should be on tax fairness, policies should address issues like wage reform or pension reform or other reforms. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-fix-the-governance-model-for-government-public- sectorpptx and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/budget-2022-path-forward-for-canada-pptx
  24. 24. ETHICS AND BUSINESS CONDUCT Source - https://www.hilltimes.com/2022/04/06/mps-need-to-stop-changing-their-unethical-ethics-code- behind-closed-doors/354007 MPs need to stop changing their unethical ethics code behind closed doors - The Hill Times.pdf
  25. 25. INTERNET BILL Source - https://www.iphoneincanada.ca/news/canadas-bill-c-18-to-force-internet-giants-to-pay-for-links-to- news-stories/
  26. 26. CENSORSHIP Source - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/furey-the-trudeau-liberals-remain- obsessed-with-censoring-internet FUREY The Trudeau Liberals remain obsessed with censoring Internet Toronto Sun.pdf
  27. 27. TRUDEAU LEGACY OF DEFICITS Source - https://winnipegsun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial-trudeaus-legacy-is-a-decade-of- deficits EDITORIAL Trudeau's legacy is a decade of deficits Winnipeg Sun.pdf Blog – Bank of Canada and Monetary Policies – March 2022 @JustinTrudeau Your policies continue to lead to green inflation. High inflation is here to stay due to your failed policies. Hiking interest rates will do little to address the high cost of housing https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/bank-of- canada-hikes-interest-rates-to-combat-high-inflation- and-high-cost-of-housing
  28. 28. MINIMUM SENTENCING RP-2122-035-S--fede ral-cost-minimum-sentences--cout-federal-peines-minimales_en.pdf
  29. 29. CRA RP-2122-036-S--inter national-comparison-canada-revenue-agency-performance--comparaison-internationale-rendement
  30. 30. CRA SWEETHEART DEALS Source -https://www.blacklocks.ca/question-sweetheart-tax- deal/ l
  31. 31. SUMMARY This presentation provides a review of key policies including stats and/or independent reports on the governance model for Justin Trudeau. The presentation is design so that Canadians can ask questions of Trudeau and his team when it comes being accountable to Canadians Blog – Has Justin Trudeau Governance Model ensure the Federal Government has been Open, Transparent, and Accountable to Canadians fedbudget_2022.pdf MPs need to stop changing their unethical ethics code behind closed doors - The Hill Times.pdf Canada’s Bill C-18 to Force Internet Giants to Pay for Links to News Stories iPhone in Canada Blog.pdf FUREY The Trudeau Liberals remain obsessed with censoring Internet Toronto Sun.pdf EDITORIAL Trudeau's legacy is a decade of deficits Winnipeg Sun.pdf RP-2122-035-S--fede ral-cost-minimum-sentences--cout-federal-peines-minimales_en.pdf RP-2122-036-S--inter national-comparison-canada-revenue-agency-performance--comparaison-internationale-rendement-agence-revenu-canada_en.pdf https://www.iphoneincanada.ca/news/canadas-bill-c-18-to-force-internet-giants-to-pay-for-links-to- news-stories/ https://winnipegsun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial-trudeaus-legacy-is-a-decade-of-deficits CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 10-day low ahead of federal budget Nasdaq.pdf FIRST READING The fiscally responsible budget (that racks up $1,400 per Canadian in new debt) National Post.pdf Rising rates, the high cost of war and other world market themes for the week ahead - The Globe and Mail.pdf Freeland makes a 'modern supply-side' bet on Canada's future economic growth CBC News.pdf Relatively flat employment report expected after blockbuster Feb. - BNN Bloomberg.pdf 'Insidious problem' The federal budget finally puts an emphasis on growth National Post.pdf Consumers Keep Spending Analyzing BAC Data And Costco Sales Seeking Alpha.pdf Ontario farmers had a great 2021 but many farmers saw expenses rising with revenues FarmersForum.com.pdf Not enough support for small business in federal budget CFIB Winnipeg Sun.pdf Federal #Budget2022 surprisingly heavy on innovation policy BetaKit.pdf 1. Canadian dollar - https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/canada-fx-debt-canadian-dollar-hits-10-day- low-ahead-of-federal-budget 2. New Budget - https://nationalpost.com/news/first-reading-the-fiscally-responsible-budget-that- racks-up-1400-per-canadian-in-new-debt 3. Interest rates - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/investment-ideas/article-rising- rates-the-high-cost-of-war-and-other-world-market-themes-for/?cmpid=rss 4. Supply - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/budget-2022-freeland-trudeau-growth- 1.6412716?cmp=rss 5. Employment - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/relatively-flat-employment-report-expected- after-blockbuster-february-1.1749615 6. Productivity - https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/insidious-problem-the-federal-budget- finally-puts-an-emphasis-on-growth 7. Consumer spending - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4500285-consumers-keep-on-spending 8. Farming - https://farmersforum.com/ontario-farmers-had-a-great-2021-but-many-farmers-saw- expenses-rising-with-revenues/ 9. CFIB - https://winnipegsun.com/news/news-news/not-enough-support-for-small-business-in- federal-budget-cfib 10. Budget maybe heavy on innovation but the past 6 years innovation has been an issues as the Liberals have picked and chose winners and losers - https://betakit.com/federal-budget2022- surprisingly-heavy-on-innovation-policy/
  32. 32. BANK OF CANADA / MONETARY POLICIES • There are issues with GDP: a) Productivity b) FDI outflow c) Lack of innovation d) Higher Commodities e) government deficits and taxes • About 40% of the job vacancies are with jobs that pay less than the average wage • Size of household debt continues to be an issue • Lack of affordable housing options • Global Trade and protectionism Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/bmo- 7-reasons-to-be-exciting-about-the-canadian-economy My concerns with the BOC saying inflation dropping from 5.3% in 2022 to 2018 is not realistic and here is why: • Liberals plan hikes to carbon tax - https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/federal-carbon-tax-to-increase-to-170-per-tonne- by-2030-as-liberals-unveil-new-climate-plan • Critical metals have risk due to supply and refinement capacity issues. https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World- News/America-Desperately-Needs-To-Scale-Up-Battery-Metal-Production.html • Huge capital needs to be spent on areas like the electrical grid and plug-in stations (electrical vehicle adoption) • Housing issues will continue to plague the cost of housing – https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/housing-and- homelessness-canada-and-the-world-budget-2022-pptx • Automation will also play a key role with organizations managing their costs - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-automation My work - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/preliminary-cost-of-living-canada-february-2022pptx
  33. 33. MEDIA LICENSES Source - https://tatumreport.com/canadas-prime-megalomaniac-justin- trudeaus-attempting-to-license-journalists/ Canada’s Prime Megalomaniac Justin Trudeau’s Attempting to License Journalists - The Tatum Report.pdf
  34. 34. TRUCK TAX Source - https://winnipegsun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial-just-say-no- to-trudeaus-truck-tax/wcm/5627cdc3-70f9-4a77-b217-5f2b1ef6a9ff
  35. 35. HOUSING AND LIBERALS TFSA exists Poor urban planning policies Why the focus zoning now? Skill trades shortages No mention on 3D & cost of raw materials Where are REITS? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/housing-continues-to- face-many-challenges-across-the-globe
  36. 36. MANUFACTURING / LIBERALS https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/unifor-releases-statement-calling-the-budget-a-mixed-bag- 280534/ @UniforTheUnion is happy with critical metals but not with lack of benchmarks for eVehicles. Unifor is also unhappy with the plans for VIA Rail Unifor never mentioned the productivity issues with the budget, https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/budget-2022-path-forward-for-canada-pptx https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/unifor-releases-statement-calling-the-budget-a-mixed-bag- 280534/ @SeamusORegan did @cafreeland consult the mfg sector before the budget was completed? https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/features/federal-budget-released-manufacturing-investments-missing-cleantech- well-represented/ However, one of the key areas that were missing any announcements of new funding was the mfg sector, i.e. training credits or R&D or CCA changes https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/budget-2022-path-forward-for-canada-pptx
  37. 37. MINING / LIBERALS https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/canada-to-invest-2b-on-mineral-strategy-for-ev-battery-supply-chain- 1.5847858?cid=sm%3Atrueanthem%3A%7B%7Bcampaignname%7D%7D%3Atwitterpost%E2%80%8B&taid=624b d3e43225ef000128ab27&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_sour ce=twitter @cafreeland @JonathanWNV one of their strategies is stripping critical metals from tailing pond and old mines. That tech either does not exist or it is infancy stages. Freeland appears to be copying a critical metal policy from AUS https://www.australianresourcesandinvestment.com.au/2022/03/11/australias-bold-and-beautiful-critical-minerals- future/ https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/clean-technology-search-for-raw-materia-and-new-productspptx
  38. 38. ENERGY SECTOR Blog – Revised – Oil and Gas Commentary and Analysis @s_guilbeault How are you going to address the high cost of gasoline? How are you going address capacity issues with plug-in stations? When are you going to acknowledge Canada is a carbon sink? Why are you not focus on all aspects of the mining sector? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/oil-and-gas-sector- analysis-and-commentary-march-2022-preliminarypptx- 251554815
  39. 39. GREEN (MARK GERRETSEN @JonathanWNV @s_guilbeault How come you never discuss cost and supplies for Lithium? How come you never discuss Canada being a carbon sink? How come you never discuss the impact of carbon pricing/tax on inflation? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/mitigatio n-the-impact-of-climate-change-while-growing- the-green-and-circular-economy-in-a-sustainable- way-pptx-251562654
  40. 40. IMMIGRATION AND HOUSING
  41. 41. GDP AND GERRETSEN @MarkGerretsen I think you miss the memo? MSM never mentioned how GDP went from 3.0% in 2017 to 1.6 in 2019. Trudeau also never mentioned how inflation. 16 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2016-november-2016-gdp-gross-domestic-product-canada 18 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-canada-the-real-truth Oct/21 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-canada-analysis-and-commentary-october-2021
  42. 42. INFLATION Highest inflation rate since 1991 Green inflation continues to be a growing issue for many countries Inflation was rising way before Russia/Ukraine crisis https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/preliminary-cost-of-living-canada-march-2022pptx I cannot wait for @MarkGerretsen to talk about the cost of living today! https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/canadian-inflation-highest-since-1991-124402017.html
  43. 43. WATERWAYS @s_guilbeault Does this mean you stop dumping of sewage into waterways? https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/74-million-litres-of- sewage-released-into-assiniboine-river-in-march- 1.5833822 Did you consult @ChadCollinsMP as he played a role in sewergate https://thewalrus.ca/hamilton-sewage/ or https://o.canada.com/news/local-news/gatineau-boil- water-advisory-for-15000-residents-for-watermain- repairs Does this mean clean water for everyone? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/water- management-water-crisis-world-october-2021
  44. 44. LITHIUM https://twitter.com/sambhalesar/status/1516253773013958656 Direct subsidies to consumers for eVehicle purchases Direct grants/subsidies to build plug-in stations You also fail to mention the investments require to the grid to support eVehicle adoption High cost of Lithium & other materials https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global-automotive-sector-analysis-and-commentary-march-2022pptx https://www.ttnews.com/articles/electric-vehicle-growth-outpaces-installation-battery-chargers
  45. 45. FISCAL 2022-2023 BUDGET RP-2223-001-S--bud get-2022-issues-parliamentarians--budget-2022-considerations-parlementaires_en.pdf
  46. 46. COPYRIGHT LAWS The Canadian Government Makes its Choice Implementation of Copyright Term Extension Without Mitigating Against the Harms - M
  47. 47. EMERGENCY MEASURES REVIEW Source - https://thecountersignal.com/trudeau-appoints- liberal-donor-judge-to-review-use-of-emergencies-act/ @Yasir_Naqvi https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has-justin- trudeau-been-open-transparent-and-accountable-to- canadians-pptx-251642423 Are you going to stop lying to Canadians
  48. 48. JUST TRANSITION TO A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY Report 1—Just Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy.pdf
  49. 49. REPORT 2—GREENING GOVERNMENT STRATEGY Report 2—Greening Government Strategy.pdf
  50. 50. HYDROGEN’S POTENTIAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS Report 3—Hydrogen’s Potential to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions.pdf
  51. 51. FUNDING CLIMATE-READY INFRASTRUCTURE—INFRASTRUCTURE CANADA Report 4—Funding Climate-Ready Infrastructure—Infrastructure Canada.pdf
  52. 52. CARBON PRICING—ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CANADA Report 5—Carbon Pricing—Environment and Climate Change Canada.pdf
  53. 53. TAXATION AND GDP GROWTH what-are-the-econom ic-costs-of-raising-revenue-by-cdn-federal-government_fraser.pdf
  54. 54. TAX FREE SAVINGS AND HOUSING LEG-2223-004-S--tax- free-first-home-savings-accounts--compte-epargne-libre-impot-achat-une-premiere-propriete_en.pdf
  55. 55. LEGISLATIVE COSTING NOTE: BILL C-19 (44- 1) - MOBILITY TAX DEDUCTION FOR TRADESPERSONS AND INDENTURED APPRENTICES LEG-2223-003-S--mo bility-tax-deduction-tradespersons-indentured-apprentices--deduction-mobilite-personnes-metier-apprentis-lies-contrat_en.pdf
  56. 56. BUDGET 2022 – KEY ISSUES RP-2223-001-S--bud get-2022-issues-parliamentarians--budget-2022-considerations-parlementaires_en.pdf
  57. 57. BUDGET 2022 – KEY ISSUES RP-2223-001-S--bud get-2022-issues-parliamentarians--budget-2022-considerations-parlementaires_en.pdf
  58. 58. BUDGET 2022 – KEY ISSUES RP-2223-001-S--bud get-2022-issues-parliamentarians--budget-2022-considerations-parlementaires_en.pdf
  59. 59. FOOD PRICES AND GOVERNMENT Climate Change and Inflation – Canada • https://twitter.com/sunlorrie/status/1521079513953746946 • https://theconversation.com/when-it-comes-to-food-prices-the- canadian-governments-hands-are-tied- 181585?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=bylinetwitterbutton Exactly, Lorrie! It is too bad @s_guilbeault does not listen to people like myself as I have viable solutions that do not including taxing people to death! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-maximized-a- circular-economy-and-mitigate-issues-with-climate-change-april- 2022pptx •
  60. 60. ETHICAL SUPPLY CHAIN • https://www.blacklocks.ca/promise-slave-labour-reform/ @JustinTrudeau always seems to put the cart before the horse. You would think a so-called climate change PM would put in policies that better support the mining sector including working with the provinces, right? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/natural-resources-canada- whats-next-march-2022pptx @JonathanWNV more failures
  61. 61. COMMITTEE WORK How so? The election was not about quasi-coalition govt, right? How so? The election was not about quasi-coalition govt, right? Canadians wanted all parties to work together to make their lives better. @theJagmeetSingh attacks @JustinTrudeau via different means and then makes these decisions, right? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyo ungcga/failure-of-trudeaunomics- april-2022pptx-251698644
  62. 62. INFRASTRUCTURE BANK @cathmckenna you seem to have an issue with performance audits, especially work done by PBO and AG related to infrastructure bank, why? https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/delays-plague- inconsistent-and-incomplete-188b-infrastructure-program- auditor-general or https://www.pbo-dpb.gc.ca/en/blog/news/RP- 2122-003-S--canada-infrastructure-bank-spending-outlook-- banque-infrastructure-canada-perspectives-depenses or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/infrastructure-and- construction-spending-usa-and-the-world-march-2022pptx
  63. 63. INFRASTRUCTURE BANK / ABOLISHING Commons committee calls for CIB to be scrapped - Link2Build.pdf
  64. 64. GOVERNANCE / GUNS
  65. 65. GDP PER CAPITA / INFLATION Canada was ranked #17 in 2015 as compared to 20th in 2020
  66. 66. C69 LEGAL CHALLENGE @s_guilbeault how about you start showing key industries like oil and gas respect? Canada energy sector is one of the most ethical and environmental energy sectors in the world! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/oil-and-gas- sector-analysis-and-commentary-april-2022-revised- 20221105pptx How about we look at your policies? USA oil imports grew in Mar/22. Oil imports from Middle East are up over 100% since Biden took office. CAN oil rigs hit a low level in Apr/22 CAN energy policies are handcuffing LNG & Oil projects https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/oil-and-gas- sector-analysis-and-commentary-april-2022-preliminary- pptx @s_guilbeault
  67. 67. INFLATION / APRIL 2022
  68. 68. THE INDUSTRIAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL BENEFITS POLICY: AN ANALYSIS OF CONTRACTOR OBLIGATIONS AND FULFILLMENT
  69. 69. DEBT RP-2223-002-S--stoc hastic-debt-sustainability-analysis-budget-2022--une-analyse-stochastique-viabilite-dette-budget-2022_en.pdf
  70. 70. INDIGENOUS AFFAIRS
  71. 71. TRADE / CARIBBEAN • Canada has long way to go move away from exports to USA • Canada main exports are AG and NR. Those sectors are hammered by regulations and taxes
  72. 72. LUXURY TAX LEG-2223-006-M--lux ury-goods-sales-tax-update--taxe-ventes-produits-luxe-mise-jour_en.pdf
  73. 73. DAIRY DISPUTE @JustinTrudeau the USA has 2nd trade dispute on the Canadian Dairy Sector. I thought you and Biden were buddies https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/agriculture-dairy-sector-canadapptx-251861216
  74. 74. THERAPY / GST
  75. 75. CARBON TAX / PBO Source - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/a-substantial-number-of- households-will-pay-more-for-carbon-tax-parliamentary-budget- officer~2409103 Summary: Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 6.8 per cent in April, the highest since January 1991, on food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Source - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/the-daily-chase- inflation-day-in-canada-full-blown-war-on-new-housing- 1.1767546 and https://financialpost.com/news/economy/canadian-inflation- rate-rises-to-6-8-beating-expectations
  76. 76. JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND PROTESTORS Source - https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/democracy-threatened-if-aggressive- protesters-make-canadians-feel-unsafe-trudeau-1.5918286
  77. 77. INTERNET BILL Source - https://www.newstbt.com/post /liberals-shut-down-debate- on-controversial-internet- censorship-bill
  78. 78. BORDER AND OVERSIGHT Source - https://www.canadianlawyermag.com/news/general/canada- introduces-legislation-to-establish-public-complaints-and-review- commission/366950
  79. 79. BOC AND BANK HIKE @cafreeland @FP_Champagne can you tell Canadians what fundamentals are strong for CAN? It is not innovation spending or FDI spending or productivity improvement or affordable housing. BTW: Your so call super clusters have been a failure! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/bank-of-canada-what-is-next-for-monetary-policies-june-2022pptx
  80. 80. BENEFITS / SUPPLEMENT
  81. 81. VETERANS AFFAIRS @AnitaAnandMP it seems you are failing veterans despite your 2015 election promise. @JustimTrudeau continues to be more about words. Trudeau also has shown PBO and AG reports have no meaning to him https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/injured- ill-veterans-still-face-140440094.html and @L_MacAulay you are no different than @SeamusORegan with bad management of a file! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/wh at-is-happening-with-veterans-affairs-for- canada
  82. 82. GENDER BASE EQUITY
  83. 83. SECRET ORDERS / ABUSE OF POWER Source - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/secret-orders-in-council-1.6467450
  84. 84. MILITARY HARASSMENT
  85. 85. OIL WORKERS / CLIMATE CHANGE Source – Blackrock Reporter Blog – What is happening with the Energy Sector (Oil and Gas) USA oil imports grew in March 2022. Oil imports from Middle east are up over 100% since Biden took office. CAN oil rigs hit a low level in April 2022 CAN energy policies are handcuffing LNG and Oil projects https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/oil- and-gas-sector-analysis-and-commentary- april-2022-preliminary-pptx @s_guilbeault @JonathanWNV
  86. 86. SMALLER GOVERNMENT Summary: I have written many presentations and blogs over the years on transforming the public sector. The public sector needs to reform its model including stronger crisis and risk management planning and analysis, creating new a compliance group that ensure all oversight agencies are free from partisan policies, governments need to learn to live within its means, all program spending should undertake a program review, taxation focus should be on tax fairness, policies should address issues like wage reform or pension reform or other reforms. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-fix-the-governance-model-for-government-public- sectorpptx
  87. 87. LANGUAGE LAWS Source - https://www.pbo- dpb.ca/en/publications/RP-2223- 005-C--cost-estimate-bill-c-13-an- act-substantive-equality-canada- official-languages--estimation- couts-projet-loi-c-13-loi-visant- egalite-reelle-entre-langues- officielles-canada
  88. 88. NATO SPENDING ON DEFENSE RP-2223-010-S--cana da-military-expenditure-nato-2-spending-target--depenses-militaires-canada-objectif-depenses-2-otan_en.pdf
  89. 89. PANDEMIC BENEFITS
  90. 90. PBO / INFLATION PBO and Inflation.pdf
  91. 91. MAY EMPLOYMENT Blog – Employment and Labor Market – Canada – May 2022 I cannot wait for the spin from the Liberal spokesperson @MarkGerretsen on employment. Mfg. loss jobs but Mark will spin the net 40K new jobs as a success. The problem is majority of the new jobs are retail and govt! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoung cga/employment-and-labor-market- canada-may-2022pptx
  92. 92. CLIMATE CHANGE AND MP Ryan seems to care less what his constituents are feeling in terms of the cost of living: Green inflation is here to stay! Roof top fires continue to happen with solar panels There are issues with supply chain related to critical metals https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/mitigatio n-of-climate-change-green-and-circular-economy- april-2022pptx
  93. 93. PRODUCTIVITY @cafreeland @MarkGerretsen CAN has one the worse productivity in the G7 CAN continues to face challenges with innovation. LPC only solutions have been throwing money at innovation through clusters. LPC has failed to maximize the goods-producing sector https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoung cga/slow-economic-growth- canadapptx
  94. 94. SECRET ORDERS AND TRUDEAU Can you do something similar for Harper? It seems @MarkGerretsen always compares his boss @JustinTrudeau to Harper https://www.slideshare.net /paulyoungcga/has-justin- trudeau-been-open- transparent-and- accountable-to-canadians- we-may-27-2022pptx
  95. 95. TRUDEAU THE GREAT DIVIDER
  96. 96. DENTAL LEG-2223-008-S--cos t-dental-care-plan-canadians--cout-un-regime-soins-dentaires-canadiens_en.pdf
  97. 97. DRUG AND PHARMA RP-2223-008-S--cana dian-patented-drug-prices-gauging-change-in-reference-countries--prix-canadiens-medicaments-brevetes-mesurer-importance-modification-dans-pays-reference_en.pdf
  98. 98. NEW INFLATION PLAN Source - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/chrystia- freeland-major-inflation-speech-1.6490312 1. No pausing of the carbon taxation 2. One-time payment for rental issues do not address systemic issues with rental control (Provincial Matter) 3. Dental plan was flaw before this announcement 4. No policy changes that would be support getting goods out of the ground to market 5. More throwing money at the symptoms 6. Daycare has issues with availability of spots 7. No real focus on the natural resources and agricultural sectors 8. Lack of focus on addressing the fiscal gap 9. Lack of focus on port expansion 10. Lack of focus on infrastructure spending Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/revised- cost-of-living-purchase-price-index-canada-april- 2022pptx-251814894 and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-reshore- supply-chain-and-build-a-resilent-supply-chain-pptx
  99. 99. EMERGENCY MEASURES https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/bill-blair-chrystia-freeland-emergencies-act-1.6489053 Lots of big words from Matt Green, but those words have no meaning. The comment on pulpability on the CPC is pure deflection off Matt Green’s leader Singh backing of Trudeau! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1v8eF1iiglc It seems @MatthewGreenNDP had his 15 mins of fame. Hey Matt, why do you continue to back @JustinTrudeau and his govt? This has nothing to do with @CPC_HQ so stop blaming the CPC https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/hamilton-mp-drove-while-suspended-court-records Hey HAM, Matt needs to go! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has-justin-trudeau-been-open-transparent-and-accountable-to- canadians-we-june-10-2022pptx
  100. 100. MEDIA REVENUE THRESHOLD / INTERNET POLICING Governance - Media - Revenue Thresholds - Internet Bill.pdf
  101. 101. BORDER AND PERSONAL DEVICES • Liberals wanted to extend powers to CBSA to review personal devices as part of border checks
  102. 102. CYBERSECURITY https://twitter.com/iamyogi_/status/1536855440666918912 https://twitter.com/marcomendicino/status/1536786689405984769 So, now cybersecurity crimes are priority? Cybersecurity threats have been growing for years and you sat on your hands, right Marco? Did the police call you on this bill? I bet the truckers led to this bill, right Marco? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global-threats-cybersecurity or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-cybersecurity-data-protect-and-security-canada- july-2019
  103. 103. VACCINES MANDATES @vankayak pretty weak apology in the house the other day. Hey Milton, Adam Van K showed his true colors the other day! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has-justin-trudeau-been-open-transparent-and-accountable-to- canadians-we-june-10-2022pptx @waterloosuze Adam showed that he has a bad temper the other day! https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/adam-van-koeverden-kate-faith-1.6487277
  104. 104. POTASH MINES / ESG @JustinTrudeau https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1536480349051658250 Why are you not just changing the tax code for environmental equipment CCA including a quicker write-off? Does that mean every mine will get the same treatment in terms of handouts? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/natural-resources-canada-whats-next-march- 2022pptx
  105. 105. YYZ AIRPORT https://twitter.com/atRachelGilmore/status/1536640302341148673 @OmarAlghabra knew months ago that people were going to travel, and he did nothing to prepare rail, borders, airports, etc. for the influx of people. @JustinTrudeau team keeps showing until there is a crisis that they never act! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has-justin-trudeau-been-open-transparent-and-accountable-to- canadians-we-june-10-2022pptx BTW: I am no fan of Mulcair, but he is right with this video clip - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW- HOUm6oAQ
  106. 106. RUSSIA AND CANADA Governance - Foreign Affairs and Russia.pdf
  107. 107. POST SECONDARY SPENDING / OUTCOMES • Canada provides funding via social transfers to the provinces • There has been issues with skills gap for many years https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/human-capital-management-skills- education-wages-careers-and-job-vacanciespptx Government Spending on Education Is Higher than Ever. And for What - Foundation for Economic Education.pdf This article is USA-base, but Canada has similar issues
  108. 108. TRANSMOUNTAIN PIPELINE
  109. 109. VETERANS PENSIONS After nearly 7 years the veterans affairs is no better than it was when Harper left office. The Liberals statements are never accurate in terms of dealing with any backlog and/or ensuring benefits are right for veterans Minister of Veterans Affairs responds to Office of the Auditor General report on processing disability benefits for Veterans - Canada.ca.pdf Minister of Veterans Affairs responds to Office of the Auditor G
  110. 110. RCMP AND GUNS Governance - Gun Laws and RCMP.pdf
  111. 111. COUNCIL FOR INDIGENOUS RECONCILIATION Source - https://nationalpost.com/pmn/news-pmn/canada-news-pmn/liberals-introduce-legislation-to-create-national- council-to-oversee-reconciliation Liberals introduce legislation to create national council to oversee reconciliation National Post.pdf This was recommendation in 2015 and now Trudeau wants to do the council in 2022. It seems like many files that Liberals are always slow when it comes to fixing governance model for key ministries. BTW: Trudeau first order of business was to remove Harper’s policies related to oversight of indigenous bands - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/policy-analysis-indigenous-affairs-canada- january-2021 or https://ipolitics.ca/news/the-transparency-act-is-one-harper-law-trudeau- should-have-left-alone The Transparency Act is one Harper law Trudeau should have left al
  112. 112. FREELAND REJECTS MORE ACTIONS ON INFLATION @theJagmeetSingh https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti cles/2022-06-20/trudeau-is-shirking- canada-s-inflation-fight-scotiabank- says https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoung cga/preliminary-cost-of-living- canada-may-2022pptx @cafreeland are way off your target inflation of 2.1 to 2.3%. You only achieve that target under your first mandate. Cdns are showing they are worse off under your leadership since 2015 @ChadCollinsMP @markgerretsen
  113. 113. CRTC AND YOUTUBE Source - https://globalnews.ca/news/8944590/canada-bill-c-11-youtube- algorithm/
  114. 114. PLASTICS AND THE ENVIRONMENT Source – Fraser Institute canadas-wasteful-pla n-to-regulate-plastic-waste.pdf Liberals continue to bring in policies that do little for the environment and make cost of living even more higher. The focus should be on recycling and not making ridiculous policies that rest of the world will not adopt - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/mitigation-of-climate-change-green-and- circular-economy-june-2022pptx
  115. 115. CANADA PASSPORT OFFICES Source - https://www.1015thehawk.com/2022/06/23/canadian-passport-backlogs-causing-frustration/
  116. 116. ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS GDP growth was led by construction, oil and gas sectors. Higher interest rates are putting a damper on real estate. Real Estate had the highest growth area of GDP since @JustinTrudeau took office. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-analysis- and-commentary-canada-april-2022pptx
  117. 117. OTTAWA SPENDS BILLIONS ON SETTLEMENTS WITH LITTLE EFFECT ON INDIGENOUS LIVING STANDARDS Source - https://www.fraserinstitute.org/article/ottawa-spends-billions- on-settlements-with-little-effect-on-indigenous-living-standards https://twitter.com/NathanStall/status/1524833028127 739916 @NathanStall maybe you should have that discussion with @justintrudeau as he went on a holiday! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/policy- analysis-indigenous-affairs-canada-january-2021 or https://globalnews.ca/news/8234246/trudeau-vacation- indigenous-tofino-truth-and-reconciliation/
  118. 118. SENATE VACANCIES Source - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/senate-vacancies-nearly-20-per-cent-seats-empty- 1.6504253
  119. 119. RCMP LUCKI Source - https://globalnews.ca/news/8953657/political-interference-rcmp- lucki-communications-failures/
  120. 120. PASSPORTS Source - https://ottawasun.com/opinion /editorials/editorial-just-fix- the-passport-lineups- already/wcm/d4e74948-fc32- 4f31-9d7f-03883c848e98
  121. 121. EMEA AND ENERGY Canada mining, forestry, oil and gas sector have been faced with both taxation and regulatory hurdles as part of developing future reserves - https://www.bnamericas.com/en/interviews/exploration-splurge-by-canadas-miners-to-spill-over-into-latam and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/natural-resources-canada-whats-next-may-2022pptx LNG demand continues to grow. More LNG capacity is being added in Qatar and the United States - https://ca.investing.com/analysis/natural-gas-as-freeport-crisis-drags-new-lng-capacity-gets-signed-on-200513926 Critical metals continue to face price and cost issues - https://capital.com/rare-earth-elements-miners-need-to-invest-now-to- end-fossil-fuel-dependency Lack of oil capacity has been impacting gasoline prices - https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/us-refining-capacity-falls-to- lowest-mark-in-8-years-amid-record-prices-eia/ and https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/u-oil-gas-exports-fueling-200000520.html
  122. 122. AIRPORT CHAOS Source - https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/montreal-trudeau-yul-airport-baggae-flight- delays
  123. 123. PHOENIX PAY / CONTRACT WORKER Source - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/phoenix-pay-joanne-osmond- 1.6500083
  124. 124. ELK VALLEY WATER Source - https://wildsight.ca/2022/06/28/canada-us-transborder-political- dispute-looms-over-water-pollution-crisis-in-bcs-elk-valley/
  125. 125. MONEY LAUNDERING Source - https://eminetracanada.com/canadas-money-laundering- prevention-failure/546922/
  126. 126. PSAC AND SERVICES Source - https://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/june-2022/the-achilles-heel- of-the-federal-public-service-gives-out-again-with-passport-fiasco/
  127. 127. GOOGLE AND NEWS Source - https://thelogic.co/news/the-big-read/behind-the-scenes- google-pushes-back-on-canadas-plan-to-make-it-pay-for-news/
  128. 128. THREAT OF A RECESSION @cafreeland how is Canada in better position in terms of facing a recession that its peers? @JustinTrudeau prev deficits pre- COVID19 did little to address issues with housing, productivity, innovation, skill gaps, and supply chain? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/failure-of- trudeaunomics-june-2022pptx
  129. 129. SMALL BUSINESS TAX RATES Governance - Small Business Tax Rate.pdf h @JustinTrudeau more photo ops to look like you care when you do not. Small businesses have been under assault by your tax and regulatory changes. It must be nice to live in a fantasy world! ttps://twitter.com/marcomendicino/status/151763290625616691 2 You know there are many issues facing small businesses, or did you miss the memo from CFIB - https://www.cfib- fcei.ca/en/media/news-releases/federal-budget-missed- opportunity-help-small-businesses-recover-covid-cfib My work - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/dawn-of-a- new-era-for-smallto-medium-size-public-and-private-sectors- entities-250930548
  130. 130. TREE PLANTING Source - https://www.sudbury.com/local- news/trudeau-joins-jane-goodall-for- planting-of-10-millionth-tree-5559568 https://twitter.com/GreaterSudbury/status/154514862489 5606786 Tree planting has been happening for decades. So, what makes this day any different? Oops, photo ops so @JustinTrudeau can run from high inflation and a possible recession! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next- for-the-forestry-sector-april-2022pptx
  131. 131. MAY MERCHANDISE TRADE • Mary Ng trade mandate was diversified Trade beyond the Unite States - https://www.reuters.com/article/us- canada-politics-trade-idUSKBN1KE2SZ • May trade stats show that Canada exports are now at 77% to USA. That is a 2.5% change in mix • Trade has expanded to other countries, but the growth has not been significant to change the merchandise mix. • May stats show demand for Canada’s energy, mining, and forestry products. These are the same sector the Liberals did little to support since they took office in 2015. Trudeau told the world back in 2015 that Canada should be known for its resourcefulness and not its resources. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-davos-future-look-economy-harper-1.3412182
  132. 132. CANADA AND FREEDOM https://twitter.com/Harry__Faulkner/status/15450740 66574704640 @cafreeland How come Canada has fallen in the ranking on business corruption? https://transparencycanada.ca/news/canada-slides- again-on-corruption-perceptions-index or https://worldpopulationreview.com/country- rankings/freedom-index-by-country (6th on this ranking) @JustinTrudeau has neither been transparent no open - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has- justin-trudeau-been-open-transparent-and- accountable-to-canadians-we-june-30-2022pptx
  133. 133. AIRPORT WOES Source - https://www.nationalnewswatch.com/2022/07/06/smart-tech-is-key-to-solving-canadas-service-failures-and- ending-passport-seekers-woes/#.YsgBX-zMLQw https://twitter.com/josh_greenberg/status/1543925 797748199424 Hey Josh I guess you see no issues with @JustinTrudeau handling of the Airports, right? https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled BTW: Every file managed by the Trudeau govt is a mess - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has- justin-trudeau-been-open-transparent-and- accountable-to-canadians-we-june-30-2022pptx
  134. 134. TIME TO DITCH THE ARRIVE IN CANADA APP Source - https://newstocheck.com/world/canada/ditc h-the-arrivecan-app-and-let-the-tourists- flow-in-travel-industry-urges/ Tourism grew a mediocre 1.3% for 1Q22 - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily- quotidien/220706/dq220706a-eng.htm. Can you imagine if @OmarAlghabra and his boss @JustinTrudeau remove the travel restrictions on what that would do for tourism and GDP - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fis cal-and-economic-scorecard-canada-may- 2022-and-april-2022pptxand Tourism and Canada.pdf
  135. 135. REGULATING POLITICAL CONTENT Source - https://tnc.news/2022/07/06/a dvisory-panel-admits-bill-c-11- would-regulate-political- content-online/
  136. 136. FARM INPUT COSTS https://thoughtleadership.rbc.com/pro of-point-can-canada-feed-the- world/?utm_medium=email&utm_sou rce=salesforce&utm_campaign=proof point The problem is that will not happen under the tax and regulatory policies of @mclaudebibeau https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoung cga/agriculture-equipment-sector- analysis-and-commentary- farmingpptx
  137. 137. NEW BATTERY PLANT Source - https://twitter.com/MarkGerretsen/status/1547284695351803906 Where are you getting the lithium from Mark? You need raw materials for this plant? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for- canada-mining-and-energy-sectors-natural-resources or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/lithium-supply- november-2017 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/clean-technology- search-for-raw-materia-and-new-productspptx
  138. 138. CANADA MANUFACTURING SECTOR CME says the raw materials price index for May was up 37.4 per cent from a year ago and has now risen by two-thirds since January 2020. Along with these escalating costs, manufacturers are also grappling with other significant challenges, including supply chain bottlenecks, labour and skill shortages, and heightened global uncertainty. https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/cme- releases-statement-showing-impact-of-high-costs-of-raw- materials-for-manufacturers-283449/ Manufacturing decline in May/22. FP Champagne thinks he can lure new manufacturing to Canada. The only approach so far from the Liberals has been to hand out direct grants and subsidies to businesses as part of them building new plants! https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily- quotidien/220714/dq220714a-eng.htm @FP_Champagne I am curious how you think KIA or other mfg companies will established ops in CAN? Your tax & reg policies have done little to address competitiveness in CAN https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/manufacturing-canada- may-2022-and-april-2022pptx
  139. 139. ROGERS OUTAGE Canada’s major telecommunications companies have 60 days to come up with a formal agreement to provide mutual assistance to avoid the disruption of a massive network outage such as the one that hit Rogers Communications Inc.’s wireless and internet services on Friday, rippling across payments, banking and emergency services. Source - https://financialpost.com/telecom/roger s-meet-industry-minister-outage-wake https://www.thomasnet.com/insights/telecommunications-sector-to-see- 30-billion-growth-in-digital-infrastructure-by-2027/?ecms_id=af2e16a7- 5594-46a2-85b4- 994495152156&ecms_short=ART7522&doc_type=ted_video_article&pare nt_id=4a6e835a-8ae4-4332-9a31- 074f96e313a9&utm_content=featuredvideo&linktype=title&channel=emai l&campaign_type=thomas_industry_update&campaign_name=tiu220711 &utm_campaign=tiu220711&utm_medium=email&utm_source=thomas_i ndustry_update&tinid=221763045 The Telecommunication sector continues to demonstrate strong market increases in 2022. According to recent reports from GMI, digital infrastructure is projected to grow from $90 billion in 2020 to $120 billion in 2027. This $30 billion expansion is attributed to a number of tech- related trends, including the increased integration of cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as major upticks in mobile phone use across the globe. In particular, the demand for future generation services and devices, such as 5G and smart technologies, is expected to exceed $50 billion over the next five years. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-telecompptx • Liberals main focus has been on policing the internet - https://nationalpost.com/opinio n/jamie-sarkonak-liberals-use- expert-panel-to-give-moral- weight-to-online-censorship • Liberals continue to be reactionary vs proactive on policy
  140. 140. DEBT / CANADA examining-federal-de bt-in-canada-by-prime-ministers-since-confederation-2022.pdf
  141. 141. AUSTRALIA VS CANADA essay2-canadian-aust ralian-business-sector-productivity-gap-sectoral-analysis.pdf Canada mining, forestry, oil and gas sector have been faced with both taxation and regulatory hurdles as part of developing future reserves - https://www.bnamericas.com/en/interviews/exploration-splurge-by-canadas- miners-to-spill-over-into-latam and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/natural-resources-canada-whats-next- may-2022pptx LNG demand continues to grow. More LNG capacity is being added in Qatar and the United States - https://ca.investing.com/analysis/natural-gas-as-freeport- crisis-drags-new-lng-capacity-gets-signed-on-200513926 Critical metals continue to face price and cost issues - https://capital.com/rare- earth-elements-miners-need-to-invest-now-to-end-fossil-fuel-dependency Lack of oil capacity has been impacting gasoline prices - https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/us-refining-capacity-falls-to-lowest- mark-in-8-years-amid-record-prices-eia/ and https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/u-oil- gas-exports-fueling-200000520.html Countries continue to push the 2030 agenda without having a solid transition plan off fossil fuels. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/environment- commissioner-emissions-reduction-targets-1.6431155 or https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-pms-massive-climate- spending-fails-to-achieve-promised-results or https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/global-climate-goal- could-be-peril-without-carbon-price-reform-2022-06-22/
  142. 142. FISCAL MESS Source - https://www.sasktoday.ca/north/opinion/opinion-nothing-prudent-about-trudeau-governments-budgeting- 5570749 Summary The world continues to head to big government. More needs to be done to safeguard assets by the public sector. Audited emergency and crisis management reports should be part of the fiscal management cycle More money for auditor-generals as part of expanding performance and value for money audits across agencies and GBEs Compensation and benefit reforms as part of reducing the cost of government More adoption of the digital model as part of streamlining the government programs as part of better delivery of program spending through value fore money! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-fiscal- management-deficit-and-debt-may-2022pptx
  143. 143. CARBON TAX REBATES Source - https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroo m/carbon-tax-and-rebates-cost- ontario-families-hundreds-every- year https://twitter.com/LauraBabcock/status/15 47179346896556035 There are many ways to address this issue: Remove the carbon tax Reduce gas taxes Focus on getting goods out of the ground to market Provide more rebates to fixed income earners https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to- address-high-cost-of-living-pptx
  144. 144. STAGFLATION AND BIG GOVERNMENT Source - https://fcpp.org/2022/07/10/stagflation-begs-for-less-government- not-more/ Summary: I have written many presentations and blogs over the years on transforming the public sector. The public sector needs to reform its model including stronger crisis and risk management planning and analysis, creating new a compliance group that ensure all oversight agencies are free from partisan policies, governments need to learn to live within its means, all program spending should undertake a program review, taxation focus should be on tax fairness, policies should address issues like wage reform or pension reform or other reforms. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how- to-fix-the-governance-model-for-government- public-sectorpptx
  145. 145. HEALTHCARE How about we stop throwing money at the symptoms? Drug reforms Mandatory reporting of key stats into the prov govt More spots at nursing & medical school Moving towards a homecare & private clinic model Moving towards a digital model https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global-healthcare-crisis-pptx
  146. 146. HOCKEY CANADA Source - https://lethbridgenewsnow.com/2022/07/14/hockey-canada-reopening- investigation-into-alleged-2018-sexual-assault-2/ • Why did the previous ministers not demand and independent review of the sexual assault at Hockey Canada? • Liberals always seem to drag their feet when it comes to HR related issues. All you have to do is look at the bungling of the GG toxic office allegations - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/rideau- hall-governor-general-payette-1.5861952
  147. 147. DIVISIVENESS Source - https://nationalpost.com/news/canadians-disapprove-of-justin- trudeaus-job-as-prime-minister-and-feel-he-is-divisive-national-opinion- survey-says
  148. 148. LNG AND CANADA Blog – Oil and Natural Gas (Energy Sector) – What is next? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/oil-and-gas-sector- analysis-and-commentary-june-2022pptx Canada and USA oil production continues to lag pre-COVID19 EMEA and the world are looking at Iran and VZ oil as part of dealing with oil capacity issues Many governments continue to push their clean agenda at all costs. Inflation is at all-time high that is forcing central banks to raise interest rates. The last time there was this high inflation was 1980 recession - https://www.marketwatch.com/story/u-s-homeownership-rate-tumbles-to-1980s-levels-11657061992 or https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/wall-street-says-a-recession-is-coming-consumers-say-its-already-here Electrical vehicles need to pay their fair share of taxes including licensing, km taxes, etc. Switzerland is proposing new road taxes for electrical vehicles.
  149. 149. GDP / FORECAST Source - https://www.baystreet.ca/economiccommentary/3622/Bank-Of-Canada-Lowers-Its-GDP-Forecast- For-This-Year-To-350 GDP was running 1.6% at the end of 2019 which is down nearly 40% from 2017. Trudeau policies have never done much to fix systemic issues with innovation, productivity, and tax fairness, red tape, etc. GDP was in trouble pre-covid19. Trudeau peak GDP was 3.0% in 2017. 2016 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2016-november-2016-gdp- gross-domestic-product-canada 2018 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-canada-the-real-truth Oct/19 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global-growth-and-the- major-issues-facing-global-gdp Dec/20 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/scorecard-and-gdp- canada-december-2020-and-november-2020 Apr/22 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-analysis-and- commentary-canada-april-2022pptx
  150. 150. HOUSEHOLD DEBT AND GDP GROWTH Source - https://www.mpamag.com/ca/news/general/analysis-canadian- household-debt-a-serious-impediment-to-economic-growth/412967 @RalphGoodale did you not say back 2015 that Harper had the worse household debt? https://nationalpost.com/opinion/ralph-goodale-the- myth-of-the-roaring-canadian-economy So, what does that make your former Boss's record on household debt? https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/statscan-household- debt-1.6486665 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has-justin- trudeau-been-open-transparent-and-accountable-to- canadians-we-june24-2022pptx and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/affordable- housing-household-debt-and-homelessness-canada-and- the-world-may-2022pptx-252046736
  151. 151. SUBSIDIES AND COMPETITIVENESS Summary: Canada carbon tax and excessive regulations are hurting Canada’s ability to attract FDI. Canada could be leader in ethical and environmental oil if the Trudeau and his government did more to support the natural gas and oil sector. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/oil-and-gas-sector-analysis-and-commentary-march-2022-preliminarypptx Canada various sectors continue to struggle with capacity issues Failures of clusters - https://www.ipolitics.ca/news/superclusters-funding-off-track-unlikely-to-create-expected-gdp-growth-pbo Liberals continue to pick and choose winners and losers when it comes to grants and subsidies. There is no real strategy to help businesses transitioned off fossil fuels. Canada is ranked at 87th capital invested https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-improve-canada-global-competitiveness-251338416 Subsidies have more than double under Trudeau. Productivity, innovation, and skill gaps are still a challenge for Canada
  152. 152. INFLATION – JUNE 2022 CAN inflation has risen to 8.1% driven by gas prices. The LPC carbon tax & high fuel taxes continue to lead to more green inflation issues for Cdns. Green or bust approach by @JustinTrudeau will continue lead to food security & cost issues! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/preliminary-cost-of-living-canada-june-2022pptx @MarkGerretsen
  153. 153. CHILD BENEFIT https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1549749119 123689472 It seems you like to spin these programs on child benefit. You never review these programs to verify the outcomes for families have improved or how these programs can be improved, why? Efficiency - https://www.oag- bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/parl_oag_202102_04_e_ 43750.html PBO - https://www.pbo- dpb.ca/en/publications/LEG-2021-053-S--financial- support-families-with-children--soutien-financier- familles-ayant-enfants
  154. 154. MONTHLY CREDIT Monthy Credit.pdf @RalphGoodale did you not say back 2015 that Harper had the worse household debt? https://nationalpost.com/opinion/ralph-goodale-the- myth-of-the-roaring-canadian-economy So, what does that make your former Boss's record on household debt? https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/statscan-household- debt-1.6486665 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has-justin- trudeau-been-open-transparent-and-accountable-to- canadians-we-june24-2022pptx and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/affordable- housing-household-debt-and-homelessness-canada-and- the-world-may-2022pptx-252046736
  155. 155. NOTHING PRUDENT ABOUT TRUDEAU’S FISCAL MANAGEMENT CYCLE @MarkGerretsen Canada GDP per capita ranks 20th in the world (2021) Housing affordability is at a generation low Highest inflation in 40 yrs and no viable solutions to address inflation Lack of focus on getting goods out of ground to market https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/failure -of-trudeaunomics-june-2022pptx
  156. 156. OCEANS AND WATER Sewage is still being dumped into waterways There are issues with fish farming Indigenous nations still do not have clean water https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/failure-of- trudeaunomics-april-2022pptx-251698644 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-fish- farming-canada-august-2019 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/water-management- and-flood-mitigation @JoyceMurray are these lies? Oops you blocked me
  157. 157. FAILURE ON CORE COMPETENCIES
  158. 158. CRITICAL METALS https://twitter.com/MarkGerretsen/status/1547284695351803 906 Where are you getting the lithium from Mark? You need raw materials for this plant? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for- canada-mining-and-energy-sectors-natural-resources or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/lithium-supply- november-2017 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/clean-technology- search-for-raw-materia-and-new-productspptx
  159. 159. ARRIVE CANADA APP
  160. 160. GDP MAY 2022 BOC said Canada's GDP will grow at 4.6% for 2022. I see too much headwind for that projection to happen. I think GDP will be lucky to hit 3% this year due to lower housing prices and high inflation! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-analysis-and-commentary-canada-may-2022pptx
  161. 161. SOLAR POWER More photo ops as usual! Seamus never discuss the cost of the project and viability, why? High cost of raw materials for solar panels China controlling of solar panel supply Fixing the blding & fire codes/Solar panels Audits of incentive programs https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungc ga/what-is-next-for-the-solar- industrypptx
  162. 162. FISCAL SUSTAINABILITY RP-2223-012-S--fiscal -sustainability-report-2022--rapport-viabilite-financiere-2022_en.pdf
  163. 163. NET ZERO POLICY
  164. 164. GOVERNMENT PERFORMANCE
  165. 165. HOCKEY CANADA
  166. 166. INCOME TAX https://twitter.com/liberal_party/status/1552378277 251121152 How come middle class taxes have gone up under your watch? Do you ever use accurate data, or do you just pick data that is dated? https://www.fraserinstitute.org/article/federal- government-has-increased-income-taxes-on- middle-class or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/did- justin-trudeau-support-the-middle-class-in- canadapptx or Effective tax rates in 2019 were same as 2018 0 https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily- quotidien/211112/dq211112c-eng.htm
  167. 167. ELECTRICAL VEHICLES @mary_ng Where are your getting the raw materials for the batteries? Where will you be refining the raw materials? Why is subsidizing eVehicles is a good use of tax dollars when Premiers are asking for healthcare funding https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/electr ical-vehicles-and-adoption-july-2022pptx
  168. 168. WATER Canada is ranked highly in the world when it comes to its freshwater - https://www.fraserinstitute.org/blogs/canada-is-richly-endowed-with-freshwater- resources Canada is not even ranked in the top 10 when it comes to clean drinking water https://waterdefense.org/water/tap/countries-with-the-cleanest-water/, You would have thought that Justin Trudeau 2015 election promise about clean water for indigenous nations would have been completed during his first mandate, right? https://globalnews.ca/news/7836421/first-nations-water-trudeau-broken-promises/ Canada still needs to do a better job of protecting its waterways - https://wildsight.ca/2022/06/28/canada-us-transborder-political-dispute-looms-over- water-pollution-crisis-in-bcs-elk-valley/ or https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british- columbia/stories-about-here-wastewater-1.6443211 Little has been said about the role cruise ships play with water pollution - https://www.verifythis.com/article/news/verify/environment-verify/cruise-ship-waste- ocean-dumping-trash-fact-check/536-02d1427e-8186-46d7-8b2f-781bf912f6b1 Trudeau liberals also fail to grasp how food is produced in Canada. Crops need water and nutrients to increase their yields - https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/25/canada- emissions-policy-devastate-economy/ or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/water-management-canada-and-the- world-pptx
  169. 169. FOOD SECURITY AND COSTS Blog – Fertilizer – Food Supply and Costs – Trudeau https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMG4kuEN_kM and https://twitter.com/brianlilley/status/1551770187015360514 Brian I have been calling out @mclaudebibeau @JonathanWNV and @s_guilbeault policy statements on farm input costs for years. These liberals’ agenda is all that matters even if that means issues with food supply and cost! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/agriculture-equipment-sector-analysis-and- commentary-farmingpptx-252166622 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/farming-crisis-canada- december-2018
  170. 170. CARBON TAX REBATE @cathmckenna liking this post tells me and others that you could care less what the PBO or economists say about your carbon tax. I am also betting high inflation has not hurt your family, right Catherine? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-mitigate-the- threats-of-climate-change-november-2021 or https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/there-is-going-to-be-a- cost-federal-carbon-pricing-to-generate-net-loss-for- households-pbo-finds https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/climate-change- pollution-carbon-tax-cap-and-trade-1.6541851 That is out and out lie! You never address the pass through of costs along the supply chain! https://biv.com/article/2020/08/bc-carbon-tax-ineffective-ceri or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-mitigate-the- threats-of-climate-change-november-2021 FYI - Canada is carbon sink. It seems you never mentioned that area, why?
  171. 171. GUNS AND MENDICINO https://twitter.com/marcomendicino/status/1554591945 720320000 Yet, you do nothing about bail conditions and sentencing. Legal gun owners are not the problem! Gang and thugs with guns are the problem! https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/mcclintic-healing- lodge-stafford-prison-1.4897105 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/public- safety-crime-canada-and-the-world-251390205 '16 - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/85-002- x/2017001/article/54842-eng.htm '18 - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily- quotidien/190722/dq190722a-eng.htm
  172. 172. INFLATION ACT The act will do little to address the systemic issues with inflation! https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl es/2022-08-09/jpmorgan-says-us- inflation-act-to-do-little-to-curb-price- growth @JustinTrudeau cared about inflation then he would pause the carbon tax & look at ways to address issues with productivity, skills gap, supply chain gaps, etc. - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga /fiscal-and-economic-scorecard-canada- may-2022-and-june-2022pptx
  173. 173. SPYWARE AND RCMP Source - https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/house-ethics-committee-begins- second-day-of-hearings-into-rcmp-use-of-spyware-1.6019502
  174. 174. DATA AND AI ACT Source - https://www.teresasca ssa.ca/
  175. 175. DENTAL CARE Source - https://www.cbc.ca/news/po litics/canada-dental-care- kids-1.6546224 https://twitter.com/t7_linda/status/1557144495841492993 How is that effective, especially when there are provincial programs? You need a valid program that can be audited! Liberals again care less about transparency! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/blog-dental-caredocx https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-buld-a-governance- model-for-the-public-sector-july-2022pptx
  176. 176. FISHERIES AND OCEANS RP-2223-013-C--res earch-comparative-analysis-fisheries-oceans-canada--etude-analyse-comparatives-ministere-peches-oceans_en.pdf
  177. 177. ACCESS TO INFORMATION Access to Information Faiilures.pdf
  178. 178. FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND POLICIES Foreign Policies and Affairs.pdf
  179. 179. VETERANS AFFAIRS AND ASSISTED DYING Veterans Affairs and Assissted Dying.pdf
  180. 180. DAYCARE Daycare and Toronto.pdf
  181. 181. HYDROGEN AND NF @s_guilbeault H2 from wind power has yet to be proven to be viable. H2 as biproduct of other processes like Natural Gas is economic feasible. Liberals should be working with companies like Linde or Irving Oil https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2021-12/924-2-mission-innovation-Linde.pdf https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/the-future-of-hydrogen-august-2022pptx https://energies.airliquide.com/air-liquide- inaugurates-worlds-largest-low-carbon-hydrogen-membrane-based-production-unit-canada A three-year window to get environmental assessments completed along with building of the project is a bit of a stretch. EMEA needs energy now not in 3 years. The path forward should have been blue hydrogen and natural gas. The transition to green hydrogen should be over time when technology is viable!
  182. 182. SENIORS AND AFFORDABILITY https://twitter.com/liberal_party/status/1562812639331225602 Where have you discuss getting inflation under control? Where have you discuss changing the threshold for GIS? Where have you discussed high rent costs? There are deeper issues than raising OAS! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-seniors-and- retirement-canada-july-2019 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-happening-with- todays-seniors-canada-and-the-world
  183. 183. HUSSEN AND HIRING @chris_Bittle blocks anyone that calls him out. I sure hope St. Catharines votes Bittle out next election. Chris Where is the apology? Where is the ethics investigation? You can bet if this was the @CPC_HQ then you would demand an investigation, right Chris? https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/ho s-liberal-party-of-canada-government-been- open-transparent-and-accountable-august- 19-2022pptx
  184. 184. IMMIGRATION BACKLOG https://twitter.com/liberal_party/status/156254004902746931 4 @SeanFraserMP All your policies ever do is make things worse! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/hos-liberal-party- of-canada-government-been-open-transparent-and- accountable-august-19-2022pptx Why would you not address hiring 1 ½ years ago? https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/immigration-application- backlog-1-3-million-1.6561203 Are you going to stop illegals? https://irb.gc.ca/en/statistics/Pages/Irregular-border-crosser- statistics.aspx
  185. 185. CARIBOU AND GUILBEAULT Seriously? All your policies do is make everyone poor! I am betting that was your goal! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/mitigation-of-climate-change-green- and-circular-economy-june-2022pptx https://twitter.com/s_guilbeault/status/1561706792874287107 How about you take a page out of bison herd? https://www.cbc.ca/radio/quirks/apr-9-arctic-plastic-pollution-the-drunken- monkey-hypothesis-the-songs-of-the-manatee-and-more-1.6413118/indigenous- led-conservation-program-saves-caribou-herd-from-extinction-1.6413550 All you do is spread your narrative. You are not about real solutions! https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/albertas-national-parks-bison-herds- thriving-in-the-shadows-of-their-ancestors-enriching-local-indigenous-culture or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/mitigation-of-climate-change-green- and-circular-economy-june-2022pptx
  186. 186. FOOD COSTS AND FOOD SECURITY @MarkGerretsen https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/food-inflation-causes-prices-of-various- products-to-rise-according-to-statcan-284349/ https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/preliminary-cost-of-living-canada-july-2022pptx Despite inflation dropping there are issues with food costs & security. You can also add that commodities like lithium remain stubbornly high https://www.fastmarkets.com/insights/power-rationing-china-battery-materials-sector- tightens-lithium-supply How are is this making things more affordable?
  187. 187. ADDITIONAL SOURCES • Link: https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has-justin-trudeau- been-open-transparent-and-accountable-to-canada-251286238 Blog – Has Justin Trudeau been Open, Transparent, and Accountable to Canadians – August 26, 2022 Trudeau team is approving the hydrogen project in NF. Trudeau govt failed to approved Lithium projects in BC and AB. Trudeau’s fiscal gap continues to be an issue despite higher revenues. Trudeau has failed to partner will key players in the H2 and Natural Gas sectors. Canada still lacks the capacity to produce vaccinations for COVID and other viruses Trudeau and his team talk about making lives more affordable, but actual data shows that is not the case. CRTC and Ethics.pdf Vaccine production.pdf comparing-per-perso n-spending-and-revenue-in-greater-toronto-and-hamilton-area.pdf How credible are Trudeau's Promises.pdf LNG and Trudeau - Germany.pdf Hydrogen and Canada - 20222608.pdf Farmers and Food Security.pdf Weekly Oil - Canada.pdf GDP and Provinces.pdf Lithium Projects and Failures.pdf Critical metals - Failures.pdf Fish Quotas - Hering.pdf Mining and Profits.pdf Housing Costs - 20222608.pdf Middle Class and Inflation - 20222608.pdf Forestry and Climate.pdf Internet and Starlink - rural.pdf Guns and Crime.pdf Clean Water.pdf Daycare - 20222608.pdf Trudeau and Fiscal Management.pdf Military spending - 20222608.pdf 1. How credible are Justin Trudeau policies - https://torontosun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial- how-credible-are-trudeaus-promises 2. LNG - https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/22/canada-lng-germany-trudeau-00053144 3. Hydrogen - https://www.rmotoday.com/alberta-news/hydrogen-what-is-it-and-what-is-the- opportunity-for-canada-5735463 4. Food security - https://foodsecurecanada.org/new-farmers-are-future-of-food 5. Weekly oil https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=PET&s=W_EPC0_IM0_NUS- NCA_MBBLD&f=W 6. GDP - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/prairie-provinces-lead-economic-growth- 1.6561830 7. Lithium - https://www.pentictonherald.ca/opinion/article_e11e3408-24c4-11ed-a536- 0799265a1e70.html or https://magazine.cim.org/en/news/2022/forging-the-pathway-to-net- zero-en/ 8. Fish Quota - https://globalnews.ca/news/9074106/fall-herring-quotagulf-of-st-lawrence-cut/ 9. Mining - https://canadiandimension.com/articles/view/top-canadian-mining-companies- profited-143-billion-in-2021

Editor's Notes

  • https://tnc.news/2022/02/25/convoy-donations-came-from-fed-up-people-not-terrorists-fintrac/
  • Source - https://www.pbo-dpb.gc.ca/en/blog/news/RP-2122-035-S--federal-cost-minimum-sentences--cout-federal-peines-minimales
  • https://twitter.com/HonAhmedHussen/status/1514314685369176073
  • https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/it-would-be-better-just-to-be-honest-with-us-guilbeault-grilled-over-bay-du-nord
  • https://twitter.com/MarkGerretsen/status/1517167386318848001
  • https://spencerfernando.com/2022/04/19/freeland-admits-federal-immigration-policy-has-driven-up-housing-costs/
  • https://twitter.com/s_guilbeault/status/1517265220229423104
  • https://www.benchmarkminerals.com/lithium-prices/ and https://twitter.com/FP_Champagne/status/1514212830911815683 https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/video/lithium-price-skyrockets-electric-vehicle-153903620.html
  •  
    https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2022/04/the-canadian-government-makes-its-choice-implementation-of-copyright-term-extension-without-mitigating-against-the-harms/
  • https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/government-spending-taxes
  • https://www.pbo-dpb.ca/en/publications/LEG-2223-004-S--tax-free-first-home-savings-accounts--compte-epargne-libre-impot-achat-une-premiere-propriete
  • https://www.pbo-dpb.ca/en/publications/LEG-2223-003-S--mobility-tax-deduction-tradespersons-indentured-apprentices--deduction-mobilite-personnes-metier-apprentis-lies-contrat
  • https://www.pbo-dpb.ca/en/publications/RP-2223-001-S--budget-2022-issues-parliamentarians--budget-2022-considerations-parlementaires
  • https://www.pbo-dpb.ca/en/publications/RP-2223-001-S--budget-2022-issues-parliamentarians--budget-2022-considerations-parlementaires
  • https://www.pbo-dpb.ca/en/publications/RP-2223-001-S--budget-2022-issues-parliamentarians--budget-2022-considerations-parlementaires
  • Source - https://www.link2build.ca/news/articles/2022/may/commons-committee-calls-for-cib-to-be-scrapped/
  • https://statisticstimes.com/economy/projected-world-gdp-capita-ranking.php and https://photius.com/rankings/2015/economy/gdp_per_capita_2015_0.html
  • https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/alberta-court-rules-canadas-environmental-impact-law-is-unconstitutional-2022-05-10/ and https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/oil-gas/albertas-top-court-finds-federal-environmental-impact-law-unconstitutional
  • https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/canada-inflation-april-1.6457520
  • https://financialpost.com/news/economy/why-justin-trudeau-broadened-his-trade-agenda-to-include-dusty-penny-Jamaica and Stats Canada
  • https://financialpost.com/news/economy/us-canada-dairy-second-trade-dispute
  • Source – PBO Office
  • Source: PBO
  • https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/secret-orders-in-council-1.6467450
  • Source – Financial Post
  • Source – Spencer Fernando
  • https://globalnews.ca/news/8919078/justin-trudeau-russia-day-event/
  • https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2022/06/crtc-chair-ian-scott-confirms/
  • https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-28/trudeau-says-canada-may-expand-energy-support-for-europe#xj4y7vzkg
  • https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/trudeau-says-health-care-investments-must-deliver-for-canadians-1.5986017
  • https://www.naturalgasintel.com/lack-of-lng-export-terminals-stumps-canadian-natural-gas-production-says-eia/
  • https://troymedia.com/politicslaw/nothing-prudent-about-trudeau-governments-budgeting/
  •  
    https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1549460432745689089
  • https://macdonaldlaurier.ca/government-failures-are-making-the-case-for-focusing-on-core-competencies-aaron-wudrick-in-the-national-post/
  • https://lakesuperiornews.com/News/canadas-failed-pandemic-response-continues-to-freefall-into-an-authoritarian-abyss
  • https://twitter.com/SeamusORegan/status/1553086941293412353
  • https://calgarysun.com/opinion/columnists/guest-opinion-trudeau-continues-nonsensical-net-zero-policy
  • https://financialpost.com/opinion/franco-terrazzano-taxpayers-shouldnt-pay-more-for-ottawas-poor-performance
  • https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/failure-to-inform-minister-of-hockey-canada-assault-contradicted-government-directive-ndp
  • https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/wind-energy-timelines-canada-germany-deal-nl-1.6558549 and https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/canada-germany-hydrogen-partnership-nl-1.6559787

×