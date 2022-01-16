Has Canada immigration policies been effective?

Summary:

Canada hit a target of 401K in new immigrants. There are systemic issues facing natural resources, construction, manufacturing, and retail sector of the economy.

More and more jobs will be automated.

There are issues with cost and availability of housing.

Canada continues to be hammered by high inflation partially driven by green policies.





1. Wages and Canada - https://www.benefitscanada.com/news/bencan/survey-says-wages-set-to-rise-2-7-in-2022-as-inflation-hits-new-high/

2. Housing Costs - Affordability has become much tougher due to the rapid escalation of prices during the pandemic. That said, Canada has in its past managed to weather a situation where the cost-of-living situation was even worse without seeing a severe retrenchment in activity. And, both new and resale markets remain drum-tight, suggesting another strong year for price growth is in the cards for 2022. https://economics.td.com/ca-housing-rate-sensitivity

3. Job Vacancies – Nearly 50% of the jobs pay less than the average wage - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/211220/dq211220a-eng.htm

4. Many jobs could be automated - https://www.unitrends.com/blog/technology-5-it-trends-to-watch-in-2022

5. Canada trade surpluses has been led by the natural resources sector. There are issues with natural resources sector as the Liberals continue to over tax and regulate the natural resources sector - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/merchandise-trade-surplus-3-1b-in-november-statistics-canada-reports-1.1703909 and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-natural-resources-sector

6. Small businesses continue to struggle with new restrictions imposed on them by the government - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-natural-resources-sector

7. Skills gap - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-natural-resources-sector

8. Many government programs like healthcare have issues with their effectiveness - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fiscal-management-public-sector-canada-250858856

9. Green Inflation - https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/canadas-shift-net-zero-emissions-likely-drive-higher-inflation-2022-01-13/

10. Manufacturing sector - https://www.fxempire.com/macro/canada/manufacturing-pmi

