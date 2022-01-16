Successfully reported this slideshow.
Has Canada immigration policies been effective?

Jan. 16, 2022
Economy & Finance

Summary:
Canada hit a target of 401K in new immigrants. There are systemic issues facing natural resources, construction, manufacturing, and retail sector of the economy.
More and more jobs will be automated.
There are issues with cost and availability of housing.
Canada continues to be hammered by high inflation partially driven by green policies.


1. Wages and Canada - https://www.benefitscanada.com/news/bencan/survey-says-wages-set-to-rise-2-7-in-2022-as-inflation-hits-new-high/
2. Housing Costs - Affordability has become much tougher due to the rapid escalation of prices during the pandemic. That said, Canada has in its past managed to weather a situation where the cost-of-living situation was even worse without seeing a severe retrenchment in activity. And, both new and resale markets remain drum-tight, suggesting another strong year for price growth is in the cards for 2022. https://economics.td.com/ca-housing-rate-sensitivity
3. Job Vacancies – Nearly 50% of the jobs pay less than the average wage - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/211220/dq211220a-eng.htm
4. Many jobs could be automated - https://www.unitrends.com/blog/technology-5-it-trends-to-watch-in-2022
5. Canada trade surpluses has been led by the natural resources sector. There are issues with natural resources sector as the Liberals continue to over tax and regulate the natural resources sector - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/merchandise-trade-surplus-3-1b-in-november-statistics-canada-reports-1.1703909 and https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-natural-resources-sector
6. Small businesses continue to struggle with new restrictions imposed on them by the government - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-natural-resources-sector
7. Skills gap - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-natural-resources-sector
8. Many government programs like healthcare have issues with their effectiveness - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fiscal-management-public-sector-canada-250858856
9. Green Inflation - https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/canadas-shift-net-zero-emissions-likely-drive-higher-inflation-2022-01-13/
10. Manufacturing sector - https://www.fxempire.com/macro/canada/manufacturing-pmi

Has Canada immigration policies been effective?

  1. 1. How Best to Support Current and Future Labor Markets through Post- Secondary Education and Immigration PaulYoung CPA CGA January 16, 2022
  2. 2. PaulYoung - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – EmergingTechnology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – InternalControls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. Agenda ▪ Sources of Revenue – Colleges & Universities ▪ Program Expenses – Colleges & Universities ▪ Graduates by year (2013 to 2017) ▪ Employment Market – Canada (2006 to Present) vsTotal Graduate ▪ Innovation Grants / Post Secondary ▪ Government failures with Clusters ▪ Job Quality ▪ GDP ▪ Immigration
  4. 4. Revenue Sources – Colleges and Universities Source – Stats Canada - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/t1/tbl1/en/tv.action?pid=3710002601
  5. 5. Program Spending / Colleges and Universities Source – Stats Canada
  6. 6. Graduates by year Source - Stats Canada
  7. 7. Employment vs Graduate by Program Source – Stats Canada
  8. 8. Innovation Grants Source – Stats Canada
  9. 9. Cost ofTuition
  10. 10. Cost ofTuition
  11. 11. Government failures with Clusters https://financialpost.com/technology/liberals-supercluster-program-falling-short-of-promised-jobs-economic-growth or PBO - https://betakit.com/supercluster-funding-74-million-behind-schedule-according-to-new-pbo-report/ I have argued for many years that all post-secondary schools should be innovation hubs as part of aligning private sector with education as part of taking ideas from incubation to market ▪ a) Has Canada lost its way with innovation - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-innovation-and-rd-canada-2014- to-2017 b) I have looked at key clusters with fisheries and oceans. The money could have flowed through existing grant programs. There was no need to create a new entity - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/aquaculture-fish-farming-and-harvesting-analysis (see slide 17) c) I look at innovation over 4 years ago as part of looking at ways to best support taking ideas from incubation to market - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/innovation-and-research-and-development-tax-credits-canada d) Too many people do not understand subsidies. Direct subsides are a problem, especially if the program picks and chooses winners and losers. The best way to handle support is via the tax code - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/subsidies-vs-taxation- analysis-and-commentary e) More focus needs by all level of government on policies and programs that support economic growth as well as protect the environment - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/getting-goods-to-market-what-needs-to-happen-by-all-levels-of-government
  12. 12. Job Quality There is a job quality issue that was happening for the past few yrs. COVID19 will lead to leaner mgmt. as part of businesses trying to rebound ▪ Quality https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/career-and-job-management ▪ GDP https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canadas-gdp-july-2020 ▪ Employment – September 2020 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/employment-september-2020-canada-labor- market ▪ The new green social agenda will lead to even more issues with employment
  13. 13. Employment / Analysis
  14. 14. December 21 vs November 2015 SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW150.STATCAN.GC.CA/N1/DAILY-QUOTIDIEN/220107/DQ220107A-ENG.HTM
  15. 15. Job Quality / Crisis • The focus on all level of government should be on policies that will encourage FDI and innovation - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-innovation-and-rd-canada-2014-to-2017 • More focus on tax policies in areas of environment including CCA as part of capital investment in areas like waste management or CO2 recapturing or energy production or other areas - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-best-support-a-circular-economy • Re-thinking the green reset to ensure there is more balance between environmental/climate change policy and supporting economic growth - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/natural-resources-canada-how-best-to- get-goods-to-market or https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/getting-goods-to-market-what-needs-to- happen-by-all-levels-of-government • Technology will drive automation and changes on how the public sector and private sector will operate in the new normal for both the Canada and the World Economy - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/policy- analysis-business-startups-enterpeneurs-canada-and-the-world • Look at better ways to manage the power grid including solutions that are viable without direct government grants - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/electricity-analysis-canada-and-the-world • Fixing the systemic issues facing getting goods to market, i.e., over regulation, tax reform, carbon tax, etc. - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-reshore-supply-chains • Reforming the size of government - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/reforming-the-public-sector-for- canada-all-levels-of-government
  16. 16. Employment – July 2021 All levels of government and the private sector need to work together to address systemic issues facing the labor market across Canada. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/human-capital-what-is-next-for-education-and-training
  17. 17. GDP by Industry
  18. 18. GDP by Industry Source – Stats Canada
  19. 19. Per capita Income / Canada
  20. 20. Blog – slow Growth ▪ Canada’s economy went from 3% in 2017 to 1.9% in 2019.The USA economy grew at 2.2% in 2019. ▪ Canada took $1B surplusYTD Nov/15 and turned that into 15B+ deficit for growth on average of 2.0%.The CPC were averaging 2.3% growth post-2009 recession. ▪ Goods-service sector lags the service sector in terms of job growth ▪ All levels of government have not prioritized the supply chain including making key products strategic to the health of the economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-reshore-supply-chain-management Here is my previous work on the economy: ▪ 2016 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2016-november-2016-gdp-gross-domestic-product-canada ▪ 2018 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/gdp-canada-the-real-truth ▪ Oct/19 - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global-growth-and-the-major-issues-facing-global-gdp ▪ Dec/20 https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/scorecard-and-gdp-canada-december-2020-and-november-2020 ▪ Pandemic ▪ https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-best-to-managed-a-pandemic-february-14-2021
  21. 21. Immigration Canada labor market continues to face many challenges. There are nearly 600K job vacancies. Many of job vacancies are in sectors that pay less than the average wage - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/t1/tbl1/en/tv.action?pid=1410032501 The focus of all levels of government should be on the goods-producing sector and value-added jobs in areas like healthcare, education, IT, professional services, banking/insurance, etc. - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/wages-and-job-vacancies-job- quality-canada-july-2021-250056903 Many low-paying jobs are also in a precarious position as they are more vulnerable to automation - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-automation If Canada could grow exports by 10-20% that would help support good- paying job. For each $1B of exports there is 5,500 jobs - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/merchandise-tradecanada-july- 2021 All levels of government need to move to digital model as part or reducing their cost to serve. The focus should be on using technology as part of risk and crisis mitigation - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada- public-sector-government-what-is-next Here is a brief look at immigration and issues facing immigration not just in Canada but around the world! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/immigration-canada-what-is- next
  22. 22. Summary ▪ All levels of government need to start focusing on policies that will lead to stronger GDP growth in key sectors like transportation, goods-producing, technology, and professional services - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-global-economy-september-2020 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-global-economy-september-2021 ▪ Automation will continue to drive change across all sectors of the economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/whats-next-for-automation-238371946 ▪ Youth today need to focus their education of jobs of today and tomorrow ▪ All levels of government need to be reform to focus on value for money when it comes to delivering program spending – https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-reform-the-public-sector-in- canada-and-around-the-world ▪ More balanced between the environment and economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-best-support-a-circular-economy
  23. 23. Training and Development ▪ If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search PaulYoung CPA CGA) ▪ These subjects address how to fixed issues with housing and/or systemic issues related to economy including government policies

  • https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220107/dq220107a-eng.htm
  • https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/211008/dq211008a-eng.htm

