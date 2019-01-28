Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Canada Government Program Spending Analysis – 2008 to 2017 P a u l Yo u n g C PA, C G A D a t e : J a n u a r y 2 8 , 2 0 ...
Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting...
Agenda • Introduction • All levels of Government Spending – Canada • Healthcare Spending – Canada • Educational Spending –...
Introduction • The role of government is to collect taxation and the redistribution those taxes through program spending •...
Social Welfare Spending / Canada • CPC under Harper seen wage growth https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/william-wa...
All Levels of Government Spending – Canada
Healthcare Spending Canada vs World • Canada spending is up $10B, but still only ranks 16th • Other countries do a better ...
Education Spending – Canada vs World
Educational per capital Spending – Canada vs World Source - https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator_cmd.asp or https://...
Military Spending SOURCE - HTTP://WWW.MSN.COM/EN-US/MONEY/OTHER/COUNTRIES-SPENDING-THE-MOST-ON-WAR/AR-BBAZCPE Country Mili...
Environmental Spending / Canada https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/price-of- carbon-and-the-impact-on-taxpayers-and-c...
Social housing Spending
Canada per Capita Spending • Article never touches on efficiency when it comes to delivering healthcare dollars – Ontario ...
Gerald Butts per Capita Spending Source - https://www.fraserinstitute.org/blogs/the-principal-secretary-to-the-prime-minis...
Conclusion • There is allot that is required in terms of fixing program spending, i.e. value for money • The benefits of a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Government Program Spending| Canada| 2007 to 2017

22 views

Published on

The role of government is to collect taxation and the redistribution those taxes through program spending
Many ratios are used as measuring government vs other government, i.e. program spending to GDP
All level of government spending needs to be included in reviewing program spending.
The liberals came to power with the mandate to make lives better for Canadians. The problem is the liberals have decided to hike taxes on the middle class (i.e. CPP tax hikes, elimination of tax credits, etc.) - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-middle-class-analysis-and-commentary
Canada’s constitution drives how powers are controlled by different levels of government. Education and Healthcare are provincial matters.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Government Program Spending| Canada| 2007 to 2017

  1. 1. Canada Government Program Spending Analysis – 2008 to 2017 P a u l Yo u n g C PA, C G A D a t e : J a n u a r y 2 8 , 2 0 1 9 Logo here
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. Agenda • Introduction • All levels of Government Spending – Canada • Healthcare Spending – Canada • Educational Spending – Canada • Educational per capital Spending – Canada vs World • Social Welfare/spending – Canada • Defense Spending • Environmental spending • Social housing • Canada per capita spending • Gerald Butts and per capita spending
  4. 4. Introduction • The role of government is to collect taxation and the redistribution those taxes through program spending • Many ratios are used as measuring government vs other government, i.e. program spending to GDP • All level of government spending needs to be included in reviewing program spending. • The liberals came to power with the mandate to make lives better for Canadians. The problem is the liberals have decided to hike taxes on the middle class (i.e. CPP tax hikes, elimination of tax credits, etc.) - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada- middle-class-analysis-and-commentary • Canada’s constitution drives how powers are controlled by different levels of government. Education and Healthcare are provincial matters.
  5. 5. Social Welfare Spending / Canada • CPC under Harper seen wage growth https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/william-watson- turns-out-the-harper-government-was-actually-terrific-for- wage-growth • LPC have generated jobs but those jobs are lowered paying and/or govt jobs. Canada is less competitive in 2018 than 2015 -
  6. 6. All Levels of Government Spending – Canada
  7. 7. Healthcare Spending Canada vs World • Canada spending is up $10B, but still only ranks 16th • Other countries do a better job of delivering healthcare
  8. 8. Education Spending – Canada vs World
  9. 9. Educational per capital Spending – Canada vs World Source - https://nces.ed.gov/programs/coe/indicator_cmd.asp or https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/Singapore/Education_spending/ or https://data.oecd.org/eduresource/public-spending-on-education.htm Singapore spends half of what Canada spends on education and yet has #1 ranking for education
  10. 10. Military Spending SOURCE - HTTP://WWW.MSN.COM/EN-US/MONEY/OTHER/COUNTRIES-SPENDING-THE-MOST-ON-WAR/AR-BBAZCPE Country Military Spending (USD) GDP N/A – Canada $21.5B 1.2% 15. Israel $15B 5.8% 14. UAE $22.8B 5.7% 13. Brazil $23.7B 1.3% 12. Australia $24.6B 2.0% 11. Italy $27.9B 1.5% 10. South Korea $36.8B 2.7% 9. Germany $41.1B 1.2% 8. Japan $46.1B 1.0% 7. United Kingdom $48.3B 1.9% 6. France $55.7B 2.3% 5. India $55.9B 2.5% 4. Saudi Arabia $63.7B 10.0% 3. Russia $69.2B 5.3% 2. China $215B 1.9% 1. USA $611B 3.3%
  11. 11. Environmental Spending / Canada https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/price-of- carbon-and-the-impact-on-taxpayers-and-consumers https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein- will-trudeau-be-our-carbon-crusader#comments Trudeau and his team listen to only UN, Soros and Butts. Butts is the same guy that destroy Ontario’s economy with his FIT policy https://torontosun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial- next-year-the-carbon-tax-debate-goes-to- court?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&ut m_source=Facebook#Echobox=1545886677 Forest Management https://climatechangedispatch.com/red-spruce- growth- co2/?fbclid=IwAR1vpeRA8vpZyhOB8zRwWmqd0K6XXt hZquvH2M1l-SSyj2Elbuyj82XN4DU
  12. 12. Social housing Spending
  13. 13. Canada per Capita Spending • Article never touches on efficiency when it comes to delivering healthcare dollars – Ontario AG Report - http://fedeli.com/2016/04/05/lhin-legacy-of- failure-continues/ • Drug procurement costs (out of control) - https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/pbo-pegs- cost-of-extended-drug-patents-at-270m-a- year-for-feds-392m-for-canadians- 1.3903745 • Education has its own issues - http://theconversation.com/why- accountability-efforts-in-higher-education- often-fail-91716 • You need to look at outcomes as part of assessing program spending
  14. 14. Gerald Butts per Capita Spending Source - https://www.fraserinstitute.org/blogs/the-principal-secretary-to-the-prime-minister-said-what
  15. 15. Conclusion • There is allot that is required in terms of fixing program spending, i.e. value for money • The benefits of a national pharma care have yet to be determine. Drug costs to need to be control • The government cannot continue to look at ways to tax. Government needs to be restructured including digital footprint, compensation/pension reforms • The government needs to focus more on policies that support economic growth - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/slow-economic-growth-canada-and- the-world-january-2019 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/business- competitiveness-canada • All levels of government and the private sector need to revamp education including skills development and training - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/skills-gap-canada-commentary-and- analysis-september-2018 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what- are-skills-required-to-have-a-successful-career • All levels of government and the private sector need to work on housing strategy including rural, urban planning, etc. - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/urban-89562588 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global-real-estate-issues-and- solutions-january-2019 • The government has stop pushing carbon taxation. The environment already is properly regulated and tax - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/truth-or- lies-climate-change-caused-by-humans

×