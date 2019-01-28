Government Program Spending| Canada| 2007 to 2017

The role of government is to collect taxation and the redistribution those taxes through program spending

Many ratios are used as measuring government vs other government, i.e. program spending to GDP

All level of government spending needs to be included in reviewing program spending.

The liberals came to power with the mandate to make lives better for Canadians. The problem is the liberals have decided to hike taxes on the middle class (i.e. CPP tax hikes, elimination of tax credits, etc.) - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-middle-class-analysis-and-commentary

Canada’s constitution drives how powers are controlled by different levels of government. Education and Healthcare are provincial matters.

