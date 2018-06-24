Federal transfers - Equalization Payments - Canada - May 2018

Equalization Payments

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/politics/ontario-to-lose-equalization-payments-as-albertas-economic-fortunes-fall/article27831080/ “Ontario will shed its status as a poor cousin of Confederation in the coming years, not because its economic fortunes are rebounding, but because resource-rich Alberta is falling on tough times. The federal government is expected to announce how much each province will receive in the fiscal year 2016-17 from transfer payment programs, which include equalization, before Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets with his provincial and territorial colleagues in Ottawa on Sunday evening.

http://business.financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/provinces-feds-to-debate-proposed-changes-to-ever-divisive-equalization-program “British Columbia Finance Minister Carole James said in an interview that the federal government is proposing a change to include non-residential property values as part of the complex calculation. The adjustment would likely make it more difficult for provinces with property values well above the national average — such as B.C. and Ontario — to qualify as recipients of equalization payments from Ottawa.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/tom-osborne-equalization-newfoundland-1.4445339 - Newfoundland and Labrador's finance minister says the province should get a better equalization deal from the federal government. "When you see other provinces with a smaller geography and a much larger population and are receiving a large portion of equalization payments, I challenge anybody to explain to me how Newfoundland and Labrador is still considered a 'have' province," Tom Osborne told CBC's Here and Now on Tuesday evening.

Facts:

“The PBO report also takes a close look at the fiscal health of the provinces, warning that provincial finances are not sustainable. The report singles out Quebec and Nova Scotia for praise, but warns that Alberta's finances stand out as a point of concern. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/politics/morneau-prepares-fall-update-as-pbo-report-shows-improving-federal-finances/article36498817/



Too many provinces have been growing their public sector payrolls faster than the private sector - http://torontosun.com/2015/06/25/public-sector-job-growth-stronger-than-private-sector-study/wcm/cf67a4a9-9036-4eb0-a18d-c7b0ccc44920



Too many provinces are holding up projects that would increase economic growth that would leader to higher tax dollars.



The old saying it is easy to fix a problem with money, but takes something special to fix a problem without money!!

