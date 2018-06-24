Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRUTHS ABOUT CANADIAN EQUALIZATION PAYMENTS BY: PAUL YOUNG, CGA, CPA JUNE 24, 2018
DISCLAIMER • This presentation discusses Truth about Equalization
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting...
AGENDA • GDP Growth 2010-2014 • Equalization/GDP Growth • Comments from Alberta • Comments from Newfoundland • Tuition Exa...
SUMMARY • Equalization Payments • https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/politics/ontario-to-lose-equalization-payments-as-a...
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND EQUALIZATION • “The Globe and Mail first reported earlier this week that the Liberal government qui...
GDP GROWTH
GDP GROWTH / FORECAST Source - http://www.rbc.com/economics/economic-reports/pdf/provincial-forecasts/provtbl.pdf or http:...
GROWTH RATES 2016-2018 Equalization Facts: • Ontario $1.8B in equalization for 2017 and its economy is growing at 2%+ • Qu...
COMMENTS/ALBERTA – EQUALIZATION • Another surprising conclusion is the extent to which equalization is only part of the tr...
COMMENTS / NEWFOUNDLAND • Finance Minister Cathy Bennett said Thursday she is disappointed Quebec asked the federal govern...
COMMENTS/KEY POINTS • Source : - http://www.statcan.gc.ca/daily-quotidien/160907/dq160907a-eng.pdf Comment • Quebec has on...
MINING RANKING / CANADA Source - http://www.thestarphoenix.com/business/energy/worst+destination+canada+investors+survey/1...
EAST-WEST PIPELINE • In Atlantic Canada we need to be reminded of how the oil refining business has been sustained. More i...
KINDER MORGAN / PROJECT Source - http://www.delta-optimist.com/news/group-plans-blockade-of-kinder-morgan-construction-1.2...
BOTTOMLINE • Equalization agreement is up in 2018. A new deal is required to ensure there is proper balance in terms of sh...
Q&A • Contact: Paul Young • Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
Federal transfers - Equalization Payments - Canada - May 2018

28 views

Published on

Equalization Payments
Published in: Economy & Finance
Federal transfers - Equalization Payments - Canada - May 2018

