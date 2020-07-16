Electricty| The Grid| What's next for CO2 emissions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Here is look at electricity policy including costs for Canada.

  1. 1. Electricity – Analysis and Commentary PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA JULY 16, 2020
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA (1996) • Financial Solutions (FOPM/FPM) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Advance Technology • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Business Strategy and Restructuring Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. Agenda  Key Countries / Electricity by Source  Canada Clean Energy  Summary Electricity / by Source  Top 15 Countries – CO2 Emitter  Top carbon sink countries  Training and Development
  4. 4. All OECD (Electrical production by Source OECD Clean Energy Canada Clean Energy
  5. 5. Canada Clean Energy Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics
  6. 6. Top 15 Emitters and Electrical Production
  7. 7. Top carbon sink countries Source - https://www.valuewalk.com/2019/04/top-10-countries-largest-forest-cover/ Canada has one largest forested areas in the world. More must be done to protect the forests as part of managing the environment for the planet https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next- for-canadas-forestry-sector
  8. 8. Blog #1 – Clean Energy  @NavdeepSBains @ElizabethMay @gmbutt  Clean Technology continues to struggle with profitability issues - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-clean-technolgy-and-the- green-economy  Clean technology cannot exist without carbon - https://energynow.ca/2020/06/plastic-is-the-hero-of-coronavirus-says-the- plastics-industry/
  9. 9. Blog #2 – Clean Energy Support “In Canada, $16 billion has been put down to support the oil and gas industries, compared with $300 million for clean energy” https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/environment-and-safety/aid-for- energy-heavily-weighted-towards-fossil-fuels-in-covid-19-response-257268/ Clean Technology needs to be viable! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-clean-technolgy- and-the-green-economy @cathmckenna @Greenpeace @DavidSuzukiFDN @MikeSchreiner
  10. 10. Electricity  China, India, and USA lead in terms of energy consumption - https://www.statista.com/statistics/263455/primary-energy-consumption-of-selected-countries/  Canada and the radical green agenda - https://parkergallantenergyperspectivesblog.wordpress.com/  Ontario green shift failures - https://energynow.ca/2020/06/hard-lessons-from-ontarios-green-shift- deborah-jaremko-cec/  More balance required between the environment and the economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-clean-technolgy-and-the-green-economy
  11. 11. Training and Development  If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA)  These subjects address how to fixed issues with housing and/or systemic issues related to economy including government policies
  12. 12. Summary  The globalist agenda needs to end - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/rise-and- fall-of-globalization  Hydro costs need to be managed, especially how to move power distribution forward - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/power- generation-canada-and-the-world  More balance needs to be done as part managing the electrical grid around the world  Molten Salt - https://www.marketwatch.com/press- release/molten-salt-reactor-market-size-share- 2020-global-industry-demand-growth-analysis- revenue-and-forecast-2026-2020-04-24  Modular Reactors - https://menafn.com/1100169466/Small- Modular-Reactors-SMRs-Market-Size-Status- and-Forecast-2020-2026

