Electricity Market| Analysis and Commentary

  1. 1. Electricity Production – Analysis and Commentary PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA AUGUST 15, 2020
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. Agenda  Canada Power Production by Fuel  Key Countries / Power Generation  Smart Grids  Micro Power Plants  Top Countries / Clean Energy  Technology / Power Generation  Sales Forecasting
  4. 4. Canada Power Production by Fuel Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics
  5. 5. Power Generation / Key Country – May 2020 Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics
  6. 6. Smart Grids Source - https://www.globenewswire.c om/news- release/2020/08/13/2077717 /0/en/Worldwide- Transformer-Monitoring- System-2019-to-2027- Offshore-Wind-Farms- Presents-Opportunities.html
  7. 7. Micro power plants Source - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/micro-grid- electronics.asp
  8. 8. Top Countries / Clean Energy  Top 10 green countries are European - https://www.conserve-energy- future.com/greenest-countries-earth.php  Iceland leads the world in terms of clean energy (Wind, Solar, Tidal, and Geothermal) - https://www.clickenergy.com.au/news-blog/12- countries-leading-the-way-in-renewable- energy  50% of the emissions come from China, USA, and India - https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/each- countrys-share-co2-emissions
  9. 9. Technology / Power  AI and Power Production - https://www.uniper.energy/news/4-benefits-of-ai-in-the- operation-of-power-plants/  AI will reshape energy production - https://www.petroleum-economist.com/articles/low- carbon-energy/energy-transition/2020/ai-will-shape-the-energy-transition  IBM and Verizon (5G) - https://newsroom.ibm.com/2020-07-16-IBM-and-Verizon-Business- to-Collaborate-on-5G-and-AI-Solutions-at-the-Enterprise-Edge  RPA and Energy Sector - https://www.tcs.com/blogs/measuring-effort-in-robotic-process- automation  Analytics / Utilities - https://www.globenewswire.com/news- release/2020/06/22/2051219/0/en/4-3-Billion-Energy-and-Utilities-Analytics-Industry-to- 2025-COVID-19-to-Have-a-Significant-Impact-on-the-Sector.html
  10. 10. Sales Forecasting

