Electricity analysis and commentary october 2021

Jan. 16, 2022
Economy & Finance

Blog – What is going on with Electricity Market?

Electricity analysis and commentary october 2021

  1. 1. Electricity Production – Analysis and Commentary PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA JANUARY 15, 2022
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA (1996) • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Customer Success Management • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. Agenda  Canada Power Production by Fuel  Key Countries / Power Generation  Smart Grids  Micro Power Plants  Top Countries / Clean Energy  Technology / Power Generation  Green Agenda  Plug-in stations  Power Rates / Canada  Solar Power  Sales Forecasting  ESG Reporting
  4. 4. Canada Power Production by Fuel SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.IEA.ORG/REPOR TS/MONTHLY-OECD- ELECTRICITY-STATISTICS
  5. 5. Power Generation / Key Country – Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics
  6. 6. Natural Gas Source - https://www.iea.org/reports/monthly-oecd-electricity-statistics or https://markets.businessinsider.com/commodities/natural-gas- price
  7. 7. Smart Grids Source - https://www.globenewswire.c om/news- release/2020/08/13/2077717 /0/en/Worldwide- Transformer-Monitoring- System-2019-to-2027- Offshore-Wind-Farms- Presents-Opportunities.html
  8. 8. Micro power plants Source - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/micro-grid- electronics.asp
  9. 9. Waste to Energy The focus should be on the circular economy as part of recycling and zero-waste management. I am floored also why we do not incinerate garbage as part of energy management. Circular Economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-best-support-a-circular-economy Waste to Energy - https://greenerideal.com/news/energy/waste-to-energy-technologies/ • Sweden biogas - https://sweden.se/nature/the-swedish- recycling-revolution/ • Top companies (Waste to Energy) - https://www.energystartups.org/top/waste- energy/ • EU and Waste Energy - https://www.statista.com/statistics/1122082/e urope-waste-to-energy-capacity-by-country/ • USA - https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/biomas s/waste-to-energy.php
  10. 10. Top Countries / Clean Energy  Top 10 green countries are European - https://www.conserve-energy-future.com/greenest- countries-earth.php  Iceland leads the world in terms of clean energy (Wind, Solar, Tidal, and Geothermal) - https://www.clickenergy.com.au/news-blog/12- countries-leading-the-way-in-renewable-energy  50% of the emissions come from China, USA, and India - https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/each-countrys- share-co2-emissions  Circular Economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to- best-support-a-circular-economy
  11. 11. Plug-in Stations  Use of diesel generators - https://thedriven.io/2018/12/14/diesel-charge-evs- remote-locations-greener-than-you-think/  Sizeable infrastructure must be built to support electrical vehicles  Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/plugin-stations-electrical-vehicles-february- 2021 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/electrical-vehicles-and-plugin-stations-adoption- june-2021
  12. 12. Technology / Power  AI and Power Production - https://www.uniper.energy/news/4- benefits-of-ai-in-the-operation-of-power-plants/  AI will reshape energy production - https://www.petroleum- economist.com/articles/low-carbon-energy/energy- transition/2020/ai-will-shape-the-energy-transition  IBM and Verizon (5G) - https://newsroom.ibm.com/2020-07-16- IBM-and-Verizon-Business-to-Collaborate-on-5G-and-AI- Solutions-at-the-Enterprise-Edge  RPA and Energy Sector - https://www.tcs.com/blogs/measuring- effort-in-robotic-process-automation  Analytics / Utilities - https://www.globenewswire.com/news- release/2020/06/22/2051219/0/en/4-3-Billion-Energy-and- Utilities-Analytics-Industry-to-2025-COVID-19-to-Have-a- Significant-Impact-on-the-Sector.html  Hydro Quebec line inspection - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/hydro-qu-bec-nucleom-sign- 100000195.html
  13. 13. Green Agenda  Economies around the world are very fragile. There is a big movement to push more spending towards the green economy  Green https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fail- green-agenda-ontario-july-2019  Climate Change - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/clean- technology-the-green-economy  Clean - https://financialpost.com/technology/liberals- 600-million-cleantech-fund-is-losing-money-and- struggling-to-find-investments  Economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global- economy-current-state-and-whats-next
  14. 14. ESG Reporting Blog - Blog – ESG Reporting - Nearly 40% of large companies pose biodiversity threat: Moody's ESG study - My work - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-esg-reporting-nearly-40-large-companies-pose-threat-paul- young/?published=t Great work by CFO on this article! “Financial regulators will increasingly incorporate biodiversity indicators into reporting requirements, which will likely put increasing pressure on companies to address their impacts on biodiversity,” Moody’s ESG Solutions said. Source – https://www.cfodive.com/news/nearly-40-percent-large-companies-pose-biodiversity-threat-moodys-esg- study/601014/?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Issue:%202021-06- 01%20CFO%20Dive%20%5Bissue:34561%5D&utm_term=CFO%20Dive
  15. 15. Solar Power Blog – Solar Panels – What is Next? - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-solar-panels-what-next-paul-young/?published=t - Shortage of raw materials to make solar panels. - Load factors with solar panels. - Natural resources sector needs to be identified as a critical area with the supply chain. Summary  The global solar panels market exceeded USD $115 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $176 billion by 2027.  The global solar panels market exceeded USD $115 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $176 billion by 2027. The German government has undertaken initiatives to implement solar power in the country and target having 50% of their energy being derived from renewable sources by 2025.  https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/gblt-corp-announces-relaunching-of-its-solar-energy-division-267817/  Risks  Risk 1: Changing Regulations: Losing Net Metering or SRECs.  Risk 2: Electric Prices Stagnating, or Worse, Getting Cheaper.  Risk 3: Partnering with an Underperforming Installer.  Risk 4: Damage to Your Roof.  Risk 5: Spending More Money if your Roof Needs Replaced.  https://www.paradisesolarenergy.com/blog/the-top-risks-to-owning-a-solar-system or Blog – Silica Production and Solar Panels - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-solar-industry
  16. 16. Energy Crisis Australia exported 3-13 million tons per month of coal to China in 2020. If China needs 50 million tons per month that is rapid increase in coal production. It is unclear in China and Australia would be able to ramp to meet the demand. China is already in a shortage of perhaps 50 million tons per month. If there is a rapid surge in coal importing to China, there could be overbidding that causes shortages for other Asian countries. This will also make the supply chain problems even worse. Prioritizing heating over electricity means more factory shutdowns. Prioritizing heating coal imports over other supply chain means that the 200 ships waiting to get unloaded get bumped back at the ports for hundreds of coal ships. China having coal production problems is tough because building other sources of electricity and heating will take years. Especially if China wants to get beyond current levels to support 6% per year GDP growth. https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2021/10/173364.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+ blogspot%2Fadvancednano+%28nextbigfuture%29 This ties nicely to my work on energy - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/world-heading-energy-crisis-paul-young/
  17. 17. Sales Forecasting
  18. 18. Maximo / Electricity Blog – IBM Maximo with IBM Planning Analytics - https://ibm.box.com/s/ow662tdpto1c1p6d9u2waqxwli40x0la
  19. 19. ESG Reporting M y b o x f o l d e r - h t t p s : / / i b m . b o x . c o m / s / v m y i t c a c k q e v v m 1 h c x v 7 w k e 6 g u d r p n c e
  20. 20. Summary  More and more countries are moving to cleaner fuel supply for their electricity needs  Cold weather has played havoc with renewable sources like wind and solar - https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/texas-winter-storm-shows-diverse-energy-supply-needed-ex-energy- secretary  More options when it comes to smart grids - https://www.whatissmartenergy.org/energy-blog/3-key- benefits-of-the-smart-grid  Tesla makes up the vast majority of electrical vehicles - https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/tesla-cars-ev- registrations-us/  Global economy continues to be very fragile - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for- the-global-economy-january-2021 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the- global-economy-april-2021 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-global- economy or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-the-global-economy

