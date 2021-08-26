Durable Goods and Capital Spending| USA and the World| July 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Durable Goods and Capital Spending – United States Paul Young CPA CGA August 26, 2021
Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate an...
3 Agenda • Durable Goods • Business Investment Outlook – 2021 • Supply Chain and Analytics • Capital Ex Planning • Blog – ...
4 Durable Goods / Key Areas – USA Source - https://www.census.gov/economic-indicators/index.php
5 USA Durable Goods – July 2021 Source - https://economics.bmo.com/en/publications/detail/599a9df5- 34f8-4a0b-860f-c6d9432...
6 Business Investment Outlook / 2021 Source - https://www.foodprocessing.com/articles/2021/capital-spending- outlook/
7 Business Investment Outlook / 2021 Source - https://www.kiplinger.com/economic-forecasts/business-spending
8 Capital Investment
9 Supply Chain and Analytics
10 Capital Expenditure Planning
11 Blog – Supply Chain Many thanks to Deloitte, MHI, Thomasnet for posting this survey. It was a close race between the to...
12 How to Build Resilient Supply Chain • Blog – How to build a resilient Supply Chain using Data and AI https://ibm.box.co...
1. Productivity – France and USA have the best productivity (GDP per hour). Canada is rank 6th within the G7. Japan has the worse productivity per GDP hour within the G7 - https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn02791/
2. Canada is not doing enough to support innovation - https://www.moneytalkgo.com/video/can-cda-raise-innovation-game/
3. Efficient tax system - https://www.tsinetwork.ca/daily-advice/how-to-invest/canadian-capital-gains-tax-the-cheapest-tax-you-will-ever-pay/
4. Top destinations for FDI are China, USA, and India. Canada is rank 10th - https://moneytransfers.com/news/content/ranked-the-largest-recipients-of-foreign-direct-investment-fdi-in-2020
5. Capital asset write-downs - https://www.bprheaton.co.uk/capital-allowances-and-the-super-deduction/ or Canada - https://bcbc.com/reports-and-research/low-productivity-growth-is-holding-back-canadians-pay-growth
6. Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia lead the world in terms of economic freedom - https://www.heritage.org/index/ranking Canada has fallen to 10th
7. Canada continues to lag other countries in terms of productivity - https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/most-productive-countries
8. Carbon subsidies the race to the bottom - https://financialpost.com/opinion/terence-corcoran-carbon-race-to-the-bottom-for-subsidies
9. Estonia, Latvia, and New Zealand are leaders when it come to tax competitiveness. https://taxfoundation.org/publications/international-tax-competitiveness-index/ Canada is rank 18th and the USA is rank 21st
10. New global minimum tax – https://news.bloombergtax.com/daily-tax-report-international/global-minimum-tax-rate-a-strategy-in-the-tax-collection-battle
11. Regulatory filings - https://mises.org/power-market/cei-federal-regulations-cost-19-trillion-annually


Durable Goods and Capital Spending| USA and the World| July 2021

  1. 1. Durable Goods and Capital Spending – United States Paul Young CPA CGA August 26, 2021
  Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga
  3. 3. 3 Agenda • Durable Goods • Business Investment Outlook – 2021 • Supply Chain and Analytics • Capital Ex Planning • Blog – Supply Chain
  4. 4. 4 Durable Goods / Key Areas – USA Source - https://www.census.gov/economic-indicators/index.php
  5. 5. 5 USA Durable Goods – July 2021 Source - https://economics.bmo.com/en/publications/detail/599a9df5- 34f8-4a0b-860f-c6d9432a7eb7/
  6. 6. 6 Business Investment Outlook / 2021 Source - https://www.foodprocessing.com/articles/2021/capital-spending- outlook/
  7. 7. 7 Business Investment Outlook / 2021 Source - https://www.kiplinger.com/economic-forecasts/business-spending
  8. 8. 8 Capital Investment
  9. 9. 9 Supply Chain and Analytics
  10. 10. 10 Capital Expenditure Planning
  11. 11. 11 Blog – Supply Chain Many thanks to Deloitte, MHI, Thomasnet for posting this survey. It was a close race between the top four technology areas respondents said they are increasing supply chain resiliency investments in:  Inventory and network optimization — 54%  Cloud computing and storage — 54%  Robotics and automation — 53%  Sensors and automatic identification — 52% For more information, please see the following link: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-need-resilience-amid-pandemic- disruption-powering-paul-young/?published=t
  12. 12. 12 How to Build Resilient Supply Chain • Blog – How to build a resilient Supply Chain using Data and AI https://ibm.box.com/s/bqy9mr0ktlgi64sbf49o4rg5d9w0rqkn

1. Productivity – France and USA have the best productivity (GDP per hour). Canada is rank 6th within the G7. Japan has the worse productivity per GDP hour within the G7 - https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn02791/ 2. Canada is not doing enough to support innovation - https://www.moneytalkgo.com/video/can-cda-raise-innovation-game/ 3. Efficient tax system - https://www.tsinetwork.ca/daily-advice/how-to-invest/canadian-capital-gains-tax-the-cheapest-tax-you-will-ever-pay/ 4. Top destinations for FDI are China, USA, and India. Canada is rank 10th - https://moneytransfers.com/news/content/ranked-the-largest-recipients-of-foreign-direct-investment-fdi-in-2020 5. Capital asset write-downs - https://www.bprheaton.co.uk/capital-allowances-and-the-super-deduction/ or Canada - https://bcbc.com/reports-and-research/low-productivity-growth-is-holding-back-canadians-pay-growth 6. Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia lead the world in terms of economic freedom - https://www.heritage.org/index/ranking Canada has fallen to 10th 7. Canada continues to lag other countries in terms of productivity - https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/most-productive-countries 8. Carbon subsidies the race to the bottom - https://financialpost.com/opinion/terence-corcoran-carbon-race-to-the-bottom-for-subsidies 9. Estonia, Latvia, and New Zealand are leaders when it come to tax competitiveness. https://taxfoundation.org/publications/international-tax-competitiveness-index/ Canada is rank 18th and the USA is rank 21st 10. New global minimum tax – https://news.bloombergtax.com/daily-tax-report-international/global-minimum-tax-rate-a-strategy-in-the-tax-collection-battle 11. Regulatory filings - https://mises.org/power-market/cei-federal-regulations-cost-19-trillion-annually

