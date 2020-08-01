Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONSTRUCTION SECTOR Paul Young CPA CGA August 1, 2020
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Changes • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, ...
AGENDA • Housing Market • Investment in new building • Innovation • Infrastructure • What’s next
HOUSING
NEW BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
GLOBAL OUTLOOK Source - https://www.oemoffhighway.co m/market-analysis/industry- news/construction/news/21135 342/global-c...
INNOVATION • 3D Housing – https://www.forbes.com/sites/pikeresearch/2019/11/20/3d- printed-homes-quietly-gain-traction/#28...
INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING • Global Infrastructure - https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/industries/capital-projects- infrastructure/pu...
WHAT’S NEXT • All countries will need to re-look at their urban vs rural policies - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcg...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Construction Sector| Engineering, Procurement, Building, and Maintenance| Current State of Affairs

33 views

Published on

Here is a look a the construction sector. The construction sector can become a key area when it comes to post-covid19 recovery.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Construction Sector| Engineering, Procurement, Building, and Maintenance| Current State of Affairs

  1. 1. CONSTRUCTION SECTOR Paul Young CPA CGA August 1, 2020
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Changes • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management • Academia – Advance Accounting, Public Finance and Advanced Management Systems Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. AGENDA • Housing Market • Investment in new building • Innovation • Infrastructure • What’s next
  4. 4. HOUSING
  5. 5. NEW BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
  6. 6. GLOBAL OUTLOOK Source - https://www.oemoffhighway.co m/market-analysis/industry- news/construction/news/21135 342/global-construction- markets-slowing-due-to- impacts-of-covid
  7. 7. INNOVATION • 3D Housing – https://www.forbes.com/sites/pikeresearch/2019/11/20/3d- printed-homes-quietly-gain-traction/#28825e0663bd • 3D materials market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news- release/2020/05/29/2040932/0/en/3D-Printing-Materials-Market-Size- Worth-USD-3-78-Billion-by-2026-Advancements-in-Additive- Manufacturing-Technologies-to-Benefit-the-Market-Says-Fortune- Business-Insights.html • 3D Printing - https://kootenaybiz.com/technology/article/this_west_kootenay_business_ doesnt_build_homesthey_print_them • Demolition / Automation https://www.prnewswire.com/news- releases/global-construction-robot-market-2019-2025-market-is- expected-to-witness-a-cagr-of-over-20-to-reach--190-million- 300895006.html • Engineering and Construction Automation - https://constructible.trimble.com/construction-industry/the-benefits-of-ai- in-construction • Cost Management and RPA - https://rsmus.com/what-we- do/industries/real-estate/construction/transform-your-construction- operations-through-rpa.html • RPA / Financial Reporting - https://research.aimultiple.com/robotic- process-automation-use-cases/ • AI-infused reporting - https://www.ibm.com/analytics/financial-planning- analysis?p1=Search&p4=p50329262873&p5=b&cm_mmc=Search_Google -_-1S_1S-_-WW_NA-_- %2Bfinancial%20%2Banalytics_b&cm_mmca7=71700000060952231&cm_m mca8=aud-452479374147:kwd- 297740779593&cm_mmca9=Cj0KCQjwpZT5BRCdARIsAGEX0zm9GEtE3SHD pNGcX34HAw4ut3XhXZxJ64p7SAYAq8msmhG0qQmEjLIaAkyGEALw_wcB& cm_mmca10=406181219663&cm_mmca11=b&gclid=Cj0KCQjwpZT5BRCd ARIsAGEX0zm9GEtE3SHDpNGcX34HAw4ut3XhXZxJ64p7SAYAq8msmhG0q
  8. 8. INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING • Global Infrastructure - https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/industries/capital-projects- infrastructure/publications/infrastructure-trends.html • China continues to fund many large projects around the world - https://theconversation.com/chinas-worldwide-investment- project-is-a-push-for-more-economic-and-political-power- 125190 • Belt Road Initiative - https://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/january- 2020/canada-is-missing-the-boat-on-chinas-belt-and-road- initiative/ • Canada and failures of the infrastructure bank - https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/jack-m-mintz- beware-a-new-infrastructure-bank-canadas-had-enough-of- these-failures-already or https://torontosun.com/news/national/canada-infrastructure- bank-approved-bonuses-to-ceo-who-resigned or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada- infrastructure-investment-getting-goods-to-market
  9. 9. WHAT’S NEXT • All countries will need to re-look at their urban vs rural policies - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/urban- and-rural-planning-whats-next • 3D printing of housing needs to be part of urban planning as way to reduce the cost of housing as well a make housing more affordable - https://thespaces.com/is-3d-printing-the-future- of-affordable-housing/ • China continues to make debt arrangements with developing countries. More oversight into China’s investments is required - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/china- path-to-global-domination • Reforming all levels of government as part of managing key policies like infrastructure investments - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/public- sector-how-to-reform-all-levels-of-government

×