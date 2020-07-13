Canada| Accountability, Open and Transparent Government

In November 2015 the election was won by the Liberals. The liberals election commitment was to be more open and transparent - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/politics/trudeau-promises-more-transparent-government-and-changes-to-the-senate/article25924259/. This presentation looks at depts and events that relate to open, transparent and accountable government. The readers of this presentation can make their own judgment on the success of Liberals on being more open, transparent and accountable.