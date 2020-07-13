Canada| Accountability, Open and Transparent Government

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARE THE LIBERALS OPEN, TRANSPARENT, ACCOUNTABLE, ETHICALLY SOUND GOVERNMENT? PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA JULY 13, 2020
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting...
INTRODUCTION • Liberals have been in power since November 2015 as such during that time the liberal record on the economy ...
AGENDA • Introduction • Definition of Open and Transparent Government • Justin Trudeau Open and Transparent government • A...
INTRODUCTION • Liberals ran a platform on being more open and transparent when it came to governing Canada - https://www.l...
OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT SOURCE - HTTPS://BALLOTPEDIA.ORG/GOVERNMENT_TRANSPARENCY
JUSTIN TRUDEAU OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT 2015 Election Campaign • Trudeau has failed on access to information - http...
ACCESS TO INFORMATION FAILURES Source - http://www.michaelgeist.ca/2018/06 /canadas-access-to-information- open-data-fail-...
ACCESS TO INFORMATION / BUTTS Source - https://www.therebel.media/rebel-gets- results-justin-trudeau-privy-slammed- inform...
FISCAL MONITOR Source - https://www.fin.gc.ca/pub/fm-rf-index-eng.asp • The fiscal monitor gives insight to how the Govern...
ETHICAL VIOLATIONS / LIBERALS • Trudeau never truly accepted the ruling from the ethics commissioner. • Trudeau was also c...
LAVAGATE • New Minister of Justice refuses to open up the Justice Committee to debating the Lavalin case - https://www.ctv...
RCMP AND LAVALIN • Liberals have restricted RCMP investigation due to cabinet confidentiality - https://www.thepostmillenn...
DEFICITS Justin Trudeau will not have a balance budget in 2019 Deficits need to be view by many factors - https://www.slid...
AUDITOR-GENERAL • Source - Source - http://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/acc_rpt_e_39082.html • Joyce Murray vs John ...
FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND POLICIES Trudeau said Canada is back when it comes Foreign Policies Globe is so far off! @JustinTrudea...
COLTEN BOUSHIE TRIAL • Dangerous changes to the Criminal Code - https://www.thepostmillennial.com/canada-is-using-online- ...
TERI-LYNNE MCCLINTIC It was the liberals that change the mandate for Corrections Canada https://www.canada.ca/en/public-sa...
LIBERAL MP SISTER-IN-LAW WORKING FOR THE ETHICS OFFICE
JANE PHILPOTT EXPULSION
MARK NORMAN TRIAL • There is no disclosure of the settlement made to Mark Norman - https://www.thepostmillennial.com/conse...
BLOG – OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVT • Naomi DeDe You do realized Trudeau has been convicted of ethical violations and has fai...
CARBON TAX MISINFORMATION • https://globalnews.ca/news/4586374/carbon-tax-rebate-what-you-need-to-know/ • • How so? The ca...
OPEN / TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT - TRUDEAU Source - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-if-trudeaus-re-electe...
BLOG – OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT • Here are Obama’s failure - https://nypost.com/2017/01/14/its-time-to-face-facts- ...
QUALITY CONTROL / MARIJUANA • Source - https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/corporate/transparency/corporate-management-...
2019 ELECTION NOMINATIONS @justintrudeau again uses rule that support his agenda of controlling who runs for his party - h...
BLOG #2 – OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT @justintrudeau never seems to grasp either accountability or open govt. People s...
BLOG #3 – ETHICS / LAVALIN • Birds of a feather flock together. @JustinTrudeau is no role model either for his MPs or Cana...
CHANGES TO STATS CANADA REPORTS • Stats Canada reports are good reports to use along other reports as part of assessing bo...
ANITA VANDENBELD Source - https://globalnews.ca/news/5479996/anita-vandenbeld-ottawa-guilty-ethics-code/ An Ottawa member ...
AMAZON FIRES • Trudeau promises $16M to fight Amazon fires • No where has Trudeau said he will ask for oversight and perfo...
NOAH TWEET / TRUDEAU • Lack of oversight - https://twitter.com/AndrewNJohns/status/1069355422325 256192 “Further investiga...
COVID VIRUS • The government has proposed a bill that gives them unlimited power without parliamentary debate and votes - ...
COVID19 AND DR TAM I have no doubt Ms Tam is very bright as I review his past positions. My concerns are that Tam likely i...
MEDICAL SUPPLIES • AG report / Ontario – expired masks - https://ca.reuters.com/article/domesticNews/idCAKBN20W2OG • Runni...
OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT Source - https://nationalpost.com/opinion/np-view-how-trudeaus-liberals-went-from-vowing-t...
GRANTS TO WUHAN LAB • https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-ottawa-funds-covid-19-research-project-that-is- colla...
WHO AND OVERSIGHT Lack of oversight at the WHO • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/reforming-both-the-united-nations...
MEDICAL SUPPLIES / QUALITY CONTROL • Liberal have not focus on any policies that would identify keys areas of the economy ...
FOREIGN AID • Foreign aid to known terrorist groups - https://tnc.news/2020/04/07/canada-to-fund-abortions-group-linked-to...
INFRASTRUCTURE / CATHERINE MCKENNA • Blackrock • https://www.blacklocks.ca/cannot-find-20000-projects/ • “Parliament’s Bud...
ONTARIO LIBERAL MP CHARGE UNDER THE CRIMINAL CODE • https://nationalpost.com/news/ontario-mp-marwan-tabbara-charged-with-a...
CHINA AND ACQUISITIONS • The liberal refused to support a bill that would look at Chinese takeovers - https://torontosun.c...
GDP Source - https://nationalpost.com/news/a-good- position-morneau-says-canada-has-fiscal-room-to- respond-to-market-coll...
OTHER DEPT • Fisheries and Oceans - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/leblanc-conflict-of-interest-fishing-licence-1.482021...
TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learni...
CONCLUSION Next government will need to do the following: • Place the Attorney-General outside of government within an ind...
  1. 1. ARE THE LIBERALS OPEN, TRANSPARENT, ACCOUNTABLE, ETHICALLY SOUND GOVERNMENT? PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA JULY 13, 2020
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Internal Controls • SME – Financial Planning and Analysis • SME – Business Strategy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Liberals have been in power since November 2015 as such during that time the liberal record on the economy and fiscal management has been less than stellar - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fiscal-and-economic- management-canada-230721080 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/open-and-transparent-government- has-trudeau-been-effective-pm • The liberals also said they would be more open and transparent. This presentation will discuss examples of the Liberals being less than truthful when it comes to being open and transparent.
  4. 4. AGENDA • Introduction • Definition of Open and Transparent Government • Justin Trudeau Open and Transparent government • Access to Information Failures • Access to Information / Butts • Fiscal Monitor Changes • Ethical violations • LavaGate • Deficits • Auditor - General • Foreign Affairs and Policies • RCMP and Lavalin • Conclusion • Colten Boushie Trial • Terri-Lyn McClintic • Ethics commissioner / Liberal MP sister-in-law • Jane Philpott Expulsion • Blog – Open and Transparency • Blog – Carbon Tax • Trudeau Failures / Open Government • Quality Control / Marijuana • Open Nomination - 2019 election • Ethics/Lavalin • Changes to Stats Canada Reports / Oil • Anita Van • Amazon Fires • COVID-19 • Medical Supplies • Grants to Wuhan • WHO reforming • Open and Transparent government • Noah and Funding • Medical Supplies • Foreign Aid • Infrastructure Funding • Other departments • GDP issues
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION • Liberals ran a platform on being more open and transparent when it came to governing Canada - https://www.liberal.ca/openness- and-transparency/ • This presentation will discuss key failures when it comes to open and transparent government
  6. 6. OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT SOURCE - HTTPS://BALLOTPEDIA.ORG/GOVERNMENT_TRANSPARENCY
  7. 7. JUSTIN TRUDEAU OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT 2015 Election Campaign • Trudeau has failed on access to information - https://ipolitics.ca/2018/03/28/trust-me-trudeau-has-forgotten- what-got-him-elected/ “If that’s the test, the Liberals have flunked, big time. After three years in power, openness has given way to opacity. Just this week, it took a grilling by the opposition to get the Prime Minister to admit that he received an overnight bag from the Aga Khan as a gift during his now- infamous vacation on Bell Island. Trudeau hadn’t disclosed the gift because it was deemed “unacceptable” by the Ethics Commissioner, and thus did not have to be publicly disclosed due to the wording of the Conflict of Interest Act, which only requires the disclosure of “acceptable” gifts over the amount of $200, other than those from a relative or friend. Trudeau still refuses to reveal the value of the gift or what happened to it, and while it might appear petty to insist on knowing whether the bag was Walmart or Vuitton, that’s what you get when you win power over promises to “do things differently” from your secretive predecessors.”
  8. 8. ACCESS TO INFORMATION FAILURES Source - http://www.michaelgeist.ca/2018/06 /canadas-access-to-information- open-data-fail-departments-months- behind-posting-summaries-of- completed-requests/
  9. 9. ACCESS TO INFORMATION / BUTTS Source - https://www.therebel.media/rebel-gets- results-justin-trudeau-privy-slammed- information-commissioner-withholding- information-gerald-butts-personal- expenses
  10. 10. FISCAL MONITOR Source - https://www.fin.gc.ca/pub/fm-rf-index-eng.asp • The fiscal monitor gives insight to how the Government Canada on the government taxation and spending cycles March 2018 – Fiscal Monitor April 2018 – Fiscal Monitor As of April 2018 the Liberals no longer report direct program spending by key departments
  11. 11. ETHICAL VIOLATIONS / LIBERALS • Trudeau never truly accepted the ruling from the ethics commissioner. • Trudeau was also convicted of another ethical violations (gift) - https://globalnews.ca/news/3930242/commentary- the-real-scandal-is-how-justin-trudeaus-four-ethics- violations-carry-no-punishment/ • Morneau and the Villa - https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/bill- morneau-pays-the-price-for-french-villa-omission- with-200-fine-from-ethics-commissioner • Leblanc and the Fishing Contract - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article- dominic-leblanc-found-in-conflict-of-interest-for- awarding-clam/ No where in Canadian history has either PM or Minister of Finance ever been convicted of ethical issues
  12. 12. LAVAGATE • New Minister of Justice refuses to open up the Justice Committee to debating the Lavalin case - https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/ag-sees-no- justification-for-probe-of-alleged-pmo-interference-in- snc-lavalin-case-1.4289301 • Liberals again are hiding information for their own reasons. • Failing to open up the what happen with PMO and Jody Wilson-Raybould means the Liberals are neither transparent nor open when it comes to information.
  13. 13. RCMP AND LAVALIN • Liberals have restricted RCMP investigation due to cabinet confidentiality - https://www.thepostmillennial.com/ breaking-liberal-government-blocks- rcmp-on-snc-lavalin-inquiry/
  14. 14. DEFICITS Justin Trudeau will not have a balance budget in 2019 Deficits need to be view by many factors - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-fiscal- management-cycle-canada-issues-and-analysis-august-2019
  15. 15. AUDITOR-GENERAL • Source - Source - http://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/acc_rpt_e_39082.html • Joyce Murray vs John Brassard - https://www.facebook.com/JohnBrassardCPC/videos/461992237945729/ • Liberals voted against many budgets like 2014-2015. There was bumped up performance audits by CPC. The Liberals seem to be going away from performance audits, why? https://www.hilltimes.com/2019/06/03/202293/202293 - The 2016 annual report showed performance audits of 34.9M as compare to 2019 which is showing 32.9M. The Liberals have scaled back performance audits. • Liberals are holding audits on sustainable areas despite trying to push their green agenda
  16. 16. FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND POLICIES Trudeau said Canada is back when it comes Foreign Policies Globe is so far off! @JustinTrudeau has been failure on Foreign Policy. @stephenharper was very solid. I am suspecting that Globe is only looking at the UN angle rather than country by country relationship! Foreign policies affairs and crisis management - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-better- respond-to-geopolitical-events https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-liberal-and- conservative-worldview-so-close-that-election-isnt- worth/?utm_medium=Referrer:+Social+Network+/+Media&ut m_campaign=Shared+Web+Article+Links
  17. 17. COLTEN BOUSHIE TRIAL • Dangerous changes to the Criminal Code - https://www.thepostmillennial.com/canada-is-using-online- outrage-to-make-dangerous-changes-to-the-criminal-code/ “But the public is being misled. Wilson-Raybould later tempered her Twitter pronouncement by saying she wasn’t talking about any specific case, but the message was clear: she would “fix” the law so future Gerald Stanleys would be convicted. The solution was Bill C-75, which has now passed third reading in parliament. Joseph Neuberger, a Canadian criminal lawyer and legal expert warns that “this was a knee jerk reaction to one high profile case that makes for very bad law and can lead to increased time for jury trials and harms fairness for accused individuals.” ”
  18. 18. TERI-LYNNE MCCLINTIC It was the liberals that change the mandate for Corrections Canada https://www.canada.ca/en/public-safety- canada/news/2018/09/mandate-letter- for-the-commissioner-of-the- correctional-service-of-canada-issued-by- minister-goodale.html or Goodale’s bad practices statement - https://globalnews.ca/news/4497189/ro b-breakenridge-liberals-tone-deaf- mcclintic-case/ Rodney Stafford was never properly informed of the transferred https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/terri-lynne- mcclintic-transferred-out-of-healing-lodge-rodney-stafford- 1.4168632
  19. 19. LIBERAL MP SISTER-IN-LAW WORKING FOR THE ETHICS OFFICE
  20. 20. JANE PHILPOTT EXPULSION
  21. 21. MARK NORMAN TRIAL • There is no disclosure of the settlement made to Mark Norman - https://www.thepostmillennial.com/conservative-senator-rips-trudeau-over-secret-mark- norman-settlement/ “What you don’t do, is you don’t is put your finger and try to weigh in on the scales of justice,” Henein said of politics that went all the way to the top. “And I know Canadians are paying close attention.”
  22. 22. BLOG – OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVT • Naomi DeDe You do realized Trudeau has been convicted of ethical violations and has failed to deliver his mandate, right? • Do you know your MP - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/liberal-government- and-mps-canada-real-truth • Trudeau has failed to deliver his platform. FYI Pot/Marijuana has even been poorly implemented. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/failed-election- promises-liberals-and-justin-trudeau-february-2019 • https://twitter.com/awudrick/status/1115949149072035840 • @JustinTrudeau said he would be different, right? Trudeau did not lie, right? Trudeau said he is very honest. I guess Trudeau and myself have experience things differently when it comes to open and honest government! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/open-and- transparency-liberals-and-justin-trudeau-analysis-and- commentary
  23. 23. CARBON TAX MISINFORMATION • https://globalnews.ca/news/4586374/carbon-tax-rebate-what-you-need-to-know/ • • How so? The carbon tax would cost people an extra $1,100 to 1,800 through higher costs. The tax rebate would be lucky to cover 10% of the cost. Liberals are lying as they normally do because they do not consider the complete past through of the carbon to consumer goods, household expenses, etc. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/the-art-of-taxing-pollution-canada-april- 2019 • • It is the liberals that are dishonest as they released their carbon pricing economic impact, why? https://capforcanada.com/canadian-households-to-pay-1100-per- year-in-carbon- tax/?fbclid=IwAR02rsYH4ht9Gw3ESA0MsI34UeLjjnZ6sFW40leAoqVLr0FqY56wFuJgp Jc or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/the-art-of-taxing-pollution-canada- april-2019 • Or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/the-art-of-taxing-pollution-canada- april-2019
  24. 24. OPEN / TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT - TRUDEAU Source - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-if-trudeaus-re-elected-what-abuse-of-power-comes-next By a government that ignored some of the most fundamental precepts of the rule of law, including prosecutorial independence and the obligation to disclose, in a timely fashion, relevant information sought by the accused in a criminal trial. Source – Toronto Sun – May 12, 2019 I am sorry, but there is a pattern with @JustinTrudeau that is he feels that laws do not apply to him. Trudeau has been messing with laws since he took office. https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/pm-will-try-to-douse-snc-lavalin-fire-by-admitting-mistakes-but-nothing-illegal- 1.4325886?fbclid=IwAR2bFPJZ3zAHhzeWd2slEHltRG_wdy2NO6iShI_vRq0WRUezUvt77doGTzE 1. Judge appointment – Trudeau vs Raybould - https://globalnews.ca/news/5100221/manitoba-bar-association-glenn-joyal/ 2. Boushie Trial - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-lawyers-worried-about-proposed-changes-to-trial-system-in- wake-of/ 3. Trudeau refuses to release documents for the Norman Trial - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/mark-norman-davie-shipyard- breach-trust-1.5014538 4. Trudeau showed no remorse with the Khan Trip - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XQEDunFENM&t=19s 5. Ethical violations / sunglasses - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-trudeau-fined-100-for-not-disclosing-gift- of-sunglasses-from-pei-2/ 6. Trudeau met with Joshua Boyle - https://globalnews.ca/news/3962519/justin-trudeau-defends-joshua-boyle-meeting/ . Josh has been charged with rape https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/former-hostage-boyle-to-stand-trial-next-spring-on- assault-harassment-charges-next-spring 7. Trudeau does not grasp DPA - https://globalnews.ca/video/5005834/michelle-rempel-asserts-snc-lavalin-paid-for-prostitutes- for-gaddafis-son 8. New drinking and driving laws are incoherent - https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/as-it-happens-tuesday-edition- 1.4950862/canada-s-new-impaired-driving-laws-taking-away-constitutional-rights-says-defence-lawyer-1.4950867 9. McClintic case – Trudeau called the CPC a party of ambulance chasers - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley- trudeau-bails-on-vote-to-denounce-child-killer 10. Trudeau’s finance minister was convicted of ethical violation - https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/bill-morneau-pays-the- price-for-french-villa-omission-with-200-fine-from-ethics-commissioner 11. Leblanc ethical violations - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-dominic-leblanc-found-in-conflict-of-interest- for-awarding-clam/ 12. Lavalin / DPA - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-snc-ethics-commissioner-violated-code-1.5246551 (Trudeau never owns anything. Trudeau statements on DPA/Ethical issue was just a bunch of word salads)
  25. 25. BLOG – OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT • Here are Obama’s failure - https://nypost.com/2017/01/14/its-time-to-face-facts- obamas-presidency-was-a-failure/ or https://www.newsmax.com/finance/georgementz/bara ck-obama-biggest-financial- failures/2018/05/24/id/862327/ • Here are Trudeau’s failures - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2015- election-promises-failures-justin-trudeau-and-the- liberal-party-of-canada • Ella, so you will vote for the most unethical prime minister in Cdn history!!! https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/ethics-and- government-canada-february-2017 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/open-and- honest-government-do-you-know-your-liberal- government-may-2019 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019- election-open-and-transparent-government-canada
  26. 26. QUALITY CONTROL / MARIJUANA • Source - https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/corporate/transparency/corporate-management-reporting/departmental- performance-reports/2017-2018-financial-statements.html So much for the Liberals putting a dent into the illicit marijuana trade - https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/cannabis-prices- 1.5206554?fbclid=IwAR30PS1gb3Sd-9C_eNmkFlOudodcVXqx- Zb482WPvUKNw2RLCeiVKjSif7U One thing is consistent with @billblair and the liberals is they love to manipulate stats. The reality is there is supply issue with marijuana that Blair deflects off. (see slide 22) https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election- legalization-of-cannabis-pot-canada-july-2019 Where are the audits by Health Canada - https://business.financialpost.com/investing/canntrust- whistleblower-believes-health-canada-would-never-have-found- unlicensed-rooms-without- him?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Face book&fbclid=IwAR1OSr6PXkNkhldROGBpe1zA9Sj- nNrnod_8_H4lrec9KfMuogSRX4wAO24#Echobox=1562886203 Where are the audits by Health Canada - https://www.canada.ca/en/health- canada/corporate/transparency/corporate-management- reporting/internal-audits.html
  27. 27. 2019 ELECTION NOMINATIONS @justintrudeau again uses rule that support his agenda of controlling who runs for his party - https://www.hilltimes.com/2019/08/12/with-10-weeks-left-in-the-october-election-trudeau-liberals-declare-electoral- urgency-across-the-country-in-the-candidate-nomination- process/211066?fbclid=IwAR2IqLL6W3DZxvAJBqVCLJbK8jsmhirmnz21fkOQTH8W2bJMH9ZcE9u3Uo8 @Andrewscheer seems to have completed all the nominations, right? https://www.conservative.ca/team/2019- candidates/ Trudeau seems to have different view of open and transparency when it comes to his party!
  28. 28. BLOG #2 – OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT @justintrudeau never seems to grasp either accountability or open govt. People should look at Trudeau ethical issues as well as how cases like Lavalin and Norman were handled by the PMO @andrewscheer understands accountability and transparency as he served under Harper. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-open-and-transparent-government-july-2019 Return of Butts - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPiW4v1rKKA Who would you trust more?
  29. 29. BLOG #3 – ETHICS / LAVALIN • Birds of a feather flock together. @JustinTrudeau is no role model either for his MPs or Canadians as he has proven numerous times that honesty, integrity, openness and accountability does not apply to him. • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-open-and-transparent-government-canada-august-2019 • Liberals under Trudeau will never be about what is best for Canada, but what is best for their agenda. All you must do is look at what happen at the ethics committee meeting on August 21, 2019: • @stevenmackinnon nice arrogant approach at the ethics committee. I hate to say it you are pure example why people need to vote out your party. The DPA does not include jobs! • @PierrePoilievre • Steve does not seem to look at GDP details. • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-gdp-and-growing-the-economy-canada-may-2019 . Lavalin also said no jobs were at stake https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/snc-lavalin-job-losses-1.5071833 • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/justin-trudeau-scorecard-2015-to-2019-august-2019 @andrewscheer if you want to sway voters then I suggest instead of attacking repeatedly the Lavalin affair that you just show how you would be more open and transparent: • More performance audits • Ethics commissioner office goes into independent group • Attorney General is separated into a separate department • Anyone convicted of any ethics violation will be kick out of your party
  30. 30. CHANGES TO STATS CANADA REPORTS • Stats Canada reports are good reports to use along other reports as part of assessing both government policies as well as the performance of the economy. • Liberals used to include graphs with many of their reports, but that seems to have gone out the window. Individuals can do their own graph, but that would require work • Liberals seem to be looking at more ways to keep information from view.
  31. 31. ANITA VANDENBELD Source - https://globalnews.ca/news/5479996/anita-vandenbeld-ottawa-guilty-ethics-code/ An Ottawa member of Parliament violated conflict-of-interest rules when she asked voters to elect her husband to Ottawa city council last year, says Canada’s ethics watchdog. • Anita is on the ethics committee with her own violation. Anita should have been replaced by another MP was not • Anita voted against having the ethics commissioner testified at emergency hearing on the Lavalin / Trudeau ethical conviction - https://globalnews.ca/news/5792866/andrew-scheer-ethics-committee-snc-lavalin/ “Liberals Steve MacKinnon, Mona Fortier, Michel Picard, Frank Baylis and Anita Vandenbeld — who was herself found last month by Dion to have broken federal ethics rules — voted against the motion to invite the watchdog. Liberal Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Conservatives Lisa Raitt and Peter Kent, and the NDP’s Charlie Angus supported the motion.”
  32. 32. AMAZON FIRES • Trudeau promises $16M to fight Amazon fires • No where has Trudeau said he will ask for oversight and performance audit to ensure the money is spent on sustainable forestry practices • G7 plans to support $20M, but Canada for its own reason which are politically motivated is providing an additional funding of $16M • Corruption is very strong inside and outside of government https://www.americasquarterly.org/content/heres-how-exit-latin-americas- maze-corruption • Fires / Forest - https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/amazon-rainforest-fires-the-truth-behind-the-record-breaking-headlines/ar- AAG8KeS
  33. 33. NOAH TWEET / TRUDEAU • Lack of oversight - https://twitter.com/AndrewNJohns/status/1069355422325 256192 “Further investigation finds the administrator for @EduCannotWait is @UNICEF . @UNICEFCanada spends 30% of its income on management, administration & fundraising.” • No where are there performance audits by the organization - https://www.educationcannotwait.org/downloads/advoca cy-and-comms/ • The organization lacks audited Financial Statements and/or verification of the results. There are few spot audits but no comprehensive audits - https://www.educationcannotwait.org/ecw-annual- results-report-over-650000-children-reached-in-the-funds- first-year-of-operations/ • Trudeau continues down the path of handing out money without ensuring there is oversight including performance audits. • UN organizations have had issues with fraud and corruption - https://news.un.org/en/story/2016/05/530042-whs-new- fund-launched-un-humanitarian-summit-address- education-crisis-zones
  34. 34. COVID VIRUS • The government has proposed a bill that gives them unlimited power without parliamentary debate and votes - https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/terence-corcoran-time-for-governments-to- take-their-banal-cliches-off-the- table?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1585133378 • The stimulus neither deals with the systemic issues facing Canadians nor does it provide oversight, i.e. progress reports (AG and PBO review) - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/corona-virus-covid- 19-canada-economic-response • The Liberals also did little when the virus first showed up in January 2020. Trudeau was too busy doing his UN Seat tour - https://globalnews.ca/news/6596527/trudeau-security-council-africa/
  35. 35. COVID19 AND DR TAM I have no doubt Ms Tam is very bright as I review his past positions. My concerns are that Tam likely is being gag and/or control by Trudeau in terms of statements and policies. Background: It appears that Dr Theresa Tam led the leadership team on SARS. If so, then why did MS Tam not review the playbook for SARS – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK92465/ It seems like Ms. Tam has been relegated to say what PMO tell her to say or do in terms of policies and statements? https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/the-road-to-canadas-covid-19-outbreak-pt-2-timeline-of-federal-government- failure-at-border-to-slow-the-virus-2/. It is Trudeau team that controls the message of the public sector. Bio/Tam: https://www.who.int/about/who_reform/emergency-capacities/oversight-committee/theresa-tam/en/ @telfordk @JustinTrudeau seem to control what is said or done by public officials. I thought Trudeau said he would be more open and transparent including releasing the gag order for people to speak freely?
  36. 36. MEDICAL SUPPLIES • AG report / Ontario – expired masks - https://ca.reuters.com/article/domesticNews/idCAKBN20W2OG • Running out of medical supplies - https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/03/11/caco-m11.html • Reports to Federal government 2011 –” On Monday, Blacklock’s Reporter cited a 2011 federal government study by the Public Health Agency of Canada on the importance of stockpiling sufficient pandemic medical supplies, following the 2009 H1N1 outbreak in which 8,678 Canadians were hospitalized and 428 died.” - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-covid-19-shows-the-terrible-cost-of-ignoring-history • Equipment sent to China - https://www.thepostmillennial.com/canada-recently-gave-16-tonnes-of-medical- equipment-to-china-and-may-need-them-to-return-the-favour
  37. 37. OPEN AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNMENT Source - https://nationalpost.com/opinion/np-view-how-trudeaus-liberals-went-from-vowing-transparency-to- gagging-people
  38. 38. GRANTS TO WUHAN LAB • https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-ottawa-funds-covid-19-research-project-that-is- collaborating- with/?utm_medium=Referrer:+Social+Network+/+Media&utm_campaign=Shared+Web+Article+Links @cafreeland @PattyHajdu I think there needs to be committee set up to look at what your govt role had been pre-covid19 and during the COVID19. Your govt needs to be held accountable for your inaction and/or bad policy decisions! • @emilia_suze @karen_vecchio
  39. 39. WHO AND OVERSIGHT Lack of oversight at the WHO • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/reforming-both-the-united-nations-and-who New funding, but no demands for both status reports and oversight • https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/a-global-challenge-pm-trudeau-commits-850-million-to-global-fight- against-covid-19-1.4923565 @cathmckenna @ElizabethMay @JustinTrudeau @gmbutts @telfordk • Ban on plastic • Where does plexiglass come from? - https://www.pixartprinting.co.uk/blog/what-is-plexiglas/ • We could look at transparent aluminum. You can watch Star Trek IV to see this discussed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DduO1fNzV4w • Here is more information on oil: https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/oil-and-gas-sector-whats-happening-outlook-2020-and-beyond • The reality is that risk will always be there when it comes to any viruses. The key will be the mitigation steps taken as part of protecting healthcare as well as supporting GDP growth
  40. 40. MEDICAL SUPPLIES / QUALITY CONTROL • Liberal have not focus on any policies that would identify keys areas of the economy as strategic like medical - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-best-to-reshore-supply-chains • Errors with medical supplies • https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeau-governments-medical-equipment-blunder-cost-taxpayers-1-8-billion • Too narrow focus on vaccines including dependency on a company that little revenue from any products - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/covid19-race-to-vaccine-and-expediting-testing-june-2020 • Auditor-General - https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/corporate/mandate/about-agency/office-evaluation/evaluation- reports/evaluation-national-emergency-stockpile-system/findings.html
  41. 41. FOREIGN AID • Foreign aid to known terrorist groups - https://tnc.news/2020/04/07/canada-to-fund-abortions-group-linked-to- terrorism-using-coronavirus-foreign-aid/ • Funding / grants - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/furey-iqra-khalid-story-goes-from-bad-to-worse • Aid to Palestine - https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/palestinians/canada-announces-up-to-50-million-aid-to- palestinians-through-unrwa-1.6552108 - USA cut funding to this agency due to its ties to terrorism - https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2018/09/07/in-one-move-trump-eliminated-us-funding-for-unrwa- and-the-us-role-as-mideast-peacemaker/ Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/foreign-aid-and-issues-with-delivery-of-aid
  42. 42. INFRASTRUCTURE / CATHERINE MCKENNA • Blackrock • https://www.blacklocks.ca/cannot-find-20000-projects/ • “Parliament’s Budget Office can find no evidence of 20,000 projects subsidized with billions in federal tax dollars. Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna’s department would not document where funds were spent, the Commons government operations committee was told: “I don’t have proof that they exist.”” • I cover issues with audits with my presentation: • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/the-importance-of-value-for-money-and-perfomance-based- audits or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-going-on-with-building-permits-in-canada- january-2020
  43. 43. ONTARIO LIBERAL MP CHARGE UNDER THE CRIMINAL CODE • https://nationalpost.com/news/ontario-mp-marwan-tabbara-charged-with-assault-break-and-enter-and-criminal- harassment-police-say • He sat on a few committees “Tabbara, MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, chairs Parliament’s subcommittee on International Human Rights and sits on the special committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic.” • Trudeau said he did not know about the allegations which is surprised as nothing gets by the PMO including Trudeau - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/marwan-tabbara-trudeau-arrest-1.5604757 . It appears that Blair failed to tell Trudeau. Blair has been too busy with his weak gun laws - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/long-gun-registry-and-firearms- laws-canada-june-2017 or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/crime-and-polcing-canada-and-usa
  44. 44. CHINA AND ACQUISITIONS • The liberal refused to support a bill that would look at Chinese takeovers - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/furey-foreign-takeovers-study-a-good-step-for-canadas-china-file - Liberals voted against this motion • The G20 and the world need to re-think China’s role within different global bodies - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/china-path-to-global-domination
  45. 45. GDP Source - https://nationalpost.com/news/a-good- position-morneau-says-canada-has-fiscal-room-to- respond-to-market-collapse @Bill_Morneau has not been truthful about the economy. The economy was slowing down as early as March 2018. Morneau decided to push carbon tax, regulation reforms, small tax changes to an already sluggish economy. GDP https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-gdp-and-economy-truth-and-what-needs-to-change Household debt has been on the rise as well as Canada’s federal government credit rating was downgraded - https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/canada-loses-aaa-rating-fitch-downgrades-amid-virus-costs-1.1455645 - Canada had maintained their Triple “AAA” credit rating since 2004. https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/debt-consumer- government-and-corporate-debt-crisis
  46. 46. OTHER DEPT • Fisheries and Oceans - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/leblanc-conflict-of-interest-fishing-licence-1.4820213 - The government has also failed to implement recommendations of the AG reports into various areas of the fisheries and oceans agencies policies - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/fisheries-and- oceans-policy-review-canada • Immigration / CBSA – government has lost track of people - https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/auditor-general-reports-1.5641643. There are other issues with immigration and refugees - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/policy-review-canada-immigration-and-refugee-system • Federal government pushed out CERB without proper controls - https://torontosun.com/news/national/cerb-criminal-penalties-would-not-be-retroactive-feds- say. There are indication that liberals are looking at guaranteed income - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/policy-analysis-guarantee-income • Military audits - https://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/parl_oag_202007_03_e_43574.html. The government has struggle with management procurement and other issues that relate to Canada Forces - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/policy-and-analysis-military • AG and Food – lack of monitoring of GHG programs - https://www.agr.gc.ca/eng/about-our-department/transparency-agriculture-and-agri-food- canada/audits-and-evaluations/evaluation-of-the-agricultural-greenhouse-gases-program-2016-17-to-2020-21/?id=1582935745703#a8. Federal government has done a poor job of supporting the AG and Food sector - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-how-are-farmers-doing-in-financial-in-canada • Lack of oversight of the WHO - https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/2020/04/15/ottawa-disappointed-in-trumps-move-to-freeze-who-funds-as- developing-nations-brace-for-covid-19.html - Karina Gould has never demanded more oversight including performance audits of the WHO - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/reforming-both-the-united-nations-and-who • Trade and Protectionism – procurement practices that did not consider all factors before goods and services were ordered by the government - https://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/att__e_43586.html - • Foreign Aid – government has not gone far enough in terms of reporting the benefits of foreign aid - https://www.international.gc.ca/gac- amc/publications/audits-verification/2019/audit-iha-ihi.aspx?lang=eng – There are allot of issues with foreign aid - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/foreign-aid-and-issues-with-delivery-of-aid • WE Charity https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/we-charity-says-it-had-to-lay-off-workers-after-student-grant-program-cancelled-1.5021420 - There was already existing programs that could have been leverage by the government - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-youth-development • Government of Canada has not gone far enough in terms of its’ eCommerce tax policies - https://www.oag- bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/parl_oag_201905_03_e_43340.html#hd2e - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/ecommerce-fraud
  If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA)
  48. 48. CONCLUSION Next government will need to do the following: • Place the Attorney-General outside of government within an independence section • Ethics Commissioner should report to Parliament and not PMO • Balance Budget legislation • Scrapping the carbon tax and start addressing all aspects of the environment - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-environmental-climate-change-canada-analysis-and- commentary • Emphasize value for money as part of reducing the cost of government • Repair the damage done by Trudeau and his team when it comes to foreign affairs and policies - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/election-2019-foreign-policies-and-affairs-canada-and-the-world • Fixing the tax system including revisiting tax treaties, BEPs, payroll tax hikes, etc. • Streamlining regulations that ensure projects get off the ground - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019- election-merchandise-trade-canada-march-2019 • Repair the relations between Ottawa and the provinces -https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/trade-barriers- provincial-canada-march • Embracing analytics as part of expansion of performance audits • Restoring departmental reporting when it comes to fiscal monitor. • Any stimulus needs to have status reports including audit review and oversight (PBO and AG)

