Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Agriculture Equipment Sector – Analysis and Commentary PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA AUGUST 13, 2020
Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting...
Agenda  North American AG Equipment Sales / July 2020  Commodity Prices  Food Prices  Farming Income  Top Farming Sta...
North American Equipment Sales Source - https://www.aem.org/Market-Data/
Commodity Prices Source – BMO
Food Prices  Canada Food Prices - https://cfjctoday.com/2020/07/30/food-prices-on-the-rise-amid-covid-19- pandemic/  USA...
Farm Income  Farming Income in Canada has been struggling for the past few years - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-...
Top Farming States Source - https://www.statista.com/statistics/196114/top-10-us-states-by-number-of-farms/
Food Processors  Source - www.fao.org or https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/04/1910664/0/en/Food-Processi...
Technology and Farming  AI is transforming farming - https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2019/07/05/how-ai-is- tr...
Government / Farming  Elimination of trade barriers - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-for-global...
Summary  All levels of government need to work together to better support the agriculture and food processing sector  Th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Agriculture Sector| Analysis and Commentary| July 2020

32 views

Published on

Here is a look at the AG sector for July 2020

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Agriculture Sector| Analysis and Commentary| July 2020

  1. 1. Agriculture Equipment Sector – Analysis and Commentary PAUL YOUNG CPA CGA AUGUST 13, 2020
  2. 2. Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. Agenda  North American AG Equipment Sales / July 2020  Commodity Prices  Food Prices  Farming Income  Top Farming States  Food Processors  Technology and Farming  Government and Farming  Summary
  4. 4. North American Equipment Sales Source - https://www.aem.org/Market-Data/
  5. 5. Commodity Prices Source – BMO
  6. 6. Food Prices  Canada Food Prices - https://cfjctoday.com/2020/07/30/food-prices-on-the-rise-amid-covid-19- pandemic/  USA Food Prices - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy/us-consumer-prices-push-higher- high-unemployment-likely-to-keep-lid-on-inflation-idUSKCN2581SA  World Food Prices - https://www.ontariofarmer.com/business/farm-business/world-food-prices-rising
  7. 7. Farm Income  Farming Income in Canada has been struggling for the past few years - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/191126/dq191126b-eng.htm  USA farm income and aid - https://www.agriculture.com/markets/newswire/us-farm-income-expected-to- rise-in-2019-but-only-because-of-government-aid  AG subsidies - https://www.agriculture.com/news/business/world-farm-subsidies-hit-2-billion-a-day
  8. 8. Top Farming States Source - https://www.statista.com/statistics/196114/top-10-us-states-by-number-of-farms/
  9. 9. Food Processors  Source - www.fao.org or https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/04/1910664/0/en/Food-Processing-Market-to-Exceed-4-Trillion- by-2024-Key-Trends-Analysis-Opportunities-to-Succeed.html
  10. 10. Technology and Farming  AI is transforming farming - https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2019/07/05/how-ai-is- transforming-agriculture/#1fa34bec4ad1  AI and farming - https://customerthink.com/the-role-of-artificial-intelligence-in-agriculture-sector/  IBM and farming - https://farmtario.com/news/ibm-expands-artificial-intelligence-platform-into- agriculture/  RPA and Farming - https://blog.accubits.com/robotic-process-automation-in-agribusiness/
  11. 11. Government / Farming  Elimination of trade barriers - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-for-global- trade-protectionism  More emphasis on local supply chain management solutions - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/tranformation-of-supply-chains  Tax fairness and regulatory reforms  Government provides direct subsidies and/or loans to farmers  Government needs to revisit all their programs to ensure various programs are efficient and effective - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/market-food-protein-market-analysis-and-commentary or https://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/parl_lpt_e_934.html  Automation can help with automation of audits - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/internal-audit-and- performance-base-auditing
  12. 12. Summary  All levels of government need to work together to better support the agriculture and food processing sector  The world needs to unite to fixed issues with WTO  More balanced between environmental and economic policies.

×