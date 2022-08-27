Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Agriculture - Dairy - Canada - June 2022.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 5 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Geopolitics - Risk and Threats - Variants and Disease Management - August 27,...
Geopolitics - Risk and Threats - Variants and Disease Management - August 27,...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

The Future of Hydrogen - August 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitics - Risk and Threats - Variants and Disease Management - August 20,...
paul young cpa, cga
Affordable Housing and Homelessness - Canada and the World - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
London Health Sciences Center_Annual Report_2022_FIN_AccessibilityUpdate.pdf
paul young cpa, cga
Affordable Housing and Homelessness - Canada and the World - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Preliminary - Cost of Living - Canada - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Manufacturing Sector - Canada - June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitics - Risk and Threats - Variants and Disease Management - August 14,...
paul young cpa, cga
1 of 23
1 of 23

Agriculture - Dairy - Canada - June 2022.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 5 views

Download to read offline

Food

Summary:
The total amount of milk sold off farms in June decreased 0.2% year over year to 787 888 kilolitres. Meanwhile, milk sold off farms for fluid purposes increased 0.6% to 214 845 kilolitres. Milk sold off farms for industrial purposes decreased 0.6% year over year to 573 043 kilolitres. Total cash receipts from milk and cream sold off farms amounted to $663.7 million in June, up 11.0% year over year.
Source - The Daily — Dairy statistics, June 2022 (statcan.gc.ca)

Summary:
The total amount of milk sold off farms in June decreased 0.2% year over year to 787 888 kilolitres. Meanwhile, milk sold off farms for fluid purposes increased 0.6% to 214 845 kilolitres. Milk sold off farms for industrial purposes decreased 0.6% year over year to 573 043 kilolitres. Total cash receipts from milk and cream sold off farms amounted to $663.7 million in June, up 11.0% year over year.
Source - The Daily — Dairy statistics, June 2022 (statcan.gc.ca)

Food

Recommended

More Related Content

More from paul young cpa, cga

The Future of Hydrogen - August 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitics - Risk and Threats - Variants and Disease Management - August 20,...
paul young cpa, cga
Affordable Housing and Homelessness - Canada and the World - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
London Health Sciences Center_Annual Report_2022_FIN_AccessibilityUpdate.pdf
paul young cpa, cga
Affordable Housing and Homelessness - Canada and the World - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Preliminary - Cost of Living - Canada - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Manufacturing Sector - Canada - June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitics - Risk and Threats - Variants and Disease Management - August 14,...
paul young cpa, cga
What is next for Lumber Production and Forestry Management - May 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Public Sector - United States - How to Transform Government - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Agriculture Equipment Sector - Analysis and Commentary - Farming.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Blog - Dental Care.docx
paul young cpa, cga
Inflation (Cost of Living) - United States - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitical Risks and Threats - Pandemic and Other Risks - Canada and the Wo...
paul young cpa, cga
Employment and Labor Market - Canada - July 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Merchandise Trade - Canada and the World.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Scorecard – Ontario – June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Public Safety - Crime and Policing - Canada.pptx
paul young cpa, cga
Geopolitical Risks and Threats - Pandemic and Other Risks - Canada and the Wo...
paul young cpa, cga
Fiscal and Economic Scorecard - Canada - May 2022 and June 2022.pptx
paul young cpa, cga

Featured

Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
Free
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
Free
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
Free
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix Dominique Ansel
Free
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated Irma S. Rombauer
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices: A Cookbook Katherine Alford
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
Free
Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Meals Hope Comerford
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
In Winter's Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland Beth Dooley
Free
Catching Hell: The Insider Story of Seafood from Ocean to Plate Allen Ricca
Free
The Spring 2022 Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
Free
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
Free
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat Matt Siegel
Free
Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci
Free
The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji López-Alt
Free
The July/August/September Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
Free
Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew Michael W. Twitty
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
Free
The Alice B. Toklas Cook Book Alice B. Toklas
Free
Bread and Wine: A Love Letter to Life Around the Table with Recipes Shauna Niequist
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
Free
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat Bee Wilson
Free

Agriculture - Dairy - Canada - June 2022.pptx

  1. 1. CANADA DAIRY INDUSTRY – PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA AUGUST 27, 2022
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. AGENDA • Dairy Market – Canada • Subsidies/support for Dairy Production • Milk Production (World) • USCMA / Freeland • Issues at hand
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION • High production and low demand for milk related products • Farmers in some jurisdiction are losing money and looking for government support • Farm incomes struggled in 2018 –” The realized net farm income of agricultural producers fell 45.1% in 2018 to $3.9 billion, the largest percentage decrease since 2006. This followed a 2.8% decline in 2017. ” https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily- quotidien/190528/dq190528a-eng.htm • Attacks have begun on Canada as part of tearing down the supply management system • New Trade deals (CETA and TPP) along with renegotiated NAFTA (USCMA) • Systemic issues are not being resolved • Capital recovery • Production quotas not being established • Opening new markets for milk exports • Inefficient/small farms • Government subsidies and bail outs are in place in many countries
  5. 5. DAIRY MARKET / CANADA Government of Canada - https://www.dairyinfo.gc.ca/index_e.php?s1=cdi-ilc&s2=aag-ail
  6. 6. DAIRY PRODUCTION Dairy stats.pdf
  7. 7. DAIRY PRODUCTION Dairy stats.pdf
  8. 8. KEY PRODUCTS AND FOOD PRICES – CANADA
  9. 9. DAIRY MARKET / CANADA Government of Canada - https://www.dairyinfo.gc.ca/index_e.php?s1=cdi-ilc&s2=aag-ail
  10. 10. SIZE OF HERD Source – Government of Canada - http://aimis-simia-cdic- ccil.agr.gc.ca/rp/index- eng.cfm?action=pR&r=219&pdctc=
  11. 11. TOP DAIRY PRODUCING COMPANIES Source - http://www.dairyinfo.gc.ca/pdf/emp_dpm_e.pdf • Dairy Farmers of America contributed to Republican Party election Campaign - https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/pac 2pac.php?cycle=2018&cmte=C0000138 8 • USA Subsidies to Dairy “The calculations include government expenditures outside of dairy programs, such as subsidized irrigation water, nutrition programs and government loan programs. For example, the benefits of state and local irrigation programs are estimated at $2.1 billion.” https://www.realagriculture.com/2018 /02/u-s-dairy-subsidies-equal-73- percent-of-producer-returns-says-new- report/ • Canada’s government needs to look at ways to softening the blow when the tariffs removed including similar policies of the USA, i.e. tax write-off, price support, transitioning funding
  12. 12. DAIRY MARKET / CANADA Government of Canada - http://www.dairyinfo.gc.ca/index_e.php?s1=dff-fcil&s2=imp-exp&s3=bal North America ($474.7 million), the European Union ($226.5 million) and Oceania ($93.3 million), together these regions accounted for 88.4% in value of total imports, a 1.6% drop from 2014. The United States ($474.6 million), New Zealand ($83.6 million), France ($62.3 million), Italy ($56.3 million), and Switzerland ($46.2 million) were the top country suppliers. Imports Exports North America ($114 million), Asia ($36.2 million) and Africa ($24.2 million), together represented almost 82.7% in value of total exports. The United States ($104.2 million), Egypt ($20.1 million), China (9.9 million), Mexico ($9.4 million) and Saudi Arabia ($7.3 million) were the top destination countries.
  13. 13. DAIRY MARKET / CANADA Government of Canada
  14. 14. • Dairy Farmers of Canada Supply Management
  15. 15. • Dairy Farmers of Canada Supply Management
  16. 16. DAIRY INDUSTRY COMPARISON Country Government Canada • Quota System/Supply Management • No subsidies United States • Crop insurance • Subsidies removed, but bail outs have happen New Zealand • No subsidies • Cooperative to export milk Australia • Government provides subsidies and other support
  17. 17. TPP AND DAIRY • The market access provisions in the text are unchanged from the first agreement, which gave TPP countries (including the U.S.) access to the following share of the domestic market: • 3.25 percent for dairy • 2.3 percent for eggs • 2.1 percent for chicken • 2 percent for turkey, and • 1.5 percent for broiler hatching eggs. • Supply managed producer groups are questioning why Canada agreed to the same terms when the largest economy in the original deal — the U.S. — is no longer a member. • “Although the loss of the U.S. represents a loss of approximately 60 percent of the original TPP market GDP, the original concessions to our domestic dairy market remain,” notes Dairy Farmers of Canada, in a news release calling Tuesday “a somber day for the 221,000 Canadians that depend on the dairy sector for their livelihood.” In 2015, after agreeing to the original TPP with the U.S., the Conservative government immediately announced a $4.3 billion set of programs for the dairy and poultry industries to offset market share lost to imports under TPP and CETA. This money was never approved by the Treasury Board as the Conservatives lost the federal election two weeks later. (The Liberals have since rolled out a $350 million package for the dairy sector to soften the impact from CETA.) Source - https://www.realagriculture.com/2018/01/new-tpp-deal-without-the-u-s-same-concessions-for-canadas-supply-managed-sectors/
  18. 18. DONALD TRUMP / CANADA DAIRY INDUSTRY • In a fiery speech to factory workers in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump vowed to "stand up for our dairy farmers" in the state. The president also called Canada's dairy system a "one-sided deal," saying the North American Free Trade Agreement rules between Canada and the U.S. were "a complete and total disaster" overall. Donald Trump – CBC News – April 19, 2017 Note: Dairy Producers are lobbying Trump to include Canada’s supply management system as part of NAFTA.
  19. 19. TRANSITION FUNDING AND ISSUES Trade Deal CPC LPC CETA Deal was not ratified until after the 2015 election $350M TPP Deal was not ratified until after the 2015 Election Under the agreement, the other 10 nations will have market access that equals 3.25 percent of Canada’s annual milk production. If dairy imports from TPP countries reach that level, it would represent a $246 million hit, annually, for Canada’s dairy industry. USMCA NAFTA re-negotiated (Trump era) That’s likely to happen in a couple of ways. First, the deal is reported to grant US dairy producers access to 3.59% of Canada’s dairy market All Deals $4.3B (over 10 years) $4.3B (Over 10 years)
  20. 20. MILK PRODUCTION Source - https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/top-cows-milk-producing-countries-in-the-world.html or https://www.dairyglobal.net/Market-trends/Articles/2019/1/2030- Less-dairy-farms-and-new-players-378776E/ https://www.thebullvine.com/news/china-and-africa-to-lead-growth-in-global-dairy-consumption/
  21. 21. BLOG – DAIRY • “It appears that now Ms. Freeland will make concessions on dairy. I said many times you need to be at the table or you will have a forced with a deal. Trudeau has no choice but to sign the deal as his government will have little wiggle room to make changes to new trade agreement. “ • https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-canada-ready-to-give-way-on-dairy-for-nafta-deal/ • https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadas-dairy-supply-management-system-has-stood-the-test-of-time-remains-relevant-and- resolutely-modern-670130113.html • https://www.intheblack.com/articles/2018/08/01/dairy-industry-peter-skene • • https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2018/09/01/holy-cow-how-canadian-dairy-pricing-soured-nafta- negotiations/?utm_term=.d325e9b7a6e7 •
  22. 22. USCMA Source - https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-blackstone-ceo-says-he-advised-trudeau-to-make-dairy-concession-to/
  23. 23. ISSUES AT HAND • Many countries have protectionism policies to support various industries in their countries. • Issues facing AG Sector - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-farm-and-agricultural-sector-canada-may-2019 • Canada imports milk from countries like United States • WTO needs a new mandate , i.e. fair-trade practices - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019-election-global-trade-barriers-and-protection-wto-canada- september-2019 • Countries like New Zealand and Australia export much of their milk production. Canada exports little in terms of milk production. • Canada can learn from the Australia model – “After deregulation of the industry in 2000, prices for fresh milk fell and producers are now able to interpret global price signals and adjust their investment and planned output based on real-world demand, rather than face the inefficiencies, rigidity, and perverse incentives associated with government control.”Source - https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/phasing-out-supply-management-lessons-from- australias-dairy-industry • USA provides compensation to farmers through price supports and subsidies - https://www.realagriculture.com/2018/02/u-s-dairy-subsidies-equal-73- percent-of-producer-returns-says-new-report/ • Small business tax change / Canada – Dairy Farmers “Restrictions on income splitting, tax rules for passive income, succession planning” • https://www.bdo.ca/en-ca/insights/industries/agriculture/how-the-proposed-tax-changes-will-impact-canadian-farmers/ • Subsidies can mean different things to different people • Quota system which sets limits and price. Consumers paid to support the market through higher consumer prices • Free-market system which means you pay what you get through commodity exchanges. Government can provide direct subsidies and/or other methods like crop insurance to support dairy production • Transitioning to a free-market system would require transitional moneys. New Zealand offer transitioned money as part of adjusting their milk production system Blog – Dairy Sector – Canada – June 2022 Dairy stats.pdf Summary: The total amount of milk sold off farms in June decreased 0.2% year over year to 787 888 kilolitres. Meanwhile, milk sold off farms for fluid purposes increased 0.6% to 214 845 kilolitres. Milk sold off farms for industrial purposes decreased 0.6% year over year to 573 043 kilolitres. Total cash receipts from milk and cream sold off farms amounted to $663.7 million in June, up 11.0% year over year. Source - The Daily — Dairy statistics, June 2022 (statcan.gc.ca) Urban farming.pdf Technology and Dairy.pdf Input Costs - Farming.pdf Dairy stats.pdf US A Dairy.pdf Retail Dairy Prices.pdf Farmers and costs.pdf Feed and costs.pdf Farming income.pdf Grocery prices.pdf Grocery Stores and Profits.pdf 1. USA Dairy https://www.agproud.com/articles/54396-economic-update-usda-raises-2022-milk- production-and-price-forecasts 2. Retail Dairy https://www.stcatharinesstandard.ca/opinion/contributors/2022/08/25/retail- dairy-prices-have-skyrocketed.html 3. Farmers and costs - https://www.business-money.com/announcements/costs-for-farmers-at- record-levels-with-fertiliser-prices-sky-high-before-latest-supply-crunch-concerns/ 4. Feed https://www.thebeefsite.com/articles/4650/coping-with-high-feed-prices-drought-in- 2022/ 5. Income https://www.albertafarmexpress.ca/news/record-income-trumps-rising-costs-interest- rates-says-lender/ 6. Grocery prices - https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/grocery-prices-keep-rising-not- 171611678.html 7. Grocery stores https://financialpost.com/news/retail-marketing/canada-grocers-profit-inflation- complicated 8. Urban farming - https://www.agritechfuture.com/smart-farming/new-study-reveals-how- crucial-urban-farming-is-to-food-security/ 9. Innovation - https://www.hcltech.com/blogs/data-driven-smart-dairy-here-stay 10. Input https://www.farmersjournal.ie/input-costs-outpacing-higher-farmgate-prices-in-britain- 718414

Editor's Notes

  • http://www.shropshirestar.com/farming/2017/04/17/shropshire-farming-campaigner-fears-for-future-over-low-price-of-milk/
    http://www.americanagriculturist.com/dairy/dairy-outlook-spring-milk-price-recovery-stalls-out
  • https://www.dairyfarmers.ca/what-we-do/supply-management/why-supply-management-works-for-Canadians
    http://dailycaller.com/2016/07/29/congress-asks-usda-to-bail-out-dairy-industry/
    http://dailycaller.com/2016/07/29/congress-asks-usda-to-bail-out-dairy-industry/
    http://www.stuff.co.nz/business/farming/84402167/nz-dairy-companies-press-wto-over-canadian-subsidies
    http://tvo.org/article/current-affairs/the-food-chain/lessons-for-canada-from-new-zealands-dairy-industry
    http://theconversation.com/time-to-get-regulation-back-into-australian-dairy-59920
    .
  • http://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/regulation/trump-targets-canadian-dairy-calls-supply-management-very-unfair-190993/
    http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/trump-usa-canada-dairy-battle-1.4075508
  • https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/dairy-compensation-announcement-ceta-thursday-1.3845003
    http://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/parl_oag_201111_03_e_35935.html
    https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/budget-2019-dairy-compensation-1.5063245
    https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-election-2015-tpp-dairy-analysis-1.3257280
    https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-election-2015-tpp-dairy-analysis-1.3257280
    https://www.producer.com/2018/01/dairy-farmers-can-tpp-signing-somber-day/
    https://business.financialpost.com/commodities/agriculture/trudeau-has-billions-of-reasons-to-dig-in-against-trump-on-dairy

×