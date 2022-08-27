Agriculture - Dairy - Canada - June 2022.pptx

Summary:

The total amount of milk sold off farms in June decreased 0.2% year over year to 787 888 kilolitres. Meanwhile, milk sold off farms for fluid purposes increased 0.6% to 214 845 kilolitres. Milk sold off farms for industrial purposes decreased 0.6% year over year to 573 043 kilolitres. Total cash receipts from milk and cream sold off farms amounted to $663.7 million in June, up 11.0% year over year.

Source - The Daily — Dairy statistics, June 2022 (statcan.gc.ca)

