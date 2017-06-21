PLEITNOTA Hof van Beroep te Brussel 2017/AR/917 26 JUNI 2017 8e KAMER ADOPONT in oprichting
PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  “Indien “stond er vroeger in art 13 bis.  “Behalve” staat er nu in art 60 venn w. – Is dus wij...
PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  ~ Q ~ A is de contrapositive  A  Q is possitief geformuleerd  Q  A is de converse ADOPONT ...
PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  BEHALVE staat er niet voor niets. – Art 60 Venn Wet. – Is hoofdelijk aansprakelijk BEHALVE (en ...
PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  BEHALVE is dus de ontbindende voorwaarde. – Vennootchap werd opgericht op 9 mei mits overname v...
PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  En hoe kan een promotor nu gebruik maken van de 2 jaar die de wet voorziet.??? – Adopont wilde ...
PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  De bestreden beschikking vermeld overal dat ik handelde als promotor van een maatschap in opric...
PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  Hof van Cassatie, 8 mei 2015  Hof van Cassatie 14 september 2000  Noot van R.Tas gevolgd. – T...
ADOPONT in oprichting  MAIL IS IDENTIEK AAN DOEL VAN DE COMMERCIELE MAATSCHAP ADOPONT! Van der Es is geen handelaar Dui...
PROMOTOR  Reklame met duidelijke gegevens van de verantwoordelijke en uitschrijven mail Uitdrukkelijke vermelding op all...
ADOPONT in oprichting  Zelfde statuten als Res advies! Zie dagvaarding in kortgeding Reeds in bezit van RES vanaf 27 ja...
Adopont onderhands opgericht  Indien rechtbank wenst dat het is ingeschreven op de kruispuntbank dan graag : Tijd voor r...
Motivatieplicht van de rechter  Beschikkend gedeelte Waarom mag ADOPONT geen toepassing maken van art. 60 Venn. Wet? DW...
Be soft to the person, be tough to the case ! ADOPONT in oprichting.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pleitnota hoger beroep3

38 views

Published on

ART 60 Vennootschapswet
De rechtsfiguur van promotor van een maatschappij in oprichting

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pleitnota hoger beroep3

  1. 1. PLEITNOTA Hof van Beroep te Brussel 2017/AR/917 26 JUNI 2017 8e KAMER ADOPONT in oprichting
  2. 2. PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  “Indien “stond er vroeger in art 13 bis.  “Behalve” staat er nu in art 60 venn w. – Is dus wijziging van opschortende naar ontbindende voorwaarde. ADOPONT in oprichting
  3. 3. PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  ~ Q ~ A is de contrapositive  A  Q is possitief geformuleerd  Q  A is de converse ADOPONT in oprichting
  4. 4. PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  BEHALVE staat er niet voor niets. – Art 60 Venn Wet. – Is hoofdelijk aansprakelijk BEHALVE (en dan komt de voorwaarde) ADOPONT in oprichting
  5. 5. PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  BEHALVE is dus de ontbindende voorwaarde. – Vennootchap werd opgericht op 9 mei mits overname van de verbintenissen en handelingen ADOPONT in oprichting
  6. 6. PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  En hoe kan een promotor nu gebruik maken van de 2 jaar die de wet voorziet.??? – Adopont wilde nog niet opgericht worden ,maar MOEST omdat anders mijn meubels zouden beslagen worden! ADOPONT in oprichting
  7. 7. PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  De bestreden beschikking vermeld overal dat ik handelde als promotor van een maatschap in oprichting. – Wordt nergens betwist. ADOPONT in oprichting
  8. 8. PROMOTOR (uitdrukkelijk)  Hof van Cassatie, 8 mei 2015  Hof van Cassatie 14 september 2000  Noot van R.Tas gevolgd. – TRV-RPS nr. 2016/8 van 31 december 2016 P 1115 met noot van Tas ADOPONT in oprichting
  9. 9. ADOPONT in oprichting  MAIL IS IDENTIEK AAN DOEL VAN DE COMMERCIELE MAATSCHAP ADOPONT! Van der Es is geen handelaar Duidelijk een aanbieding van diensten van ADOPONT en niet van Van der ES Paul. ADOPONT in oprichting
  10. 10. PROMOTOR  Reklame met duidelijke gegevens van de verantwoordelijke en uitschrijven mail Uitdrukkelijke vermelding op alle mails van promotor VAN ADOPONT io Veel Res leden deden een aanvraag om bezocht te worden(zie neergelegde stukken) ADOPONT in oprichting
  11. 11. ADOPONT in oprichting  Zelfde statuten als Res advies! Zie dagvaarding in kortgeding Reeds in bezit van RES vanaf 27 januari 2017.(zie neergelegde stukken) Tegenpartij wist dus dat het een vennootschap in oprichting was. ADOPONT in oprichting
  12. 12. Adopont onderhands opgericht  Indien rechtbank wenst dat het is ingeschreven op de kruispuntbank dan graag : Tijd voor regularisatie Voorlopig geen nood aan BTW nr. ADOPONT in oprichting
  13. 13. Motivatieplicht van de rechter  Beschikkend gedeelte Waarom mag ADOPONT geen toepassing maken van art. 60 Venn. Wet? DWZ 2 JAAR DE TIJD NEMEN OM ZICH OP TE RICHTEN. ADOPONT in oprichting
  14. 14. Be soft to the person, be tough to the case ! ADOPONT in oprichting.

×