This second edition of Essential Endodontology capitalizes on the book's position as the major scientific treatise in the field. It addresses the scientific basis of endodontology rather than majoring on didactic methods of treatment. The second edition adopts a strengthened approach to the systematic analysis of the available clinical and laboratory evidence. Apical periodontitis is promoted as a disease entity with the etiology prevention and treatment being discussed.
