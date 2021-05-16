La Raíz botánica general

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOTÁNICA GENERAL
LA PLANTA Y SUS PARTES Raíz. Absorción Tallo. Sostén Hoja. Fotosíntesis Flor. Reproducción Fruto. Contiene semilla Semilla...
Raíz La Raíz es el órgano de las plantas superiores, casi siempre subterráneo, que desempeña varias funciones, entre ellas...
Raíz FUNCIONES Posee tres funciones: *Realizar una absorción selectiva y transportar hacia el tallo agua y sales minerales...
Escoja un cultivo para trabajo autónomo Arroz Maíz Frejol Sandia Naranja Cacao Café Banano Grosella Pimiento C Tomate Taba...
  1. 1. BOTÁNICA GENERAL
  2. 2. LA PLANTA Y SUS PARTES Raíz. Absorción Tallo. Sostén Hoja. Fotosíntesis Flor. Reproducción Fruto. Contiene semilla Semilla. Nueva planta
  3. 3. Raíz La Raíz es el órgano de las plantas superiores, casi siempre subterráneo, que desempeña varias funciones, entre ellas absorber y conducir agua y minerales disueltos, acumular nutrientes y sujetar la planta al suelo.
  4. 4. Raíz FUNCIONES Posee tres funciones: *Realizar una absorción selectiva y transportar hacia el tallo agua y sales minerales, que pasan por un sistema de ósmosis a través de una amplia superficie de pelos radicales, en lo que constituye la savia bruta. *Fijar la planta al sustrato terrestre, evitando que los agentes del entorno permitan el arrancamiento Acumular sustancias de reserva en sus células, ejemplo de las bulbosas, remolacha, zanahoria, etc. *La raíz es el órgano encargado de absorber y transportar sustancias, o acumularlas como reserva, así como fijar la planta al sustrato.
  5. 5. Escoja un cultivo para trabajo autónomo Arroz Maíz Frejol Sandia Naranja Cacao Café Banano Grosella Pimiento C Tomate Tabaco Maracuyá Mango Piña A Brocoli Zanahoria Carambola Aguacate Melon Narnajilla C Pera S Papaya Yuca

