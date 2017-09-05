Jesús A. Romero: “No puedo comprobar que la Biblia es la Palabra de Dios sino es por la fe” JAR escribió una artículo titu...
No puedo comprobar que la biblia es la palabra de Dios sino es por la fe

No puedo comprobar que la biblia es la palabra de Dios sino es por la fe

  1. 1. Jesús A. Romero: “No puedo comprobar que la Biblia es la Palabra de Dios sino es por la fe” JAR escribió una artículo titulado “Humildad Teológica“, en el que afirma que es imposible comprobar con “absoluta certeza” que la Biblia es la palabra de Dios. A continuación, lo que JAR escribió: Me gusta la honestidad de los agnósticos, aprecio su humildad epistemológica. Un agnóstico no descarta ni acepta creencias religiosas, simplemente toma una postura neutral porque reconoce los límites del conocimiento humano en el tema de Dios y la religión. Los cristianos (teístas) tenemos mucho que aprender de los agnósticos. En un mundo en el que la certeza teológica nos ha vuelto orgullosos, nos haría bien un toque de realidad; No todo lo que creemos puede comprobarse con absoluta certeza. Aunque creo y afirmo que el cristianismo es una fe racional con argumentos sanos e inteligentes, reconozco que algunas de mis convicciones se derivan más de fe que de certeza intelectual. Por ejemplo, no tengo problemas en afirmar que la Biblia es la palabra de Dios y la autoridad final en asuntos de fe y práctica, pero si soy honesto debo reconocer que hay huecos
  2. 2. en los argumentos a favor de esta verdad, y para aceptarla, en algún momento de mi formación espiritual tuve que tomar un paso de fe. ¿Cómo compruebo que los 70 traductores de la septuaginta fueron inspirados por el Espíritu Santo para traducir de la manera correcta, agregar nuevos libros o partes de algunos libros al canon del antiguo testamento? ¿Cómo compruebo que el canon de las escrituras es absolutamente correcto y que los hombres asignados a este trabajo escogieron, dirigidos por el Espíritu Santo, la lista de los libros que compondrían la Biblia? ¿Cómo compruebo que fueron inspirados por el Espíritu Santo para determinar la canonicidad de ciertos libros y la apocrificidad de otros? ¿Cómo compruebo que el canon de la Biblia protestante es el correcto cuando el mismo Martín Lutero tenía problemas con algunos libros que ahora son parte del canon bíblico, y cuestionaba que libros como el de Ester, Hebreos y Santiago, entre otros, fueran inspirados por el Espíritu Santo? Por supuesto que he leído todos los argumentos a favor de la autoridad de la Biblia y estoy de acuerdo con ellos; las profecías cumplidas, los pergaminos que respaldan lo que tenemos escrito, las evidencias históricas y geográficas, la consistencia literaria, la sobre-vivencia de la Biblia al escrutinio de los siglos y a los constantes ataques que ha recibido, etc. Pero después de todos los argumentos, debo serhonesto y aceptar que no puedo comprobar con “absoluta certeza” que la Biblia es la palabra de Dios.
  3. 3. Lo interesante de esto es que aunque no pueda comprobarlo, yo, junto a la mayoría de cristianos a través de los siglos, hemos estado dispuestos a morir por esta verdad. Tenemos la absoluta certeza que la Biblia es inspirada por Dios, pero más que certeza intelectual, esta certeza se deriva de algo más personal; FE. En mi vida he comprobado que las palabras de este libro son verdad y son vida. Sus consejos me han llevado a encontrar la llave para entrar a una vida plena y productiva. Al final de todos los argumentos, la única “verdad” a la que nos podemos aferrar con certeza es la verdad de nuestra fe. Por supuesto que no es una fe ciega, es una fe que lucha y que cuestiona. La verdadera fe no puede existir a parte de la duda. Cuando dejamos de cuestionar dejamos de aprender y hacemos de nuestra fe algo débil, algo que los demás no pueden tomar en serio. Un poco de humildad teológica nos hará testigos más honestos y nos dará más credibilidad en un mundo que desesperadamente busca respuestas. Reflexión personal Algunos creen que es un poco peligroso el terreno por el cual está caminando el señor Jesús Adrián Romero y que hay que orar por él para que Dios tenga misericordia de su ministerio. Yo pienso que Jesús Adrián Romero se enredó un poco en las cuestiones que duda, pero me parece sincero en sus dudas. Yo tambien alguna vez me hice preguntas y solo es por la fe en Dios que yo creo. No podria ir una por una revisandolas todas, no se termina mas. Ademas, muchos de los
  4. 4. personajes biblicos no los conocemos fisicamente. Y el canon, no hay forma de saber si no se equivocaron al no anadir alguno mas.Por ejemplo, los libros del A.T: Eclesiástico y el libro de Sabiduría. No me parece que la duda que tenga este hombre sea falta de fe, sino que muchas veces la duda es el camino para la fe, por ejemplo,la duda metódica de Descartes como método para llegar a la verdad. Dios lo bendiga mucho. Paulo Arieu. Administrador del blog. ——————- De: http://jaroficial.com/2015/06/honestidadteologica/ Publicado en: http://www.acontecercristiano.net/2015/07/jesus-adrian-romero-no-puedo-comprobar.html?m=1

